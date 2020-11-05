Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-11-05. RT-PCR not able to distinguish infectious virus is present. Care home arrest

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

By the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories. 616,694 concerned citizens.

11,775 medical and public health scientists.

33,856 medical practitioners. Repeat after me: You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions. All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases. As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020, for the United States of America on 1 September 2020 and for Ireland on 8 September 2020. You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation. As reported on 18 June 2020 link You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link Big pharma is not needed here.

Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

‘“RT-PCR detects presence of viral genetic material in a sample but is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present’.

‘Today’s breaking news is that a paper published on the government’s website has revealed that the infamous “PCR” test is of no use in detecting whether a live infection is present’.

‘Ministers are said to be fearful of a furious public backlash in reaction to what is now known to be an ongoing fraud used to spread disinformation about the infectiousness of a flu-like bug that can prove serious in a small number of cases’.

‘In essence what has happened is this:’

‘The “PCR”test has been carried out on a large and growing number of people’.

‘This has inevitably produced a large and growing number of “positives”’.

‘The test has a number of possible flaws and proneness to inaccuracy and many have criticised the irresponsibility of using it as proof of the spread of any disease. However, if properly done can detect the presence of minute amounts of the remnants of genetic material from various viruses, the COVID19 virus among them’.

‘The detection of the presence of these leftover bits of genetic material DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN the person is currently infected with a live virus’.

‘It can show, for instance, that the person was to one degree or another previously infected (and often so mildly they scarcely noticed) and some of the viral material from the previous infection has not yet been flushed out of their system. The PCR test then detects these remnants and produces a “positive”’.

‘These “positives” are then fraudulently called “cases” by the government’.

‘The quoted government admission comes from’

‘Understanding cycle threshold (Ct) in SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR’

‘A guide for health protection teams’

‘You can find it at the top of page 6‘.

‘RT-PCR detects presence of viral genetic material in a sample but is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present’.

Police ARREST qualified nurse, 73, trying to take her 97-year-old dementia-hit mother from care home after nine months to be looked after by her family in lockdown – and put pensioner in patrol car to be sent back (link).

‘Leandra Ashton filmed police officers as they arrested her 73-year-old mother’

‘Ylenia Angeli was handcuffed in East Yorkshire before later being de-arrested’

‘Leandra’s grandmother was also put into patrol car to be sent back to the facility’

Watch 🇬🇧 LOWEST Ebb Police SHAME HUMANITY Gone 97 Grandma ‘Stolen’ Care Home 🤦‍♂️ SCANDAL (link).

‘Incredibly distressing’: Ian Collins reacts to arrest of woman for removing mother from care home (link).

‘talkRADIO’s Ian Collins reacts to a the arrest of a 73-year-old woman after she attempted to take her 97-year-old mother out of a care home’.

‘Video footage shared on social media by former Coronation Street actress Leandra Ashton appeared to capture part of the incident in a car park in Market Weighton in East Yorkshire.Ian says: “How could we ever have arrived in a place where taking your frail, isolated mother from a care home results in an arrestable offence? This is grim whatever way you look at it.”’

‘No one is listening’, says woman arrested for taking mother from care home (link).

10m10s ‘If you try to see your mother you will be jailed? Yeah, yeah’.

What the literal f**k?

Detained ‍♀️ For Rescuing 97-Year-Old Mother From Care Home | Carl Vernon (link).

2m5s ‘Thousands upon thousands of people and families are in exactly the same position’.

Swiss Cardiologist Was ARRESTED For Disagreeing With Covid-19 Lockdown & Exposing Flawed PCR Test! (link).

‘Dr. Thomas Binder is a highly respected cardiologist based in Baden, Switzerland. He has paid a big price for questioning the lockdown measures and publicly criticising the controversial PCR test. Thomas tells Richie that the measures used to tackle the virus, will have far greater consequences for public health than any virus could. He also speculates as to the real agenda behind the unnecessary lockdown. This is a must-listen’.

