Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-14. Care home staff must become unwitting phase 3 test subjects of jab: UK commons vote 319-246

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,172 concerned citizens.

14,821 medical and public health scientists.

43,625 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The commons vote 319 vs 246 that was cast on 13 July in favour of mandating that the phase 3 clinical trials of these experimental treatments running until January 2023 be extended to include care home workers as unwitting test subjects has demonstrated that this government is unfit to govern any nation of free people, not just that of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

–

For those MPs who voted against this mandate, you have my thanks for remaining a fit representative of your constituents and you have my heartfelt support going forward. For those MPs in the opposite camp: damn you to hell.

–

For anyone to be offered these experimental treatments which are in phase 3 of their clinical trials until January 2023 without being told of their status as such, is a violation of the informed consent principle found in the Nuremberg Code of medical ethics. In this case, I do not think that ignorance is bliss.

–

Additionally, to terminate the employment contract of anyone who does not wish to accept the offer of these experimental treatments which are in phase 3 of their clinical trials until January 2023, is a violation of the non coercion principle found in the Nuremberg Code of medical ethics.

–

Finally, the UK’s MHRA have acknowledged from the very start that there are risks to taking these experimental treatments which are in phase 3 of their clinical trials until January 2023. This means that this commons vote on 13 July has taken this government one step closer to dictating to these care home workers that they must accept it regardless of their own judgement as to the potential risk it might present to them.

–

–

Moderna Rep Admits Everyone Is Part of Huge Experiment (link).

‘In the featured video, which aired June 22, 2021, independent reporter Stew Peters plays an audio recording1 made by a young woman who suddenly developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after her Moderna injection. Her neurologist believes her condition is the direct result of the COVID shot’.

‘While the neurologist filed an adverse event report with the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), the woman decided to report it to Moderna as well. The Moderna rep does not appear the least surprised by the injury, and appears to admit he’s received similar reports before’.

‘Everyone Who Gets the Jab Is Part of the Safety Trial’

‘During that call, the Moderna representative reads her the following disclaimer:’

‘“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, but it has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an emergency use authorization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019, for use in individuals 18 years of age and older’.

‘There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The EUA for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 EUA declaration, justifying emergency use of the product unless that declaration is terminated or the authorization is revoked sooner.”’

‘The rep also points out that all clinical trial phases are still ongoing, and that long-term protective efficacy against COVID-19 is unknown. When the patient asks whether everyone who gets the COVID shot — even if they did not specifically sign up to be a trial participant — is in fact part of the clinical trial, he replies, with a chuckle, “pretty much, yeah.”’

‘So, in a nutshell, while vaccine makers, health authorities, mainstream media, social media platforms like Facebook and public advertisements tell you the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing, has been “approved” and is safe and effective, none of those claims are true’.

‘The shots have received emergency use authorization only, which is completely different from regular FDA approval and licensing. They don’t know how effective the shot is, or how long the effects last, and they don’t know if it’s safe, because the trials have not been completed. In fact, the public vaccination campaign is a big part of those trials, whether people realize it or not’.

–

–

We have just taken a step back in history to the 19th century. This is the dictatorship we have in power at the moment. Over my dead body will we allow this to happen. Centuries of progress undone in a pathetic 90 minute parliamentary discussion yesterday. Unforgivable. (tweet).

–

–

Sir Christopher Chope Roasts Minister ” Mandatory Vaccination Would Be Crossing The Rubicon ” (link).

Thank you, Sir Christopher Chope. However, does Sir Christopher Chope not know that these jabs will be in phase 3 of their clinical trial until January 2023?

–

–

FRANCE Take To The STREETS ‘DOWN WITH THE DICTATORSHIP’ / Hugo Talks #lockdown (link).

–

–

Care home workers were good enough unvaxxed to look after people’s loved ones for the last 16 months but now HUGE RISK..these were people you were clapping for a year ago and ANYONE celebrating this decision you disgrace yourself by demanding they give up their bodily consent (tweet).

