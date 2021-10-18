Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-18. Propagandizing unsuspecting public. Grossly incomplete data. ‘Glows’, luciferase, lifeform, infertility

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

The Science Of Propaganda Is Still Being Developed And Advanced (link, link).

‘We live in a far less free society than most of us think’.

‘It looks like we’re free. We don’t get thrown in prison for criticizing our government officials. We can vote for whoever we want. We can log onto the internet and look up information on any subject we’re interested in. If we want to buy a product we have many brands we are free to choose from’.

‘But we’re not free. Our political systems are set up to herd people into a two-party system that is controlled on both sides by plutocrats. The news media that people rely on to form ideas about what’s going on and how they should vote are controlled by the plutocratic class and heavily influenced by secretive government agencies. Internet algorithms are aggressively manipulated to show people information which favors the status quo. Even our entertainment is rife with Pentagon and CIA influence’.

‘How free is that? How free is your speech if there are myriad institutional safeguards in place to prevent speech from ever effecting political change?’

‘It doesn’t matter what you’re allowed to say if it doesn’t matter what you say. It doesn’t matter if you’re allowed to call the oligarchic puppet put in office by the last fake election a dickhead. It doesn’t matter if you’re allowed to Google any information you want only to find whatever information Google wants you to find’.

‘What is the functional difference between a regime which directly censors the internet to prevent dissent and a regime which works with Silicon Valley plutocrats to control information via algorithms and has a system in place which prevents dissent from having any meaningful impact?’

‘There is none’.

‘We live in a profoundly unfree society that is disguised as a free society. Western liberal democracy is just totalitarianism dressed in drag’.

‘And it’s only getting worse. Propaganda is a still-developing science’.

‘Last month Ottawa Citizen reported that the Canadian military used the Covid outbreak as an excuse to test actual military psyop techniques on its own civilian population under the pretense of assuring compliance with pandemic restrictions’.

‘Some excerpts:’

‘“Canadian military leaders saw the pandemic as a unique opportunity to test out propaganda techniques on an unsuspecting public, a newly released Canadian Forces report concludes.”’

Joe Rogan Confronts CNN’s Sanjay Gupta About COVID Propaganda Including Ivermectin (link).

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: (tweet).

German Court Slams Youtube For Deleting Controversial COVID Interviews (link).

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations (link).

‘A group of 57 leading scientists, doctors and policy experts has released a report calling in to question the safety and efficacy of the current COVID-19 vaccines and are now calling for an immediate end to all vaccine programs. We urge you to read and share this damning report’.

‘There are two certainties regarding the global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. The first is that governments and the vast majority of the mainstream media are pushing with all their might to get these experimental drugs into as many people as possible. The second is that those who are willing to face the scorn that comes with asking serious questions about vaccines are critical players in our ongoing effort to spread the truth’.

‘You can read an advanced copy of this manuscript in preprint below. It has been prepared by nearly five dozen highly respected doctors, scientists, and public policy experts from across the globe to be urgently sent to world leaders as well as all who are associated with the production and distribution of the various Covid-19 vaccines in circulation today’.

‘There are still far too many unanswered questions regarding the Covid-19 vaccines’ safety, efficacy, and necessity. This study is a bombshell that should be heard by everyone, regardless of their views on vaccines. There aren’t nearly enough citizens who are asking questions. Most people simply follow the orders of world governments, as if they have earned our complete trust. They haven’t done so. This manuscript is a step forward in terms of accountability and the free flow of information on this crucial subject. Please take the time to read it and share it widely’.

‘-enVolve, May 8, 2021’

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer whistleblower says vaccine ‘glows,’ contains toxic luciferase, graphene oxide compounds (link).

‘Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine vials glow fluorescent blue and contain an enzyme called Luciferase, a quality inspector for the drug company told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview this week’.

‘“The vaccine glows, at least Pfizer’s does,” Melissa Strickler, who worked for the pharmaceutical giant for nearly 10 years, said. “It looks like someone took a blue glowstick, cracked it open and put it in the vial, but only if there is light and it is around a dark background.”’

