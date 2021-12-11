Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-11. Jab children & tell them not to tell their parents. 100s athlete cardiac arrests, issues, 2/3 now dead

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

825,571 concerned citizens.

15,251 medical and public health scientists.

44,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

–

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

–

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Los Angeles School District Vaccinates Students Without Parents Knowledge or Consent (link).

‘Many people on these pages said this was likely to happen; unfortunately, they were correct. Alarming reports now coming from California about school districts vaccinating students without the consent of their parents’.

‘In the video example below the students in this Los Angeles school were enticed with the promise of pizza for their compliance, and the students were told not to tell their parents. I cannot fathom the rage I would personally feel if I were one of those parents’.

I am literally lost for words, I mean, where do even start with this f**king s**t.

–

–

298 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 170 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

–

–

666 Cases of Heart Disease in 12 to 17-Year-Olds After COVID Shots (link).

‘The COVID-19 shots cause heart disease, mainly myocarditis and pericarditis, which is destroying the health of our young people’.

‘This is a fact that is no longer in dispute, as even the CDC admits this, as their most recent report states:’

‘As of November 24, 2021, VAERS has received 1,949 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. (Source.)’

‘The only debatable points are, 1, whether or not these cases are “rare,” and 2, if the benefits of COVID-19 mass vaccination of young people outweigh the risk for heart disease’.

‘And it is on these two points that the CDC is lying to the public, as I will conclusively prove in this article’.

–

–

VAERS Data Indicates the Covid Vaccines Have Killed At Least 140,000 Americans (link).

–

–

In the UK 300,000 Are Suddenly Facing Heart Problems Which Two ‘Doctors’ Claim Is Due to Pandemic Stress (No Mention of the Vaccine) (link).

‘The first reply to this article is as follows:’

‘Death rate across vaccinated countries up 20-30%. Blood clots, strokes, heart attacks up across the board, in all ages. Nothing to see here move along’.

‘It’s just the Post Pandemic Stress Disorder and the Winter Vagina’.

‘Make sure to get all your jabs happy BBC watchers’.

–

–

Graphene Oxide: Little Razor Blades In Your Blood Slashing Your Organs Until You Bleed To Death (link).

‘“Even if people don’t drop dead immediately, it cuts up the blood vessels little by little… I can say as a chemist that we are absolutely certain that the Graphene Hydroxide is in there… as a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer.”’

–

–

Miscarriages and Other Tragic Side Effects of the mRNA Shots (link).

–

–

Brazil: Two Babies Hospitalised After Being Injected With Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘In Brazil, two babies were hospitalised after being mistakenly injected with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. A nurse vaccinated the two with the jab by accident instead of a vaccine meant to protect against five diseases’.

‘The two babies – a two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy – visited a medical facility at the Sorocaba municipality in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state to get the pentavalent vaccine on December 1st. The vaccine protects children from Diptheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B disease’.

‘However, the infants experienced high fever and vomiting shortly after returning home. They refused to drink milk, and medicine given by their parents did not help. It was only after Sorocaba Health Secretary Dr Vinicius Rodrigues contacted the two families that the truth emerged. It turned out that both babies received the Covid-19 vaccine by mistake instead of the five-in-one jab’.

‘The two-month-old girl’s mother said: “My life turned upside down. I know everyone makes mistakes, but a mistake like that is unacceptable.”’

–

–

STUDY: Vax Spike Proteins Found In The Nucleus Of Cell (link).

‘New Swedish research suggests a possible worst case scenario for the mRNA vaccinated.’

‘Spike proteins from the Sars-Cov-2 experimental vaccines are found in the nucleus of cells’.

‘What this means, besides compromising the body’s immune system and ability to repair its own damaged DNA (see ellipses), is that this aberration could theoretically be passed along to future generations’.

–

–

Spike Protein Induced By COVID Vaccines Inhibits DNA Repair & Is Linked To Cancer Finds Major Swedish Study (link).

–

–

FDA Claims It Needs Until 2096 to Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

‘The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is saying that it needs a full 75 years in order to fully release all data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. Previously, the FDA claimed it needed 55 years to release vaccine information such as safety, efficacy, test protocols, and adverse reaction reports, among other data’.

‘The release of the vaccine data was prompted by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request brought by the group Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT). The group claims that the information should be available quickly since the FDA spent only 108 days reviewing the same data prior to granting an emergency use authorization for the vaccine’.

‘PHMPT is comprised of more than 30 accomplished academics, professors, and scientists from medical schools all over the world. The group boasts scientists and physicians from some of the top medical schools in the United States as well as from Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia’.

