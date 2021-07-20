Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-20. My health is my job. 2 weeks to … to … a social credit score. Blood: unvaxx vs vaxx. Yeadon: 8 lies

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,674 concerned citizens.

14,831 medical and public health scientists.

43,644 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

What happened to it’s my body my choice that Democrats conveniently use? Why doesn’t it apply here ? It’s not the governments job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my rights. It’s my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both. (tweet).

Braveheart: Sir William Wallace (link).

Mel Gibson’s Sir William Wallace: I think your position exists to provide those people with freedom.

–

Forced or coerced vaccination is a violation of: 1) Nuremberg Code 2) UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights 3) UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 4) UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights 5) Public Health(Control of Disease Act) 1984 (tweet).

–

It’s just 2 weeks to slow the spread. It’s just to flatten the curve. It’s just a mask. It’s just until a vaccine is available. It’s just until the elderly are vaccinated. It’s just until everybody is. It’s just an app for your safety. It’s just a social credit score. (tweet).

–

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: UNVAXED BLOOD VS. VAXED BLOOD — Stew Peters (link).

‘Stew Peters, independent Journalist and the host of Stew Peters Show joins me to discuss the latest revelations in this rapidly unfolding American horror show; the blood work of covid-vaccinated people is showing horrific levels of damage, we also discuss the big steal and the measures being taken in various states to reverse the fraudulent election of Joe Biden’.

–

1/ Flimsy Evidence Behind CDC’s Push to Vax Children “My research team at Johns Hopkins analyze(d) ~48K children <18 diagnosed with C19 from April to August 2020. Our report found a mortality rate of ZERO among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” (tweet).

–

BREAKING: In a WhatsApp message Boris Johnson said as the “median age” for those dying was between 81 and 82 for men and 85 for women “That is above life expectancy. So get Covid and Live longer.” Via @BBCNews (tweet).

–

Yeadon Sums It Up (eight covid lies, link).

‘To all on this list,’

‘It is quite clear to me that, whatever the truth is about the origins of the virus or whether or not it actually exists in the precise form that we’re told, certain things have happened & continue to happen’.

‘Very closely together in time, scores of countries simultaneously discarded their pandemic preparedness plans & instead adopted what I’ve dubbed the “Eight covid19 lies”’.

–

The GMC will make the biggest mistake in its history if it takes on Dr Sam White – it will then have to defend the entire Covid-19 Fraud (By Dr Vernon Coleman) (link).

‘I have, for almost 18 months now been asking Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance to debate with me. Whitty is, of course, the UK’s chief medical advisor and Vallance is the UK’s chief scientific advisor. Since they and their chums have closed down the country and since their lockdowns will result in millions of deaths, it seemed to me reasonable that they would debate their decisions in public. It is, after all, what scientists usually do’.

‘But they have steadfastly refused to debate with me. They know darned well that if they try to defend their decisions they will lose and the truth will destroy them and governments around the world’.

‘To be honest they would both start off a debate with a disadvantage’.

‘Whitty has worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – which has close links to vaccine manufacturers. And Vallance worked for years for GSK – one of the dirtiest drug companies in the world in my view. Indeed, the last time I looked, Vallance still had a lorry load of shares in that drug company’.

‘How could either of them defend their decisions with that sort of background?’

‘Their refusal to debate, and the refusal of government ministers and other advisors, to debate their decisions in public is one of the foremost reasons why we know that everything about covid-19 is fraudulent. If they had truth on their side they would be happy to debate because they’d know they’d win’.

‘The other big reason we know this is all a fraud is the fact that governments everywhere are telling lies about those of us who are speaking out. I’ve been lied about everywhere on the internet since the day after my first video. And those lies and libels originated with governments which now control major web propaganda forces such as Google and Wikipedia’.

‘But now, for the first time, the pro-covid fraudsters may be about to make a mistake’.

‘And the mistake is likely to come from the General Medical Council – at the very heart of the British medical establishment. The medical establishment may be about to put itself on trial’.

‘Decades ago the GMC was best known for striking off the register naughty doctors who had relationships with their patients. The Sunday papers used to keep several pages clear for whenever the GMC held a meeting’.

‘But gradually the GMC has, like so many charities and quangos, changed into a money making machine. Over recent years the GMC’s army of overpaid bureaucrats have in my view been responsible for thousands of deaths. The GMC has become a form filling nightmare and has forced many doctors out of practice and into early retirement. As a result the GMC has, I believe, done infinitely more harm than even the most wicked or incompetent medical practitioners. In my view it’s the GMC which is partly responsible for the fact that for years now many patients have concluded it would probably be easier to win the lottery than get an appointment with a GP’.

‘But now, it is the GMC itself which could find itself on trial’.