‘Strickler, who worked at Pfizer’s large McPherson, Kansas plant, said she has inspected “hundreds of thousands of units” of vaccines in her career at the company “and never once seen anything do that, not even close.” Usually, the fluid in vials are clear like water, she said, but she photographed vials when she noticed the blue fluorescent tinge to the fluid and inquired about the ingredient to superiors’.

‘Luciferase not on the label’

‘Strickler said she heard a doctor describe codes for ingredients in the vaccines, including the codes SM102 for luciferase, a glow-in-the dark enzyme produced in fireflies, plants and fish that is used in bioluminescence research. Depending on different chemicals that it is mixed with, luciferase will glow different colors’.

‘A bright blue luciferase was identified in a report in the journal Nature Scientific Reports in 2020, for example, and is only visible under UV lights of certain wavelengths’.

‘Strickler told LifeSite that she emailed the company and asked if luciferase was in the Covid vaccine and was told that it was “only used in the testing of the vaccine,” but would not be included in the final product. “But the way I see this is the whole thing is experimental,” Strickler said’.

Vaccine pioneer says rules ‘don’t apply’ to unaccountable, ‘corrupt’ Fauci, FDA (link).

‘Pfizer was given the go-ahead with ‘grossly incomplete data,’ Dr. Robert Malone explained in an interview with LifeSiteNews’.

‘After reviewing Pfizer’s Covid vaccine data presented to the Japanese government, Malone said he was “shocked” and “demoralized” at what he discovered. The agencies allowed the pharmaceutical giant with a criminal track record to proceed with human trials and granted Emergency Use Authorization for its Covid vaccine based on its “grossly inadequate information package.”’

‘The company appeared to have simply “cobbled together information that they’d obtained with other RNAs and other vaccines and put it in as a package in lieu of doing the actual studies,” said Malone, a vaccinologist whose main work has been in assembling and coaching teams to solve public health problems, often but not exclusively, for the government’.

‘Malone said he was so shocked by Pfizer’s poor data that he had another senior regulatory affairs person review it to confirm his observations’.

‘“It’s profoundly demoralizing,” the scientist said, adding that from his point of view the vaccine regulatory agencies are “profoundly corrupt” and “essentially acting outside any judicial restraint.”’

Polish Doctor Claims He Found a LIFE FORM in the Pfizer Comirnaty Shot (link).

‘Another strange COVID vaccine life form has been discovered under the microscope, this time made of aluminum and carbon. The discovery was made by a Polish doctor by the name of Dr. Franc Zalewski’.

‘Throughout his video presentation, he calls it “the thing.” He found it in the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine shot, in 1 of 3 vials he studied. Dr. Zalewski’s discovery comes on top of the research of many other independent doctors, scientists and researchers (Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Zandre Botha and Dr. John B.) who also found that the COVID vaccine contains all sorts of questionable and outright horrific contents – graphene, nanometals, PEG, parasites, self-propelling creatures with tentacles, synthetic fibers and synthetic self-assembling circular structures’.

Dr. Carrie Madej: What I Saw In The COVID Shots Appeared Self-Aware & Superconductive (link).

‘Dr. Carrie Madej has appeared on The Sons of Liberty numerous times and always with startling information concerning the COVID experimental shots. In this latest interview, Dr. Madej shows us what she discovered from the Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J vials she received and it’s downright creepy. Furthermore, it seems clearly criminal on the part of Big Pharma’.

Horowitz: Dr. McCullough testifies in court that CMS data potentially signal much higher vaccine death toll (link).

‘Maine is a small state. Typically, if just a handful of people die within the 30-day window of regulatory concern following an experimental treatment, it induces a flurry of frantic investigations from the relevant government agencies. Yet after 661 people died within 28 days of taking the shots in the small state of Maine, nobody seems interested in investigating how many were due to the shot, even though the vaccine is being mandated’.