The data underpinning lockdown has “unravelled in the last few days”. There is good evidence across the board the ‘Tier’ system is beginning to work. Full lockdown is not a ‘circuit breaker’ it’s a ‘business breaker’. This is a big decision which damages lives. 1/2 (link).

BORIS: “R Rate Just Above 1” So WHYYYY Are We Going Into Lockdown????? (link).

Another COVID-19 ‘Myth’ Busted: Schools Aren’t Driving Infection Rates, Study Finds (link).

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance called before MPs to explain second lockdown evidence (link).

Chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer to face committee amid concern graphs shown were out of date and alarmist.

DOESN’T ADD UP Sir Patrick Vallance regrets terrifying Brits with doomsday 4,000 daily coronavirus deaths prediction (link).

‘TERRIFYING predictions that 4,000 people could die of Covid every day were derided as “Noddy Land figures” last night’.

I Told You 🤦‍♂️ Boris Stats WRONG 🤷‍♂️ All Faith Gone In Lockdown Guess Work Threats (link).

‘How can we trust these people? They now admit the figures were there to terrify us…’

New Documentary Proves Lockdowns and Contact Tracing Don’t Stop Coronavirus. The Most Important Factor For Stopping Viral Spread Is Nourishment Of The Internal Terrain (link).

The Lights Are OUT Blackpool Illuminations Switched Off | Carl Vernon (link).

Blackpool Illuminations Turned Off HD Video How Will These People Survive? (link).

Defiant Kent Barber SHUT By Council & Coppers Today (link).

‘British spirit defeated by ‘rules’ that are not born out of science’.

He is not defiant, he mistakenly thinks that we live in a nation of free people.

Twitter permanently suspends David Icke’s account over coronavirus misinformation (link).

When will David Icke be burned at the stake as a heretic?

BREAKING: California judge slaps down Gov. Newsom’s unconstitutional covid lockdowns and mandates, issues INJUNCTION against further Newsom tyranny (link).

We need a judicial decision like this over here.

North Carolina Citizens Defy Proposed Mandatory Mask Law – City Council, Stunned by Turn Out, Backs Down (link).

Fauci and his wife in vaccines business…bilions of dollars… (link).

Dr. Fauci’s dark, controlling vision (and his ties to globalists and the CCP) are a threat to America (link).

Britons could launch class-action lawsuit for BILLIONS in compensation for Government ‘falsely imprisoning’ nation during lockdown, law lecturer predicts (link).

‘Dr Jonathan Morgan is Director of Law at Corpus Christi College in Cambridge’

‘He has put forward an argument around whether the Government can be sued’

‘Says legal precedent suggests the amount of compensation could be billions’

‘Comes after former Supreme Court judge said the Government had twisted law’

‘Dr Morgan used the example of Ibrahima Jollah, a Liberian citizen who was ordered to stay at home every night between 11pm and 7am between 2014 and 2017’.

‘Mr Jollah was warned he would be liable to imprisonment or a fine if he failed to comply without reasonable excuse – much like Britons were told to stay home unless they had a reasonable excuse including exercise or shopping’.

‘The Supreme Court found the Secretary of State had no legal power to impose the restrictions and Mr Jollah was awarded £4,000 for the two-and-a-half years he was ‘falsely imprisoned’’.

‘If Mr Jollah’s case is applied to the UK population the UK Government could be forced to pay £800 – for six months – to each British citizen’.

Victorian MP fined for attending anti-lockdown rally says people should be allowed to protest (link).

‘A Victorian MP fined for attending an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne has said the group should have been allowed to rally despite Covid-19 guidelines banning large gatherings and some attendees holding fringe views’.

‘The Liberal Democratic MP David Limbrick and his electorate officer, Gavin Atkins, were among 395 people who were fined by Victoria police during Tuesday’s so-called freedom day protest outside state parliament’.

‘Police arrested 404 people and issued penalty infringement notices for offences including not wearing a mask, breaching public gathering directions, travelling more than 25km from their home, assaulting police, and failing to state their name and address’.

