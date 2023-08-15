Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-15. Denying meds by misrepresenting important info during emergency may constitute crime against humanity

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Remember when HCQ was trashed by Fauci, public health officials & the media? All due to a Lancet study that was found to be fraudulent & retracted? “The authors completely escaped any serious ramifications for their fraud…until now.” (tweet, Sapan Desai, the fraudster medical doctor that discredited Hydroxychloroquine with fake data is suspended in Ohio, website).

‘Residents in Ohio can breath a little easier. The State Medical Board of Ohio has sent a strongly worded letter to one of the greatest medical frauds in history’.

‘And no, we’re not talking about Dr. Tenpenny.’

‘Dr. Sapan Desai was founder of a medical data company called ‘Surgisphere’ that was used to discredit the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine, a wonder drug used to combat malarial fevers and other diseases for decades. Dr. Desai claimed his data purported to show Hydroxychloroquine was deadly. CNN and other news outlets, desperate to hand President Donald J. Trump a defeat and paint him as a liar, breathlessly covered the story. Medical journals like ‘The Lancet’ and ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ trumpeted the study, which resulted in at least 82 clinical trials being cancelled by the WHO to deduce the benefits of the medication that even Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed was beneficial for the treatment of SARS back in the 2000’s’.

‘The results of the study were so unusual that a letter was signed by numerous doctors demanding the study reveal sources and verify the data within it. When scrutinized, Desai refused to provide his data and ultimately vanished. The Lancet retracted the paper and the authors completely escaped any serious ramifications for their fraud…until now’.

‘A recently discovered document on the Ohio Medical board website shows that Desai has evaded subpoenas to speak to the board for years since he was exposed as a fraud. By refusing to testify, assumably under oath, Dr. Desai has avoided going on the record about his fraud and how it occurred. Because he’s on the run, the board has been forced to make a decision about granting Desai license to practice medicine in Ohio ever again. What’s interesting is that despite years of evasion, the board has given Desai significant latitude’.

‘Even if the Ohio Medical Board is forced to take action on Desai, it’s nice to see justice occasionally take place. No word on if Mandeep Mehra MD has been asked to testify to the board in Massachusetts’.

‘Denying a medication by misrepresenting important information during a national emergency is fraud of the highest order and may also constitute a crime against humanity’.

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) Chickens coming home to roost (tweet).

UK Column News – 14th August 2023. World Climate Declaration: there is no climate emergency. 2022 physics Nobel prize winner Dr John F. Clauser: the popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people. Misguided climate science has metastasised into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no climate crisis. There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. Hold a parliamentary vote on whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005 petition reaches 103,012 signatures. Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Tech Michelle Donelan: I, like you, want my privacy because I don’t want people reading my private messages. They’d be very bored but I don’t want them to do it. However, we do not know that on some of these platforms, they are hotbeds sometimes for child abuse and sexual exploitation. And we have to be able to access that information should that problem occur (no, we don’t). The Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) also specifies that those persons in receipt of a notice, or any person employed or engaged for the purposes of that person’s business, must not disclose the existence or contents of the notice to any other person without the permission of the Secretary of State (such a thing is a violation of freedom of speech).

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

​​Rewilding For The Climate—What About Food?

​​00:16 Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL): World Climate Declaration: There is no climate emergency

​​A global network of over 1609 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.

​​Nobel Prize winner Dr. John F. Clauser signs the Clintel World Climate Declaration:

​​The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people

​​International Panel on the Information Environment (IPIE): The Global Source of Scientific Knowledge About The World’s Information Environment

​​Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit: Climate extremes like this summer’s heatwaves threaten UK food imports from Mediterranean

​​GOV.UK: Sustainable Farming Incentive guidance

​​GOV.UK: SFI Handbook for the SFI 2023 offer

​​Guidance about how the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) 2023 offer will work for farmers

​​Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit: Advisory Board

​Net Zero—​​The Winchester District Evidence Base

​​08:07 Winchester City Council: Local Plan 2040–Evidence Base

​​Winchester City Council: Net Zero Carbon Targets—Evidence Base for the Winchester Council

​​Pandemic Treaty Update—Contact Your Politicians

​​15:34 UK Government and Parliament: Petition: Hold a parliamentary vote on whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005 (103,028 signatures)

​​Government responded to this petition on 4 July 2023:

​​We support targeted IHR amendments to ensure a suitable global framework to respond to international spread of disease. Parliament may scrutinise legislation relating to amendments accepted by the UK.

