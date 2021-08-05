Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-05. NIH knew jab could lead to deadly ADE. Cells of monkey – yum. #NaziTories. AOC mask on/off. Bot 77

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

795,126 concerned citizens.

14,842 medical and public health scientists.

43,660 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

The Smoking Jab: Fauci and the NIH Knew Covid-19 “Vaccines” Could Lead to Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (link).

‘Three days ago, I published an article about Dr. Robert Malone’s warning that we might very well be witnessing the emergence of a deadly condition called Antibody-Dependent Enhancement within the population of people who were injected with Covid-19 “vaccines”. That article went viral overnight as people flocked to this site to find out information that has been actively suppressed by governments and media outlets around the world’.

‘The article drew not only truth-seekers but fact-deniers as a league of naysayers attempted to sully the reputation of a doctor who was instrumental in the development of an mRNA technology that is used in Covid-19 “vaccines”. Instead of addressing the incontrovertible facts Dr. Malone makes about the risks of ADE linked with the still-experimental “vaccines”, one bad-faith actor after another reverted to ad hominem in order to discredit him and protect the continued viability of gene-therapy boosters that are anything but safe and effective’.

‘Late last night, an anonymous source forwarded a screenshot of a report attributed to John Wiley and Sons that is found at the bottom of NIH’s website. The report specifically warned of the distinct possibility that people who are injected with Covid-19 “vaccines” could develop the very Antibody-Dependent Enhancement that Dr. Malone keeps ringing the alarm about. Not only was this information suppressed from the public, the government-media-corporate complex went out of their way to censor—in the case of Dr. Malone destroy—anyone who questions the safety and efficacy of these boosters that are still undergoing clinical trials’.

‘Even though I knew all along that the US government, and governments around the world, were lying through their teeth about the origins of Covid-19 and were likewise peddling medical misinformation about the scientific integrity of the “vaccines”, it was still shocking to read the following paragraph right on NIH’s website:’

“The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.” [source NIH]

‘Despite the fact advisors from John Wiley & Sons explicitly advised the NIH to disclose to research subjects in the three-month trials that were conducted last year as well as to all recipients once the “vaccines” garnered approval for general use, over 160 million Americans and more than 2 billion people around the world were never told about the distinct possibility that they could end up developing a disease called Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) which leads to our body’s natural immune system getting compromised and starts attacking vital organs. If that sounds familiar, that is because ADE is an autoimmune disease that is very similar to HIV/AIDs’.

‘The only thing more felonious than the intentional suppression of the vital information about ADE that could end up leading to the deaths and irreparable injury of tens of millions of people if the worst-case scenario plays out is the hubris displayed by the establishment. They think so little of us that they did not realize that determined sleuths could not unravel their methodically planned and criminal enterprise. It did not take long for me to realize the disconnect between the rosy pictures being painted by the likes of Bill Gates and his toadies and the truth behind these experimental “vaccines”. I’ve been warning about the very real risks of Antibody-Dependent Enhancement for the past eight months and also discussed the issue with Dr. Richard Urso in a podcast below’.

A new disease in children now listed by the FDA as a side affect of MRNA injections. It’s called Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). As it describes it affects Brain, Kidneys, Heart, Liver, Spline, Lungs, Eyes. Currently there been 4200 cases & 40 deaths. (tweet).

The# clotshots also contain aborted foetal cells and green monkey kidney cells. As a vegan myself why would I want that inside meFace vomiting. Along with the spike protein damaging every organ in the body. As seen recently in an autopsy (tweet, website).

Cells of the monkey – yum.

–

#NaziTories. After the Government confirmed 16 and 17 year olds will be given the Covid jab, retired paediatrician Dr Ros Jones is concerned about possible side effects: “It’s against international law to vaccinate children to protect adults. They’re making it up as they go along.” @JuliaHB1 (tweet).

–

This is disgraceful. The government vaccine advice committee has been gerrymandered by removing members. This is why the advice not to vaccinate under 18’s has changed in just 2 weeks. Can parents have any confidence in advice to vaccinate their children? (tweet, website).

–

Come on folks we can do this. After announcing they are jabbing kids this is not far removed from Mengele. Get #NaziTories trending. Raise awareness everywhere. This is sub human (tweet).

–

Julia clashes with molecular oncology professor Lawrence Young who says “we should be vaccinating over 12s” as it’s confirmed 16 and 17 year olds will get the jab. @JuliaHB1: “I couldn’t disagree with you more. This is political pressure rather than a medical ethical decision.” (tweet).

–

Dr on TV just said that some deaths from youths vaccinations will have been taken into account! WHAT??? A beautiful 16yr old child, who has barely started their life yet and is so precious to us, shouldn’t have to take this vaccine. What has Britain sunk to? (tweet).

–

Watch: AOC Masks-Up For Photo Op With Crowd Of Leftists, Then Removes It Again Immediately (link, link).

–

Twins separated at birth? (tweet).