‘According to Justice Department lawyers representing the FDA, the amount of data being requested is vast — approximately 451,000 pages — and each page must be reviewed in order to redact what it terms “confidential business and trade secret information of Pfizer or BioNTech and personal privacy information of patients who participated in clinical trials.”’

–

–

Dr. Robert Malone: 500,000 American COVID patients didn’t have to die (link).

‘Inventor of mRNA vaccine technology decries blocking of treatments’

‘Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, believes more than 500,000 American lives could have been saved if Dr. Anthony Fauci and the government health establishment did not undermine effective COVID-19 early treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine’.

‘In a video interview with WND, he talks about a global “propaganda campaign” that includes the “hunting of physicians” to “try to delegitimize and damage the ability of physicians who are administering early, life-saving treatments.”’

‘On Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. – who has held Senate hearings on the subject – agreed that many lives were lost because of the leadership of the federal government’s top coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, including the “sabotage” of early treatments’.

‘”I ask a simple question, did Dr. Fauci’s response to COVID-19 work? 788,000 lives lost, many because he ignored and sabotaged early treatment using cheap, available, generic drugs in favor of a vaccine that is not as safe or effective as we all hoped it would be,” Johnson said via Twitter’.

‘Malone sees a standard “script” in which third parties with an apparent financial interest file a complaint with a licensing board against a doctor for administering a certain therapy or committing “thought crimes,” such as raising concerns about vaccines’.

–

–

Norwegian COVID Experts Says Omicron Could Provide “Best Scenario” Of “Natural Immunity” (link, link).

‘COVID experts in Norway say that Omicron variant being highly transmissible but “milder” could prove to be the “best scenario” because it would boost “natural immunity” and bring the end of the pandemic closer’.

–

–

South African Scientists Share “Positive” News That Omicron Isn’t Causing Spike In Deaths (link, link).

‘Scientists in South Africa continue to share the “positive” news that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 isn’t causing a spike in deaths, even as other countries like the UK continue to panic’.

–

–

“There is no justification for taking away individuals’ freedom in the guise of public safety.” – Thomas Jefferson (tweet).

–

–

(Angela Richardson MP) I can say categorically that compulsory vaccinations are a step too far. That is my contribution to a national conversation. (tweet).

–

–

(Mark Jenkinson MP) .@SajidJavid has offered no evidence for further restrictions— or ‘Plan B’ – just as businesses desperately need a good Christmas. These measures are divisive, discriminatory and are unlikely to stop spread. It is with regret that I will not support the government’s measures. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 10th December 2021. U.K. court reverses decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to U.S. PM Boris Johnson: I do not want Britain to be a society and a culture where we force people to get vaccinated (absent long-term safety data). Plan 9 (from outer space). It’s time to punish Britain’s five million vaccine refuseniks: They put us all at risk of more restrictions, says ANDREW NEIL. So why shouldn’t we curb some of their freedoms? A majority of Americans Are “Anti-Vaxxers”? Merriam-Webster defines “anti-vaxxer” as a “person who opposes … regulations mandating vaccination” and NBC poll find majority of Americans oppose vaccine mandate. Popular Devon dad and footballer died 11 days after AstraZeneca jab. These severe and rare reactions are so rare that we are seeing them every day. Plan C – ignore all illegal measures, I’m going with plan C. Doublespeak alert: “Though it also seems to cause less severe illness than earlier variants, experts warn that a huge surge in cases could nonetheless overwhelm hospitals and cause a spike in deaths…”??? Propaganda (Orwell rosette), propaganda (Goebbels). Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against him in 2019. Watch the Media Once Again Fall for a Fake Hate Crime (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Neocon WashPo Editor Who Trashed Anti-Vaxxers Dies Of ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’ (link).

‘Hiatt’s vaccination/booster status is not clear but as we all know, the sudden surge in heart disease throughout the West is purely a coincidence.’

I don’t believe in coincidences and this is getting less rare every day.

–

–

JUST IN – New Research Finds That Covid Vaccine-Resistant Mutations Strongly Correlate with Vaccination Rates (link).

‘A study published on Tuesday demonstrated that vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations provide a new mechanism of viral evolution. The study was conducted by three researchers from the Department of Mathematics, Michigan State University: Rui Wang, Jiahui Chen and Professor Dr. Guo-Wei Wei’.

‘“By tracking the evolutionary trajectories of vaD-resistant mutations in more than 2.2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes, we reveal that the occurrence and frequency of vax-resistant mutations correlate strongly with the vaccination rates in Europe and America,” the study’s authors wrote’.

‘“We anticipate … vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations, like those in Omicron, will become a dominating mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 evolution when most of the world’s population is either vaccinated or infected.”’

