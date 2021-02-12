Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-02-12. mRNA & risk of prion diseases scrapie, TME, BSE & CJD. MP’s & SAGE invested in Vax industry

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org. – The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up. – Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet. – Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert ( Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert ( link ).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

749,896 concerned citizens.

13,618 medical and public health scientists.

41,244 medical practitioners.



‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion ( As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK ( link ).‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion ( link ).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020,



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, ‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link ).(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link ).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns ( link ).





World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni ( link archived copy of deleted doc ).World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link ).





Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020,

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link:

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn ( link ).Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link ).‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present ( link ).PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ ( link ).A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ link ).I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.



All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.



As reported on 18 June 2020



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054%

Big pharma is not needed here. You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.As reported on 18 June 2020 link Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 ( link ).Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable ( link ).You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link Big pharma is not needed here.





German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’. CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link ).German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ ( link ).A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies ( link ).You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes ( link ).‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

Handling Prions Recommended Biosafety Practices for Handling Prions and Prion-Infected Tissues (link).

‘Prions (proteinaceous infectious particles, an abnormal isoform of a normal cellular protein) cause Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), scrapie and other related human and animal neurodegenerative diseases’.

–

–

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

‘Development of new vaccine technology has been plagued with problems in the past. The current RNA based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the US using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing. In this paper the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was evaluated for the potential to induce prion-based disease in vaccine recipients. The RNA sequence of the vaccine as well as the spike protein target interaction were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations. The results indicate that the vaccine RNA has specific sequences that may induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations. In the current analysis a total of sixteen UG tandem repeats (ΨGΨG) were identified and additional UG (ΨG) rich sequences were identified. Two GGΨA sequences were found. Potential G Quadruplex sequences are possibly present but a more sophisticated computer program is needed to verify these. Furthermore, the spike protein, created by the translation of the vaccine RNA, binds angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), a zinc containing enzyme. This interaction has the potential to increase intracellular zinc. Zinc ions have been shown to cause the transformation of TDP-43 to its pathologic prion configuration. The folding of TDP-43 and FUS into their pathologic prion confirmations is known to cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases. The enclosed finding as well as additional potential risks leads the author to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit’

–

–

UK Column News – 12th February 2021. mRNA Pfizer reports that between 9/12/20 and 31/1/21 there were 76 deaths and 5 spontaneous abortions. JVT says it’s ‘perfectly possible’ UK will be giving coronavirus vaccine to children (who are the least at risk from the virus, 0.003% CFR) by the end of the year. mRNA injectables and the risk of prion diseases such as scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) (website, youtube, bitchute).

–

–

Ontario #COVID19 age-stratified CFRs*:

0-19: 0.003% (1 in 32,018 cases)

20-29: 0.008% (1 in 12,075)

30-39: 0.03% (1 in 3,542)

40-49: 0.076% (1 in 1,316)

50-59: 0.30% (1 in 329)

60-69: 1.43% (1 in 70)

70-79: 3.64% (1 in 27)

80-89: 10.96% (1 in 9)

90+: 19.31% (1 in 5) (tweet).

–

–

Government have blocked the Office for National Statistics publishing information regarding side effects, illness and deaths of people following receiving COVID-19 vaccinations (tweet).

In case people were wondering if the medical intervention was worse than the disease, you’re going to have to keep wondering and, furthermore, this should serve as another question to ask your doctor how is informed consent possible for this medical intervention without this information.

–

–

𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – ‘Why do authorities desperately want to vaccinate every man, woman and child in the UK?’ MP’s and SAGE members heavily invested in the vaccine industry. (tweet, website).

‘The UK Government is on a mission to vaccinate the entire population of the UK with an experimental gene therapy. Their supposed reasoning is to protect us all against a “deadly” virus. But that just isn’t the case, the resulting disease statistically kills only 0.2% of those it infects and the majority of those deaths are aged over 85 and have underlying health conditions’.

‘So the question remains, ‘Why does the Government and it’s scientific advisors so desperately want to vaccine every man, woman and child in the United Kingdom?’’.‘Well ‘The Daily Expose’ investigated by following the money, and this is what we found…’

‘In April 2020, the ‘Chief Scientific Advisor’ to the UK Government – Sir Patrick Vallance was placed in charge of the new ‘Vaccine Taskforce’. The aim of this taskforce was to “drive forward, expedite and co-ordinate efforts to research and then produce a coronavirus vaccine.”’