–

Bots (of the 77th) are busy again (tweet).

–

500 days later … and everything is being flattened. (link).

–

We Are Many. The Oppressors Are Not. (link).

‘But statistically, all these deaths in the US had not exceeded the range of year to year variation in death rate. This crucial fact has been observed in various countries’.

‘The Covid situation, if anything, is very much a manmade event. It can not be described as a deadly pandemic comparable to the bubonic plague. This should shatter virus event narratives propped up by “cases“ concocted by unreliable PCR tests—its inaccuracy has been highly criticized by many scientists—including the inventor of the PCR test himself–due to its arbitrary results depending on the degree of amplification in search of the targeted DNA fragments[3][4]’.

‘The above observation is strictly based on the opinions of numerous healthcare professionals, doctors, and scientists across the globe. At the very least, it must be recognized that there are significant disagreements within the field of science on every aspect of Covid-19, its treatments, and lockdown measures.[5][6]’

‘However, none of those are examined in a serious manner by the establishment. In fact there are many instances of healthcare professionals being disciplined for reporting cases of vaccine injury, speaking against the treatment policies, and questioning the prevelant assumptions regarding the virus. Healthcare professionals are actively forced to play along with the official Covid narrative’.

–

FRANCE: The Vax Pass and mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers have been validated by the Conseil Constitutionnel. Freedom & the French people have been betrayed – we will not accept this, it’s up to us now to derail this infamy. (tweet, website).

–

“Top French court approves law requiring COVID health pass for bars, restaurants.” Collision symbol It’s done. Goodbye democracy, make room for full technocr@.cy! What a dark day in history.. (tweet).

Another set of warm bodies to be Nuremberg 2.0 defendants.

–

Thanks to the betrayal of the Conseil Constitutionnel, expect to hear this all over France in the next few months. They’ll sing it, and maybe they’ll put it into practice as well. Such infamy requires strong words and harsh actions. (tweet).

–

The #PassDeLaHonte validated by the so-called defenders of our rights. I could cry. Corruption and rot everywhere, and in plain sight now – shameless. This will destroy France first, followed by a rebirth. The French WILL take their country back. (tweet).

–

Breaking News: French hospital workers refusing to give the vaccines that don’t even work. They’re done, they’ve had it. If this story grows and eventually everyone refuses to give the jab, the NWO will be destroyed overnight. France is leading the global revolution (tweet).

–

Why are Authorities so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman, and child? – Hancock, Van Tam, Vallance & Co. all heavily invested in Vaccine Industry – Daily Expose (tweet, website).

–

Domestic Covid passports aren’t temporary. This is a societal change to freedoms you didn’t vote for & believed were your human rights. The freedoms you believed were universal, your children will never have (tweet).

–

“There are no completed clinical trials for any of the vaccines currently being administered across the UK and mainland Europe. Pfizer’s phase III trial won’t be completed until January 2023 and AstraZeneca’s will be complete in February 2023.” (tweet, website).

–

The vaccine passports and digital IDs agenda is being coordinated “outside democracy” at the level of unaccountable transnational elites. This explains why different countries are imposing exactly the same policies, despite local resistance. (tweet, website).

–

UK Firms Warned Of Legal Risks If They Adopt “Jabs For Jobs” Policy (link, link).

–

58% of Infant Deaths Reported to VAERS Occurred Within 3 Days of Vaccination, Research Shows (link).

‘In a new research paper published in the journal Toxicology Reports, author Neil Z. Miller found that out of a total of 2,605 infant deaths reported to VAERS between 1990 and 2019, 58% occurred within three days of vaccination, and 78% occurred within seven days of vaccination’.

‘In a new research paper published in the journal Toxicology Reports, author Neil Z. Miller reports on the relationship between sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) death and the timing of vaccination, based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database’.

‘SIDS is defined as the sudden and unexpected death of an infant that remains unexplained after a thorough investigation. Although there are no specific symptoms associated with SIDS, an autopsy often reveals congestion and edema of the lungs and inflammatory changes in the respiratory system, according to the National Center for Health Statistics Vital Statistics of the United States 1988, Volume II, Mortality, Part A, Public Health Service, 1991’.

‘Prior to contemporary vaccination programs, SIDS — sometimes referred to as “crib death” — was so infrequent it was not mentioned in infant mortality statistics’.

‘After the national immunization campaigns were initiated in the U.S. in the 1960s, for the first time in history, most U.S. infants were required to receive several doses of DPT, polio, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines’.

The seriously ill with covid in ICU, all 3 are vaccinated, which is NOT , what we are being told by gov or MSM (tweet, website).

–

If you are thinking of having the fake ‘vaccine’ – WATCH THIS … please share (link).

–

They are pushing it on the news this evening people on death beds wishing they had the experimental jab. Believe this shit and you are left behind. The end of this crap is coming. Be the right side of history or we will move on without you (tweet).

