First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

874,562 concerned citizens.

16,099 medical and public health scientists.

47,618 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Over 41,000 Extra Deaths Now Registered in England and Wales in 2023 vs 2019 – Per ONS – Data includes Week 1 to 31 (week ending 4th August 2023). Almost 200 extra people dying per day. Over 200 extra people under the age of 64 years now dying per week. Over 1,300 extra deaths in the last 2 weeks (2023 vs 2019). Table shows extra deaths by age group (tweet).

Heart-Stopping Trend: Myocarditis Rates Are So High That Dr. McCullough Reports Seeing Two Cases PER DAY. I’m a cardiologist. I can tell you before COVID-19, I saw two cases of myocarditis my entire career … two cases over decades. Now, I see two cases per day in the clinic.” (tweet).

UK Column News – 21st August 2023. Have global grain prices been destabilised by Russia’s action, or by the globalisation of food production combined with net zero policy? Don’t produce food, produce rewilding. Signs of the USA conducting research bypassing the obligation under the BTWC. 1) Construction of military laboratories around the borders of geopolitical opponents. 2) Collection of strains of particularly dangerous microorganisms endemic to certain territories. 3) Increasing the number of works on the artificial creation of dangerous microorganisms with specified properties. Violation of article IV of the BTWC. Failure to take the necessary measures at the national level to prohibit and prevent the development, production, accumulation, acquisition or preservation of biological weapons. Conclusion of agreements allowing the work to be carried out in violation of article I of the BTWC. Preservation of measures in national legislation that allow the development of biological weapons. Patenting of technical means of delivery and use of biological weapons. Lobbying the interests of pharmaceutical companies in different regions of the world. Search for the new strains of coronaviruses by EcoHealth Alliance. Study of new coronavirus species within the PREDICT programme. Training for USA’s response to an epidemic of a previously unknown coronavirus. The federal reserve bank of Kansas City’s Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo, is one of the longest-standing central banking conferences in the world. The event brings together economists, financial market participants, academics, U.S. government representatives, and news media to discuss long-term policy issues of mutual concern. To foster the open discussion that the symposium is known for, attendees are selected based on each year’s topic with consideration for diversity in region, background, and industry. In a typical year, about 120 people attend consisting of the following groups. A key feature of the event is the thoughtful discussion that takes place among the participants. Given the participants and the topics being discussed, there is substantial interest in the symposium. However, to help foster the open discussion that has been so critical to the symposium’s success, attendance at the event is limited. Raising interest rates (from artificial low levels) akin to patient ‘chemo’: which dies first, inflation or the economy? Climate change hasn’t set the world on fire.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Food For Thought, Or Perhaps Not

00:21 GOV.UK: Countryside Stewardship: get funding to protect and improve the land you manage

GOV.UK: Landscape Recovery: round one

GOV.UK: Environmental land management schemes: details of actions and payments

GOV.UK: An Agricultural Transition Plan 2021 to 2024 (PDF)

GOV.UK: Environmental Improvement Plan 2023

GOV.UK: Deadline for Countryside Stewardship applications extended

GOV.UK: Latest application window opens for 2024 Countryside Stewardship agreements

WHO Wants Digital Health Certificates?

06:46 World Health Organization: WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at G20 Health Ministers meeting—Inaugural session

This important initiative will support the WHO Global Strategy on Digital Health, and amplify other initiatives including the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network.

Guess Who’s Back Again? Coroni’s Back—Tell A Friend

11:07 GOV.UK: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the UK

Independent: Updated Covid vaccines are nearly ready as alarm grows over new variant’s rapid spread

Father Ted’s Writer Too Naughty For Real-Life Bishop Brennans And Mrs Doyles: Venues Required After Cancelled Comedy

12:12 Yahoo: Fringe event featuring Graham Linehan cancelled after backlash

The Telegraph: Cancelling Graham Linehan proves that the word ‘inclusive’ has lost all meaning

Comedy Unleashed—Follow this organiser to stay informed on future events

The Times: Graham Linehan may take legal action after Fringe venue cancels show

Daily Mail: Lesbian speed dating event is accused of transphobia for saying only ‘adult human females’ can attend – after concern when would-be matchmaker ‘turned up in a purple latex outfit… with an erection’

UK Column article: Does the recruitment of “leftist” anarchists to fight in Anglo-American proxy wars amount to Operation Gladio Mark 2?