–

–

Never before have I feared the future more than I do at this moment. A move to introduce mandatory vaccination for any part of society will result in a mandate for us all, it seems the plan all along. If there was ever a time to join together against a common enemy, it is now (tweet).

–

–

To make any vaccine compulsory is heinous. To make an experimental vaccine with very worrying side effects data compulsory is………. Help me find the right word… (tweet).

–

–

Mandating the vax for care workers is the Govts ‘toe in the water’ to gauge your response. If we do nothing, Govt will continue until they mandate the vax for the whole population. This is happening in France and other countries around the world. It must be stopped. Do you agree? (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 14th July 2021. Commons vote 319 vs 246 in favour of mandatory ‘vaccination’ for care home staff, courtesy of the UK’s dictatorial government of occupation and democide. If the staff member does not wish to be ‘vaccinated’, the care home must follow a notice period and make sure that it follows a fair process. The only caveat is potential side-effects, remembering that adenovirus and mRNA ‘vaccines’ and both new ‘vaccine’ platforms. Mixing ‘vaccines’ increases reports of mild side-effects. WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan: Individuals should not decide for themselves. Public Health Agencies can to that based on no data. Never mind safety data. Let’s get those jabs in and to hell with adverse reactions. If sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the government will consider mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain venues at a later date. In France from 21 July anyone wanting to visit a theatre, cinema, sports venue or festival that had an audience of more than 50 people would need to show a health pass proving they were either fully ‘vaccinated’ or had tested negative. The same requirement will be extended to bars and cafes, restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals, long-distance trains and planes from 1 August. Democide: the killing of members of a country’s civilian population as a result of its government’s policy, including by direct action, indifference, and neglect (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Vaccine Billionaires and Human Guinea Pigs (link).

‘How do you make a potentially dangerous and ineffective drug appear like a miracle of modern science? You could, for instance, enrol only certain people in clinical trials and exclude others or bring the study to a close as soon as you see a spike in the data that implies evidence of effectiveness’.

‘There are many ways to do it’.

‘According to health practitioner and writer Craig Stellpflug in his article ‘Big Pharma: Getting away with murder’(2012), the strategy is to get in quick, design the study to get the result you want, get out fast and make lots of money’.

‘Stellpflug says:’

‘If a study comes up negative for your favorite drug, just don’t publish it! 68 per cent of all drug studies are swept under the carpet to keep those pesky side effects from being reported. Only 32 per cent of studies come up positive and a lot of those studies are ‘shortened’ to limit the long-term findings. Studies cut short were found to overestimate the study drug’s effectiveness and miss dangerous side effects and complications by an average of 30 per cent. This would explain the amazing 85 per cent drug study success rate in the hands of Big Pharma according to the Annals of Internal Medicine.”’

‘Of course, it helps to get the regulatory agencies on board and to convince the media and health officials of the need for your wonder product and its efficacy and safety. In the process, well-paid career scientists and ‘science’ effectively become shaped and led by corporate profit margins and political processes’.

‘And what better way to make a financial killing than by making a mountain out of a molehill and calling it a ‘pandemic’?’

‘COVID-19 vaccine concerns’

‘The Wall Street Journal recently published an article by two health professors who said politics — not science — is behind the failure of health officials and the media to fully inform the public about the potential risks associated with COVID vaccines’.

‘Although the article is available in full to subscribers only, the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) website provides an informative summary’.

‘The CHD notes that Dr Joseph A Ladapo, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine, and Dr Harvey A Risch, professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, wrote that while prominent scientists have raised concerns that the safety risks of Covid-19 vaccines have been underestimated, the politics of vaccination has relegated their concerns to the outskirts of scientific thinking’.

‘The two professors noted that clinical studies do not always tell the full story about the safety of medications and that the health effects often remain unknown until the medicine is rolled out to the general public. Examples include Vioxx, a pain reliever that increased the risk of heart attack and stroke; antidepressants that appeared to increase suicide attempts among young adults; and an influenza vaccine used in the 2009-10 swine flu epidemic that was suspected of causing febrile convulsions and narcolepsy in children’.