‘Limbrick said he had been told by police he would be sent an infringement notice for failing to comply with directions. The fine is $1,652’.

‘There have been a series of protests against Victoria’s hard lockdown which ended last week. Some groups promoting the rallies online also espouse conspiracy theories which are considered potentially dangerous by authorities, including claiming 5G is harmful, believing Covid-19 is a myth, and in some cases, supporting QAnon’.

‘But Limbrick said people should be allowed to protest regardless of their beliefs. He said there were similarities between the views of those who rallied this week and those who attended a Black Lives Matter march in June’.

‘He also went to the Black Lives Matter rally and said in both instances he had attended to speak to people about their concerns’.

‘“A lot of them [on Tuesday] had concerns about the behaviour of police and human rights, ironically the same concerns as at the Black Lives Matter march,” Limbrick said’.

Data show that Italian municipalities that recorded the most deaths in the spring are counting the fewest new infections in autumn (link).

Remember though, herd immunity is a far right invention. (link).

UK Government are looking at the legality of detaining and forcibly vaccinating citizens (Are you getting it yet? – We are facing the imposition of a world beyond that of Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia, but hey there are no conspiracies right, media?, link).

Dr. Paul Thomas, MD, on administering INJECTED #Aluminum for babies: “Every day that you’re getting Aluminum, you’re losing developmental scores. You’re getting #brain #damage.” #LearnTheRisk #InformedConsent #VaccineInjured #DoctorsSpeakUp (link).

Healing from Vaccine Injuries through Homeopathy (link).

‘While there is much information on the dangers of vaccines, there is precious little on how to be healed from them. Too many give up hope because all they know is the allopathic system which denies their injuries, not realizing that there is hope to be healed through homeopathic treatments’.

‘There are treatments that can heal vaccine damage, but few physicians in the conventional medical care system know about them, since vaccine injuries are usually denied as the cause of any illness. Some parents with autistic children report that homeopathy has completely reversed their children’s autism and healed other serious health conditions caused by vaccines. This article explains how homeopathic remedies can bring about healing for many types of vaccine injuries’.

#STUDY: A case of patient with post #influenza vaccinal Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15461029 A 6-yo previously healthy boy developed #ADEM 16 days after influenza #vaccination. #LearnTheRisk #VaccineInjured #FluShot #FluVaccine #WakeUp (link).

This debate shatters the media’s portrayal of the idea that there’s no true debate on this issue, & that those who are anti-vaccine are just uneducated moms getting their information from blogs. THIS is why they try to prevent these from happening. WATCH: (link, link).

Did you know that since 8 September 2020, Victoria can lock down **EVEN WITHOUT THE COVID-19 VIRUS**? The idea that something can pose a “material risk” when it doesn’t exist it so absurd only a CRIMINAL mind could have thought of this. This is going into my ICC complaint. (link).

CDC Plans COVID Concentration Camps (link).

I cannot find a jot of compassion for any politician. They know there is no virus. They know what is making people sick. They condemn us to remain in #lockdown so they can monitor how effective their #5G weapon is. THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING. #Genocide (link).

They are Desperate to Steal the Election from Trump as Europe Goes 100% into the Great Reset (link).

Judicial Watch Discovers 1.8 Million “Ghost Voters” In 29 States – Warns Of “Dirty Elections” (link).

‘The study found that 352 U.S. counties in 29 states managed to have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens’.

Left-wing media journalist says 75% of media writers have “side job destroying Trump ballots” (link).

WTH? Unidentified Civilian is Filmed Taking Official Ballot Box Away from Philly Polling Place – Stuffing it in his Car (link).

Trump Supporters Question Record High Turnout in Wisconsin (link).

MORE “VOTES” Than Registered Voters !!.. MASSIVE SCAM !!.. @realDonaldTrump @BillStepien @mattgaetz @DonaldJTrumpJr (link).

The MariCo early vote map has just reached the 400k uncounted votes. @SecretaryHobbs

confirmed this number on CNN. The 400k will be R+72k. (link).

