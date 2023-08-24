Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-24. No jab has ever been adequately safety tested. 15m cities & burn back better, not things blue. TRAP Lahaina

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

874,562 concerned citizens.

16,099 medical and public health scientists.

47,618 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Watch Aaron Siri force Plotkin to admit that the IPV vaccine only had a 48 hour safety review period, and the control was a DTP instead of a saline placebo, so you cannot use this study to discern safety. When Plotkins lawyer tries to jump and save him from these admissions, Siri immediately shuts her down like a beast. Nothing makes me happier than to watch Plotkin squirm in the face of undeniable evidence, and fester in his own bullshit. No vaccine has ever been adequately safety tested. It’s all one big monstrous mountain of fraud, negligence, and captured scientists with no spine or morals. (tweet).

Bill Gates ask the Danish government to support DTP vaccination of 161 million African children… Gates claimed it was saving 30 million lives, so the Danish government asked for the data, of which Gates had none… So they went to Africa and looked at 30 years of DTP data. What they found was “SHOCKING”… Girls injected with the DTP vaccine were dying at 10 times the rate of those who weren’t vaccinated (tweet).

Kelowna Canada 🇨🇦 The Coincidences Continue to pile up…🔥 Earmarked to become a 15 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 in June 2023 and then mysteriously, 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙥 in August 2023…One could say that was Very Convienient Indeed..👇 🧐 (tweet).

Now the answer to this October 2022 question has been answered 10 months later! 🟦 BLUE TO BLOCK THE DEW! 🤯 Obama, Clinton, Hanks, DeGeneres, Tiegen, Kid Rock, now even Oprah. What do billionaires see in this frankly (gulp) off-putting color? (tweet).

New video shows police blocking off roads to purposely TRAP Lahaina residents as they tried to escape the Maui DEW fires. Cold Blooded Murder. (tweet).

UK Column News – 23rd August 2023. I have an ongoing correspondence with my Labour MP, Jeff Smith, about the WHO. I believe much of what he says is factually wrong and will be replying to him. The WHO is being depicted as responding to nation’s calls for a pandemic preparedness treaty. This, of course, might be the case, with the right people primed in the right places. I will be asking him who asked for this, what agencies, what individuals, what reports, what processes is he referring to. But most importantly, he tells me that no deadlines will come up for at least another year. I believe this to be false. He also does not answer my question about what the Labour Party’s position is; he seems to be speaking as an individual. He also seems unaware of the silence process. No one is safe until everyone is safe. NHS Ayrshire & Arran FoI: University Hospital Ayr reports fewer than five Covid deaths each year from 2020 to 2022 (the rest were deaths with covid). The future of Britain: senior leaders will come together as they discuss the Future of Britain and the need for a national vision. Agenda 2030 world economic forum: “we’ll burn everything and you’ll be happy”.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Another Round Of Fear? Academic Intimates That SPI-B Will Be Required To Scare The Public Into Compliance Again

​​00:43 CNBC: Covid: Novavax says vaccine effective against Eris variant

​​The Independent: New Covid wave has begun and masks should be worn again, scientists warn

​​University College London (2021): Researchers named as most influential academics in government

​​Wikipedia: Christina Pagel

​​UK Column article: Psychological Attack on the UK—Dr Bruce Scott

​​UK Column search term: “SPI-B”

​​Stop The WHO Before The 77th World Health Assembly In May 2024—Do As This UK Column Viewer Does

​​03:53 E-mail from a viewer about her correspondence with her Labour MP, Jeff Smith, about the draft WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty:

​But most importantly, he tells me that no deadlines will come up for at least another year. I believe this to be false. He also does not answer my question about what the Labour Party’s position is…

To understand the WHO’s treaty and International Health Regulations agenda, read James Roguski’s Substack blog and listen to Mark Anderson’s UK Column podcast

​​Geopolitics & Empire (YouTube): Todd Miller: U.S. Empire & the Global Border-Industrial Complex (2021)

​​Accurx: The simple way to communicate about patient care

​It started in a run-down hospital in Euston. Founded by Jacob Haddad and Laurence Bargery in 2016, Accurx originally set out to tackle antimicrobial resistance…

​​Confed Expo: Jacob Haddad—NHS ConfedExpo 2023

​​Digital Health Rewired: Digital Health Rewired welcomes co-headline sponsors for 2022

​​LinkedIn: Jacob Haddad—Co-Founder—accuRx

UK Column request to viewers: What might the significance be of the two letters Rx (with capital R) at the end of the apparently original form of the company’s name?

