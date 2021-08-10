Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-10. Turning flu cases into COVID. Looks like a war. German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm Jab Deaths

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

795,126 concerned citizens.

14,842 medical and public health scientists.

43,660 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Turning flu cases into COVID through manipulation—easy as pie (link).

‘Since 1988, I’ve been pointing out that relabeling and repackaging disease is standard operating procedure in the field of “pandemic medicine.”’

‘And now we have this, from FOX News (7/25/21): “But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.”’

‘“According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.”’

‘“There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.”’

‘You might want to read those numbers again. The drop in flu deaths was miraculous. Perhaps the Vatican has a clue’.

‘Rochester Regional Health has issued a flu report covering the same time periods: “As of the most recent updates from the CDC, the 2021 flu season impacted a much lower number of people than usual in all major regions of the United States.”’

‘“Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021…646 deaths were attributed to the flu.”’

‘“The final data on [the prior] flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States. Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in: 24,000 to 62,000 deaths.”’

‘“Hey Bob, could you do me a favor? I need a whole lot of COVID death numbers. Can you shove some of your flu-death numbers over here?”’

‘“Sure. No problem, Bill. We work for the same agency. We’re all in this together. But if I give you thousands of flu-death numbers, I want something back. A piece of your COVID research funding. Our flu money these days would barely bankroll a junket for a dozen of us to the Bahamas.”’

‘“My poor cousin. Transferring research funds is tricky. Too many eyeballs involved. Tell you what. How about a steak and lobster dinner, two nights at a local hotel, and one of the hookers who sits at the bar?”’

‘“Three nights, all expenses paid.”’

‘“Done.”’

‘Here are two previous articles I’ve written on the disease- relabeling/repackaging shell game:’

‘—The disease switcheroo; they don’t teach this in medical school—’

‘I’ve mentioned this shell game hundreds of times in articles and lectures over the years. Here I want to boil it down to a protocol that has earned the medical cartel trillions of dollars’.

‘We begin the story with an “outbreak.” Somewhere on Earth, we are told there is a cluster of unusual cases of illness’.

‘The key word is “unusual.” Otherwise, who would care? People would instead say, “Forty people in Wuhan have lung congestion.” And that would spark no interest’.

‘In Wuhan, it was “unusual pneumonia.” How so? No convincing answer. Some people have cited a “ground glass” appearance in pictures of patients’ lungs. Meaning gray areas, or opacity. Another claim: patients had extreme shortness of breath’.

‘But opacity and shortness of breath were mentioned and described in medical literature long before COVID’.

‘Something else must be offered, to justify the term “unusual cases.” And we get it almost immediately, while we’re still trying to figure out what makes these patients’ illness new and different:’

‘It’s a virus. A never-before-seen virus’.

‘Already a switcheroo is in progress. There is actually nothing unusual in the Wuhan cluster of cases. And just as we’re about to realize that, we’re hit with “new virus.” And then we forget there was no reason to look for a new virus in the first place’.

‘Deadly air pollution has been hanging over Wuhan for a long time. It explains all sorts of lung infections, including pneumonia, a cardinal COVID symptom. And by the way, roughly 300,000 people in China die every year from pneumonia’.

‘The “new virus” is trumpeted. But of course, as I’ve demonstrated many times, it hasn’t actually been found. No one isolated it. The so-called genetic sequencing of it was a fictional castle in the air based on supposition. How could it be otherwise? No one has an isolated and purified specimen of the virus that can be analyzed’.

‘Accepting “new virus” as fact produces this situation: a list of very familiar clinical symptoms can now be called unique, because the cause is unique’.

‘Suddenly, cough, chills, fever, fatigue, congestion, shortness of breath—which have been called flu, or just infection, or other names—are COVID. That’s the big switcheroo’.

–

–

Dr. Mercola ‘Deleting All Content’ Due to Threats From Biden Regime; CNN Doxes His Home, Stalks Him In The Street (link).

