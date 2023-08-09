Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-09. Quiz origin, Fauci surprise outbreak, cover up, PCR test, cycle @40 not 28, role of media, censoring scientists

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Labor voted NO to a Royal Commission into Covid despite calling for one in 2022 – Senate 7.8.23 (link).

‘When the Coalition was in power there was an ongoing Senate inquiry into Covid that Labor pushed for, yet now they are in power they don’t want to analyse the government overreach’.

This just proves that Labor were more than happy to weaponise Covid to gain power and didn’t actually care about the people’.

Because there are a number of issues that need to be addressed in this and first of all is the origins of covid itself. We had Anthony Fauci come out the day before Trump’s inauguration and said there would be an outbreak, a surprise outbreak during Trump’s term. This same person then colluded with none other than some Australians, one Ed Holmes from Sydney University with a view to actually cover up the origins of the coronavirus. So we need to look at that as well. Whether or not coronavirus was deliberately made, was there a deliberate cover up? We then need to look at the diagnostic tool, the PCR testing. We need to determine which part of the covid sequence was actually used to indicate a positive return. There’s 29 proteins, 29,000 nucleotides. We need to know the length of the nucleotides and that sequence that was used in the PCR test to determine whether or not covid was positive. We also need to look at why the cycle threshold was set to 40, not 28. We also then need to look at why the World Health Organisation told national health authorities to code everything that came back with a positive, every death that came back with a positive covid test to actually covid and not some other form of disease. So, for example, people could have had comorbidities and were dying from comorbidities but the World Health Organisation said that you have to actually put that to covid, which would obviously would have bumped up the number of covid deaths. We also need to look at the role of media, and in particular, the way they’ve ramped up the fear mongering in regards to covid. We need to look at the censorship that was involved with covid. Anyone that questioned the narrative was censored. That’s not the way science is conducted. Science should always be open to scrutiny. So we need to look at the censorship there.

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) The evidence I have provided to the Attorney General and the Prime Minister indicates that the MHRA enabled Pfizer to do a ‘bait and switch’ with their vaccine.

The one tested on 44k individuals and approved was not the same as the one rolled out to the public across the globe. (tweet).

Kids Almost Never Transmitted COVID In Schools; Major New Study Finds (link, link).

‘The research should end what’s left of the pathetic rear-guard effort to defend school closures – or any mitigation measures like making kids wear masks…’

‘Children almost never passed Covid infections in school, a study published Friday reveals.

‘In fall 2021, in four Massachusetts school districts with 18,000 children, researchers found 44 potential cases of in-school transmission’.

‘You read that right’.

‘18,000 students. 34 schools. Four months. And 44 Covid infections – including no infections of teachers or other staff members’.

Developed Nations With Packed Infant Vax Schedule Linked To Higher Childhood Mortality Rates: Study (link, link).

‘Highly developed nations requiring the most neonatal vaccine doses tend to have the worst mortality rates in children under age 5, according to a peer-reviewed study published July 20 in Cureus’.

–

(Craig Kelly @CKellyUAP) With Albanese distracting Australians with his divisive ‘The Voice’, his Government is preparing to sell out our nation’s sovereignty to World Health Organisation. The proposed changes to the International Health Regulations (2005) are simply a power grab by the WHO, which include that their dictates are no longer just “advisory” and human rights no longer apply (tweet).

UK Column News – 9th August 2023. Detroit woman sues city after false arrest due to inaccurate facial recognition software. Not only is facial recognition technology invasive, it’s also inaccurate. Woodruff was also eight months pregnant at the time, but that didn’t dissuade the officers that she was in fact a suspect in a robbery and carjacking case. Owners of vacant buildings in Glasgow could be forced to sell (this interference in the free market sure sounds like communism to me). Q: Does the (German) federal government have figures from placebo-controlled, randomized and blinded scientific studies that provide statistically significant evidence that subjects treated with the substance BNT162b2 (so-called “Comirnaty-COVID-19 vaccine”) from “BioNTech/Pfier”) have overall suffered from fewer medically undesirable events as subjects who received the placebo (saline solution), and if so, what are they and what is the date of the most recent analysis of the numbers, at which time the criteria of placebo-controlled, randomized and blinded were still met? A: No, the (German) federal government does not have such figures.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Di McMillan.