‘So isn’t it interesting how by July 2020 the UK Government signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline to secure 60 million doses of an untested, experimental “vaccine” treatment that was still being developed to combat SARS-CoV-2? Interesting because the chief scientific advisor and head of the ‘Vaccine Taskforce’ has £600,000 worth of shares in the pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline’.

‘Sir Patrick, who has had huge influence in dictating the Government’s response to the alleged SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, has over 43,111 shares in the company. But the conflict of interest doesn’t end there. Sir Patrick Vallance used to be the president of GlaxoSmithKline’.

‘He joined the company in May 2006 as ‘Head of Drug Discovery’, going on to become Senior Vice President of Medicines Discovery and Development, before finally becoming President in 2006’.

‘When the pompous Health Secretary, Matt Hancock found out about this he said “Well, I didn’t know about it until I read it in the newspapers,”. Pushed on whether he thought he should have been informed as Health Secretary, he replied: “No, not particularly”’.

‘Just recently, the Deputy Chief Medical for England – Jonathan Van Tam said that it was “perfectly possible” a “Covid” vaccine could be licensed for children by the end of the year. Stating that he believes “most of the major manufacturers are beginning to turn their attention” to licensing vaccines for under-18’s”’.

‘But we’ve been repeatedly told that children are at no risk to the Covid-19 disease, so why on earth do we need to vaccinate them?’

‘Well Professor Van Tam’s career history can possibly clarify why he is so eager to see children vaccinated against a disease they supposedly don’t suffer from’.

‘Van tam joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1997 as an associate director at SmithKline Beecham. He then went on to become Head of Medical Affairs at Roche in April 2001, before joining Aventis Pasteur MSD in February 2002 as the UK medical director’.

‘In 2010 he became an advisor to the World Health Organisation, during the over exaggerated H5N1 influenza pandemic. His advise was to roll out a mass vaccination programme to combat H5N1 influenza virus, and that advise was followed. But guess who manufactured the H5N1 influenza vaccines and made billions of pounds? SmithKline Beecham and Roche, two pharmaceutical giants that Van Tam worked for’.

‘So do you think Van Tam wants to vaccinate children for their good of their health? Against a disease we’ve been told they don’t suffer from. Or do you think he wants to vaccine children in order to make billions for the companies he serves?’

‘That’s two of the main influencers on UK Government policy so far who have major ties to the pharmaceutical giants, with both Vallance and Van Tam having ties to GlaxoSmithKline, and Van Tam also have ties to pharmaceutical company ‘Roche’. Well there’s another man who has had great influence on the Government’s “Covid” strategy, and he also has major shares in ‘Roche’’.

‘His name is Sir John Irving Bell, and he is a Canadian immunologist and geneticist. Sir Bell also had a role in the ‘Vaccine Taskforce’ alongside Sir Patrick, but there’s another role he held that is of particular interest to our investigation’.

‘Sir John Irving Bell has worked as an adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care since 2017, and headed the ‘National Covid Testing Scientific Advisor Panel. He also chaired the Government’s new test approvals group, which assesses virus diagnostic tests. One of the tests assessed and approved, back in May 2020, was an antibody test. The manufacturer of this antibody test being the pharmaceutical giant ‘Roche’. So it must just be a coincidence that Professor Van Tam has ties to the firm, and Sir John Irving Bell has shares amounting to £773,000 in Roche?’

‘£13.5 million of the British taxpayer’s money was spent on these antibody tests but Public Health England later declared they were “unreliable”’.

‘Which brings us to the elected members of parliament who are voted in to serve the people of the United Kingdom. The one’s who have had the final say on the policy to combat the alleged Covid-19 pandemic’.

‘The Health Secretary – Matt Hancock received a £10,000 donation for his leadership campaign in 2019 from Wol Kolade, the head of Livngbridge private equity firm. This firm owns Vanguard Healthcare, which provides mobile facilities such as operating theaters and wards. We wonder if Vanguard had anything to do with the Nightingale hospitals that were erects, never used and dismantled at a cost of half-a-billion pounds?’

