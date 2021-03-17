Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-03-17. Leaky mRNA jabs = ever-increasingly virulent strains. Are we on one-way road to slavery

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

764,079 concerned citizens.

13,796 medical and public health scientists.

41,890 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

–

UK Column News – 17th March 2021. Leaky vaccine: only the symptoms of the disease are prevented, infection of the host is not prevented and transmission of the virus is not prevented. All Covid-19 vaccines are leaky. Marek’s disease for humans? First vaccine delivered 1970, vaccine immunity escape of highly infectious strains and infectiousness increased to the point that any unvaccinated chicken will die. Endgame: The Covid-19 vaccination programme is designed to create asymptomatic spreaders who become factories for ever-increasingly virulent strains, with the aim of killing anyone who remains unvaccinated. Boris Johnson PM: we’re on a one-way road to freedom. Orwellian translation: one-way road to vaccine slavery. My response is that we were already free and we will be remaining free. SAGE: people are to be made stressed depressed and fearful, and communities are to be turned on each other causing stress anxiety fear and depression with the risk of violence. SAGE: these unaccountable and deranged organisations and their people needed to be stopped immediately (website, youtube, bitchute, odysee).

Are the leaky mRNA injectables creating ever-increasingly virulent strains?

Are we on one-way road to slavery, a slavery to mRNA injectables?

–

–

The vaccine passport will soon be called the ‘Green passport’, or ‘Green Certficate’ and the vaccine name will be quietly dropped Watch it happen over the next few months. People will then feel virtuous as they have a green passport – you know, for the environment (tweet).

–

–

Data Leak Shows Regulators Had Major Concerns About Pfizer’s mRNA Vaccine (link).

‘EMA scientists tasked with ensuring manufacturing quality — the chemistry, manufacturing and control aspects of Pfizer’s submission to the EMA — worried about “truncated and modified mRNA species present in the finished product.” Among the many files leaked to The BMJ, an email dated Nov. 23 by a high ranking EMA official outlined a raft of issues. In short, commercial manufacturing was not producing vaccines to the specifications expected, and regulators were unsure of the implications. EMA responded by filing two “major objections” with Pfizer, along with a host of other questions it wanted addressed’.

‘The email identified “a significant difference in % RNA integrity/truncated species” between the clinical batches and proposed commercial batches — from around 78% to 55%. The root cause was unknown and the impact of this loss of RNA integrity on safety and efficacy of the vaccine was “yet to be defined,” the email said’.

–

–

20+ Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine, But Regulators Insist ‘Benefits Outweigh Risks’ (Because they are psychopaths and liars) (link, link).

‘WHO and the EMA are investigating reports of blood clot-related injuries and deaths after the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, but both say there’s no reason to stop using the vaccines’.

‘More than 20 countries have either suspended or said they will delay Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations based on reports of deaths or injuries — in most cases related to blood clots — in healthy people who received the vaccine’.

‘Prosecutors in Northern Italy announced Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine following the death of a 57-year-old man hours after he was vaccinated, reported Reuters’.

‘Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) is standing firm in its support of the vaccine. In a press conference today, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “This does not necessarily mean these events [deaths and injuries] are linked to the vaccine, but it’s routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and effective controls are in place.”’

‘According to news reports, WHO’s vaccine safety experts were meeting today to discuss the vaccine. WHO had previously said that an ongoing analysis by its vaccines advisory committee has not established a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots and countries should keep using it, reported The Telegraph’.

‘Regulators in Europe also defended the vaccine telling news outlets that the “benefits outweigh the risks.” Still, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating reports of blood clots in vaccine recipients and will release its findings Thursday, according to Nasdaq.com’.

–

–

Which is the most useless invention? (tweet).

I voted that the vaccine is the most useless invention.

–

–

What is an Anti-Vaxxer? (link).

‘Anyway, because of my personal history I have taken a particular interest in the matter of personal insults used as a debating technique. Rather than relying on the use of terribly boring tactics like facts, and data. Why debate when you can achieve the same result with a pinpoint laser guided insult?’

