Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-20. How Did Big Pharma Buy So Many Governments. IVM is “one of safest & most effective medicines this era“

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

How Did Big Pharma Buy So Many Governments? (link, link).

‘Among the many alarming revelations from the “Facebook Files” is the discovery of a strange official policy that dominated the platform in the COVID-19 years’.

‘“For content that doesn’t meet that threshold, we instituted borderline demotions,” the company wrote on July 16, 2021’.

‘“For example, someone sharing negative side effect posts. Similarly, posts questioning whether you get a vaccine under a mandate, whether it’s government overreach. We demote those. That’s not false information but it leads to a vaccine-negative environment.”’

‘This formerly trusted platform had become a major source of news for millions. Users believed it to be an authentic expression of what their friends were thinking and doing. It turns out that, regarding any injury caused by the vaccine, people were silenced. Meanwhile, major media was screaming at everyone that these shots are necessary, safe, and effective—none of which was true. But users didn’t know that this was occurring’.

‘The policy was pushed by the federal government on all major social media platforms, which massively distorted public debate. Anyone who spoke about the downsides of the vaccine was treated as a crank and a public danger. All claims that contradicted the government and pharmaceutical line were demoted or deleted for creating a “vaccine-negative environment.”’

‘I was personally denounced in many articles for raising questions about the shots’.

‘It’s no wonder, then, why it has been so incredibly difficult to gain any real clarity about the risk profile of these shots. The age gradient of risk was widely obscured throughout the entire period, all in the interest of imposing universal lockdowns and then shots for everyone, even those who were at zero risk from the virus’.

‘To this day, there’s no honest discussion of this topic in official circles. No major media or tech company has apologized. We only have the above policy documentation because the House of Representatives under Republican control forced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cough it up. Now, we know that the official policy of government and its allied tech companies was to keep the public in the dark’.

‘The extent of the damage and death caused by the vaccine is left to independent researchers who are working from a tsunami of anecdotes and hard-to-find data. There’s a concerted effort to cover it all up, no doubt. It’s all done on behalf of the winning pharmaceutical companies and their deployment of a new platform technology for what they call vaccines, even though mRNA shots would never have been called that a few years ago’.

‘Some people aren’t surprised by the power of this industry. I am. It’s all new to me. When the lockdowns came, my operating theory was that a bunch of scary intellectuals were using the social order as an experiment in pathogenic control, one destined to fail. I never imagined a larger agenda aside from an appalling exercise of power. I certainly never imagined that pharma was the hand in the glove’.

Ivermectin is “one of the safest and most effective medicines of this era. A medicine that, according to the numerous top scientists I’ve interviewed … could have ended the pandemic before it began.” Ivermectin: The Truth. Brilliant work from Mikki Willis (@OfficialPlandemic). (tweet).

UK Column News – 18th August 2023. Lahaina, Maui, fire update: the government is worried about how we will react when we learn that the fire department left the fire earlier in the day and claimed it was 100% contained knowing that the winds were expected to be 70mph by the afternoon. This is against all fire control protocols. The fire department should not have left the original fire unattended. These fires were indeed strange. The night before both my friend and many others claimed to have had very restless sleep. I personally experienced a strange flooding wave of energy in my head, almost like seizure activity, which I have come to identify as dark energy coming in. This flooding energy continued on and off the next morning, more so when I was in Lahaina. This told me there was direct energy involved in what was occurring. The problem with historic Lahaina was that it had a large old Hawaiian community that was in the way of the developers. Now it’s like ground zero, declared a disaster area, and federal and states rules are probably going to be tossed aside. It’s a toxic mess. They will undoubtedly blame it all on climate change and welcome in the developers to totally bull doze and level it. Joe Biden sending $700 to Maui fire victims sparks backlash: ‘insulting’. UK defence and armed forces – making science fiction a reality: future directed energy weapons

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Who Is Starting Wildfires?—Burn Back Better?

00:26 Real World News (Telegram): Video: Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land

Dr. Kathy J. Forti (LinkedIn): What Really Happened on Maui—I Was There

Nick Sortor (Twitter): Reports of a 12-mile ‘media free zone’ around Lahaina

ABC7 Chicago: Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

ThePostMillennial: Hawaii governor says state is looking to ‘acquire land’ that was destroyed in fires

Govtech Events: Hawaii Digital Government Summit 2023

IEEE SMC: The 2023 IEEE Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Conferences

Electric Power Research Institute (2016): JUMPSmartMaui Demonstration Project Phase 1 Assessment (PDF)

Wall Street Journal: Since Covid, Hawaii Home Sales Over $10 Million Have Grown Sixfold

CNN: Opinion: After ‘no comment,’ Biden’s response to Maui will be key

Newsweek: Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: ‘Insulting’

Euronews: ‘Out of control’ wildfires rage in Tenerife: Map of affected areas, evacuations and how to stay safe

eSmartCity: Innovative Public Procurement and Smart Buildings will be the stars of the III Tenerife Smart Island

INtech Tenerife: Tenerife Smart Island. A Smart Tourist Destination

GOV.UK: IFA035 – Making Science Fiction a Reality: Future Directed Energy Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are systems capable of discrete target selection that emit laser or Radio Frequency (RF) energy as the primary means to cause disruptive, damaging or destructive effects on equipment or facilities.

GOV.UK (2017): UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded

the first laser weapons would come into service in the mid-2020s.