‘Dr. Peter McCullough, perhaps the most high-profile epidemiologist to raise concerns about the side effects of these shots, testified last Friday in a lawsuit brought by the Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates against the state’s requirement that all health care workers receive one of the COVID shots. During his testimony, McCullough revealed that 661 people just among the Medicare beneficiaries in Maine died within 28 days of taking the shot. That is primarily among people 65 and older and doesn’t account for any potential vaccine-related deaths among non-Medicare recipients’.

Latest UKHSA report shows Vaccinated accounted for 80% of Covid-19 Deaths and 60% of Hospitalisations in the last 4 weeks (link).

Vaccine-Induced Infertility and Birth Defects: Taking A Look at A New Study on Fertility Plus Pandemic “Black-Eyed” Babies (link).

‘Professor Dr. Hervé Seligmann examined fertility in countries that have high rates of Covid injection uptake compared to those that have not. He published his report on 28 September 2021 which concludes that women’s fertility decreases the more women are “vaccinated.”’

‘Plus, Covid-19 injections were never tested on pregnant women in the clinical studies because it is unethical to put pregnant women through such abuse. As a result, the study designs did not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects’.

‘An article published by America’s Frontline Doctors, ‘Study concludes women’s fertility harmed in vaccinating countries’, reports a summary of Dr. Seligmann’s findings:’

fertility decreases with female Covid injection rates,

of the 127 women who received a Covid injection in the first 20 weeks, 82% resulted in miscarriage,

fertility damage should soon appear to be even more severe due to the effect of vaccines on men and pregnancy.

Ex principal: Children are at a minimal risk of Covid-19 and do not need to be vaccinated (link).

‘Surely this is only justifiable if the children are at risk and need protecting and perhaps, if it was highly transmissible by children’.

‘Yet recently, the chief medical office stated “the overall risk of children becoming severely ill from Covid is extremely low, very few, if any, children or teenagers will come to long term harm from Covid due solely to attending school”’.

‘And the scientific evidence confirms this: children and young people have a mostly mild or asymptomatic response to the SAR-CoV 2 virus, they have a 99.9973% survival chance with Professor Heneghan stating that the Infection Fatality Rate for this group is nearly zero’.

Fully Vaccinated Are COVID ‘Super-Spreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology (link).

‘On the latest episode of “The Hidden Gateway” podcast, Dr. Robert Malone, recognized for his role in inventing mRNA vaccine technology, said, “The idea that if you have a workplace where everybody’s vaccinated, you’re not going to have virus spread is totally false. A total lie.”’

In Minnesota, Breakthrough Cases From The Fully Vaccinated Account For 99% Of All New COVID Cases Including Rising Death Rate Despite Vaccine (link).

Physician to FDA, CDC: In 20 Years of Practicing Medicine, ‘I’ve Never Witnessed So Many Vaccine-Related Injuries’ (link).

‘Dr. Patricia Lee, a licensed physician in California, said her experience with patients harmed by the COVID vaccine “does not comport with claims made by federal health authorities regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.”’

VAERS Report: Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class Following Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

Latest UK Health Security Agency report shows the Covid-19 Vaccines have a NEGATIVE effectiveness as low as MINUS 109% (link).

Canadian ER Doctor Quits: At Least 80% of Patients Are Double Vaxxed (link).

‘Dr. Rochagné Kilian, an ER doctor in Owen Sound, Ontario, resigned in protest of mandatory vaccines and the corruption of our health services’.

‘Dr. Kilian came to public attention when the recording of the Grey Bruce hospital board was released. In that recording, board president Gary Simms cannot provide any evidence whatsoever of his dire predictions of a ‘tidal wave of pediatric Covid cases’ which he says are coming this fall, while threatening Dr. Kilian when she spoke up for the truth’.

‘Dr. Kilian has spoken out before regarding the growing corruption of our health care services and has shown leadership and integrity by resigning from her position’.

#CovidVaxExposed PART 4 Update II: Pfizer Scientist Reveals Some More – antibodies transfer via the umbilical cord and the “vaccine just doesn’t work” in some people (link).

An analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness shows they simply don’t work (link).

Dutch campaigner: Government’s track record does not justify trusting them with Covid passports (link).

