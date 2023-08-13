Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-13. Doctors free to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Lockdown unlawful detainment. Doctors jab bribery

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

FDA Drops Ivermectin Bombshell (link, link).

‘Doctors are free to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a lawyer representing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said this week’.

—-

‘A version of the drug for animals is available, but ivermectin is approved by the FDA for human use against diseases caused by parasites’.

–

–

Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya During a lockdown, Melbourne shut in ~3000 residents of low-income housing for 14 days. Police put ring-fences around the buildings to prevent escape. A court awarded each resident $2220 compensation. How much are your basic civil liberties worth? (tweet, website).

‘In a class action lawsuit against the state, plaintiffs alleged the group was unlawfully detained for up to 14 days when a lockdown was imposed on nine towers in North Melbourne and Flemington’.

–

–

Your doctor took the bribe if he told you to get the covid19 vaccination. Here’s the schedule of the payment program. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 11th August 2023. Centralizing information control! Inside the EU’s latest proposal to censor media. X CEO Linda Yaccarino: “Lawful but awful”. Who gets to decide what’s awful? Australia’s intelligence agencies are instructed to tackle online “misinformation”. More attempts to control speech. Australian Communications Minister Michelle Rowland tries to justify new censorship law. Misinformation police. UN expert argues religious beliefs must change to accommodate LGBT ideology. Stroud MP: “The Light seems to sow division and create fear”. Scientist says the “overwhelming consensus” on the climate change crisis is “manufactured” by a massive government-funded climate alarmism complex. The ongoing tragedy of the covid-19 lockdown: if we think back to April 2021, Cafcass staff needed to support children in 26% more cases in family proceedings than before the pandemic of around 13,000 individual children, taking us to 38,185 open active children’s cases, the highest in Cafcass’s history.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Bob Seys.

Coordinated Information Control

00:27 Childrens Health Defense: Centralizing Information Control! Inside the EU’s Latest Proposal to Censor the Media

Reclaim The Net: X CEO Linda Yaccarino: “Lawful But Awful” Content To Be Hidden

Reclaim The Net: Australia’s Intelligence Agencies Are Instructed To Tackle Online “Misinformation”

Reclaim The Net: Australian Communications Minister Michelle Rowland Tries To Justify New Censorship Law

AusGov Infrastructure Dept: New ACMA powers to combat misinformation and disinformation

ExcessDeathsAU on Substack: Full-spectrum dominance: Western Australia’s leadership engaged in psychological warfare during Covid

Deutsche Welle: German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

Deutsche Welle: German AfD: Revival of far-right a ‘threat to Jewish life’

The Washington Stand: UN Expert Argues Religious Beliefs Must Change to Accommodate LGBT Ideology

Victor Madrigal-Borloz’ report for the United Nations

Madrigal-Borloz:

In some cases, religious narratives have been deliberately used to justify violence and discrimination — often in defiance of the doctrine of those faiths, and also beyond the scope of the right freedom of religion or belief.

Human Rights Council: Freedom of religion or belief, and freedom from violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (Document)

Persuasion on Substack: The United Nations vs Free Speech

The HE Byte: Vocal Peers Press for Swift Action on Unregistered Schools and Home Education Registers

The Cradle: A leap toward totalitarianism: Jordan adopts cybercrime law seen as threat to free speech (Reuters Archive)

Stroud News and Journal: Stroud MP: “The Light seems to sow division and create fear“

UK Column Article: Mainstream Press: Is the worm actually turning?

Climate, Free Movement: The Manufacturing Of A Crisis Narrative

13:20 Andrew Bridgen (Twitter): “It’s all starting to come out now.”

New York Post: Scientist admits the ‘overwhelming consensus’ on the climate change crisis is ‘manufactured’

Scientific American (2010): Climate Heretic: Judith Curry Turns on Her Colleagues

Toby Young (Twitter):

Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems have all signed up to legally binding five-year plans which stipulate a detailed programme to re-engineer society

(N.B.: Five-year plans were an idea given to the USSR by US industrialists Frederick Taylor and Henry Ford)

The Telegraph: The public still isn’t being told the full, horrifying truth about the net zero permanent revolution

Prof. Norman Fenton (Twitter): “Well, remember that the UN ‘own the science’…”

Eastern Daily Press: Norfolk County Council no plans for 20-minute neighbourhood

UK Column interview: 20-Minute Neighbourhoods—Bob Seys and Thetford residents hold their councillors to account

Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Attack On Damascus

29:23 Vanessa Beeley’s Substack page

AP News: The UN announces that a deal has been reached with Syria to reopen border crossing from Turkey