‘Mr Hancock has also awarded a contract to the tune of £5.5 million of taxpayer’s money to a family friend for the provision of mobile testing units. The contract was awared to EMS Healthcare, which is run by an Iain Johnston – the former business partner of Shirley and Robert Carter, Hancock’s mother and stepfather’.

‘Education secretary Gavin Williamson received £3000 from St Philips Care Caledonia Ltd in November 2019, while Waveney MP Peter Aldous registered a donation of £2000 to the General Election Fighting Fund from Althea Healthcare Properties’.

‘Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, registered a £10,000 donation in January from Advinia Health Care, which operates care homes’.

‘Steve Brine , MP for Winchester, who is listed as an event speaker for Sigma pharmaceuticals company, receiving £1667 a month for up to 16 hours of “speeches, networking and Q&A sessions”. He is also a strategic adviser to Remedium Partners, a healthcare recruitment firm, working on an “ad-hoc basis” at a rate of £800 a day. Brine states in the register he consulted ACoBA about both of the appointments’.

‘Finally we come to the Vaccine Deployment Minister, Nadhim Zahawi. Mr Zahawi’s wife, Lana Saib is the owner and director of ‘Warren Medical Limited’, which was incorporated under the name ‘Zahawi Warren Limited’ on the 10th June 2020. The company has another two directors named Ahmad Shanshal and Jaafar Shanshal – who are the sons of Nadhim Zahawi. It is not clear what this newly formed company currently does in the healthcare sector but we’re sure the vaccine roll out will have something to do with it’.

‘We could go on forever as the corruption doesn’t end there. But perhaps we’ll save Professors Neil Ferguson and Chris Whitty for another day’.

‘The question was ‘Why does the Government and it’s scientific advisors so desperately want to vaccine every man, woman and child in the United Kingdom?‘’.

‘We think we’ve just answered it for you’.

–

–

The British Medical Journal, under a Freedom of Information request, asked government for disclosure of the vested financial interests of SAGE members. The Government denied the request. SHEEP Waking up yet, or just waiting until your children are dead ? (tweet, website).

–

–

Covid the first deadly pandemic in history where:

Most people who have the killer virus don’t know they’ve got it

117 year old’s brush it off

99.5% infected survive

Mass advertising needed to convince you it’s real

Vax with less efficacy than immune system required (tweet).

–

–

Just a reminder folks, you cannot be in the midst of a raging global pandemic without seeing masses (literally hundreds of thousands) of excess deaths as a direct result of the thing driving the pandemic… It never happened…. (tweet).

–

–

The clinical trial data below strongly supports the assertion that a very efficacious treatment of Covid-19 has now been found, for all stages of the disease: ivermectin. https://ivmmeta.com (tweet).

–

–

Antiparasitic drug Ivermectin kills coronavirus in 48 hours (link).

–

–

This one gave me goosebumps. This man sued Cuomo and won. Then Cuomo tried to sue him and he won again. Now he’s looking to sue em all. Give this patriot a minute of your time. It’ll ease some doubt I think. (tweet).

–

–

Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn’t find out (link).

‘Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, The Post has learned’.

‘The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting’.

‘“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”’

‘In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.”’

‘“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call’.

‘“Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”’

‘DeRosa added: “That played a very large role into this.”’

‘After dropping the bombshell, DeRosa asked for “a little bit of appreciation of the context” and offered what appears to be the Cuomo administration’s first apology for its handling of nursing homes amid the pandemic’.

‘But instead of a mea culpa to the grieving family members of more than 13,000 dead seniors or the critics who say the Health Department spread COVID-19 in the care facilities with a March 25 state Health Department directive that nursing homes admit infected patients, DeRosa tried to make amends with the fellow Democrats for the political inconvenience it caused them’.

–

–

Covid-19: Social murder, they wrote—elected, unaccountable, and unrepentant BMJ 2021; 372 doi: (Published 04 February 2021) https://bmj.com/content/372/bm (tweet).

–

–

50,000 adverse events from mRNA vax in UK. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/958616/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-_BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf (tweet).

