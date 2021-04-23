Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-23. UKColumn.Org showing MHRA horrific levels of AR to mRNA gets censored. Pandemic over

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,520 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,912 medical practitioners.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

UK Column News – 23rd April 2021. UKColumn.Org is the only news channel showing that the MHRA data has horrific levels of adverse reaction to mRNA and can it be surprising that it has become a big target for censorship since? And all in the name of W6E6F6 slogan ‘we must reclaim the narrative’. MHRA data Total Pfizer mRNA Adverse Reactions: eye disorders 2,219; total people blind 31. Total Pfizer mRNA Adverse Reactions: 143,034 & Deaths 334. TOTAL AZ mRNA Adverse Reactions: eye disorders 7,814; total people blind 124. TOTAL AZ mRNA Adverse Reactions: 548,495 & Deaths 627. Telegraph: ‘Data shows risk of blood clot AZ jab has doubled in fortnight’ but IGNORES RISKS and will not reveal the true scale and nature of mRNA adverse effects including deaths (website, odysee, youtube, bitchute).

2 More Deaths Linked To J&J Vaccine, CDC Panel Says (link).

–

We saw the story shared weeks ago when it happened. Now it’s entered into the system. A breastfed infant has died after his mother received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He developed a blood clot. (tweet).

–

19 REASONS NOT TO (An attempt to escape the censor) (tweet).

1. YOU DON’T NEED THEM. SARS-CoV-2 is only a threat to those over the age of 70 or with a serious health condition. Even then it has an infection fatality rate of 0.23%, 0.05% if you’re under 70; and a large percentage of the population already had or has since acquired immunity. (tweet).

2. THEY DON’T PROTECT YOU. The claims of the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing them that their products offer ‘95% protection’ from SARS-CoV-2 are misleading and false, being based on inaccurate and manipulated figures derived from inadequate and incomplete clinical trials. (tweet).

3. THEY DON’T PROTECT OTHERS. There is no evidence to indicate they stop transmission of SARS-CoV-2; and the transmission of a virus by healthy people without symptoms (which has no precedence in the history of epidemics) is a myth created to spread the current crisis. (tweet).

4. THEY ARE DANGEROUS. The adverse drug reaction rate to the AstraZeneca and Pfizer products are far higher than is usual for vaccines, with adverse reactions in the UK occurring in anything up to 22% of the injected, and deaths following injection now approaching 900. (tweet).

5. DENIAL OF THEIR EFFECTS. Despite the growing evidence for concern over their safety, every UK medical body has flatly denied any causal connection between the experimental products they are administering and the serious adverse reactions and deaths shortly after injection. (tweet).

6. LONG-TERM EFFECTS. They are all DNA-based, and such biotechnology has never been approved for use on humans before. They have only been given emergency authorisation for use on the justification that we are facing an unprecedented threat to public health that does not exist. (tweet).

7. NO ONE IS LIABLE. Existing UK legislation on their development, manufacture, promotion and administration has been changed to indemnify every agent in the vaccination process against liability for any adverse reactions, and financial compensation will be borne by the public. (tweet).

8. INDUSTRY CORRUPTION. They have been developed by an industry synonymous with malpractice, bribery, lobbying and lawsuits from which only its vast profits allow it to escape prosecution, and whose investors will make billions from the mandating of their products in perpetuity. (tweet).

9. GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION. The financial influence of the pharmaceutical industry over the regulatory agencies they fund, and which authorise the use of their products, makes anything those agencies say about the efficacy or safety or necessity of those products untrustworthy. (tweet).

10. PUBLIC MISINFORMATION. Everything the public has been told about them by the Government, its medical advisors, the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England and the National Health Service contains medically meaningless and unscientific lies. (tweet).

11. PROPAGANDA. They are not being made available to the vulnerable on a voluntary basis, but are being aggressively marketed by an unprecedented campaign conducted at every level of society, and projected to continue in the future as part of the emerging UK biosecurity state. (tweet).

13. WEAPONISED. They are not being administered on a medical basis but have been weaponised as part of the Government’s threat to maintain lockdown restrictions, which have killed tens of thousands denied medical care, until a sufficient percentage of the population is injected. (tweet).

14. IDEOLOGICAL. Even those injected are not absolved of medically meaningless and harmful requirements such as mandatory masks and social distancing. This indicates their real function is not medical but financial and political, preparing our compliance with future regulations. (tweet).