‘This article concentrates on the risks that are concomitant with introducing such a Covid passport in the context of recent revelations from the Dutch child benefit scandal, which prompted the (largely symbolic) resignation of the governing coalition in January 2021 and which has been blamed on faulty computer models’.

‘The reason why I take this approach to the topic is that the child benefit revelations have brought to light just how appallingly things can go wrong in agencies of the national government, and that virtually every check, balance and watchdog body can fail. In the Dutch child benefit issue, the perpetrators in the civil service—in a comprehensive show of defiance redolent of the recent IRS scandal in the United States—managed to frustrate the purpose of:’

the judiciary;

the National Ombudsman;

the Privy Council;

the House of Representatives;

ministers of state;

investigatory committees;

the Piet Hein Donner Inquiry;

and Freedom of Information requests.

UK Column News – 18th October 2021. Sir David Amess stabbing: what we know so far. The man’s name is Ali Harbi Ali and he is a British man of Somali heritage. Ali Harbi Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme some years ago but was never a formal subject of interest to MI5. We knew it must be very serious because the paramedics had been working on Sir David for over two-and-a-half hours and they hadn’t got him on the way to hospital. 10 September 2018 and UKColumn is again warning of the dangers of the government’s prevent strategy. Far from protecting us, this is imbedding state surveillance to the lowest level – challenge the government and your on the Prevent list as a potential extremist. He accepted Tony Blair’s argument on the threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction and voted for the Iraq war in 2003 like so many of his colleagues but then, following the failure to find any substantial threat was in a small group who supported the impeachment of Blair the following year and later in 2013 voted against the bombing of Syria during its (supposed) civil war. Home Secretary Priti Patel Uses David Amess Murder To Call For Social Media Censorship. Also being threatened is anonymity on social media, however, the right to privacy in a public forum is inviolate unless someone is legitimately accused of a legitimate crime. Coronavirus Act 2020 renewal? Referendum in the United Kingdom to abolish the Coronavirus Act. Dutch campaigner: Government’s track record does not justify trusting them with Covid passports. #LetsGoBrandon: legacy media attempts to covers up crowd shouting ‘f**k Joe Biden’ by suggesting the shout is ‘Let’s go Brandon’. The use of the wording “Let’s Go Brandon” is banned by the Canadian Public Service. Youtube censors David Davis MP’s speech against vaccine passports. Youtube’s censorship policy is full of lies. Democracy lost: propaganda, character assassination and the campaign against professor David Miller. Facial recognition cameras arrive in UK school canteens, (does anyone recognise this fascist government as a fascist government?) Rand Corporation: achieving global mobility, the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy (website, odysee pending, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

It gets worse – A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than anticipated (link).

“Dehumanized”: COVID Patient in Texas Hospital Had Plastic Bag Placed Over Her Head (link).

Hospitals are literally SUFFOCATING patients with plastic bags; AIR CARGO will be halted this winter due to collapsing airplane parts supply chain (link).

Have you ever looked at who is behind these new for-profit “fact-checking” companies? (website, “Maybe I should just ask the CIA what to think” is extremely 2021, tweet, NewsGuard is owned by Publicis, one of the world’s largest big tech and pharmaceutical public relations firms. The same Publicis sued for collaborating with Purdue’s deadly opioid marketing scheme, tweet, website).

From the Streets of Victoria, Australia: “We Are Now in Deep Trouble Here … This Is a Fight for Our Souls and Our Humanity.” (link).

Clown world.

City bans unvaccinated from getting married! (link).

Clown world.

NYC Judge Prevents Father From Visiting His Daughter Unless He Gets Vaccinated (link, link).

‘A judge in New York City has blocked a father’s right to see his three-year-old daughter unless he agrees to take the COVID-19 vaccine’.

‘Yes, really’.

‘In early September, Evan Schein, an attorney acting on behalf of the mother in the couple’s divorce case (the family has not been named), raised concerns about the father’s vaccination status, leading high profile judge Judge Matthew Cooper to suspend his visitation rights until he received the jab’.

‘According to Cooper, the father needs to submit to the shot because it has become a prerequisite “to participate meaningfully in everyday society.”’