​​GIANT Health: GIANT Health London 4–5 December 2023

​EU’s Digital Services Act Is Simply Censorship

​​16:44 Verdict: Europe’s Digital Services Act to come into force from 25th August

In the event of non-compliance, the EU can issue sanctions of up to 6% of a company’s annual turnover.

​​Reclaim The Net (Telegram): X [Twitter] is working on a new “Report EU illegal content” button

​​Deaths From Electric Vehicle Fires: Scooters, Bikes, Cars And More

​​19:04 Autoblog: Every Nikola electric truck built recalled due to risk of battery fire

​​Mirror: Dad dies in devastating house fire ‘started by e-bike battery catching alight’

​​Coast Reporter: Letter: Electric vehicles an emerging safety concern on our ferry system

​​Great Western Railway: From 21 May 2023, customers will no longer be able to bring e-Scooters onto GWR trains or stations

​​Militaries Exploiting Social Media—Open Attitude That Public Too Dull To Read Words

​​22:49 US Naval Institute: Social Media is a Weapon

​​GOV.UK: Digital Strategy for Defence

Data exploited as an asset, at scale and speed—Data accessed and used as a ‘strategic asset’ in conjunction with the tech game-changers, delivered at scale and pace

​​Big Brother Watch: Defence Secretary Admits 77th Brigade Tasked to “UK Disinformation”

​​The Global Decline In Democracy: Government Heads Sound Death-Knell For Free Expression

​​28:20 Zero Hedge: Scholz Says Germany Will ‘Never’ Send Troops To Ukraine As Public Turns Against Escalation

​​Reclaim The Net: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says He Would Ban Social Media, If Allowed To Be a Dictator

​​Geopolitics And Empire (Telegram): Capitalist Democracy may no longer work, says Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

​​UK Column Community: https://community.ukcolumn.org/

​​Debi Evans Blog: 22 August 2023

​​Next livestream: Down the Banking Rabbit Hole with Trevor Kitchen—Thursday at 1 pm

​​UK Column article: NHS Ayrshire & Arran FoI: University Hospital Ayr reports fewer than five Covid deaths each year from 2020 to 2022

​​Concerned about the RHE/PHSE curriculum in UK schools? Parliament Square, London Wednesday 13th September at 1pm

​​Eastern Approaches Roundup

​​39:18 De Telegraaf: Omtzigt presents new party: ‘Our country has major problems’

​​Escaping Mass Psychosis (Substack): Germany to ban political parties?… Again?

​​Eugyppius: A Plague Chronicle (Substack): Nowhere do the climateers enjoy so much ascendancy over politics and the media as in Germany, and nowhere have they faced so many setbacks and humiliations

​​Politico: Springtime for Europe’s fascists

​​Reuters: Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions—Medvedev

​​Military Times: The Netherlands and Denmark will give F–16 fighter jets to Ukraine

​​Air Force Times: Ukraine war prompts new US air tactics in Europe

​​Mitchell Aerospace Power: A Conversation with Air Marshal Harvey Smyth: Allied Perspective

UK Column request to viewers: What do seasoned airmen make of this podcast? Your remarks welcome

​​Anthropy At The Eden: Managers Of Humankind To Think Big Thoughts—Common Or Garden Purpose?

​​50:00 Anthropy: Inspiring a Better Britain

​​Anthropy is a 3[-]day in person event, held on the 1st–3rd November 2023 at Eden Project. This gathering is for leaders, founders, thought leaders and people with a contribution to make to inspire a better Britain. The full ticket price is £1,000+VAT, this is inclusive of all three days.