‘We are at the crossroad where change is unavoidable. We all must make choices that determine our future. To many, this looks like a war … but what we need to find is peace. I am going to find peace through this sacrifice’.

–

–

Doctors May Lose Their License If They Spread ‘Misinformation’ On Covid Jabs, Medical Panel Threatens (link).

–

–

German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Vaccine Injuries (link).

‘The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, Peter Schirmacher, has carried out over forty autopsies on people who had died within two weeks of their vaccination. Schirmacher expressed alarm over his findings’.

‘The regional daily Augsburger Allgemeine reported:’

‘“Schirmacher assumes that 30 to 40 percent of them died from the vaccination. In his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is underestimated – a politically explosive statement in times when the vaccination campaign is losing momentum, the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and restrictions on non-vaccinated people are being discussed.”’

‘The Merkel administration quickly moved to respond to this “politically explosive” statement from Heidelberg. According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the Paul Ehrlich Institute announced that Schirmacher’s statements were “incomprehensible”. The Chancellor’s lackey, senior German immunologist Thomas Mertens dismissed the findings right away: “I don’t know of any data that would allow a justifiable statement to be made here and I am not assuming an unreported number.”’

‘The immunologist Christian Bogdan from the Erlangen University Hospital, member of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), also contradicted Schirmacher’s assumption of a “high number of unreported vaccination complications or even deaths”’.

‘The pathologist however received support from his own ranks, and the Federal Association of German Pathologists stated that more autopsies of vaccinated people who died within a certain time frame after vaccination should be performed’.

‘The head of the “Autopsy Working Group” in this association wanted to make general practitioners and health authorities aware of this. In other words, doctors of the patients who die within a few days or weeks after vaccination should apply for an autopsy in case of doubt or the health authorities should take action’.

‘The Federal Association of Pathologists had already requested this in March in a letter to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), but it went unanswered’.

‘Schirmacher’s warning could of course ruin a multi-digit long-term billion-dollar business for various pharmaceutical companies, while the already low willingness to get the jab in the remaining unvaccinated group could further decrease dramatically and ultimately the entire pandemic strategy of the federal government could unravel’.

‘But the seriousness and reputation of the director of the Pathological Institute at the University of Heidelberg are unassailable’.

‘Schirmacher himself is already leading an autopsy project on people who have died from Covid-19, which is subsidized by the state. He himself then expanded the focus and also autopsied more than 40 deceased vaccinated people. Even if his results are only a snapshot, it is a dramatic one: 30 to 40 percent died from the vaccination itself. The pathologist cited “rare, severe side effects of the vaccination – such as cerebral vein thrombosis or autoimmune diseases”’.

‘Schirmacher responded to the criticism from some colleagues. He denied a lack of competence: “The colleagues are definitely wrong because they cannot assess this specific question competently.” Moreover, he has not tried to spread panic, and he is not an opponent of vaccinations – Schirmacher himself has been vaccinated’.

–

–

German Pathologist: Fatal Consequences of Vaccinations Underestimated (link).

–

–

Research: 58% of Infant Deaths Reported to VAERS Occurred Within 3 Days of Vaccination (link).

–

–

DR CHARLES HOFFE – VACCINATED LIKELY TO BE DEAD WITHIN 3 YEARS (link).

–

–

STAGGERING: 2,500+ VAERS Reports Of Bell’s Palsy/ Facial Paralysis After Controversial “Vaccines” (link).

–

–

The French Take It to The Streets Against Vaccine Passports, Sending The Globalists Into ‘Panic’ (link).

‘The French are inspiring freedom lovers everywhere with their anti-vaccine passport protests, which have now stretched into a fourth week. On Saturday, many thousands and potentially even millions of people in multiple French cities including Paris rallied against the implementation of a “vaccine passport” that grants only vaccinated people access to many societal functions. Frenchmen of all colors and creeds railed against the regime of French president Emmanuel Macron, who rose to prominence as an employee of the Rothschild investment bank, named for the infamous globalist banking dynasty’.

