Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-17. Excess deaths in Japan soared by whopping 400%. Mr Ursula von der Leyen, Pfizer-owned Orgenesis director

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Japan Orders Investigation Into Covid Jabs As Excess Deaths Skyrocket (tweet, ‘This Is a National Crisis’: Japan Orders Investigation Into Covid Jabs As Excess Deaths Skyrocket, June 9, 2023, website).

‘In another case of yesterday’s conspiracy theory becoming today’s fact, mainstream media is finally reporting on what we have known all along. Biden, Fauci and Gates have been sharing misinformation with us. There was no “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated’.

‘Excess deaths in Japan soared by a whopping 400% since Pfizer’s third-dose “booster shot” was rolled out last year, according to new data. “Excess deaths were approximately four times the number of those in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021,” a report in The Exposé states’.

Ursula von der Leyen is married to the German doctor Heiko von der Leyen… who is director of Orgenesis, which is owned by Pfizer… the same company that Ursula signed a 71 billion euro contract with to buy an astronomical 4.6 billion doses (10 per citizen) (tweet).

UK Column News – 16th August 2023. The electoral commission data breach. Is Any Data Safe—And Who Lets Leaks Happen? Canadian court invalidates covid lockdowns due to illegal implementation. To wit, the chief medical officer of health delegated her decisions to the cabinet, which she was not authorised to do under Canadian law. Andrew Bridgen Exposes—33 Years Ago Today: ​​Gulf War Anthrax Jab Harms Foreseen By MoD.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Professor Emeritus Chris Flowers.

​​Is Any Data Safe—And Who Lets Leaks Happen?

​​00:30 Belfast Telegraph: PSNI data leak document posted on wall opposite Sinn Fein office along with ‘sinister’ threat

Belfast Telegraph: Officers identified in PSNI data breach as working with MI5 could be called as witnesses in terror trial

Belfast Telegraph: Third PSNI data breach: Officers’ full names still on internet two days after being reported

​​Kennedys Law: The Electoral Commission data breach: three key takeaways

​​North American courts: Montana’s “constitutional climate rights”, and ruling Alberta lockdown illegal on a technicality

​​05:45 Bloomberg: Montana Youth Climate Activists Get Historic Win in State Case

Read the judgment: Held v. Montana

​​The Federal List: Canadian Court Invalidates Covid Lockdowns Due To Illegal Implementation

​​Court of King’s Bench of Alberta: Ingram v Alberta (Chief Medical Officer of Health), 2023 ABKB 453

​​About Law: Montana First Judicial District Court Lewis and Clark County

Andrew Bridgen Exposes—33 Years Ago Today: ​​Gulf War Anthrax Jab Harms Foreseen By MoD

​​09:46 Andrew Bridgen (Twitter): “Shocking evidence released, also of the cavalier attitude to vaccine safety and vaccine harms back in 1990”

​​Andrew Bridgen (Twitter): “Letter to Rishi Sunak with all the evidence sent yesterday.”

​​Dr Chris Flowers And His 3,500 Volunteers

​​16:19 Dr Chris Flowers (Substack): A Bunch of Flowers

​​Daily Clout: PDF eBook: War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports

​​UK Column interview: Amy Kelly—An Angel with Clout

​​UK Column interview: What did Pfizer know? A shot in the dark

​​E-mail to UK Column: Katie Hopkins feedback

​​Brian. Just wanted to say how much I enjoyed and appreciated David Scott’s interview with Katie Hopkins. What a wonderful, entertaining, principled and inspiring lady she is.

​​UK Column content: Debi Evans Blog: 15 August 2023

​​Comment from Brian Gerrish:

Thank you, Jane, for your card & kind donation to our new studio home.

​​E-mail to UK Column: Asylum Seekers and Save Our Stradey Park and Neighbourhood (Llanelli)

​​Conservatives’ Public Order Act 2023 In Action: Thou Shalt Not Pray

​​31:00 The Daily Sceptic: Looks Like You’ve Had a Bit Too Much to Think, Sir

UK Column content: Charles Malet Podcast: Birmingham’s No-Prayer Law—the law that has to ask if you’re breaking it

​​Ukraine: Admiral Radakin Visits Kiev—Without His Toy Map

​​32:30 Ministry of Defence (Twitter): Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—14 August 2023

​​TASS: Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian naval drone production sites in precision strike

​​Euromaidan Press: UK Chief of Defence Staff Radakin visited Ukraine, discussed current counteroffensive with Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi

​​Daily Mail: Army sparks feminist backlash after first transgender soldier to serve on the front line takes part in panel discussion about ‘women in leadership’ at Sandhurst event

​​Newsweek: Ukraine Military Has a New Transgender Spokesperson

Your MP Can Still Speak His Mind—SNP Statesman(?) Wants This Existential “Threat To Democracy” Curtailed

​​39:20 Herald Scotland: Truth tsar calls amid ‘existential threat’ to democracy

​​The Spectator: Angus MacNeil expelled from the SNP after bust-up with chief whip

​​Angus B. MacNeil (Twitter): “I didn’t leave the SNP—the SNP have left me.”

(The change from Owen Thompson to Brendan O’Hara was the second recent replacement of SNP Chief Whip at Westminster in as many years after Patrick Grady got handsy with staff)

​​UK Column Podcast Series: A Dissident’s Guide to the Constitution

​​Government Tender ​​Alert! Contract For Access to Media Monitoring Services At Home—And Is Refugee Rent Being Topped Up In A Pilot Scheme?