‘And this could give us an excellent chance to prove that everything the establishment has done since March 2020 has been built on lies’.

‘A little while ago a British doctor called Dr Sam White, practising as a GP in England, had the courage to speak out about the dangers of the covid-19 experimental jab and advised people not to wear masks’.

‘This, of course, is considered medical heresy these days’.

‘Any doctor who dares to reveal the truth about the covid-19 injections or about the dangers of mask wearing is likely to be attacked in every way possible’.

‘The GMC is now contemplating action against Dr White – who has already been suspended by NHS England’.

‘His crime?’

‘Well, you can’t describe it as a crime’.

‘Because as far as I can see all he has done is have the courage to protect his patients, and to speak out to protect members of the public, by practising fact based medicine’.

‘Getting into trouble for the crime of telling the truth has always been a sign of living under an oppressive, totalitarian regime’.

‘If the GMC now decides to try to remove Dr White’s licence completely, thereby preventing him from earning a living as a doctor and practising his profession in any way he chooses, then it will have to explain why – and in explaining why it will have to prove that what he has been saying is not true’.

‘And this is where the GMC could find itself in very serious trouble – for the very simple reason that Dr Sam White is absolutely correct to warn about the dangers of the covid-19 experimental jab and absolutely correct to warn that wearing masks does more harm than good’.

‘The evidence against the establishment line is absolutely overwhelming’.

‘Here are some of the facts the GMC will have to face if it decides to go ahead’.

‘First, the UK Government’s own advisors decided back in March 2020 that covid-19 should be placed in the same category as the annual flu. The GMC can’t argue against that because the decision appears on the UK Government’s own website’.

‘Second, the statistics show that the number of people who have died of covid-19 is no greater than the number of people who die in a fairly normal year of the flu. The Government has fiddled the figures by telling doctors to list deaths as covid deaths if they occur within weeks of having a positive covid test. This means that people dying of cancer, heart disease and so on have all been listed as having died of covid-19. If someone who was run over by a bus had tested positive before their accident then they officially died of covid-19. Even so, the bald statistics show quite clearly that covid-19 killed nowhere near as many people as is claimed. Indeed, it has killed no more than the flu. There never was a pandemic. If the GMC wants to avoid a very embarrassing confrontation with the facts then it should study the transcript of my video entitled Final, Irrefutable Proof that the Covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed. The transcript is on this website’.

‘Third, the PCR test so widely used as an alleged indication that we are in the middle of a pandemic, is as reliable as a politician’s promise’.

‘Fourth, the scientific evidence proving that masks do not work – and do far more harm than good – is incontrovertible. My book Proof that Masks do more Harm than Good is available free as a PDF on this website’.

‘I heartily recommend that the GMC download the book and look through it. If they persist in trying to defend the use of masks they will look very silly’.

‘Fifth, the experimental jab. Well, the evidence proving that the experimental jab is causing thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of serious injuries is available for everyone to see. I’ve done numerous videos listing the facts and anyone in doubt merely has to go to my website and look at the article entitled UPDATED – How many people are the vaccines killing’.

‘Both the US and British Governments publish figures which show just how dangerous the experimental jab is proving to be. Tragically, we knew it was going to kill huge numbers of people before the jabbing programme started, but a corrupt government, a corrupt medical profession and a corrupt mainstream media have successfully hidden the truth’.

‘The problem the GMC will have, if it goes ahead, is that the Government position on masks and the covid-19 experimental jab is based entirely on lies, myths and hysterical warnings which were designed to create fear and panic rather than to protect our communities’.

‘And if the GMC decides to try to take away Dr Sam White’s licence then it will have to defend those feeble lies against a battalion of truths. The GMC will be making the biggest mistake in its history if it continues with this case. But it will, at the same time, give us a real opportunity to attack the lies and prove, quite conclusively, that the covid-19 experimental jab should be banned and that masks do more harm than good’.

‘Either way the GMC is going to lose this battle’.

Italy is rising 👊 (link).

–

We Have To Make Mandatory Jab Passports Politically Impossible To Implement & New Petition (link).

‘Outlaw Jab Passport Petition https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti…’

–

How to Get Ivermectin (link).

–

Hunt goes off script with ivermectin (link).

‘Health minister endorses doctors’ right to treat Covid’

–

THIS IS THE LEVEL OF INSANITY WE HAVE REACHED. Former Obama admin HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said on CNN’s “OutFront” that Americans who are unvaccinated should not be allowed to work, have access to children and be limited in everyday life. (tweet, website).

–

Forming the Cells of the Global Resistance (link).

‘While it may appear to be ‘every individual for himself’ in this forever shifting hall of smoke and mirrors called Covid, actually there is a process of coalescence taking place just under the surface which is heralding the emergence of what I term ‘the new resistance’’.