–

–

Probably important to remember that Cahill & others expect there to be at least 3 waves of adverse events. The initial ones straight after vx, then it will take a few months for pathogenic priming & ADE events to show & then autoimmune disorders after that. (tweet).

–

–

Westminster Magistrates Court on Jeff Wyatt’s final day in court challenging his arrest at Hyde Park, Speakers Corner. 8th Feb 2021 (tweet).

Dolores Cahill speaks.

–

–

Pfizer withdraws emergency use bid of its COVID vaccine in India (link).

–

–

Dr No: Celbridge GP slammed for refusing to administer COVID-19 vaccine to patients (link).

‘”If circumstances change I will change and I’m not willing to administer an experimental messenger RNA virus vaccine.”’

–

–

Why can’t we just split the country in two sections, those who want freedom & are willing to take the risk of living, and those who want to lock themselves up? Different times slots in supermarkets for maskers and antimaskers. (tweet).

–

–

Stay home > To protect the NHS > Because 100K NHS Staff are off “sick”! (link).

–

–

South Africa COVID cases plummeting with very few lockdown restrictions. What is happening here? No effect of the so called South African variant also vaccination not started (tweet).

–

–

Of course we all know Sweden has been a battleground regarding its mild voluntary lockdown strategy versus the heavy lockdowns of most of the EU. Inconvenient graphs like this one are quite a thorn in Team Lockdown’s side. Sweden fewer deaths/M, much better quality of life. (tweet).

–

–

COVID-19 testing update: Other illnesses testing positive on PCR in my clinic. 1) Rhinovirus – getting multiple positives for both viruses. 2) Coronavirus NL63 in kids – ALL have tested positive on rapid tests and negative on PCR. PCR was CV-NL63+ 3) Strep A infections (tweet).

–

–

World leaders are so scared of this deadly virus that they forget to put on their masks and then panic when they realise they are live on tv (tweet).

–

–

#Masks no longer used by the surgeons below who studied their use… (tweet).

–

–

A classic fallacious argument: “If masks don’t work, then why do surgeons wear them?” (link).

‘I’m a surgeon that has performed over 10,000 surgical procedures wearing a surgical mask. However, that fact alone doesn’t really qualify me as an expert on the matter. More importantly, I am a former editor of a medical journal. I know how to read the medical literature, distinguish good science from bad, and fact from fiction. Believe me, the medical literature is filled with bad fiction masquerading as medical science. It is very easy to be deceived by bad science’.

‘Since the beginning of the pandemic I’ve read hundreds of studies on the science of medical masks. Based on extensive review and analysis, there is no question in my mind that healthy people should not be wearing surgical or cloth masks. Nor should we be recommending universal masking of all members of the population. That recommendation is not supported by the highest level of scientific evidence’.

‘First, let’s be clear. The premise that surgeons wearing masks serves as evidence that “masks must work to prevent viral transmission” is a logical fallacy that I would classify as an argument of false equivalence, or comparing “apples to oranges.”’

‘Although surgeons do wear masks to prevent their respiratory droplets from contaminating the surgical field and the exposed internal tissues of our surgical patients, that is about as far as the analogy extends. Obviously, surgeons cannot “socially distance” from their surgical patients (unless we use robotic surgical devices, in which case, I would definitely not wear a mask)’.

‘The CoVID-19 pandemic is about viral transmission. Surgical and cloth masks do nothing to prevent viral transmission. We should all realize by now that face masks have never been shown to prevent or protect against viral transmission. Which is exactly why they have never been recommended for use during the seasonal flu outbreak, epidemics, or previous pandemics’.

–

–

They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn’t die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by wearing a mask. (tweet).

–

–

Mandatory coronavirus testing has begun in Hong Kong. Their strategy is to ambush neighborhoods without warning and force everyone inside to take a test. January 28, 2021 North Point, Hong Kong (tweet).

–

–

Censorship. Just the facts according to…. @Elle_G_Lewis

@keesaroo

@SusanACreed

@carrieh2020

@NotPartaking

@SandraWeeden

@JaneBrody6

@Aussie3_1_13

@REALITYofJNJ

@JuliaHB1

@painadvocateAR

@process_x

@Plushie50458867

@HegKong

@ne_na_ni_na_na (tweet).

–