UK Column article: In the Absence of Order (syndicated piece by Colin Robertson, alias Millennial Woes)

UK Column article: Bilderberg: Beyond the Meetings, Part 1: Big Tech & Big Media Interests Busily Branching Out

Rally for Peace and Freedom: Glasgow Green, Commonwealth Monument, 1 pm, Saturday, 26 August

Pandemic Preparedness—Move to Moderna, Van-Tam’s Little Earner

23:22 LinkedIn: Moderna’s Post: Moderna is delighted to announce that Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has been appointed as a part-time consulting Clinical Advisor

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: New pandemic preparedness structure

for US biological strategic plans (PDF)

EcoHealth Alliance: Homepage “Who stands between you and the next pandemic?”

The White House: FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

Structural Shifts In The Global Economy

31:58 Bloomberg: Powell to Speak Aug. 25 at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City: About the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium

Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium: View the previous agendas and programs

The Truth Hound: Raising Interest Rates Akin to Giving Patient ‘Chemo’: Which Dies First, Inflation or the Economy?

Real Estate Troubles

41:32 CNN: Evergrande’s bankruptcy may be just the beginning of China’s real estate crisis

South China Morning Post: Is China’s property crisis at breaking point? Country Garden heads for debt workout while Sino-Ocean misses payments

Nikkei Asia: China’s property downturn spreads to trophy office buildings

Financial Times: China’s housing market is . . . not good

The New York Times: China Suspends Report on Youth Unemployment, Which Was at a Record High

Al Jazeera: China’s central bank cuts key interest rate amid concerns for economy

Financial Times: Financial storm bears down on US commercial real estate

IceSave—I Say! A Decade And A Half Since The Last Folly, Local Councils Seek New Finance Options

45:50 BBC: Black hole in town hall budgets rises to £5bn

Labour (2022): A New Britain: Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy

(Previously discussed on UK Column News, 26 July 2023)

13. Local government should be given more capacity to generate its own revenue with new fiscal powers.

Plymouth Herald: Plymouth City Council accounts not approved after it bought £70m of shares

Kent County Council: Money deposited in Icelandic banks

The Guardian: Woking council may face £1bn hit from property investment spree

The Guardian: Thurrock council hid losses as it gambled millions on risky investments

The Guardian (2012): BCCI scandal: long legal wrangling over collapsed bank

Take It From Us, The Hicks Are Misguided: How Do The Narrative Mouthpieces React To Runaway Hit Oliver Anthony?

49:02 Deadline: Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Is No. 1 On Apple, Spotify, iTunes, Climbing On Billboard Hot 100

The Atlantic: The Misguided Debate Over ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

The Guardian: The protest song that’s taken America by storm hits too many false notes by Kenan Malik

The Independent: Viral ‘right-wing anthem’ by country singer Oliver Anthony branded ‘offensive’ and ‘fatphobic’

The Telegraph: Rich men north of Richmond: The viral hit song damning the DC elite

Country Cast (YouTube): Rich Men North of Richmond Singer Oliver Anthony Gets Emotional Reading Bible Verse

The Percentage Of The Globe That Burns Each Year Has Been Declining Since 2001

56:22 Wall Street Journal: Climate Change Hasn’t Set the World on Fire

In 2022, the last year for which there are complete data, the world hit a new record-low of 2.2% burned area. Yet you’ll struggle to find that reported anywhere. Instead, the media acts as if the world is ablaze. In late 2021, the New York Times employed more than 40 staff on a project called “Postcards from a World on Fire,” headed by a photorealistic animation of the world in flames. Its explicit goal was to convince readers of the climate crisis’…