15. VACCINE PASSPORTS. As confirmation of which, when a sufficient percentage of the population has taken them, digital ‘COVID health passports’ will be made either compulsory or a condition of our UK citizenship, including our right to work, travel and access to public services. (tweet).

16. DISCRIMINATION. The requirement to be injected with them repeatedly and in perpetuity will change our status as citizens under UK law, effectively removing the civil liberties and human rights of those who refuse them, and thereby reducing them to second-class citizens. (tweet).

17. TOTALITARIAN. Upgraded with whatever ‘biosecurity’ requirements will be imposed in the future, the digital surveillance and monitoring of our health status, movements, location and associations will impose a totalitarian system of control over the entire UK population. (tweet).

18. HYSTERIA. Anyone raising these reasons is denounced as ‘anti-vaxx’, accused of ’vaccine hesitancy’, denigrated as ‘anti-science’, dismissed as ‘covidiots’, charged with endangering others, and other ways of avoiding responding rationally and with evidence to their arguments. (tweet).

19. CENSORSHIP. Informed consent is a requirement of medical treatment, without which the administer is liable to charges of assault. Yet anyone sharing information or arguments that contradict the blanket suppression of public debate is censored by the UK biosecurity state. (tweet).

EU May Sue AstraZeneca Over Botched COVID Vaccine Rollout (link).

‘AstraZeneca has faced unceasing criticism since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout due to sloppy communications with regulators and governments that led to several halts during the testing phase (including a month-long halt to a US trial following disturbing cases of deadly blood clots in the UK)’.

‘As it would happen, those blood clots – which the company dismissed back during the trials as a freak coincidence – are now at the center of an international scandal that has made all adenovirus-platform vaccines (including the J&J jab, which is still facing a halt in the US) suspect. While AstraZeneca continues to deny a link, the EMA – Brussels’ top drug regulator – has acknowledged a likely connection, and US regulators have drawn similar conclusions about J&J’.

🇬🇧 Pandemic IS OFFICIALLY OVER CANCEL The Lockdown IMMEDIATELY 🤬 Facts MSM Won’t Celebrate (link).

‘Why isn’t this front page news???’

–

Cancelled Jeremy Corbyn SLAMS Keir Starmer 🤮 Hopeless Labour Oposition (link).

I think the only effective opposition is from Piers Corbyn and people like him.

–

Piers Corbyn & Jonathan Trappman outside Bristol magistrates court 22.4.21 (link).

‘Piers Corbyn outside Bristol magistrates court 22.4.21. Piers says “This country is sliding into a tyranny and it’s tyranny being imposed in the name of a flu”. Jonathan Trappman was in court as well and he gives an update on the case against Hancock, Whitty etc. #streetmic #letlondonlive #mayoroflondon’

–

Starmer Given Marching Orders By Publican As Media Shills Jump To His Defence (link).

–

US States Close Mass Vaccination Centers Due To Falling Demand (link).

No more sheeple to experiment on.

The Failure Of Imperial College Modeling Is Far Worse than We Knew (link).

‘A fascinating exchange played out in the UK’s House of Lords on June 2, 2020. Neil Ferguson, the physicist at Imperial College London who created the main epidemiology model behind the lockdowns, faced his first serious questioning about the predictive performance of his work’.

‘Ferguson predicted catastrophic death tolls back on March 16, 2020 unless governments around the world adopted his preferred suite of nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to ward off the pandemic. Most countries followed his advice, particularly after the United Kingdom and United States governments explicitly invoked his report as a justification for lockdowns’.

‘Ferguson’s team at Imperial would soon claim credit for saving millions of lives through these policies – a figure they arrived at through a ludicrously unscientific exercise where they purported to validate their model by using its own hypothetical projections as a counterfactual of what would happen without lockdowns. But the June hearing in Parliament drew attention to another real-world test of the Imperial team’s modeling, this one based on actual evidence’.

‘As Europe descended into the first round of its now year-long experiment with shelter-in-place restrictions, Sweden famously shirked the strategy recommended by Ferguson. In doing so, they also created the conditions of a natural experiment to see how their coronavirus numbers performed against the epidemiology models. Although Ferguson originally limited his scope to the US and UK, a team of researchers at Uppsala University in Sweden borrowed his model and adapted it to their country with similarly catastrophic projections. If Sweden did not lock down by mid-April, the Uppsala team projected, the country would soon experience 96,000 coronavirus deaths’.

