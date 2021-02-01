Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-02-01. Doubts About Safety of mRNA ‘Genetic Intervention’. PCR Drosten protocol retraction letter

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

741,951 concerned citizens.

13,540 medical and public health scientists.

40,962 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’



As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).



‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).



(British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (01 December 2020, link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the UnitedStates.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).



World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).



Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (20 November 2020, link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.



Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).



PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.



This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.



Finally Confirmed!Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).



Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).



You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).



German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).



A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.



Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

Your alternative updates on COVID-19 each weekday since April 2020

COVID-19- the essentials

01) Why we all should not be fans of conflicts of interest on display

02) Why we all should not be fans of the legacy media

03) Why we all should not be fans of belief that asymptomatics spread it

04) Why we all should not be fans of PCR as a test

05) Why we all should not be fans of this virus’ genome mapping

06). Why we all should not be fans of how a death gets counted as covid

07) Why we all should not be fans of wearing a face covering

08) Why we all should not be fans of lockdown

09) Why we all should be fans of vitamin D

10) Why we all should be fans of alternatives to a vaxx

11) Why we all should not be fans of health dictatorship

12) Why we all should not be fans of vaxxes in general

13) Why we all should not be fans of vaxxes for this virus

14) Why we all should not be fans of anti-freedom health passports

15) Why we all should not be fans of W6E6F6 Great Reset

Doubts About Safety of mRNA ‘Genetic Intervention’ (link).

‘The following interview was published on July 17, 2020’

‘Radio Munich talked with German Professor Dr. Stefan Hockertz, is a biologist, pharmacologist and toxicologist, who has raised the alarm about a number of unanswered questions surrounding the current coronavirus crisis, challenging lockdowns, and also pharmaceutical interventions – specifically regarding ethics and safety of the new experimental mRNA vaccine. According the Dr Hockertz, lockdown have never been proven to work, and the rushed nature of new mRNA vaccine may pose an unnecessary risk for countless people. All this and more’.

‘Dr. Stefan Hockertz was director and professor of the Institute for Experimental and Clinical Toxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf from 2003 – 2004, and was on the board of directors at Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Environmental Medicine in Hamburg from 1995 – 2002. From 1986 to 2001 he was a researcher at the Fraunhofer Society in Hanover, and has also worked at the University of Hanover. He completed his first training as a biologist in 1985 and is appointed eurotox-registered toxicologist, and qualified as a professor in toxicology and pharmacology at the University of Hamburg, and professor for molecular immunotoxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf. Today he is managing partner of tpi consult GmbH, a leading toxicological and pharmacological technology consultancies in Europe’.

Must-see interview by @naomirwolf with co-signatories of the PCR Drosten protocol retraction letter. The PCR test was created WITHOUT having any virus present! It was developed with a theoretical RNA sequence and can pick up other viruses (link, link).

UK Column News – 1st February 2021. A death with covid-19 and with any underlying health conditions is counted as a covid-19 death but not any death with underlying health conditions after they receive the vaccine. I call that cognitive dissonance. When you still blindly believe in vaccination after an inexplicable death of a loved one that follows their vaccination, know that you are in the cult. Retired NHS nurse warns of Covid-19 swab risks causing iatrogenic CSF (Cerebro Spinal Fluid) leak. W6E6F6 Great Reset Stakeholders doesn’t include the general public (website, youtube, bitchute).

‘MEDICAL KIDNAPPING’: Hospital Refuses to Let Daughter See Her Elderly Mother for Not Taking COVID Test, Crowd Comes and Gets Mom Released (VIDEOS) (link).

‘A 74-year-old woman named Gayle Meyer was admitted to the Legacy Salmon Creek with a urinary tract infection on Thursday evening. The elderly woman has a brain tumor and her daughter, Satin, is her medical power of attorney’.

What part of medical power of attorney do the hospital and the police not understand?

This woman should file a lawsuit against the hospital and the police.

Federal government faces imminent lawsuit over unlawful confinement of returning Canadian travelers (link).

‘The Justice Centre today announced that immediate legal action is being prepared against the Trudeau government over the declaration that Canadian residents will be subjected to mandatory quarantine, at their own expense, after returning from international travel, regardless of their negative COVID status. These measures are a blatant violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including the right to enter and leave Canada, the right to liberty and security of the person, the right to not be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, the right to retain legal counsel, and the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment’.

‘In a letter sent today to the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Justice Centre condemns the Trudeau government for its disturbing and aggressive opposition to the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians’.

‘Furthermore, it has come to the attention of the Justice Centre that the federal government is already arresting Canadians arriving in the country by air and transporting them to a secret location, even though they possess a negative PCR test. These citizens are being held unlawfully despite not having been convicted of any offence, not having had access to a lawyer, and not having appeared before a judge. Law enforcement officers are apparently refusing to inform family members of where their loved ones are being held. The letter notes that this policy aligns with the world’s most repressive and undemocratic regimes and is totally unacceptable’.