‘A protester in France told this reporter: “Don’t worry. We will hold the line until the end. The Ministry of Interior said we were 237,000 protesting today. Sb here who has a contact at the Ministry of Interior reported the real number is… 2.8 M (million). They are in panic.”’

‘The protester then gave advice to Americans as we deal with Coronavirus dystopia ourselves. The protester stated, “Don’t wait for your conservative leaders. They are a joke. They lecture the world on freedom & democracy though your election was stolen, your freedoms are crushed, & your country is sinking. No mainstream politicians in our protests. Do like us: throw them in the garbage, & act.”’

‘Many well-respected members of French society are participating in the protests, including firefighters who galvanized the Freedom protesters in Marseille’.

‘Firefighters in Marseille, France are leading the procession against vaccine passports’. (tweet).

‘France Anti WAX Passport Rally Anti Govt, Anti Damn Everything Monster Crowds of Everyday People who just want to live in peace. Which 18 months ago wasn’t considered a crime. Long Live Freedom’ (tweet).

‘France marching as one against Macron’s tyrannical covid passports which is essentially health apartheid’ (tweet).

‘NICE, FRANCE: huge protest. French out in force again today against macron’s covid passports. France united for freedom’ (tweet).

–

–

Despite What Govt Says, Freedom Isn’t Determined By Which Big Pharma Chemicals Are In Your Body (link).

–

–

Watch: French Police Patrol Cafés Asking To See Citizens’ Vaccine Papers (link, link).

–

–

Covid Outbreak Hits Carnival Cruise Despite Every Guest & Staff Being Vaccinated. ZERO unvaccinated aboard. It goes against the narrative that the reason for “breakthrough cases” is too many unvaccinated people. A strict face mask policy was implemented. (tweet, website).

This disproves the narrative that “breakthrough cases” is for too many unvaccinated people.

–

–

BOMBSHELL: HHS documents admit the CDC has never isolated any “covid-19 virus” … PCR tests nothing but instrument NOISE … the global HOAX is rapidly unravelling (link).

‘In this article:’

No isolated Certified Reference Materials for “covid-19” virus.

PCR tests that find “positive” results for covid merely the result of amplified instrument background.

FDA admits PCR tests were developed without any isolated covid-19 virus samples. So they simulated the virus.

Virologist Dr. Judy Mikovitz confirms common coronaviruses and monkey viruses fraudulently labeled “covid.”

Dr. Jane Ruby explains the lack of any viral isolate and why the pandemic is based on coordinated science fraud.

CDC FOIA documents reveal proof the CDC has never isolated covid-19.

The spike protein bioweapon is real, and covid “vaccines” are kill shots to achieve depopulation.

CDC Director Walensky admits the covid vaccine doesn’t stop covid infections.

Sen. Rand Paul calls for Americans to resist covid tyranny.

‘Last year when covid skeptics were saying “there’s no such thing as a covid virus,” I strongly disagreed. As a published food scientist, laboratory owner and inventor of two published patents based on mass spectrometry analysis, I was aware that SARS-CoV-2 had been genomically sequenced. Surely, I mistakenly thought, it had been isolated, purified and determined to be the cause of covid-19 sickness’.

‘A year later, it turns out the skeptics were right. And the warnings of people like Dr. Thomas Cowan, Sally Fallon, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Jon Rappoport, David Icke and others were right on the mark. (I have since apologized to them all in a public podcast.)’

‘How did I come to realize the medical and scientific establishment has fabricated all this? And what’s the explanation for the very real sickness that people are experiencing?’

‘I’ll share that story here, but in short, common cold viruses and monkey virus fragments found in flu shots are being mislabeled “covid,” and there is a weaponized spike protein bioweapon that’s being distributed via vaccine injections. That’s all real. But there’s no such thing as a real, physical, isolated covid-19 virus that has been harvested from sick people and shown to infect other people and make them sick. What we’re really witnessing here, it now seems, is three distinct things:’

‘1) A cocktail of common cold viruses labeled “covid” which are circulating and causing sickness in some people, most likely because of the lack of immune system exposure to wild type viruses during all the global lockdowns’.