​​Alex Thomson notes: Anthropy is an unetymological nonsense word, but misanthropy is a real word—and it means ‘a dislike of humankind’

​​UK Column’s Local Constabulary Sinks Into Chronic Dysfunction—Debi Evans’ Family Personally Affected

​​55:20 BBC: Devon and Cornwall Police in special measures

​​The Guardian: Devon and Cornwall police chief investigated over serious allegations of sexual offences

​​BBC: Devon and Cornwall Police disruption of chief’s suspension ‘not ideal’

​​BBC: Investigation into man’s death in police custody in Cornwall

​​One Of The Old Brigade: An Honourable West Country Newsman

​​1:00:40 In Memoriam: Roger Guttridge—Died 8 August 2023

​​Obituary is forthcoming in The Light Paper

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Last weekend I was informed by senior clinicians working in the NHS that the overwhelming majority of doctors and nurses now have serious concerns about the ‘safety and efficacy’ of the experimental Covid 19 vaccines. But when will they speak out? There is strength in numbers. (tweet).

Global Vaccine Passports Become Real‼️ Reggie Littlejohn Warns Of WHO’s Plan to Establish “Jurisdiction Over Every Aspect Of Life On Earth”‼️‼️☝️🤔🙄🙏👇👇 (tweet).

Dr. Byram Bridle, Viral Immunologist & Vaccinologist, DEBUNKS the ability of masks to stop transmission with a simple experiment. Kudos to @BLNewsMedia (tweet).

The best evidence shows no effect of N95s on respiratory viral infection, even among healthcare workers who know how to wear N95s properly. Yet we are told by “experts” that we should mask up using N95s for the next “wave” of COVID19. This is hygiene theater. Do not comply. (tweet).

It is 2021. Elderly Australian storeowners are beaten and arrested for telling customers not to wear masks. Australia has had higher excess deaths than Sweden, which rejected these draconian policies. American elites want these policies back. Do not comply. Resist. (tweet).

An estimated 500 million people were pushed or pushed further into poverty since the Covid pandemic, while $26 trillion (63 percent) of all new wealth was captured by the richest 1 percent, This is the biggest wealth transfer in the history of the planet. (tweet).

Just in🔥 Government spending on asylum in the UK has almost doubled – from £2.12bn in 2021-22 to £3.97bn in 2022-23. The boats are not stopping and the Tory Party have betrayed the nation. Lots of people are getting rich as the country goes to the dogs! (tweet).

America has spent $3,100 on each Ukrainian and $700 for each family in Maui. Our homeless sleep on the streets while illegals are provided housing for free. The average cost of insurance for a family is $22,463 a year yet free if you hop the border. Your government hates you (tweet).

All western regimes hate the people they are supposed to represent.

ARGENTINA- It’s important to watch as other countries face the lockstep societal changes you have not been asked to for. Mass looting now in Argentina, as inflation hits 113% and poverty stands at 40%. Looting is catchy, Digital ID will fix it. Focus! (tweet).

WIND TURBINES – This was a lake, now its just Kilometers of millions of tons of bubbling sludge, made up of toxic chemicals & radioactive waste. This is where we mine Neodymium! A main component in Wind turbines. it’s fine, it’s saving the planet 🤡 (tweet).

LIFE HACKS – 2023 edition ▪️If government is involved, avoid it. ▪️If government supports it, reject it. ▪️If government says it’s safe, it’s not. ▪️If government says it’s true, it’s false. ▪️If government endorses it, question it. ▪️If government says you need it, you don’t. ▪️If government owns it, it’s probably stolen. ▪️If government regulates it, it’s stifling freedom. ▪️If government funds it, there’s a hidden agenda. ▪️If government calls it progress, it’s likely regression. ▪️If government is the solution, you’re asking the wrong question. (tweet).

Gadaffi wasn’t giving soldiers viagra in Libya. Babies weren’t thrown out of incubators in Kuwait. Iraq didn’t have WMD’s. The US wasn’t winning in Afghanistan. These are the lies our Gov’t told us to get us involved in wars, and guess what? Russia wasn’t unprovoked (tweet).

–