‘The authors added that clinical trials often enrol patients who are not representative of the general population and more is learnt about drug safety from real-world evidence. With this in mind, they said the large clustering of side effects following COVID vaccines is concerning as is the silence around these potential signals of harm’.

‘Serious adverse events reported by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System include low platelets, heart inflammation, deep-vein thrombosis and death. However, the two scientists argue this is likely to be a fraction of the total number of adverse events’.

–

–

Can you Sue an Employer Who Mandates Vaccines? (link).

‘You cannot sue the vaccine companies and the government will not pay any damages either. They demand you get the jab, but have not done any research to ensure it is safe. However, if an employer insists that you get vaccinated, this is really quite foolish for they are NOT under the immunity blanket. If an employee missed work due to any side effects from receipt of the vaccine, the employer has a problem. Such an illness could be considered a compensable injury under workers’ compensation laws. If the employee dies because of a manadatory vaccine, the family may line up to sue the employer. Businesses better watch what they are doing. They can end up being responsible in many ways. Nobody asks if you got the flu shot or the Polio vaccine when you were a kid. Why is COVID so different when it is on par with the Flu insofar as being lethal. At the very least, this will become a Workman’s Comp claim which could seriously jeopardize the company long-term’.

–

–

Just 25 ‘Under 18s’ Died From COVID In England, 100s Died From Suicide And Trauma (link, link).

–

–

People Who Recover From COVID-19 At “Very Low Risk” Of Re-Infection: Study (link, link).

–

–

“Ignore No Soliciting Signs, Use Your Script”: Vaccine Door-Knocking Documents Revealed (link).

Non-soliciting soliciting – LOL.

–

–

‘Regime Change Hit Squads’ Unleashed Upon ‘Anti-Vax’ World Leaders As The Deep State And The MSM Carry Out And Cover Up The Biggest Crime Against Humanity In History (link).

‘While the recent brutal assassination this past week of vaccine skeptic, former Haiti President Jovenel Moise, has gathered huge attention around the world, especially after two residents of the United States were arrested for participating in it, nowhere near as much attention has been paid over the past year to the mysterious deaths of 4 other political leaders who also were opposed to ‘vaccines’’.

‘As this new story over at Open Democracy reported, Haiti under Moise hadn’t vaccinated a single person and because of his assassination, the first of a head of state in Haiti since the 1915 assassination of their leader precipitated a US invasion of Haiti that lasted nearly 20 years, it’s starting to look like the CIA and their ‘regime change hit teams’ have been unleashed once again under Democrats and Joe Biden’.

‘With even Reuters putting out this June 7th ‘fact check’ story titled “These four leaders were not killed for opposing COVID-19 vaccination”, as we’ve warned numerous times on ANP, such stories only come out in the mainstream media when a particular theory is ‘over the target’’.

‘As Steve Quayle had mentioned in an SQnote while linking to this Associated Press story about the assassination of Moise, “KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN FOR LEADERS OF COUNTRIES OPPOSED TO VACCINATIONS TO START DROPPING LIKE FLIES!”’

‘So we’ll be taking a look within this ANP story at the CIA’s long history of carrying out ‘regime change’ around the world, the mysterious deaths over the past year+ of the leaders of 4 African nations who allegedly were opposed to vaccinations as well as the ‘Haiti connection’ to the ‘Clinton crime family’’.

‘We’ll also be taking a look below at several new stories out over the past few days which provide us with all the ammunition we need to continue to avoid the ‘kill shot’ as if it WERE ‘the plague’ itself’.

–

–

BOMBSHELLS – DR. REINER FUELLMICH INTERVIEWS DR. DAVID MARTIN – 73 PATENTS PROVE NOTHING NOVEL ABOUT (website, bitchute).

–

–

“It Needs To Be Hard For People To Remain Unvaccinated”: Making The Case For COVID Challenges (link, link).