‘“The dangers of voluntarily remaining unvaccinated during access with a child while the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to children’s health and safety cannot be understated,” said the judge’.

The average age of covid death is 82 – clown world.

Goalpost Shift: Media Says Double-Vaxxed Catching Covid Is A Good Thing (link).

Clown world.

Australia Health Czar Warns Mask-Wearing Might Continue Through 2024 (link).

Clown world.

Bombshell: UNVaxxed FEMA Nurses Replacing Texas Nurses Who Refused Vaxx (Video) (link).

Clown world.

Nat’l Guard — Who Have Until 2022 to Be Vaccinated — To Replace Unvaxxed Health Care Workers, Law Enforcement (link).

Clown world.

Video: Fauci Claims No “True Basis” In Concerns Over Long Term COVID Vax Side Effects (link).

We need to wait 5 years or more to find out the long term side effects from these jabs.

Italy’s “Vaccine” Mandate Sparks VIOLENT PROTESTS (link).

Fake CV19 Jab Mandate, Fake FDA Approval & Fake Economy (link).

‘Looks like America is waking up to fake everything. Let’s start with the fake CV19 jab mandate by the Biden Administration. Where is the Executive Order (EO)? Where is the legislation from Congress and signed by VP Biden? Guess what? It’s not there. That’s right. There is no Biden EO mandating the vax jabs. There is nothing in the Federal Register, and maybe that’s why Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green simply states the vax jab mandate “does not exist.” It’s totally fake and designed to herd people into getting this experimental death shot’.

#Australia : Northern Territory leader Michael Gunner annouces that If you are not vaccinated by start of Nov you lose your job in NT and you will be fined $5,000 if you don’t comply

“not wanting a vaccine is not a sufficient reason” (tweet).

NHS Nurses served Notice of Liability for any harm caused to children by the Covid-19 vaccine they were there to administer at UK School (link).

Chicago Police Union Head Calls on Members to Defy Vaccine Mandate (link).

Southwest Airlines “sickout” protest spreads to Amtrak, which is canceling trains due to employees refusing covid “vaccination” (link).

A CONTAGION of COURAGE is spreading across America as pilots, police, firefighters and other workers say, “Take this JAB and SHOVE it!” (link).

There Will Be NO Unity In America Until Tyrannical Liberalism Is No Longer Tolerated – #DoNotComply Movement Explodes Into Action As Walkouts Hit Airlines, Trains, And Hospitals Over Vax Mandate (link).

Exclusive — Federal Judge Blocks United Airlines From Imposing Employee Vaccine Mandate (link).

Judge Rules That New York State Must Allow Healthcare Workers a Religious Exemption to Vaccine (link).

How about the not wanting to be a test subject exemption?

Federal Judge Restrains United Airlines From Enforcing Covid Vaccine Mandate on Employees Seeking Religious Exemption (link).

Dr. David Martin condemns vax-pushing corporate CEOs: They are committing “terrorism” against their own employees (link).

–

–

‘This week (Thursday) marked the 10th anniversary of the drone killing of Abdulrahman Al-Aulaqi, a 16 year old born in Colorado and killed in Yemen. He perished as part of Obama’s crackdown on terrorist suspects around the world. His father, who was also an American citizen, was killed two weeks earlier by another drone strike ordered by Obama’.

‘I wrote a piece condemning Obama’s assassination program for Christian Science Monitor in 2011, “Assassination Nation: Are There Any Limits on President Obama’s License to Kill?” I derided the Obama administration’s claim that the president possessed a “right to kill Americans without a trial, without notice, and without any chance for targets to legally object…Killings based solely on presidential commands radically transform the relation of the government to the citizenry’.

J6 Political Prisoner Exposes Torture, Speaks Out in EXCLUSIVE Tell-All Interview (link).

Yellen Says Spying On All Bank Accounts Over $600 Is A Way to Hold Billionaires Accountable (link).

I imagine that billionaires have 99.99% of their wealth not in any of their bank accounts and bitcoin is looking really good because your privacy matters.