‘The study makes specific reference to a vaccine-resistant mutation in the spike protein receptor-binding domain. It found that the mutations reduced infectivity but can disrupt existing antibodies that neutralise the virus’.

‘Link to study: Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Revealing Vaccine-Resistant Mutations in Europe and America, Rui Wang, Jiahui Chen, and Guo-Wei Wei, 7 December 2021’

‘The New Study Confirms Previous Research About the Delta Variant’

‘In September, Natural News reported: “New research out of Japan suggests that the dreaded “Delta variant” may soon become completely “resistant” to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”’

‘“Experts found that the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is already “poised to acquire complete resistance” to all existing jabs for the Chinese Virus. Truth be told, the jabs are responsible for spreading the Delta variant in the first place’.

‘“A number of experts have raised concerns that Covid-19 jabs and the mass vaccination program could worsen the pandemic by triggering the development of new variants, via a concept known as antigenic, or immune, escape’.

‘“Another study found that the injections are, in fact, driving the continued spread of Chinese Germs, keeping the plandemic alive and well when it otherwise would have been long over by now’.

‘“Antibody-dependent enhancement (“ADE”) is taking place inside the bodies of the ‘fully vaccinated,’ causing them to become walking mutators and spike protein factories that put everyone around them at risk of infection.”’

‘Dr. Richard Fleming explains this phenomenon further on his website: “If [] your immunity is dependent upon being vaccinated to a specific version (variant) of the spike protein, then the T-cell and B-cell (antibody) response will recognize that version (variant) of SARS-CoV-2. That version (variant) of the virus will undoubtedly be successfully attacked, while the other versions (e.g., the Delta variant), most likely will not. These other variants will survive to infect you and others as you share the infection.”’

‘Another, Smaller Study, Measuring T-Cell Memory’

‘One of our readers posted, as a comment, highlights of a study they had recently read. We have taken the liberty to share our reader’s comment below’.

‘Start of reader’s comment’.

‘Here’s a very small study from St. Judes that measures the CD8 T-cell (not just antibodies, but the longer-term T-cell memory) immunity for Spike, RBD, and Nucleocapsid’.

‘“In this study we compared epitope-specific T cells elicited after natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, and vaccination of both naive and recovered individuals.”’

‘Convergent epitope-specific T cell responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. Anastasia A. Minervina, Mikhail V. Pogorelyy, Allison M. Kirk, E. Kaitlynn Allen, Kim J. Allison, Chun-Yang Lin, David C. Brice, Xun Zhu, Kasi Vegesana, Gang Wu, Jeremy Chase Crawford, Stacey Schultz-Cherry, Jeremie H. Estepp, Maureen A. McGargill, the SJTRC Study Team, Joshua Wolf, Paul G. Thomas medRxiv 2021.07.12.21260227; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.12.21260227’

‘Read more: Convergent epitope-specific T cell responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination’

‘Look at figure S7 near line 728. All patients are employees with prior natural immunity and have been subsequently vaccinated’.

‘The patient “R9” was the only one to have prior natural immunity and have both T-cell measurements post injection 1 and injection 2. (D+7, D+59). It seems to indicate that the subject no longer has non-spike (RBD/N) T-cell immunity’.

‘The rest of the group also seems to show a decline T-cell non-spike immunity, with 2 different samplings, either before the first injection (R1-R6) or post 1st and then post 2nd (R7, R8, R10)’.

‘It certainly would make sense to study these subjects more or at least look at this in a wider cohort, but clown world seems to lack interest in what could possibly be information to gauge what’s really going on post vax and if these subjects who had previous Nucleocapsid T-cell recognition have lost it potentially due to the “vax”’.

‘End of reader’s comment’.

‘Dr. Fleming’s Presentation’

‘A couple of months ago Dr. Richard Fleming gave a powerful, in-depth presentation exposing what’s really happening with Covid and vaccine-induced ADE. In the video below, Dr. Fleming’s presentation begins at timestamp 1:29:37’.

‘The section that is most relevant to viral evolution or pressure selection on variants begins at timestamp 2:08:30. “As pressure selection continues the antibody response will become less and less effective with new variants emerging,” Dr. Fleming demonstrated’.

‘Dr. Fleming also explained that based on the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) emergency use authorisation (“EUA”) documents there is no statistical reduction in Covid infection rates or Covid death rates from Covid injections, however, there is an unacceptable VAERS death and adverse event rate. He talked through the joint claim submitted to the International Criminal Court (“ICC”) and the Doctors4CovidEthics’ involvement at timestamp 2:39:00’.

‘Video timeline:’

1:30:12 The drug vaccine biologics – can they work?