​​World Health Organization: WHO Director-General’s statement at the press conference following IHR Emergency Committee regarding the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox—23 July 2022

​​Forthcoming UK Column interview: Katie Hopkins—Tuesday 15 August at 1 pm

​​Correction: The Irish Light did not directly attribute a young boy’s death to the Covid–19 vaccine

​​It’s An Information War, And You’re In It

​​23:47 Reuters: UK defends plan to demand access to encrypted messages to protect children

​​The Independent: The Online Safety Bill and Investigatory Powers Act (snoopers’ charter) update

​​GOV.UK: Investigatory Powers Act

​​GOV.UK: Closed consultation: Consultation on revised notices regimes in the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (accessible version)

​​TechUK: As the Government reviews the Investigatory Powers Act’s notices regime, it is vital we maintain proper checks and balances to protect privacy

​​Scott Ritter (Twitter):

​​This is a targeted effort by YouTube to remove/minimize my voice, and those of my guests and the people who took the time to ask probing questions about the pressing issues of the day. Those who are behind this should know—you won’t succeed.

​​The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, alias the Duty of Interposition (repopularised by Pastor Matthew Trewhella)—Spreads “Like Wildfire” to Several US States

​​29:09 Christian Book Distributors: The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government Paperback (2013)

UK Column’s previous coverage of the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates

Dutch article for UK Column on the historical underpinnings

UK Column interview on the Doctrine’s champion, John Knox

The formal enunciation of the Doctrine by German Lutherans in 1550: The Magdeburg Confession

​​7 Million Views And Counting For Oliver Anthony

​​37:41 Billboard: ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral Hitmaker Oliver Anthony

​​New York Post: Blue-collar political anthem ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ takes internet by storm

​​Rolling Stone: Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song

​​RadioWV (YouTube): Oliver Anthony – Rich Men North Of Richmond (Full song)

​​Ukraine: It’ll Be Over By Christmas … Which Christmas?

​​40:30 The Messenger: Ukraine is Losing US Weapons on the Battlefield

​​The Times: Ukraine is winning the war with Russia, but it won’t be over by Christmas

​​Washington Post: F–16 training for Ukrainian pilots faces delays and uncertainty

​USA: ​​State Schooling In Decline

​​45:15 Fortune: It’s not just the office people don’t want to go to: COVID looks to have permanently severed something as school attendance plummets and keeps dropping

All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students became chronically absent, according to ​​the data.

​Rise of Dissident Cinema: ​​Human Trafficking And Now Modern Slavery In The Movies

​​48:50 Small Screen: Sound Of Freedom: In UK and Irish cinemas release date is 1st September 2023

​​IMDb: Jones Plantation (2023)

​​And Finally: EU’s War and Diplomacy Arm Announces Big Push Eastwards

​​53:00 EEAS (2022): Quo vadis Europa? The birth of geopolitical Europe

​​EEAS: “Quo Vadis Europa?” Summer Course—2023 Programme

​​The Guardian: Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘deeply personal and revealing’ autobiography to be published in 2025

CBDCs: The Ultimate Corruption Of Money (link, link).

‘Imagine this: It’s payday but before the money reaches your account, someone else has already decided what you’ll spend your money on — one third of your paycheck on housing, one third on food (only plant and insect protein allowed), 10% on transportation (with little allowance for gas), 10% on a mandatory pension plan (mostly allocated to government bonds) and the remaining 14% on clothing, alcohol and pharmaceuticals in state-licensed shops. Spending outside of these allocations comes with huge markups and, as if this isn’t bad enough, saving is impossible as this money comes with an expiration date: after three months, it simply disappears from your account’.

‘This dystopian world is closer than you think. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, could make it a reality. CBDCs are an attempt to duct-tape the failing monetary system back together, and in the process provide the State with nearly unlimited control over the financial system, and thus our spending habits and the way we lead our lives’.

Argentina Devalues Peso, Hikes Rates After Libertarian Outsider’s Shock Win In Presidential Primary (link).

‘The Argentine peso, already at historic lows, puked immediately after far-right political outsider Javier Milei won the country’s primary election on Sunday. He wants a dramatic overhaul of the country’s entire political and economic system, even vowing to ditch the peso’.

‘Milei is a rock-singing libertarian outsider candidate, an admirer of Donald Trump and self-described anarcho-capitalist, and his primary win headed into the October general election is being widely viewed as punishment for Argentina’s two main political establishment blocs – the center-left Peronist coalition and the main Together for Change conservative opposition bloc’.

‘After winning 30% of the vote, beating the main conservative opposition bloc (at 28%) and the ruling Peronist coalition which came in third place, it’s being hailed in Argentine media as a “political earthquake”’.

‘The 52-year old Milei might also be called the Ron Paul of Argentine politics, given his willingness to controversially raze entire longstanding institutions, including pledges to abolish Argentina’s central bank. He has also talked about replacing the peso with the US dollar and privatizing state-run firms.

Multiple administrations have overseen a years-long spiral into a persisting economic crisis, with year-on-year inflation above 115%, and one in four people living in poverty. The peso has in recent months plummeted such that foreign soccer fans now regularly taunt locals at matches by burning and ripping up the Argentine currency’.

‘Milei’s win, which is being taken as a clear sign of what lies in store for the Oct.22 election, is voters’ attempt to “shock” the system and try something new’.

–