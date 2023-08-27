aYour alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-27. mRNA, modRNA, saRNA, etc: high risk, no idea what we are doing. Practice full of jab injuries, not free to talka

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

874,562 concerned citizens.

16,099 medical and public health scientists.

47,618 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Pfizer Documents Show COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Potentially Harmful ‘Modified’ RNA, Not mRNA (link, link).

‘Although we’ve been told Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured with harmless messenger RNA (mRNA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) product label shows it contains artificially modified RNA—a key ingredient that is not naturally occurring and poses a substantial risk to human health’.

‘According to Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine label in the FDA’s Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, each Pfizer vaccine dose for children ages 5 through 11 contains 10 micrograms (mcg) of modRNA, while fully-approved Comirnaty authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older contains 30 mcg of modRNA’.

‘Pfizer, on its website, confirms its COVID-19 vaccine contains modRNA: “ModRNA stands for nucleoside-modified messenger RNA and in the synthesis of the RNA used in this vaccine platform, some nucleosides, which are important biological molecules that constitute DNA and RNA, are replaced by modified nucleosides to help enhance immune evasion and protein production.” The company says modRNA instructs the cells to produce desired proteins’.

‘Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website (pdf) that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are “made of mRNA,” or “messenger RNA.”’

‘According to the agency, the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna is created in a laboratory and teaches cells how to make harmless pieces of spike protein that trigger an immune response inside the body. The mRNA from mRNA-based vaccines is broken down within days after vaccination and eliminated from the body. In its description of mRNA and how COVID-19 vaccines work, the CDC makes no reference to modRNA or indicates that the RNA used in COVID-19 vaccines has been modified’.

‘Messenger RNA occurs naturally and lives in our cells, and it does not last long enough to initiate an immune response before being destroyed by the immune system—it is modRNA that is synthetically created, according to Klaus Steger, a molecular biologist who headed several gene technology laboratories, regularly applying RNA-based technologies’.

‘Unlike mRNA, modRNA modifies one of four compounds in RNA that make it last longer in the body, less immunogenic (reduced stimulation of the innate immune system), and more efficient at producing a protein—in this case, the spike protein, Mr. Steger stated. Since modRNA cannot target specific cells to make viral protein, it can attack perfectly healthy cells and bypass protective barriers in the body, like the blood-brain barrier’.

‘Injecting modRNA into the body may lead to adverse events like strokes, cardiovascular complications, pulmonary embolism, and the formation of blood clots—many of which were disclosed in Pfizer’s documents (pdf) but were not attributed to its product’.

‘“It is my opinion that, at a minimum, the intentional use of mRNA—an acronym well-known to stand for messenger RNA along with the endless statements about the vaccines being based on naturally occurring messenger RNA constitute misbranding in violation of a number of laws,” Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz told The Epoch Times in an email’.

‘“There is a legal and moral duty to provide informed consent, and to misrepresent a drug that was intended to be a gene therapy as a vaccine containing “natural messenger RNA” is an apparent violation of both of those duties.”’

‘David Wiseman, a research bioscientist with a doctorate in experimental pathology and a background in pharmacy, pharmacology, and immunology told The Epoch Times in an email the FDA uses the term “modRNA” throughout its regulatory documents. Yet the FDA, when it gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, said the vaccine contains messenger RNA, which it described as “genetic material” that contains a “small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s mRNA that instructs cells in the body to make the virus’s distinctive ‘spike’ protein.”’

‘The FDA’s description is problematic because the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn’t contain mRNA, Mr. Wiseman said. “mRNA is the kind of RNA produced in the copying of instructions from DNA in a process called transcription, so to say this is viral mRNA is inaccurate.”’

‘“Understand that, at core, mRNA, modRNA, saRNA, etc.—these are all gene therapies and all about genetic manipulation,” Mr. Renz wrote in a recent Substack article. “To suggest that this is high risk is an understatement. We have no idea what we are doing and yet we continue forward trying to control these genes.”’

The ONS has finally released the COVID-19 ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status Data’ for 2023 in England. 8,330 deaths were Vaccinated 95% 436 deaths were Unvaccinated 5% @ClareCraigPath @statsjamie @TonyHinton2016 @james_freeman__ @MisesScotland @DrTeckKhong (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Now we know why the data was suppressed and delayed for so long. (tweet).