‘This new resistance is arising as a kick-back against unremitting pressure to conform to a state of engineered chaos and control which has caste the word ‘deception’ into a whole new dimension of toxicity which very few can grasp’.

‘We are, after all, confronted by a carefully crafted global plan entirely constructed around and upon, abject lies – from beginning to end. The first and foremost of which is to proclaim its objective as ‘saving mankind from a virulent pandemic’ which never existed in the first place’.

‘So gross is the degree of lie distortion that for the great majority it has proved impossible to consider that it could all be a planned heist whose barely cloaked ulterior motive is a mass depopulation event, long since planned for by the protagonists of A New World Order, now known as ‘The Great Reset’’.

‘The population reduction plan was given a menacingly seductive twist by attaching it to a ‘green saviour mission’ ostensibly designed to rescue the species from ‘global warming’, a grand deception which started the increasingly perverse ‘lie ball’ rolling some fifty years ago at the Club of Rome’.

‘After one and a half years of relentless Covid ‘plandemic’ propaganda designed to scare the pants off every mortal here on Earth, we have arrived at a confluence of reactions. Those whose imaginations lack the breadth to grasp the depths of the deception and those who have recognised the game for what it is are are now sharing their knowledge and push-back plans with others’.

‘The New Resistance is being formed by the latter grouping, who include amongst their ranks the braver doctors, nurses, lawyers, scientists and a smallish number of artists, who recognise that the very future of life itself is on the line in this macabre war against humanity’.

‘Standing in the way of a grand expose and key legal actions to incarcerate the chief Covid protagonists, are the entire political ‘elite’, royalty, the press, leaders of notorious institutions and banking empires that administer the global policy agenda, a handful of multimillionaires and hundreds of millions of citizens of various countries who prefer to ‘live the lie’ than confront the truth’.

‘It’s The New Resistance’s job to break-through this wall of denial via finding its weak points and instigating actions to publicly expose the criminal activities of the chief protagonists. Those involved in premeditated genocide on an unprecedented scale’.

‘Key to the success of this operation will be the emergence of many more whistle blowers. Those who have inside knowledge and have the guts to come forward and speak openly about it. Already many professional individuals have taken this courageous step and many more are no doubt contemplating doing the same. They should not contemplate long – but step onto the platform and make their voice heard’.

–

Australian government official tells people not to talk to each other. This is a new level of fear mongering bonkers. Do not consent. #FightBackBetter (tweet).

Bat shit crazy so of course I will not be consenting to bat shit crazy.

–

PLANNED YEARS AGO. 2010 Rockefeller Lockstep document here. https://archive.org/details/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010/page/n11/mode/2up (tweet).

–

Why did the South African government sidestep a high court order to produce proof of the SARS-CoV-2 virus? (link).

‘On 27th May 2021, Ricardo Maarman approached the high court of South Africa in a landmark case requesting the government to produce proof of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in its isolated and purified form. Maarman holds a master’s degree in international politics and refers to himself as an ordinary and concerned South African citizen. Motivated by the devastating effects of the lockdowns on the population, Maarman states, “the cost to our fragile economy is racking up: the removal of civil liberties, business closure, loss of lives, job losses and widespread unemployment…” as some of the reasons he decided to take action against Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Mr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim’.

‘The high court ruling by Judge AJ Nziweni reads as follows, “The applicant has not made a case for urgency. Consequently the matter is struck off the roll.” The Cambridge Dictionary defines urgency as “the quality of being very important and needing attention immediately”. What could be more important or need immediate attention than verifying the existence of a virus that has profoundly impacted the South African economy and caused personal harm to the population? On the transcript of the court hearing, Judge Nziweni states, “I’m only going to give ruling pertaining to the aspect of urgency” citing “urgent duties” as reason for her decision to the Western Cape court room while supporters and peaceful protestors waited outside’.

‘What comes next? Maarman and his counsel are currently preparing an application to constitutional court regarding a case of State Capture given that the government has failed to provide evidence for the existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In a recent video directly addressing the South African people, Maarman stated, “they are capturing the country… it is a capture that is done through infiltration, using government officials such as Ramaphosa in high office to betray this country… He (Ramaphosa) has sold us out to the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and the United Nations, by declaring this lockdown”’.

–

Bill Gates and George Soros join buyout of UK Covid testing company (link).

The same guy who is pushing ‘vaccines’ is now the same guy who will be using the PCR technology whose positive result does not necessarily indicate an infection to help sell people those ‘vaccines’.

–

SYNCHRONISED COERCION: the defiant now really Under Fire (link).

‘The Boy King Emannuel Macron announced yesterday that he will pass a law requiring all health workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 15 . He also added that, for the broader population, the goal was now to “put restrictions on the unvaccinated rather than on everyone.”’