‘Dr. Leana Wen, CNN analyst and Distinguished Fellow at the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute of Health Workforce Equity at George Washington University, has caused a stir due to her recent declaration on CNN that “it needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.”’

‘With France implementing a mandatory “health pass” and private companies like Morgan Stanley requiring vaccinations for employees to return to work, we can expect more protests and challenges around the world. Those cases are likely to focus on whether mandatory requirements are based on medical or political imperatives. Wen’s comment is likely to be repeated in many filings as another case of “saying the quiet part out loud.”’

‘She appears to advocate measures defined to coerce people to take vaccinations due to the continuing refusal of a sizable number of people’.

‘Wen is a well-known medical analyst and the former head of Planned Parenthood. She is a visiting professor at George Washington University’.

–

–

UK Research Group Concludes Covid-19 Vaccines are “Unsafe for Humans” due to Adverse Reactions (link).

–

–

Vaccines AND masks are best way to protect ourselves after Freedom Day, says scientist behind Oxford University’s Covid vaccine (link).

‘Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the brains behind the AstraZeneca jab, said wearing a covering in crowded indoor settings was ‘a sign of respect’’.

‘She admitted masks do little to protect the wearer, but claimed they may prevent some people from passing the virus onto others’.

–

–

Sydney locals lined up to 8 hours for COVID tests as new testing rules take effect that all essential workers are now required to get tested every 3 days and prove they have a negative result. Once the first 3 days are done, they will have to line up and do it all again. Great (tweet).

–

–

Watch Australian police tackle children and pepper-spray a 12 year-old, while other children, clearly terrorised, panic and scream. The children were not wearing masks. Neither were some of the police for that matter. This is not about a virus. #Tyranny #COVID19 (tweet).

–

–

EXPENDABLE children: The WHO is experimenting with controversial malaria vaccine on children in Africa (link).

‘In previous trials, the vaccine was associated with a greater risk of clinical malaria after four years, a higher risk of death that is disproportionately greater for girls, a tenfold risk of meningitis, and a greater risk of cerebral malaria, a version of malaria in which parasitic organisms block blood from flowing to the brain, leading to potential brain damage’.

–

–

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: HOW MANY WILL DIE FROM THE DEPOPULATION JAB? [2021-07-10] – JAMIE MCINTYRE (website, bitchute).

–

–

DOCUMENTS REVEAL ‘VACCINE STRIKE FORCE’ RURAL INVASION PLAN (website, bitchute).

–

–

COVID FRAUD – LAWYERS & MEDICAL EXPERTS START LEGAL PROCEEDINGS FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (website, bitchute).

–

–

Churches vs. Deep State? (link).

‘Churches and Christian leaders are increasingly standing up against the Deep State and its anti-biblical behavior, potentially marking a sea change in the United States, explains host Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, recently approved a resolution calling for state and local governments to nullify the unbiblical and unconstitutional Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision by abolishing abortion and treating it as murder. Pastor John MacArthur recently explained that governments doing Satan’s bidding–protecting evil and punishing good–forfeit their authority and legitimacy. Christians recently released the Warrenton Declaration calling for more resistance to the evil COVID decrees. And Catholic priests are increasingly standing up and resisting lockdowns and efforts to shut churches. This may be just the beginning, says Newman, as the churches and religious leaders take their rightful spot on the front lines of the battle against Deep State evil’.

–

–

COVID jabs, prohibition of Ivermectin are part of ‘global collusion’ to ‘cause as much harm and death as conceivable’ (link).

‘The COVID vaccination campaign ‘will go down in history as the biggest medical biological product safety catastrophe in human history, by far. There’s nothing close … You can imagine how many heads are going to roll when this thing ultimately comes to its finality,’ ~ Dr. Peter McCullough’.

–

–

Party of Science: Anthony Fauci Says Vaccines Lacking Full FDA Approval Merely a ‘Technical Issue’ (link).

Red flag.