Family in AZ is now telling me that people they all know are finding out their votes were not counted and they are now re-voting! Trump will win AZ,,, @realDonaldTrump WILL WIN…HAS WON..and that is why all this craziness happened in the night, they saw, they knew, they scrambled (link).

Oh they just found a bunch of Biden ballots chillin in the attic overnight no big. (link).

Hmm… Biden gets an infusion of 138,339 votes, but nobody else gets one? (link).

Basically in Wisconsin they dumped 138k votes at 4:00 AM that broke almost 100% Biden. This is mathematically impossible. If this stands the country is lost because it’s in your face. #Election2020 (link).

CNN shows Biden gaining 110,000 votes in Wisconsin instantly. Confused? Or…. caught? (link).

Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984. How long has this been going on? Try it for yourself: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index (link).

ANOTHER ANOTHER ONE: Apparently Donna Brydges (born in 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old! More #deadvoters #stopthesteal (link).

ANOTHER ONE: Apparently June Aiken (born in 1900) voted via absentee ballot in Jackson County, Michigan. That would make them 120 years old! Born in 1900!! (link).

–

AND ANOTHER: 120 year old Terry Mathis (born 1900) apparently voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan as well. It gets crazier. It says this person applied for an absentee ballot on 11/2/20, the ballot was then sent out AND returned in the same day (11/2/20). How?? (link).

The Dems are Trying to STEAL the Election But They Will FAIL!!! (link).

Michigan’s Antrim county has not got any vote count on faux foxnews.com as of November 5, 7PM GMT – WTF.

BREAKING: New Michigan & Wisconsin Update Suddenly Gives Biden Almost 100% Of New Votes (link).

#Trump2020 ahead despite clear voter fraud in #Michigan to the tune of at least 138,000 votes for #Biden that magically appeared at 4 a.m. That’s statistically impossible. #DemocratsCheating #NC #GA and #Alaska should’ve been called for Trump @realDonaldTrump W/o fraud, at least (link).

Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight …Update: Officials Call It a “Typo” (link).

‘We saw this in Wisconsin, too’.

So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those “votes” magically went to Biden? That doesn’t look suspicious at all. (link).

Trump: ‘Surprise Ballot Dumps’ Behind Lead Changes; Arizona ‘Sharpie’ Malarkey Comes Into Focus (link).

ELECTION FRAUD UPDATE: Office of the Inspector General for the USPS has contacted Project Veritas (link).

Biden Declared Winner In Michigan; GOP Monitors Expose Democratic Skulduggery In Georgia (link).

‘In Arizona, more than 400k votes remain to be counted, a wide enough margin That president Trump believed could be large enough to hand him a victory’.

‘ABC News has removed Arizona from the ‘Biden’ column on its interactive map, prompting many observers to proclaim that the state is ‘back in play’’.

Caught in the act? Mysterious delivery to Detroit voting center at 4am: (link).

EXCLUSIVE: Paine Blows Lid Off DEMOCRAT PLOT To Rig Pennsylvania Election For Biden; Twitter Deletes & Censors Paine’s INTEL, Locks Down Account on Election Night — Republicans File Lawsuit vs. Dems for Rigging PA Votes (link).

LIVE UPDATES: Democrats Try to Steal Election!? | Good Morning #MugClub (link).

DHS patriots are in control. This is a sting. The truth will soon be exposed. Massive pop awakening!!! (link).

Consider: Dept of Homeland Security controlled “official ballots” production. Dems print extras, not knowing about non-radioactive isotope watermarks on “official ballots”.Military sting operation. After weeding out all counterfeit ballots, Trump landslide confirmed. (link).

MSM FAIL 🤦‍♂️ Polls Wrong, Social Media Left Bias & Silencing / Editing Reality (link).

‘Trump silenced and no mainstream media coverage for Nigel Farage Reform U.K. – the left strike again’.

Blue Wave Crashes: Democrats’ Hopes For Senate Majority Fizzle; House Margin Eroded (link).

We’re be stitching symbols on our clothes soon and I’m not in the slightest being sarcastic. (link).

–