‘Thus, starting July 21 – a week tomorrow – anyone entering a cultural venue or an amusement park will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative virus test, Macron said. This will be extended in August to restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals, retirement homes and long-distance transportation’.

‘France will also start charging money for some virus tests, which until now were free, in the Autumn, “to encourage vaccination rather than increased testing,” Macron said’.

‘In short, no jab – no life. And we the more sapiens Homos are UnderFire’.

‘As with most things to do with The Deadly Global Fear Reset Funny Farm Plague, the slowly-slowly boily lobster narrative says one thing in March and another in July. ‘No pressure will be placed in the EU upon people who don’t want to be vaccinated,” lied Brussels three months ago. “The vaccine will be solely to protect those in some way vulnerable,” dissembled PHE last November’.

‘The degree of coordination in the developed world is also increasingly obvious: Nosforauci in the US, Jobsdone in the UK and both Mirakel and Madron in the EU are now openly promoting a policy of creating a virtual open prison for every intelligent dissident aware of the unbelievable level of sharp practice’.

‘Pro-Pharma bias, unelected power and privatised censorship surrounding vaccines that don’t vaccinate; drugs with ten times the reactive problems of any other formulation in history; perfectly adequate management drugs being ignored and smeared – and perhaps above all, the ludicrous and persistent attempts by “experts” and the media to magnify a virus that has, as of this morning, killed 1 (one) human being in every 1,975 residing on Planet Earth….85% of the deaths being among people who are one or more of multipathogenic, aged over 75 or economically inactive’.

–

Edgewood Arsenal human experiments (link).

‘From 1948 to 1975, the U.S. Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of low-dose chemical warfare agents on military personnel and to test protective clothing, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. A small portion of these studies were directed at psychochemical warfare and grouped under the prosaic title of the “Medical Research Volunteer Program” (1956–1975). The MRVP was also driven by intelligence requirements and the need for new and more effective interrogation techniques’.

–

Europe heading for ‘open-ended biometric mass surveillance’: report (link).

‘Unlawful biometric mass surveillance practices in the European Union go even deeper than previously reported and are accelerating towards becoming systematic for being able live in Europe, according to a new study from the EDRi (European Digital Rights)’.

‘“The Rise and Rise of Biometric Mass Surveillance in the EU” examines the legal basis for biometric processing in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands. Students at the Edinburgh International Justice Initiative (EIJI) collaborated with EDRi staff to compare domestic, EU and international law with the application of biometric mass surveillance in each country’.

‘The study found disproportionate use of intrusive systems in all three, plus the repeated use of ‘pilot’ and ‘trial’ schemes to give a sense of a temporary timeframe for unlawful projects as attempts to avoid regulatory scrutiny. A Polish project is allegedly using the perceived threat to public health of breaches by people self-isolating for COVID-19 reasons to introduce compulsory biometric surveillance’.

‘The study finds that such projects are operating not in response to firm threats but to act “indiscriminately as a precautionary or deterrent measure.”’

‘Biometric surveillance schemes have been found to be deployed disproportionately against certain groups and focus on protected characteristics such as sexuality and religion, notably in Germany, and entire communities in the Netherlands have been turned into experiments of surveillance without their knowledge or consent’.

‘The paper finds that the enforcement of restrictions around the deployment of biometric surveillance – and the holding to account of private enterprises or government authorities behind projects – are sliding. This could create a society where compliance with surveillance becomes necessary for a normal life as those unwilling to comply “will find it increasingly difficult to access civic services, to travel, and even to go to the shops, without being tracked, profiled, and monitored via their biometric characteristics.”’

‘The researchers predict “an open-ended use of biometric mass surveillance” in the future: “In our analysis, such practices consistently engage (and fail to comply with) principles of necessity and proportionality found in both domestic and European legal frameworks, as well as having deeper implications for the right to dignity that underpins fundamental human rights principles in Europe and beyond.”’

‘EDRi produces frequent reports into biometric surveillance in Europe. This latest study found that while biometric surveillance is not as widespread in Poland as in the Netherlands and Germany, it seems to be progressing through similar database-building stages its neighbours to the west have already passed through’.

–

The Biggest Secret – Our Birth Certificate Is A Trust (link).

–

“Most People Don’t Wanna Turn To Brian Stelter To Tell Them What’s Real”: CNN Guest Obliterates ‘Reliable Sources’ Host (link).

–

Las Vegas police harass and illegally detain. stopped for the 11th time, rights violated (link).

Why was this guy in handcuffs?

Stopped for 11th time is why the police are rightfully earning the hate.

The police officer points to his name tag when the lady asks for his name and she asks him ‘would you tell a judge that?’ = LEGEND.