‘I was one of the first people to call attention to the Uppsala adaptation of Ferguson’s model back on April 30, 2020. Even at that early date, the model showed clear signs of faltering. Although Sweden was hit hard by the virus, its death toll stood at only a few thousand at a point where the adaptation from Ferguson’s model already expected tens of thousands. At the one year mark, Sweden had a little over 13,000 fatalities from Covid-19 – a serious toll, but smaller on a per-capita basis than many European lockdown states and a far cry from the 96,000 deaths projected by the Uppsala adaptation’.

‘The implication for Ferguson’s work remains clear: the primary model used to justify lockdowns failed its first real-world test’.

Texas Ended Lockdowns & Mask Mandates; Now Locked-Down States Are Where COVID Is Growing Most (link).

‘Early last month, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced he would end the state’s mask mandate and allow most businesses to function at 100 percent capacity’.

‘The response from the corporate media and the Left was predictable. California governor Gavin Newsom declared the move “absolutely reckless.” Beto O’Rourke called the GOP a “cult of death.” Joe Biden called the move “Neanderthal thinking.” Keith Olbermann insisted, “Texas has decided to join the side of the virus” and suggested Texans shouldn’t be allowed to take the covid vaccine. Vanity Fair ran an article with the title “Republican Governors Celebrate COVID Anniversary with Bold Plan to Kill Another 500,000 Americans.”’

‘Other states have followed in Texas’s wake, and Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia are now all states where covid restrictions range from weak to nonexistent’.

‘Georgia and Florida, of course, are both notable for ending lockdowns and restriction much earlier than many other states. And in those cases as well, the state governments were criticized for their policies, which were said to be reckless and sure to lead to unprecedented death. Georgia’s policy was denounced as an experiment in “human sacrifice.”’

‘Yet in recent weeks, these predictions about Texas’s fate have proven to be spectacularly wrong. Moreover, many of the states with the worst growth in covid cases—and the worst track records in overall death counts—have been states that have had some of the harshest lockdowns. The failure of the lockdown narrative in this case has been so overwhelming that last week, when asked about the Texas situation, Anthony Fauci could only suggest a few unconvincing lines about how maybe Texans are voluntarily wearing masks and locking down more strenuously than people in other states. In Fauci’s weak-sauce explanation we see a narrative that simply fails to explain the actual facts of the matter’.

In the whole of the UK, just 276 patients, that have had a positive COVID test within 14 days, are occupying beds capable of ventilation. There’s 68 million people living in the UK. (tweet).

Amazing – BBC regional (Look East) now reporting people getting positive results for PCR tests they didn’t actually return. How many others went down in the misleading stats without comment? 10s of 1000s one suspects. (tweet).

–

Gave a lecture last night.. to end all lectures. I put it all out there identifying the forces actively working against ivermectin.. and their unsubtle tactics and incentives. Check it out: http://youtu.be/YcLnW_3_r2c (tweet).

–

Dr. Bhakdi on #masking children: “We’re going to take people to court. A crime against humanity…” (tweet).

–

53 famous actors stood up against the #COVID measures of the German government. The video clips communicate their criticism brilliantly and cynically. I subbed @JanJosefLiefers‘ message for you. Thanks, Jan-Josef et al., for giving us hope. More videos on https://allesdichtmachen.de (tweet).

–

Pfizer’s former vice president Michael Yeadon: “Our liberties belong to us not the government” (tweet).

–

Indian Farmers’ Warning: If Our Resistance Fails, They Will Starve The World To Death (link).

‘An interview with a man who explains the situation with the Indian Farmers. He believes that permanent lockdowns are a political ideology being used as a tool for an ongoing fascist takeover, by people who are trying to take control of the food supply, causing break down of the food supply chain and mass famine. “There is the same attempt being made in Britain to take over the food supply… in Europe, the UK, Asia and the world” ; and food shortages will impact the world harder than any disease’.

–

Arizona Democrats File Last Minute Lawsuit Seeking To Block 2020 Election Audit (link).

–

Militarized Police Assault And Arrest Man – For Filming (link).

What a cluster f**k of police misconduct. I hope they enjoy their time in court facing the lawsuits that must ensue.

–

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: The Digital Yuan Can Be Turned Off Like A Light Switch” (link).

–

“Go Big Or Go Home!” – Mars Helicopter Flies Higher And Longer In Second Flight (link).

One comment reads ‘Yeah at 1% density atmosphere compared to earth, no amount of blade rpm’s are gonna lift anything sorry……. More fakery’.