–

New data shows that of those who died with covid in the UK this year – 95% were vaccinated. This is not what the “health experts” told me would happen… (tweet).

–

A jab-injured patient of mine told me today that when she recently told a neurologist at Scripps that her facial spasms were from the shot, the doc replied: “Our whole practice is full of vaccine injuries but we are not allowed to talk about it.” (tweet).

–

UK Column News – 25th August 2023. Regulator’s review of over 30 Swiss banks finds shortcomings in money-laundering controls = criminal corruption? FX swap debt a $80 trillion ‘blind spot’ BIS says, hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt. Existing systemic fraud and corruption in the banking sector is to be digitised? The BIS operates with diplomatic immunity and immense secrecy in Switzerland, UK and worldwide. The UK and wider public are unable to view meeting minutes not is the public privy to how international banking ‘policy’ is made. The bank of England is complicit in both the secrecy and preservation of a banking system that the man on the Clapham Omnibus would surely regard as institutionally corrupt and unfit for purpose.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Greek Wildfires And The Importance Of Alexandroupolis

00:23 Copernicus EU: Rapid Mapping Activation Viewer—Wildfire in East Macedonia, Greece

Greek City Times: Sixteen mega-fires burned over 4.2 million hectares in 21 years in Greece—See map

The Economist: A sleepy Greek port has become vital to the war in Ukraine

Parallaxi: Copernicus for Alexandroupolis: The largest burned area on European soil

eKathimerini: Greece, Bulgaria sign memoranda that ‘change the energy map of south-eastern Europe’

Keep Talking Greece: Mitsotakis-Zelensky meeting: Greece reiterates support for Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Second Plane Landed Safely

06:59 Mirror: Mystery over second Wagner plane seen zig-zagging and landing after Russia plane crash

Wikipedia: Embraer Legacy 600: Accidents and incidents

Al Jazeera: Russia-Ukraine updates: Prigozhin talented man who made ‘mistakes’—Putin

NBC News: Videos and flight radar show plane crash believed to have killed Prigozhin (video)

RIA Novosti: Gen. Afzalov appointed Acting Commander-in-Chief of [Russian] Air Force—source

Pravda: Russians found replacement for Surovikin, former Aerospace Forces commander

With No Cash, Could You Trust Your Bank?

12:06 Dutch Government: Cash payments above €3000 to be outlawed in Netherlands

Cash Essentials: Spain continues to impose a limit on cash payments exceeding €1,000

Central Banking (2022): Italians may use cash for payments of up to €2,000, but this ceiling had been set to fall to €1,000 from January 1st

UK Column interview: Forex and Banking Fraud—Brian Gerrish speaks to financial whistleblower Trevor Kitchen

UK Column interview: Understanding the dangers of the European Arrest Warrant—Trevor Kitchen

ABC News: Regulator’s review of over 30 Swiss banks finds shortcomings in money-laundering controls

Financial Conduct Authority: 2021 fines | 2022 fines

The Royal Mint: What is the Gold Fix?

The London Bullion Market Association: About LBMA Daily Auction Prices (video)

World Gold Council: The Authority on Gold

Reuters (2022): FX swap debt a $80 trillion ‘blind spot’, BIS says

Practical Law: Banking Regulation in the United Kingdom: Overview

Bank for International Settlements: About the BIS Innovation Hub

Rally for Peace and Freedom: Glasgow Green Commonwealth Monument, 1 pm, Saturday 26 August 23

Lithium Batteries In The Home

28:30 IoT [Internet of Things] Tech News: Advanced lithium battery for the global smart meters industry

Syria: Anti-Assad Sentiments And Ethno-Religious Separatism Again Stirred—Now In Sweida and Dara’a Districts In South

29:06 Mint Press News: The ISIS Massacre in Sweida: A Story of Torment and Resilience for an Uninterested World

Abu Ali Express: Syria: Negotiations between Assad and the Druze in southern Syria have failed; Demonstrations expected tomorrow

Megaphone News (Twitter): The Syrian city of Sweida witnessed the largest anti-Assad protests since strikes and demonstrations began four days ago

AP News: Residents in southern Syria raid ruling party offices, block road as protests overe conomy intensify

GOV.UK: The Syrian regime and its allies continue to profit whilst the Syrian people and the region suffer the consequences: UK statement at the [UN] Security Council

Madaniya: Madaniya is a Syrian-led, Syrian-funded initiative

Can the BRICS Bank replace the IMF?