NATO Backtracks On Statement

19:07 The New Voice of Ukraine (via Yahoo!): Ukraine could join NATO in return for ceding territory — alliance official

VG: Open to Ukraine ceding territory in exchange for NATO membership

TASS: Russian diplomat slams NATO official’s remark on Ukraine accession as bogus

Defense Advancement: Kongsberg Delivering C-UAS Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Kongsberg: International Fund for Ukraine orders multiple C-UAS air defence systems

AP News: Czechs ratify defense treaty with US that makes it easier to deploy US troops in Czech territory

From Ukraine, To Russia And China

23:59 TASS: MI6 prepares Ukrainian sabotage group for missions in Africa — source

Al Mayadeen English: UK MI6 to send 100 Ukrainian fighters to Africa to counter Russia

Rosatom: Plenary session “Nuclear Technologies for the Development of Africa” was held at the Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum

Mongabay: CAPS, new gas megaproject, aims to power Central Africa, but at what cost, critics ask

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Tony Blair Africa Governance Initiative

Child Abuse—BBC’s Reflex Is Still To Cover Up

36:18 WhatDoTheyKnow: Failure to respond to news of child sex exploitation

WhatDoTheyKnow: Evidence to support statement about child sex exploitation

WhatDoTheyKnow: Evidence to support Nazir Afzal’s claim about a 2008 circular about CSE

WhatDoTheyKnow: Cover-up of Child Sex Exploitation by Sheffield City Council

UK Column finding: Questions to the BBC about the release of child abuse data under Freedom of Information Act are quickly passed to the BBC’s legal team.

BBC: Dame Elan Closs Stephens DBE

WhatDoTheyKnow: Blocking of the flow of information concerning child sex exploitation

BBC: Prosecutor Nazir Afzal: I couldn’t defend a rapist

Mark Braithwaite (YouTube): Nazir Afzal—Carolyn Quinn—The FULL Interview (19 October 2018)

UK Health Security Agency—Is It About Health At All?

46:13 GOV.UK: Letter from Maria Caulfield MP to Professor Dame Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive

…and work with industry, in particular in the life sciences, to prevent and mitigate public health hazards through innovative approaches and collaboration such as with pharmaceutical companies on vaccine research and development of diagnostics

(Note) The Guardian: Former Covid medical officer Van-Tam takes role at vaccine maker Moderna

Who Is NextDoor, Down Under, In San Francisco?

38:41 Nextdoor: “Made by your neighbours in London and San Francisco”

GOV.UK (Companies House): Nextdoor Europe UK Limited

Nextdoor: Board of Directors From Walmart to Venture Capital and RAND

Big Money In AI

53:01 GOV.UK: The ten point plan for a green industrial revolution

Computer Weekly: Government publishes baseline analysis of UK artificial intelligence sector as it pins hopes on future growth

“AI suppliers added £3.7bn in value to the UK economy and attracted nearly £19bn in private investment”

GOV.UK: Artificial Intelligence sector study 2022

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): Artificial intelligence technologies to speed up contouring in radiotherapy treatment planning

Keep-Cash Demand Gets A Petty PR Response

56:14 GOV.UK: Free access to cash protected

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ @P_McCulloughMD) Pfizer used SV40 to up-regulate EColi mRNA production. These potentially oncogenic pieces of DNA should be dissolved with enzymes and washes in the mRNA purification process. Apparently, the biodefense contractors making the products took shortcuts. (tweet, Contamination of mRNA Vaccine, the Threat of “SV40”, website).

Let’s not forget that there were spikes in cases during Covid because more people were getting tested. If we performed more IQ tests, there’d definitely be a spike in morons, too. (tweet).

Anaphylaxis + Death Hours After 2 Month Vaccines. “He screamed bloody murder for 10 minutes after he got his CDC schedule… He fell asleep in the doctor’s office and never woke back up,’ says Remy’s mother. The county autopsy states, “anaphylactic adverse reaction to the multiple vaccinations received the day prior.” Remy’s mother decided she would not vaccinate her next two children, who are now her “healthiest” children. Remy’s photograph is now placed in memoriam at the front of the #CHDBus, where CHD will be collecting vaccine death and injury stories from across the country. (tweet).

Many are saying COVID is back, which means many are still unaware that COVID was never here in the first place. Learn the truth about SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, virology and every detail of the last 3 1/2 years here: http://theendofcovid.com An education to end every “pandemic.” (tweet).

Well knock me down with a feather. Ex-medical chief Jonathan Van-Tam takes job with Covid vaccine giant Moderna | The Independent (tweet, website).

‘Move may spark fresh questions over ‘revolving door’ between government and business’

Mothers and their babies should NEVER be separated to “slow the spread” of a pathogen. Neither should married couples. In fact, we must stand up and insist that forced human separation is simply NEVER acceptable as a public health measure. I can’t believe this is controversial. (tweet).

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) “Fact checkers” didn’t exist until the truth started getting out (tweet).

“Ivermectin Worked!”: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 74% Reduction in Excess Deaths. The study delved into the effectiveness of Ivermectin in reducing excess COVID-19-related deaths across Peru’s 25 states in 2020. The findings were staggering: states with the most intensive Ivermectin use observed a 74% average reduction in excess deaths within 30 days post-peak deaths. So, there you have it. Ivermectin works! But you probably already knew that two years ago. Let this be another tally mark for when the “conspiracy theorists” got it right all along. @KimIversenShow. @PierreKory (tweet).

🔴 If they were lying about all the Covid stuff . . . . . . you ever wonder if they’re lying about the climate stuff too? (tweet).

Lahaina Hawaii 🇺🇲 Something fishy 🐟 is definitely going on. Suspicious fires, Govt offers to acquire the land and now this. Desperate Locals are being inundated with Massive $$$ offers from Realtors to sell up. It’s Time to Start asking some serious questions 🧐 (tweet).