‘2) A weaponized spike protein toxic nanoparticle that’s being injected into people as a “clot shot” … and it’s likely shedding, causing harmful side effects in other, unvaccinated people’.

‘3) A wholly fraudulent PCR “casedemic” scheme that’s designed to flag almost anyone as “positive” based almost entirely on how many cycles the PCR sample prep instruments are instructed to carry out, thereby amplifying instrument noise to the point of a “positive” hit. Almost anything can be flagged as “positive,” including genetic material fragments from previous years’ flu shots’.

–

–

GOVERNMENT OF IRELAND ADMITS NO PROOF SARS-COV-2 EXISTS! (link).

–

–

Leading Israeli Health Official: Vaccinated Account for 95% of Severe and 85-90% of New Covid Hospitalizations (link).

–

–

Holy shit. The CDC actually put together a document to discuss putting high risk people into camps to “shield” low risk people from them. No— this is not a joke, and yes, every single person who has made a reference to 1930’s Germany is vindicated. (tweet, website).

–

–

Lord Sumption, former Lord Chief of justice: “The British public has not even begun to understand the seriousness of what is happening in our country, many perhaps most of them don’t care, or won’t care until it’s too late. They instinctively feel that the ends justify the means, the motto of every totalitarian regime that has ever existed” (tweet).

–

–

Take a look at the totalitarian society that GloboCap is rapidly ushering into being … a society in which goon squads show up at cafes to check people’s ideological-conformity papers. Take a look and pick a fucking side. (tweet).

–

–

Iceland’s chief epidemiologist says “herd immunity has not been achieved with vaccination,” and now believes herd immunity must be achieved by letting the virus spread while “protecting vulnerable groups.” In other words, focused protection. (tweet).

–

–

The face of a man that knows, like all other tyrants before him, he will, eventually, sooner or later, over the bodies of millions, no doubt, be hoisted upon his own petard. The history books are being written Johnson, and you won’t be remembered well. (tweet).

Evil does as evil does.

–

–

Australia is Under Dystopian, Military-Enforced Lockdown Despite Less Than 5 COVID Deaths a Day (link).

–

–

Dr Ryan Cole Exposes Safety Dangers, Red Flags & Unknowns With The Experimental Injections #ClotShot (link).

–

–

As of Monday, I will officially be a second-class citizen of France (link).

‘France’s ‘new apartheid’ will restrict ordinary, everyday freedoms to those who carry a COVID-19 status pass’.

–

–

Time is running out to stop the ‘vaccine’ control project (link).

–

–

This Is 1938: First, They Came for the Unvaccinated (link).

–

–

CDC Publishes ‘Green Zone’ Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment (link).

–

–

Digital Health Passports: The Snare That Will Lure Many Into The One-World Cashless System (link).

‘Several new technologies that appear separate and unrelated will soon converge, creating a giant digital trap that will easily entice the uninformed masses’.

‘The digital trap has already been set and globalist elites are using COVID to speed up the process of convergence. Most people will sleep-walk right into the trap, which will ultimately reduce them to a human QR code – trackable, traceable, and 100 percent dependent on Big Tech and big government for their existence’.

‘I’m going to unpack each of these seemingly separate threads that will be gradually merged into a single overarching socio-financial control grid’.

‘The most imminent agenda item needed to jumpstart this system is the successful launch of digital health passports’.

‘France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Greece, and many other nations have started mandating these passports on their citizens, many of whom are flooding into the streets to protest’.

–

–

Vaccine Passports likely to arrive in Australia before the end of the year (link).

‘While Australia’s vaccine schedule is still in its early stages, with just 17% of people aged 16 and above having received both vaccines, there is already talk of tougher restrictions for those who refuse or can’t be vaccinated, and using digital infrastructure to do so’.