46:52 The New Development Bank (NDB) is a multilateral development bank established by Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa (BRICS)

BRICS 2023: Homepage

CGTN Africa (YouTube): New Development Bank (BRICS) bolsters development in emerging economies

The Telegraph: BRICS is now a motley crew of failing states

Atlantic Council: The United States and its allies must be ready to deter a two-front war and nuclear attacks in East Asia

The Hankyoreh: Korean intellectuals say Camp David outcomes will push inter-Korean tensions to extremes

AccuRx Data Collection—Viewer’s E-mail

55:55 Thank you to Gary for this e-mail (one of several received about Wednesday’s coverage of AccuRx—several others pointed out that the abbreviation ‘Rx’ means ‘prescription’ or ‘treatment’):

Accurx is collecting structured QOF data. It sends a patient a text which contains a survey link. As soon as a patient responds to the survey, the practice gets notification. One doctor confided:

‘I have used it for the last 2 weeks by sending out 50+ texts. I can see it has clawed in approximately £2,000 of QOF monies.’

In case you are not aware, QOF is quality of outcomes framework money. It’s a sort of bonus for hitting targets. Each QOF point is worth £194.83. Total points = 567. Blimey, that’s £110,468.61. That not a bad little bonus, is it.”

CPRD: Clinical Practice Research Datalink

Oh my this didn’t age well did it….🤣 2021 Trudeau says “𝙐𝙉𝙑𝘼𝙓𝙓𝙀𝘿” are not allowed to travel as they would put the “VAXXED” at risk…. 2023 The CDC says the “𝙑𝘼𝙓𝙓𝙀𝘿” are 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 susceptible to the “New Variant”….👇 (tweet).

Medical Professionals Silenced by AHPRA. Ten medical professionals have had their registrations suspended by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) simply because they spoke out about the #COVID injection risks — 4 doctors, 5 nurses and 1 pharmacist. Even now, #AHPRA officials remain in denial about the risks that these injections pose, despite the growing body of evidence that contradicts the marketing slogan of safe and effective. Australians forced against their will into getting these shots to continue their job, education or see family and loved ones did not have the benefit of ‘honest advice’. Although they should have been able to freely discuss their needs, they were not given this opportunity because the statement AHPRA put out to clarify existing health advice and media coverage around it served to effectively muzzle healthcare providers through fear. At no time did the agencies involved in providing public health advice reassure medical professionals or their patients that they still had the right to privacy and confidentiality. Patients receiving medical advice before undergoing treatment were entitled to be warned of risk. Let’s not forget these injections were only provisionally approved due to the experimental nature of the #mRNA and vector technology. If our best and brightest medical professionals are feeling silenced by government bodies that will punish any criticism of novel medicines, what have we become? We now know the jab roll-out is a military/health response which is why it by-passed the usual safety protocols. These were products that were not ready to be injected into the arms of people and yet the only ones protected are the manufacturers. It’s time for the Health Minister, AHPRA, #TGA and #ATAGI to loosen the stranglehold they have on our healthcare professionals and let them be free to do their jobs. Australians deserve nothing less. #BigPharma #Pfizer #Moderna #Auspol2023 (tweet).

January last year. Dutch police viciously beat a lockdown protester. Yet the least restricted country—Sweden—had less death than almost any other country on Earth. Authorities are imposing restrictions—again—in 2023. Businesses, schools are closing. Nothing has been learned. (tweet).

–

500 out of 650 fires in Alberta were caused by humans. We need to extricate the climate fear narrative from the claws of the climate alarmists. And we need better forest management & as well as more fire fighting equipment. (tweet).

–

🔥 RFK Jr. Plugs Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Saying “The Whole System Is Rigged”. “The whole system is rigged against you. And those corporations [BlackRock, State Street & Vanguard], because of government collusion with these ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ have their boots on the neck of every American,” declared @RobertKennedyJr. “And all these guys [politicians] can talk about is what China is going to do to us and Russia and make up these bogeymen to keep the military-industrial complex in the cash. But what about what’s really happening in this country [is that] the wealth is being stolen by corporations with the cooperation of these government agencies. And we need to start actually talking about the real issue, and it’s not happening. (tweet).