Reuters: Cargill chartered ship sets sail to test wind power at sea

International Maritime Organization: Revised GHG reduction strategy for global shipping adopted

Banana Warfare

57:57 GOV.UK: Learning from artificial intelligence with gaming

And Finally: Nicola Sturgeon’s Cellmate—Dominic Frisby

1:00:14 Blackbird Documentaries (YouTube): Comedy Unleashed, Graham Linehan, Scottish Parliament, August 17th 2023 Edinburgh Fringe

Comedy Unleashed (YouTube): Nicola Sturgeon’s Cellmate—Dominic Frisby

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) This article is over two years old but Van-Tam’s appointment to Moderna should bring it back into focus. Conflict of interest? (tweet, Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will profit from Moderna Covid vaccine, website).

UK Member of Parliament @ABridgen explains how informed consent in the Covid19 vaccination campaign was not possible, because the product rolled out to the public was manufactured differently from the one tested by Pfizer. Did Pfizer inform the government of this? (tweet).

80% of Australians have woken up and are now “anti-vaxxers”. But it’s not as though 80% are against injections, it’s that they know the Covid shots are ineffectiv, unnecessary & unsafe. (tweet, website).

Nurses giving midazolam in NHS guideline NG163 #ng163 to euthanise elderly are in the same category as #LucyLetby: they knew what they were doing as they gave patients – people who weren’t classed as ‘end of life’ and who were cruelly separated from their loved ones – killer cocktails of drugs. David Icke reports in June 2021 after I’d visited him with a man whose relative had been euthanised. (tweet).

So Imperial College did a report questioning the benefits of ULEZ. Khan’s office told them to retract it as they get paid 800k a year by the Mayor’s office so they did it. Just like Neil Ferguson Imperial College will come up with whatever data suits their paymasters. (tweet).

If anyone every calls you a conspiracy theorist or any other term to dismiss you because you’re critically thinking and not giving repeatedly proven criminals the benefit of the doubt when they do obvious evil shit, share this CIA document with them. Show them that the term was invented by the CIA to discredit people questioning the assassination of JFK and their involvement, with the use of CIA provided propaganda to control the narrative. (tweet).

The first case of autism and the smallpox vaccine. Some credit Leo Kanner as being the first to describe what’s known today as autism, back in 1943. The video shows the typical autistic symptoms with the head self harm, stimming, resistance to change, isolation, etc. This is the only clip I could find of Kanner anywhere, so if anyone has the BBC report this video was originally apart of, please share. After doing some digging, I found a document written by Kanner that has a very interesting admission in it. https://docdroid.net/h6HnfGv/kanner-autistic-disturbances-of-affective-contact-1943-vooiwn-pdf On page 9 and 10, it says the following. “Richard was born on Nov 17th, 1937. Pregnancy and birth were normal. He sat up at 8 months and walked at 1 year. His mother began to train him at the age of 3 weeks, giving him a suppository every morning “so his bowels would move by the clock”. The mother, in comparing her two children, recalled that while her younger child showed an anticipatory reaction to being picked up, Richard had not shown any physiognomic or postural sign of preparedness and had failed to adjust his body to being held by her or the nurse. Nutrition and physical growth proceeded satisfactorily. Following smallpox vaccination at 12 months, he had an attack of diarrhea and fever, from which he recovered in somewhat less than a week”. This is where we have to learn about how the smallpox vaccines was made, and you can find that on the LSU doc on page 5/6/7. This process is so horrific, barbaric, and completely insane, that I’m dumbfounded that ANYONE can look upon this time in history and think it’s a good show for vaccination. None of this is science. It’s disgusting levels of barbarism and it’s no wonder so many people became ill in the late 1800s and early 1900s. (tweet).

15 minute cities will go from “Convenient” to “Why do you need to leave?” to “You’re not authorized to leave” REALLY fast. (tweet).

More than 30 years ago Stanley Meyer invented a fuel cell that could make all cars run on any kind of water for only $1500. Fresh water, rain water and even sea/salt water. Then he got murdered… (tweet).