Reuters: Syria extends UN aid from Turkey, US quake waiver expires

BBC: Earthquake-hit Syria to open two more border crossings for aid delivery—UN

The Cradle: White House does not renew emergency sanctions waiver for Syria

Reuters: Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on Damascus

Syrian Arab News Agency: President al-Assad to Sky News Arabia: Those who stood by terrorism and plotted for war are the ones who bear responsibility for destruction in Syria

Vanessa Beeley on Substack: BBC normalises a terrorist organisation to frame Syrian President—Updated

International Federation of Journalists: Syria: TV journalist killed in roadside bomb in Daraa province

Military Watch Magazine: Russia’s Top Fighters and Attack Helicopters Led Mideast Counterterror Drills: Su-35s and Ka-52s Over Syria

Fox News: US deploys more than 3K sailors, Marines to Middle East following Iran’s targeting of ships

Updates And Announcements

42:38 The ongoing tragedy of the Covid–19 lockdown

Thank you so much for the wonderful card and very kind donation

UK Column, 15 years ago: Behind The War In Georgia

UK Column interview: UK Column meets Jemma Cooper

Andrew Bridgen (Twitter): “The public are so kind, thank you to everyone who writes to me. It means the world”

E-mail received:

Last night watched your latest interview with Andrew Bridgen and decided to donate to his lawsuit against Matt Hancock. My credit card was declined by my bank…

Internationalisation Of The Ukraine War

45:20 Ukraine has a “secret Santa”, called Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall revealed as Ukraine’s secret sponsor for 50 Leopard tanks (not ready yet, and only 30 are likely to be in working order after the tinkering)

Deutsche Welle: Unnamed European country buys Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

Marijn Markus (LinkedIn): “Rheinmetall bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine. The buyer was first rumoured to be the Netherlands”

Tagesschau: Armament exports to Ukraine: Rheinmetall prepares further “Leopard” tank

Armageddon Newsletter: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on threats to Russian security posed by Finland’s NATO membership and Poland’s military build-up

TASS: Poland, Ukraine to form joint military unit, says Shoigu

AP News: Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus

Besieged And Blockaded Syrian Territory, And Nagorno-Karabakh

52:06 Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom: ANC UK Newsletter—July 2023

The Cradle: Israel threatens to strike ‘every meter’ of Lebanon

We will not hesitate to employ all of our power and to attack every meter of Hezbollah and of Lebanon … and return Lebanon to the stone age

The Jerusalem Post: In blow to Lebanon’s economy, Gulf states tell citizens to stay away

AP News: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain urge citizens to leave Lebanon after Palestinian refugee camp clashes

US’ Attempted Russian Régime Change And Boris Johnson’s Warmongering Avowed By Presidential Candidate

54:56 From a viewer:

Two Belfast mothers of small boys meeting for a coffee and sharing the latest news of their sons and heirs:

One mother asks the other what she thinks about this bizarre craze of kids “self-identifying” as an animal or an inanimate object.

The second mother admits that her seven-year-old has recently announced that he is now self-identifying as a cat – though fortunately a tom cat.

The first mother is appalled and tries to sympathise with her friend.

The second mother reassures her that she knows it will only be a passing fad and points out that she and her husband are actually seeing beneficial signs linked to their son’s new identity—firstly, they have noticed that the lad is now actually washing behind his ears regularly; and secondly, her husband seems sure that the little tyke has actually nailed the mouse problem they were having in the garden shed!

Ned Pamphilon (Twitter): Marianna Spring caricature

Math Hoffa (YouTube): My expert opinion 191: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. breaks down the state of America

–

–

Excellent Science Immunology study is very bad news to the mRNA/nanolipids platform! Showing that vaccine-induced myocarditis is likely driven by the platform & not antigen specific (i.e., spike protein)! Implying that future mRNA-based vaccines/drugs would have same risk! Also providing another evidence of sustained heart scarring and abnormalities! Vaccine-induced myocarditis is NOT mild! @BretWeinstein @DrAseemMalhotra @P_McCulloughMD (tweet).

–

–

The 2 fundamental flaws of the modRNA “vaccine” platform are the unknown site, amount, & duration of foreign protein production & the labelling of the cells coerced to express it as foreign thus leading to “transplant rejection”. They literally turn (parts of) you into an ALIEN (tweet).

–

–

🚨🚨🚨Do you know that ‘the Spanish Flu’ was NOT a FLU and NEVER started in 🇪🇸 Spain? “Frederick Lamont Gates injected the USA 🇺🇸 army on behalf of ‘the Rockefeller Foundation’ at Fort Riley!! They were injected with an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis’ #Vaccine derived from horses!!”😳😳 “The so called, ‘Spanish flu’ was a #Vaccine experiment that went HORRIBLY wrong!!” The army then went to WAR and spread disease around the world!! Do you guys know about this? #SpanishFlu #Gates #RockefellerFoundation #FortRiley (tweet).

–