–

–

UK government document quietly introduces vaccine passports by the back door and points to a third lockdown this winter (link).

By the front door or by the back door, ‘vaccine’ passports must be rejected.

–

–

Disturbing! Australia Health Minister: ‘We’ve Got to Accept That This is the New World Order,’ as Harsh COVID Lockdowns Imposed (link).

‘New Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard dismissed lockdown concerns as “just the way it is,” claiming citizens must “accept” this “New World Order” paradigm’.

I think not, Mr Hazzard.

–

–

(Only for residents of Australia) Sign the Petition: Say “No” to Mandatory Vaccination in Australia (link).

‘Under the Nuremberg Code, established in 1947, forcing OR coercing humans to partake of any experimental medical treatment is against the law, and amounts to a war crime’.

‘Mainstream media “Fact-checkers” are quick to attempt to debunk this claim, suggesting that the “nuremburg code does not apply to Covid vaccines”, because “they are approved and not experimental”’.

‘But this is very dishonest, Covid vaccines are not “approved”, but rather they are subject to “emergency use exemptions”, meaning they’ve been rushed to market without sufficient testing because there is an (alleged) public health emergency’.

‘This does not mean the vaccines have been “approved”, nor proven to be safe – clearly, none of them has had the time to be subject to any long-term studies on efficacy OR safety’.

‘Vaccine testing and approval usually takes years, and the phase 3 trials for these shots won’t even be complete until 2023’.

‘So, sign the petition – add your name to the ~260,000 who have already made their position clear. Make sure the government of Australia know they will be resisted if they push this any further’.

I agree with what the user ‘Maxwell’ commented: ‘The problem with most discussions surrounding “Covid” is that like the “vaccine” it is all complete fakery. The one is a global operation whose intent is to disguise the controlled demolition of Western economies whilst installing a Bio-security State in preparation for the inevitable social unrest. The other is bad “medicine” meant to create massive and endless revenues for shady investors through the numerous Ponzi schemes of the Pharma cartel. Not too difficult to understand that pharmaceutical companies don’t care about your health, they are only concerned with their profit. How do they ensure profits? Create and maintain customers. How do they do this? Perpetuate disease’.

–

–

Paul Bainbridge: 46-year-old British software developer mocks “anti-vaxxers,” diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome three weeks after second AstraZeneca shot (tweet).

–

–

David Cameron Was Paid More Than $1 Million To Lobby For Greensill Before Collapse (link).

‘After months of reporting on Greensill Capital’s close ties to high-ranking Conservative politicians in the UK (who tried to hook the failing company up with government-backed COVID-relief loans that were supposed to go to small businesses) the FT revealed on Tuesday that former British PM David Cameron – who has seen his reputation sullied by the business paper’s reporting – was paid a salary of more than $1MM a year by the firm during his stint as a senior advisor’.

‘Cameron received generous compensation for what was supposed to be a ‘part-time’ advisory role. He was hired to work 25 days a year as an advisor to the company’s board and earned the equivalent of $40K per day. The FT described the lobbying scandal that has befallen Cameron as “one of the biggest” to afflict Westminster in a generation’.

‘And remember, this isn’t the first time that Cameron and his family’s wealth have been dragged into the spotlight. He endured plenty of embarrassing headlines following the Panama Papers leaks’.

‘As the virus spread last spring, Cameron lobbied top officials in Boris Johnson’s government on at least 56 documented occasions in an attempt to secure government money for Greensill’.

‘The collapse of the firm’s trade-financing business, which was being used as a slush fund to obscure the true debt exposure of certain SoftBank-backed companies, forced Credit Suisse to freeze $10 billion in trade-finance funds that had been marketed as low-risk investments to some of the bank’s most elite customers (sound familiar?)’.

‘What’s more, when Greensill eventually won access to a coronavirus lending scheme for large businesses, it passed on its full £400MM allowance of taxpayer-backed loans to companies linked to Sanjeev Gupta, a top Greensill client whose metals business is now facing an investigation into fraud’.