–

‘They wanted everybody to feel (falsely) at risk to comply with the rules’ Laura Dodsworth, author of A State of Fear, speaks to Nigel Farage about fear and the pandemic. Subscribe to GB News YouTube channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC0vn8 (tweet).

–

Long suspected that expensive PCR tests for travel are an unnecessary rip-off. Shocking new Test and Trace NHS data backs this up. 1/7 (tweet).

–

This Houston hospital uses Ivermectin on every single Covid patient that enters. 6% death rate when the average was over 20% in most US hospitals. Dr. Varon helped to create & publish a protocol that works! Physicians & patients use it across the US Dr. Joseph Varon (tweet).

–

From one of my listeners, I missed this in May, a Finnish company has been granted a patent for a covid nasal spray. You know what it contains? hydroxy and ivermectin! You cant make this stuff up (tweet, website).

–

Woah Germany is now planning on possibly only allowing vaccinated (and recovered) people in restaurants, hairdressers hotels and stadiums. Discriminating against people on medical status. I remember a German guy in the 30s who did something similar… History is repeating. (tweet).

–

Melbourne. Imagine still believing that any of this is about a virus (tweet, tweet).

–

Brisbane Police Arrest a man for not wearing mask, endangering his life in the process. (link).

–

The sickness industry is not in the business of caring about your health. Finding a way to keep you sick is the aim. They depend on it. Let that sink in… (tweet).

–

“In 2009 the WHO changed the definition of ‘pandemic’ from: When a new virus appears resulting in enormous numbers of deaths and illness. to When a new virus emerges and spreads around the world, and most people do not have immunity.”

(tweet, pdf).

–

When is “clap for conspiracy theorists day”….. Great vindication required in recognition of having a 100% accuracy record in the last 17 months. At least let’s acknowledge people who see the wood from the trees and that they shouldn’t be abused or demeaned.(tweet).

–

Clarkson: “Communist” Government Advisors Want To Lock Us Down Forever (link, link).

–

People will get mad at you for speaking the truth, rather than being mad at the people who lied to them. (tweet).

–

I post a link to the ONS 2020 figures & suggest they look at figures 1, 2 & 3. Figure 2 shows a fall in deaths following peaks. There was no vaccine or lockdown during the 1918/20 Spanish Flu outbreak but it went away as is usual for these outbreaks. https://ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregistrationsummarytables/2020 (tweet).

–

Baylor Prof Demands Prosecution Of Criticism Of Fauci And Other ‘Scientists’ As Hate Crime (link, link).

‘Physicist Richard P. Feynman once said “Religion is a culture of faith; science is a culture of doubt.””Feynman’s statement captures how science depends upon constant questioning and challenging of assumptions. Yet, what is healthy debate to some is criminal dissent to others. Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine is calling for federal hate-crime protections to be extended to cover criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists’.

‘The frequent MSNBC and CNN guest wants Congress to expand hate crimes to “scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States.”‘

‘In a July 28 paper in Plos Biology titled “Mounting Antiscience Aggression in the United States,” Hotez encourages Congress to focus on the “band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists.”’

Mr @ScottMorrisonMP lost big time today. ‘National Cabinet’ is not part of the Federal Cabinet. All of its decisions have no legal force. You are free to ignore them. Including the one of 28 June 2021 mandating COVID-19 jabs for aged care workers see here (tweet, pdf).

–

When jabbed are infected with a wild Coronavirus in autumn/winter,& their immune systems go into cytokine storm &they die of sepsis,as did all ferrets in past trials over the years.That’s why they never made it to market,until now when it was given emergency use. (tweet).

–

Cuomo On The Brink: How To Impeach A Governor (link, link).’Facing calls to resign and a bombshell report of sexual misconduct, Cuomo could become the second governor in New York’s history to face impeachment. Here’s what you need to know about a process that hasn’t been used in over a century‘.

‘Gov. Andrew Cuomo is bucking demands for his resignation, even as President Joe Biden leads calls for him to step down following a scathing report that found he sexually harassed 11 women’.

‘If Cuomo doesn’t resign — he and his aides have privately said he won’t — the 63-year-old, three-term Democrat faces impeachment in the state Legislature’.

‘The Assembly, authorized to draw up articles of impeachment, and the Senate,

empowered to hold a trial, are readying to begin a voyage that New York has only taken once before. More than a century ago, Gov. William Sulzer was impeached and removed from office over charges he lied about campaign finance violations and used threats to suppress evidence’.

–

Hidden on Page 508 of the Infrastructure Bill Is a Plan to Make It Too Expensive to Drive a Car (link).

I imagine this will be going worldwide very soon.

–

NEW – President of Mexico calls for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange amid #Pegasus malware scandal: “No one should be punished for revealing facts.” (tweet).

–

My prediction many months back they are going to poison us through the water supply is looking likely. A UK contract for using graphene oxide in the water filtration process has been passed. Sad times. Our leaders are literally trying to kill us. Sounds crazy but it’s true. (tweet, website).