​​42:50 Crown Commercial Service: Media Monitoring and Associated Services

​​Government Contracts Finder: Provision of Access to Media Monitoring Services

​​Description:

​​To ensure communications are underpinned by effective media monitoring, Cabinet Office and the His Majesty (HM) Treasury Communications Team intend to procure an online platform which provides access to previously aired tv and radio broadcast footage from a range of UK national and regional channels.

​​Government Contracts Finder: Future opportunity: 2023-2024-009: Migrant Rent Deposit Scheme

​​Funds that are not drawn upon at the end of the tenancy will remain within the TDS to assist further refugee households through the pilot.

​​Please contact UK Column if you have any information about this government initiative.

​​The Dangers Of EVs: Is Your Bike A Firework?

​​45:25 Sky News: E-bike and e-scooter owners urged to check if chargers are appropriate

​​Daily Express: Alarm after an electric car caught fire while recharging its battery in Mallorca

​​New Zealand Herald: House on fire in Pakuranga Heights, electric vehicle ablaze in garage

​​ITV News: ‘Faulty electric bike’ likely to have caused Leicester house fire which left two in hospital

​​Electrek: Why electric bike companies don’t want you to repair your e-bike

​​Top comment by Eric Rodz:

Cellphones, tablets and laptops are much more complex than an e-bike and they all contain dangerous lithium batteries too. So they also need to be excluded from the list of right-to-repair products. Best regards, Apple Inc.

​​Metro: Treat e-bike batteries like fireworks, charity warns

​​Electrical Safety First: Battery breakdown: Our report into dangerous lithium-ion batteries

​​Sky News: E-bikes must have number plates and insurance, MP says

​​Devon Devilment: Paignton Town Centre Crossroads Resembles Loyalist Kerbs Of Belfast

​​51:25The Telegraph: Confused by these road markings? You’re not the only one

​​Spokesman for Torbay Council:

The red is to remind motorists as they approach the junction to slow down and think ‘should I be driving through here?’ before proceeding to turn slowly at the junction. The blue is to better define the carriage for pedestrians and to reflect some of the placemaking ambitions for a permanent scheme.

​​German Establishment All-Out To Ban Political Opponents

​​53:13 Spiegel: Ban enemies of the constitution! The AfD has become more and more radicalized. It’s time to defend democracy with sharper weapons

​​Junge Freiheit: The oddities in the Andreas Jurca case (paywall)

​​Eugyppius, A Plague Chronicle: On the self-inflicted political crisis of the German ruling establishment, and why banning Alternative für Deutschland will deepen their failures

​​And Finally: Taxed Beyond The Grave

​​58:45 This is Money: Families face spectre of bigger tax bills if they inherit a pension

You don’t need a vaccine exemption. I understand why people want exemptions, but exemptions just reinforce the idea that vaccines are the standard. Vaccines are poison. Period. You don’t need an exemption from poison. (tweet).

Every hospital that did not permit its patients to have visitors on their deathbed at any time for any reason violated the inalienable rights of both patients and families. There is no excuse for doctors to ever decide that saying goodbye is too dangerous. It is manifest evil. (tweet).

Klaus Schwab emphasizes the importance of protecting against “a new virus, possibly, or other risks that we have on the global agenda,” and climate change. Journalists who don’t critically report on him and the @WEF are complicit. 1984 is real. Resist! (tweet).

Above all else, the most crucial task we’re currently faced with is preventing digital IDs from ever being introduced. Once digital IDs do get introduced, the globalists will have all the instruments at their disposal to take complete control over every single aspect of our lives – both on and offline. Once that type of digital (tyrannical) infrastructure is in place, it will be next to impossible to resist it, reverse it, or fight against it. Think about the traditional ways people have historically resisted tyranny: hiding outlaws/dissidents, having secret meetings and plotting missions, etc. None of that will be possible in our current day. Therefore we cannot ever allow them to cross the line of implementing digital IDs. We cannot let it happen. The hour to resist is now, and it must be resisted at all costs. (tweet).

On the Proposed Replacement of the Human Rights Act 1998 with a Modern Bill of Rights (link).

‘With that frame of mind, let’s examine some of those proposed reforms, starting with:’

‘[O]ur system must strike the proper balance of rights and responsibilities, individual liberty and the public interest, rigorous judicial interpretation, and respect for the authority of elected law-makers’.

‘These sound like the gilded words all authoritarian regimes deploy to persuade people to accept degradations of their individual liberties and rights in the name of the notorious “greater good.”’

‘Reading that statement as beneficent requires a cultivated amnesia about the totalitarianism that bloodied the bleakest decades of the last century’.

‘You know who else championed putting “the common good before the individual good”? Hitler. And Stalin. And Mussolini. And Mao. And Ceauşescu. And Castro. And his son Trudeau. And every dictator ever—including present-day masochist-fascist Rodrigo Duterte’.

GEORGIA Fraud was the worst of all: 2,056 felons illegally voted. 66,248 under 18 voted. 2,423 weren’t registered at all. 1,043 used a PO Box. 4,926 voted past the reg. date. 10,315 died before the election. 395 voted in two states. 15,700 moved out of state. 40,279 changed county. Trump and 18 others charged 41 counts for exposing election theft. These dark days in America #RicoAct #RICOForTrump (tweet).

UK – Oops …. Wrong kind of wind today. wind turbine in Scroby Sands has burst into flames, kicking out more carbon today than it would have reduced in its lifetime. Oh… (tweet).