1:32:32 Changing what had worked in 2007 with SARS-CoV-1

1:34:20 Pfizer and Moderna spike proteins do not match the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein

1:36:56 Self amplifying mRNA and transmissible vaccines

1:40:34 The misinformation that Covid vaccines stay at the site of the injection

1:49:21 Specific concerns with SARS drug vaccines

1:54:29 What does vaccine efficacy (RRR) really mean?

2:06:28 VAERS, EudraVigilance data

2:08:30 Mass vaccination pressure selection on variants

2:15:05 Vaccine chasing!

2:18:12 Crimes against humanity

2:54:18 End of Dr. Fleming’s presentation

–

–

Australian Football Player Diagnosed with Pericarditis After Receiving First Pfizer Shot – Team Director Quits and Slams Leagues “Forceful” Jab Policy (VIDEO) (link).

‘Takos said he became “increasingly concerned” after one of Adelaide’s SANFL players was diagnosed with pericarditis, a serious heart condition’.

‘He said the state league player was diagnosed “as a result of taking the COVID vaccination at the direction of the AFL and club”’.

‘“Based on this, I called a special board meeting to urgently discuss the player’s condition, the health and safety of all of our players and other associated risks,” he said’.

–

–

Dr Roger Hodkinson – “You never, ever, ever start a vaccination programme in the middle of a Pandemic. Are they insane?” (link).

‘Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the former Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, and for the past 20 years has held the position as Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company based in North Carolina. He is a medical specialist in pathology, which includes virology, who trained at Cambridge University in the UK — meaning he is perfectly qualifies to speak on the topic of Covid-19’.

–

–

Pfizer smoking-gun secret document: their deadly COVID vaccine (link).

‘Journalist Celia Farber just wrote an explosive article on the Pfizer secret document. You should read it (and her addendum, here). She deserves our thanks and gratitude. And here you can also read the document itself’.

‘In short, the Pfizer document (which was never supposed to see the light of day but was disclosed as part of a FOIA suit) describes the adverse effects from just the first three months of injections with the company’s COVID vaccine:’

‘158,000 adverse events, 1,223 deaths. In a half-sane world, this would have been more than enough to halt all injections and cancel the vaccine’.

–

–

WestJet Flight Diverted After Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Requiring Defibrillator – COVID Shot Effects? (link).

–

–

World Bank Admits Pfizer Will Only Give Vaccines to Countries in Which Citizens Can’t Sue Them for Injuries (link).

–

–

Conflict Of Interests: Pfizer Board Members Include Ex-Facebook Director and Ex-CEO of Reuters (link).

‘Pfizer’s latest board member, appointed in 2020, not only was the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2014 to 2020, but also served as the lead independent director of Facebook’.

‘Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellmann’s present and previous positions make for a cosy relationship for Pfizer, but questionable conflict of interest in that Facebook has routinely censored posts related to Covid injections while Gates and his foundation promote Covid injections as the answer to disease. “Potentially presenting another conflict of interest, Hellmann also serves on President Joe Biden’s council of advisers on science and technology,” The National Pulse added’.

‘In related news, the Pulse pointed out that the chairman and former CEO of Reuters news agency, James C. Smith, is also a Pfizer board member and top investor who serves on Pfizer’s corporate governance and science and technology committees’.

‘“The news raises serious conflict of interest concerns as corporate media outlets such as Reuters continue to promote Pfizer products, defend pharmaceuticals companies from criticism and move to silence sceptics,” The National Pulse said’.

–

–

World’s First Vaccine Murder case against Bill Gates, Adar Poonawalla filed in India’s High Court (link).

–

–

Bill Gates Charged With Murder For COVID-19 Jab Death in India’s High Court – Death Penalty Sought (link).

–

–

Unelected EU Boss Ursula Ignores Nuremberg Code in Favor of Vaccine Mandates (link).

–

–

People Across the World Protest Undemocratic Restrictions Imposed on Australians (link).

–

–

The Big Tech Empire Worried About The Rise of the Alternative Media Platforms and The Rebel Alliance (link).

–

–

J6 Attorney: Undercover Law Enforcement Officer Passed Out Weapons to J6 Protesters Who Were Later Arrested – Clear Entrapment (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

EXCLUSIVE (AUDIO): TGP Interviews Jan. 6 Political Prisoner, “Q-Shaman” Jacob Chansley – “I’m Not An Extremist. I’m Not An Insurrectionist. I’m Not A Domestic Terrorist” (link).

–

–

Jovan Pulitzer Explains 50,000 Ballots Identified in Maricopa County Related to Election Fraud – A Small Portion of the Ballots with Issues Identified in Audit and Canvas Work (link).

–

–

80 Years After Pearl Harbor, We Now Know the Govt Knew the Attack Was Coming (link).

–