‘It is something that has been around for a long time. Schopenhauer in his essay ‘The art of being right’ discussed thirty-eight ways to win an argument. It includes a few techniques that I see used regularly. ‘Appeal to authority rather than reason’ and ‘bewilder your opponent by mere bombast’. At number thirty-eight ‘Become personal, insulting, rude…argumentum ad personam.’’

‘The sad fact is that number thirty-eight works brilliantly. Always has, and it seems that it always will. Find something, anything, a person has said at some point in the past. Use that to relentlessly attack them. Once you have destroyed their character and motivations that is, pretty much, that. It is not really an argument, of course, it is simply a way of stating, about someone else, that ‘you are a disgusting person, and no-one should listen to anything you say, ever again.’’

–

–

Naomi Wolf – Gates is funding Covid education in every major news outlet and is managing the flow of information (tweet).

–

–

Bill Gates: Vaccines Are ‘Phenomenal’ Profit Makers (link).

‘“Bill Gates — What You Were Not Told,” reviews the personal and professional background of the Microsoft mogul, including a statement revealing his real motive for investing in vaccines — their 20 – 1 return on investment’.

‘Story at-a-glance’

After years of building a reputation as a “ruthless tech monopolizer,” Bill Gates 2.0 was launched with the creation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With this foundation, he reinvented and rebranded himself as one of the world’s most generous philanthropists.

However, Gates’ brand of philanthropy creates several new problems for each one it solves and can best be described as “philanthrocapitalism.”

Today, Gates monopolizes or wields disproportionate influence over the tech industry, global health and vaccines, agriculture and food policy (including biopiracy and fake food), weather modification and other climate technologies, surveillance, education and media.

According to Gates, vaccines are phenomenal profit makers, with more than a 20-to-1 return.

Gates is now promoting the technocratic “reset” plan, which includes an aggressive climate change agenda, yet Gates’ extensive travel by private jet makes him a top polluter.

Humanity is being sacrificed on the alter of profits.

–

–

Well if the CDC can admit it then so can the NHS (CDC numbers reveal hospital couned over 130K deaths from pneumonia, influenza, heart attack as Covid-19) (tweet).

–

–

Dearest friends, PLEASE listen to this amazing doctor. NOW. She is pleading with her whole heart for the world to listen to the science. And…the words of her dear late father may just move the world to act. (tweet, sub-tweet, link).

–

–

The day the government tells you that you can’t protest is the day you need to get yourself onto the streets. #ToryDictatorship (tweet).

–

–

It you plot on graph the rise in autism ADHD and Neurological problems in children against the rise in the amount of vaccines scheduled (24 in UK) for children under 3 in the last 20 years

The conclusion would be beyond doubt Vaccine damaged kids Love them protect them (tweet).

–

–

US Admits Waging InfoWar Against Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine To “Combat Malign Influence” (link).

‘The Kremlin on Tuesday called out what’s it’s dubbed the “unprecedented” propaganda war against Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The words were issued by spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to widespread allegations that the Untied States is actively trying to dissuade its allies from purchasing the Russian-produced vaccine. This despite the emerging scientific consensus that’s found it to be at least 91% effective while further preventing inoculated persons from becoming severely ill’.

‘The Kremlin is responding to newly emerged proof that the US intervened with the largest country in South America, Brazil. The Washington Post details that “Buried deep in the dry, 72-page annual report of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lay a startling admission: U.S. health officials under President Donald Trump worked to convince Brazil to reject Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.”’

–

–

301- What Brand is your Church and does it Matter to a Baby? (Free) (link).

‘Here we have a living man who meticulously tracked down every document created at the time of his birth. With this information he created an indisputable timeline of events and document creation. This in turn uncovered some very interesting facts that add to the conversation that has been going on about the creation of the person. It also proves that there is no difference between what happens to a catholic, or a protestant newborn. All roads still lead to the same place with the same outcome. Certification, violence and theft will follow in the very same way’.

–