Two Years To Stop The Spread? Some Countries Will Close Borders Until At Least 2022 (link).

But the survivability rate is 99.94%.

Why the ‘grim milestone’ of 100,000 Covid deaths is nonsense (link).

‘Looking at, say, the ONS figures for ‘Age-standardised mortality rates, deaths per 100,000 of population, England and Wales, 1942-2020’, that answer becomes painfully obvious. Last year, 2020, saw about the same number of deaths per 100,000 people as 2008’.

11 dead in an old people’s home in the Sierra de Madrid, 48 hours after being given their vaxx. Pure coincidence of course. Media silence. (link).

GO HOLLAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (link).

Holland is awake. (link).

MSM Napier “Disturbance” 🤬 Journalist Banged Up PLEASE SHARE (link).

This did not happen in North Korea or China, it happened in the supposedly free world. A journalist is arrested and charged when all he was doing was journalism.

Cosmic Takedown of the Deep State – Five Amigos, Five Minutes Each, Earth Update (link).

The five amigos are Robert David Steele, Sean Stone, Charlie Ward, Sacha Stone and Simon Parkes but alas I think Simon Parkes might be a bit of a nutjob.

Peruvian court rules that Bill Gates, George Soros and Rockefeller family “created” coronavirus pandemic (link).

‘Three of the evilest entities on the planet were charged in a Peruvian court the other day of conspiring to create the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for world domination’.

‘Bill Gates, George Soros, and several members of the Rockefeller family were deemed responsible for the advent and spread of the Chinese virus, which has killed tens of thousands of small businesses and forever changed the world for the worst’.

‘The Chicha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber decided that the ever-dreaded Chinese germs were the product of “criminal elite around the world” – mostly multi-billionaires with global depopulation on their minds’.

Vitamin C is a safe, inexpensive and highly effective anti-viral nutrient in the right amount, both for prevention of colds, reducing duration and severity, and for the treatment of COVID-19 in the acute phase with life-saving potential. Yet it is classified as ‘fake information’, not recommended by governments and rarely prescribed by doctors. This has to change. Sign our petition. (link).

All Eastern European countries are going to adopt ivermectin one after the other.

Debate is on in Romania and the government has just asked for a review from the health authorities.

https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=a (link, link).

Im sorry…. SAY WHAT AGAIN (link).

GameStop Squeeze Was Helped By 34 Year Old YouTubing CFA Who Turned $50,000 Into $48 Million (link).

Viral Reddit Post From ‘Robinhood Insider’ Claims White House Pressured Broker to Block Buying of GameStop Shares (link).

‘A post claiming to be from a Robinhood employee that has gone viral on Reddit alleges that the White House put pressure on the broker to halt buying of GameStop shares’.

‘Retail traders were left fuming earlier today when Robinhood and other trading platforms curbed buying of stocks that the Reddit community WallStreetBets has targeted in its bid to bankrupt hedge funds’.

‘Many saw this as a blatantly corrupt, and potentially criminal, move to rig the rules in order to protect the interests of multi-billionaire Wall Street financial interests that stand to lose vast sums of money if the stocks don’t plummet in value’.

‘Now a person claiming to be a Robinhood employee claimed on Reddit that the Biden administration contacted the broker to pressure it to close trading on GME. The post has since gone viral, receiving over 23,000 upvotes’.

“This Is A Financial Revolution…” (link).

‘ The lesson is obvious: when we screw up, we pay the price for our mistakes. But when the banks screw up, the whole financial system comes to their rescue ’.

‘A handful of hedge funds have been betting that GameStop will go out of business soon, or at least that the stock price will continue to decline’.

‘So these funds shorted the stock in a huge (and dubious) way, selling more shares of the company than were actually in existence’.

‘And a number of small investors saw these questionable short positions and said, ‘Enough is enough. We’re tired of hedge funds exploiting the market.’ So they’ve banded together and bid up the price of GameStop’s stock to absolutely epic levels’.

‘GME’s stock price is up from $17 earlier this month, $347 at yesterday’s close, all from these small investors’.

‘And as a result, the hedge funds who shorted GameStop have extreme losses’.

‘Individual investors are angry; comments on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets really sum this up:

‘“Hedge Funds have literally taken lives through their greed. It’s time for some long overdue taste of their own medicine.”’

‘And’

‘“It’s a class war. It’s time we fought back.”’

‘And’

‘“[Hedge funds: ] This is personal for me, and millions of others. . . I’m making this as painful as I can for you.”’

‘And’

‘“There is and has been a ruling class whose sole purpose is to retain power. They gaslight us into thinking they know what is best for us. 1% knows better than 99%. This is not [about] stocks, this is a financial revolution. . .”’

‘And they’re right’.

Robinhood Limits Purchases Of GME To Just 2 Shares (link).

–