‘Cameron’s salary made him one of the most well-compensated figures at Greensill. Yet, he insists that his lobbying for the firm wasn’t motivated by financial gain’.

–

–

Democrat Groups Plan To “Fact Check” Private Text Messages (link, link).

A clear violation of the fourth amendment right to be secure in your person, houses, papers and effects. Let the lawsuits take flight.

–

–

BREAKING: VoterGA Releases Explosive New Report: Fulton County Georgia Recount Included 60% Error Reporting Rate — THOUSANDS of Fraudulent Biden Votes (link).

–

–

Stunning News Out Of Georgia Election Audit (website, rumble).

–

–

“I Will Stand For The Truth” – Jenna Ellis Resigns From GOP To Protest ‘Betrayal’ Of Trump (link).

‘Ellis says she’s changing her party registration “until the party decides it wants to be conservative again.”’

‘She also laid into McDaniel, insisting that “we need to demand that they resign. And we need to say you’re not getting another dime of our money or our support,” she said. “I’m not even going to be registered as a Republican after this because I am too ashamed to be part of a party that still has Ronna McDaniel as the chairwoman.”’

‘”Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” Ellis said on Monday’.

–

–

Texas Gov To Arrest Dem Lawmakers Who Fled State On Private Jet To Block Voting Rights Bill (link).

‘As AmericanThinker.com’s Andrea Widburg details, the background to the story is that the Texas legislature, which currently has a Republican majority (18-13 in its Senate and 83-67 in its House) is poised to pass a voting reform bill. As with similar bills across America, the point is to ensure that the people voting have a legal right to vote and are, in fact, who they claim to be’.

‘The most contentious issues for Democrats are cleaned-up voting bills and, especially, photo ID. The problem is that most Americans support photo ID. According to a Monmouth Poll, when it comes to photo ID, 62% of Democrats, 87% of independents, and 91% of Republicans support it. Texas, with a strong Republican majority, is intent upon passing a bill that the vast majority of Americans would back’.

‘So, what do the Democrats do? Like Brave Sir Robin, they run away:’

‘Texas Democrats fled their state on private jets Monday in order to stop Republicans in the state from passing their voting rights bills through the state legislature’.

‘‘Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote,’ the Texas state House Democratic caucus said in a statement’.

‘At least 58 Democratic lawmakers left Austin to fly to Washington D.C. on two private jets chartered for the occasion and will use the time in the nation’s Capitol to rally support for federal voting legislation’.

‘The Democrats’ departure paralyzed the Texas state house as the legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers be present to conduct business. It’s also akin to a move Democrats used in 2003 when they fled to neighboring Oklahoma to block Republicans‘ plan to redraw the state’s congressional districts’.

‘The Democrats risk arrest and expect state Republicans to send law enforcement officials, possibly including the Texas rangers, after them’.

‘To permanently block the two voting bills that Texas Republicans are pushing, the Democrats would have to stay away through the end of the special legislative session, which can last as many as 30 days’.

‘In addition to this profoundly anti-democratic (small “d” democratic) act, the Democrats on the lam seem to have forgotten that Greta Thunberg would be very angry at them for using private jets. Depending on how many passengers those jets carry, they “create ten times as much greenhouse gas as an economy class traveller on a commercial flight, as well as 150 times more than those travelling by train.” (Think about that the next time some leftist billionaire who only travels by his private jet scolds you about your carbon footprint.)’

‘One more thing: I hope you noticed those beaming smiles, courtesy of the fact that none of them are wearing masks…’

Behold the Democrats that don’t like democracy.

–

–

EXPOSED! Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading! (link).

–

–

War Criminal Donald Rumsfeld Is Dead (link).

Rest in peace … not to the piece of human s**t but to the 1 million plus people war murdered in Iraq and Afghanistan.

–

–

Jimmy Dore Truth Bombs TYT About Syria! (link).

–

–

OPCW chief misleads UN with new lies, excuses on Syria cover-up (link).

–