Spying On Private Citizens in The UK: Crypt Line, Real-Time, Pre-Crime

00:24 BBC: UK amends encrypted message scanning plans

The Record: New law could allow GCHQ to monitor UK internet logs in real-time to tackle fraud

The Telegraph: MI5 use AI to ‘automate’ search for terrorists watching violent videos

David Anderson’s full report

UK Column interview: Where there’s no will, there’s no way: Why artificial intelligence will never rule the world—Transcribed

Wired: US Spies Are Lobbying Congress to Save a Phone Surveillance ‘Loophole’

Reclaim The Net: Detroit Woman Sues City After False Arrest Due To Inaccurate Facial Recognition Software

GOV.UK: Independent review of the investigatory powers act 2016

Scotland: Landlords And Homeowners Demonised

06:48 Herald Scotland: Owners of vacant buildings in Glasgow could be forced to sell

Scottish Land Commission: Compulsory Sales Orders

Flow Chart: Summary of Proposed CSO Process (Page 7)

The Telegraph: Why 2023 could bring the collapse of buy-to-let

Herald Scotland: Greer says landlords not ‘contributing anything useful to society’

Schools To “Benefit” From Flu Sprays—Saying No Is Possible

15:26 Malcolm Roberts (YouTube): Pfizer Under Question (Pfizer employees took a specific vaccine batch)

Senator Gerard Rennick: Pfizer gets grilled. Watch them avoid questions

The full Australian Senate hearing

Die Fackel 2.0: German Health Ministry: ‘No Statistically Significant Data’ Proving Effectiveness of Covid Jabs

GOV.UK: JCVI advises on eligible groups for 2023 autumn booster

GOV.UK: Flu vaccination programme 2023 to 2024: briefing for primary schools

Hart Group: NextCOVE: And you thought Covid vaccines for children were over!

The Conservative Woman: Children offered £1,500 to take part in new Covid vaccine trial

GOV.UK: JCVI statement on spring 2023 COVID-19 vaccinations, 22 February 2023

NHS End-Of-Life ‘Care’—Sylva Faye’s Harrowing Story

29:45 Jacqui Deevoy (Twitter): Video—Encouraging people to kill their loved ones with ‘end of life’ drugs

Eastern Approaches—Alex Thomson (Telegram): France launches its equivalent of “Pleb, don’t call 999”

Battle Of The Books: Woke Libraries, Marxist Lesbians and A Yorkshire HR Team

36:55 Yorkshire Post: Books relating to gender identity were removed from Yorkshire libraries due to ‘internal HR matter’ rather than politics

Daily Express: Enid Blyton novels being HIDDEN in libraries in bizarre new woke driver

The New York Times: The Battle for the Soul of the Library (Archive)

Publishers Weekly: Once More for Those in the Back: Libraries Are Not Neutral

The Telegraph: British Library staff to get ’emotional support’ to help them add trigger warnings to the archive

Daily Mail: Emily Drabinski, president of the American Library Association doubles down on tweet admitting she’s a ‘Marxist lesbian,’ leading states such as Montana to cut ties with group

Labour’s New Britain, New Constitution: Are You Ready?

43:19 The Labour Party (December 2022): Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy

Helen Joyce Breaks Down The LGBTQ+ Movement’s Trouble

46:10 The Burkean: Golden Girl No More? Has Hate Speech Saga Sunk McEntee’s post-Varadkar Taoiseach Bid?

Business Post: Jim O’Callaghan: Hate Speech law is deeply problematic and confusing for our courts and Gardai (Archive)

Peter Boghossian (YouTube): Reality vs. Trans Ideology with Peter Boghossian and Helen Joyce

Notes From Poland: Polish court acquits driver of anti-LGBT van, finding homophobic slogans “true”

E. coli Fear As Doctors Warn Of More Strikes

53:44 Daily Mail: Urgent warning to parents over mysterious E. coli outbreak that has killed one Brit and hospitalised six—as health chiefs say it is predominantly striking kids

The Guardian: Public could receive hundreds of millions as water firms face sewage lawsuit

The News Letter: Swimmers advised not to enter the water at popular North Down beaches as warning signs erected due to E.Coli levels

‘i’ News: Senior doctors in England announce dates for new strikes if Government refuses deal on pay

Sporrans Out, Show Receipts: Scottish Spending Sprees

55:44 The National: Humza Yousaf orders review of Scottish Government credit card spending

Amazon: How to Run A Government: So that Citizens Benefit and Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy by Michael Barber

UnHerd: Why did Mhairi Black compare feminists to white supremacists?

BBC Tin Ear of the Week

The Indian Express: Do you have any gay players in your squad? BBC forced to apologize for reporter’s question to Morocco women’s team captain

UK Column content: Debi Evans Blog: 8 August 2023

JUST IN: Video emerges from J6 of officer asking about “identifiers” for undercover cops.. Capitol Officer says undercover cops have wrist bands and a candy stripe on the barrel of their guns.. JAN 6TH WAS A SETUP FROM THE BEGINNING.. (tweet).