‘By the end of the year, access to the workplace, pubs, bars, cafés, restaurants, sports stadiums and more may be restricted. The government has been considering legislation that would allow private firms to discriminate against customers based on their medical conditions, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirming it as an issue for the National Cabinet debate’.

‘During a conference call with constituents from the Sutherland Shire, the Prime Minister hinted at introducing restrictions for Australians who refuse to get the vaccine, keeping them out of public venues, according to audio obtained by the Daily Mail last week’.

–

–

CDC Director Makes Case Vaccination Passports are Futile, Vaccines Do Not Prevent COVID Infection or Delta Variant Transmission (link).

–

–

Journalist Accidentally Admits That Media Are More COVID Vaccine Activists Than Journalists – This Is Why The Majority Of Americans Hate The Media (link).

–

–

$500 TRILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE FEDERAL GOVT AND OVER 140 MONOPOLISTS (REMOVED BY YOUTUBE IN 5HRS) (link).

–

–

This is Nuts, Moderna and Pfizer Intentionally Lost The Clinical Trial Control Group Testing Vaccine Efficacy and Safety (link).

–

–

A reminder that the law is not a moral compass. The people who hid Anne Frank were breaking the law. The people who killed her were following it. (tweet).

–

–

Having to research your own treatments in the midst of a pandemic, cos you know your own health service won’t treat you…sums up the state of this country. (tweet).

–

–

STUDY: Ivermectin is a safe and effective remedy for covid that costs less than $1 a day (link).

–

–

UK Researchers: Cheap Cholesterol Drug Reduces Covid-19 Infection by 70% (link).

–

–

90% Of Patients Treated With Experimental Israeli COVID Drug Discharged Within 5 Days (link).

‘Arber and his team developed the drug around amolecule that the professor has been studying for 25 years called CD24, which is naturally present in the body’.

‘”It is important to remember that 19 out of 20 COVID-19 patients do not need any therapy,” Arber said. “After a window of five to 12 days, some 5% of the patients start to deteriorate.”’

–

–

This directive says that if a death is from Covid, a post-mortem will not be undertaken. Wayne Smith will not be getting a post-mortem – because post-death he tested positive. So if someone is killed, slap a Covid diagnosis on and that’s it. https://judiciary.uk/wp-content/upload (tweet, pdf).

–

–

THEY LAUGH AT YOU: Obama and Liberal Elites Spotted Maskless at His Swank Birthday Gala on Martha’s Vineyard as Rest of the Country Hunkers Down in Pandemic (link).

–

–

Drone Footage Shows Huge Tents at Obama’s Birthday Party After Promises to ‘Scale Back’ Event (link).

–

–

Maskless Rashida Tlaib Parties At Crowded Wedding On Same Day She Slammed Sen. Rand Paul Over Virus Concerns (link).

–

–

“Just Get the Damn Vaccine” – RINO Maryland Governor Threatens to Impose Lockdowns if More People Don’t Get Vaccinated (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

Governments hold citizens HOSTAGE, demand vaccine QUOTAS before restoring “freedom” (link).

Vaccine quota-ed freedom is not freedom.

–

–

“He’s A Pathological Liar”: Cornell Chemistry Professor Dave Collum Unloads On Dr. Fauci And Covid Hysteria (link).

–

–

MY “ELEVATOR PITCH” TO SOMEONE WHO STILL BELIEVES THE OFFICIAL COVID NARRATIVE (2 MINS): This video is especially geared to those who still believe in the “official” Covid narrative. It is based on publicly available facts & evidence that you can investigate for yourself. (tweet).

–

–

Resistance is Not Futile – Does Our Entire Way of Life Depends on It? (link).

‘I find it amazing how stupid people can be. Those claiming if everyone just got vaccinated, we would all go back to normal. I know there were Jews in Germany who left early looking at the trend that was emerging and made it to the United States. They told me people were ridiculing them when they left saying it would all blow over and go back to normal. These types of people do not look at what is going on in any depth. They take whatever is said at face value and do not look at motives or connect the dots’.

‘In Australia, the number of people is rising up. The police in Australia are still violating human rights and supporting the decline and fall of Australia as it descends into tyranny. The protest has erupted again in Melbourne and until the police stop enforcing orders that are inconsistent with international law, there is no hope for Australia. It continues to slide toward an economic apocalypse. They are 110% on board with the Great Reset and those behind the curtain view that if they can end mining and resources in Australia, they will save the planet and bring about the Great Reset’.

–

–

These beautiful people are wide awake (tweet).

–

–

Oh yeah, no liability & all the cash. What a time to be alive. Instead of making efforts to fund disease prevention and educate the public, prevention has been abandoned altogether. There are volumes of excellent peer-reviewed studies documenting research and clinical experience showing a healthy diet, physical exercise and stress management regimes can either prevent disease or be incorporated into existing medical treatment protocols successfully. However, there is no profit to be made in prevention. Modern medicine is solely devoted to disease management. (tweet).

–

–

Companies Now Deducting $50 From Unvaccinated Workers’ Monthly Paychecks: Consultancy Firm (link, link).

–

–

Physician Speaks Out Against ‘Vaccine Mandates for All’ — Especially Children and Those With Natural Immunity (link).

Those with a natural immunity to a virus, it is pointless to take it.

Those at the lowest risk from a virus such as covid for children, it is pointless to take it.

–

–

There’s no money in natural immunity. (tweet).

–

–

I work for a blood bank and our tests show that 50% (and rising) of unvaccinated people have antibodies. This is amazing news. The unvaccinated immune system is creating herd immunity while no one pays attention. (tweet).

–

–

Fauci Tells MSNBC Who’s Next For Vaxx Mandate: “I’m Going To Upset People On This” (link).

‘”I’m sorry I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something,” Fauci said. “But I think that we’re in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.”’

Individual freedom means everything.

–

–

United Airlines Mandates (experimental) Vaccines For All Employees But Not Passengers (link).

–

–

Pfizer document describes vaccine “shedding” from person to person (link).

–

–

In 180 Reversal, CDC Head Says Vaccines Can’t Prevent Spread of Covid (link).

–

–

Spain: Officials kidnapping children from parents who refuse the Death Vaxx (link).

–

–

Apple Call Center Workers Face AI-Powered Surveillance Cameras At Home (link).

–

–

Biden administration defends provision in infrastructure bill that would make it harder for decentralized Big Tech challengers (link).

‘Cementing the dominance of Big Tech’.

–

–

Unearthed Paper Shows Biden-Linked Group Demanding ‘Robust’ Audits & Admitting Machines Are Hackable Even Without Internet Access. (link).

–

–

‘Alex Jones was right’? US govt-funded project ‘harvests’ ORGANS from aborted babies for medical research, documents show (link).

–

–

Obama Did NOT Kill Osama bin Laden (link).

‘Osama bin Laden had actually died a decade previously to Obama’s claim. He died of renal failure and other health problems. His death was widely reported in world news and by Fox News in the US’.

‘I posted some of the obituary notices on November 20, 2013. Here they are:’

‘https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2013/11/20/bin-ladens-obituary-notice/’

‘A Funeral Notice for Osama bin Laden was published on December 26, 2001, in the Egyptian newspaper al-Ward. An English translation is provided below. Anyone fluent in Arabic is invited to verify or correct the translation. This item was sent to me from a reader abroad’.

‘Also below are is a CNN interview with its medical correspondent who examines the last non-faked video of bin Laden and concludes that bin Laden is seriously ill’.

‘There is also below a 2002 report that Israeli intelligence has concluded that bin Laden is dead’.

‘I cannot attest to the correctness of any of these reports, but it is unclear why there would be so much disinformation from such varied sources about bin Laden’s condition or what purpose is served’.

–

–

Amish Farm Fined $250K, Facing Jail Time for Humanely Raising and Selling Food to Willing Customers (link).

–