Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-31. Africa skipped shot & its people still aren’t ‘dying suddenly’. Trial 4 Thai Medical Authorising Agency jab EUA

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1919 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1340 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

There is an entire continent that skipped the shot and its people still aren’t ‘dying suddenly’. Raise a virtual hand if you’re connecting the dots like I am. 🙋🏻‍♂️ (tweet).

The Thai Medical Authorising Agency will face trial for having authorised the vaccine. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi says the doctors and Thai elite realise they have been tricked and fooled and a complaint has been lodged. Slowly but surely the tide is turning as trials will now take place in Japan/Australia and Florida moves to make these vaccines illegal. (tweet, rumble).

UK Column News – 31st July 2023. Wellbeing Economy Government (WEGo): making the transition to a wellbeing economy is a top priority for the Scottish government. This means building an economy that operates within safe environmental limits, and which serves the collective wellbeing of current and future generations first and foremost (whatever the hell a wellbeing economy is). “Wellbeing” is not defined. The only guidance as to its meaning is provided by section 96(2), which lists eight factors to which regard is to be had when assessing wellbeing. The factors, which are known under the acronym SHANARRI, are that the child or young person is or would be: “safe, healthy, achieving, nurtured, active, respected, responsible, and included”. These factors are not themselves defined, and in some cases are notably vague: for example, that the child or young person is “achieving” and “included”.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

From Geneva and New York to the Wokest Clutch of Nations: “Wellbeing Economy” Governments

00:46 The Scottish Government: Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo)

Wellbeing Economy Alliance: Wellbeing Economy Governments

UK Supreme Court: The Christian Institute and others (Appellants) v The Lord Advocate

Igor [Chudov]’s Newsletter: WEF-supported “Wellbeing Economy” is a Reincarnation of Marxist Totalitarianism

World Economic Forum: What is Australia’s first national well-being framework?

The Conversation: Australia’s first wellbeing framework is about to measure what matters—but it’s harder than counting GDP

OECD: Well-being and mental health—Towards an integrated policy approach

Club of Rome: Earth for All—A Survival Guide for Humanity

Ukraine Updates: “Successful” Push Still Hasn’t Even Reached Main Russian Defences

09:58 The Telegraph: Ukraine is on the verge of splitting Russia’s army

Richard Dannatt (Former Chief of General Staff):

This has been a bloody, painstaking process, but one that was essential if the counter-offensive stood any chance of success. That moment would seem to be now, or in the next few days and weeks.

Weeb Union (YouTube): Lone Russian Tank Defeats Ukrainian Armored Convoy By Itself

Secret Service Protection Denied For RFK Jr

15:59 Politico: RFK Jr. fumes at Biden administration over Secret Service protection

CNN: RFK Jr.’s misleading viral claim about Secret Service protection

What’s King’s Cooking—Conspiracy Theories Or Uncomfortable Truths?

21:39 King’s College London (Report prepared for BBC News and BBC Radio 4 podcasts): Conspiracy belief among the UK public and the role of alternative media

King’s College London: Professor Bobby Duffy

Misinfo Review: Research note: Understanding offline Covid-19 conspiracy theories: A content analysis of The Light “truthpaper”

UK Column Community: https://community.ukcolumn.org/

AV13 Event Tickets

Rally for Peace and Freedom: Glasgow Green, Commonwealth Monument, 1pm, Saturday, 26th August

Request: Please can our New Zealand (not Australian) audience update us regarding Vinny Eastwood and Billy Te Kahika

UK Column correction: In 1956 HMS Diana was sailed through nuclear fallout (not HMS Diamond). Many men died from radiation-induced cancers. The MoD stalled their calls for help and claims for compensation at every turn.

Exit The WHO—Worldwide Movement on Four Prongs

32:20 James Roguski on Substack: Exit The WHO

James Roguski on Substack: Stop The Global Agenda

United Nations Agendas: “Conspiracy Theories?”

35:43 United Nations: Our Common Agenda

UN: OUR COMMON AGENDA—Report of the Secretary-General (PDF)

The United Nations: UN 2.0: Quintet of Change

UN: Secretary-General’s Guidance Note on Behavioural Science

UN Innovation Network (YouTube): UN Secretary-General announces the Launch of the Guidance Note on Behavioural Science

Concept Note: Informal Consultations on the Scope and Elements of the Summit of the Future

County in Michigan Implements Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, Reviving 450-Year-Old Remedy for Tyranny

47:51 DefyTyrants: Teaching the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates

DefyTyrants (Rumble): A county taken by Christians

DefyTyrants (YouTube): The Role of the People in Applying the Doctrine of The Lesser Magistrates

Michigan Live: Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office

The book that revived the doctrine: Pastor Matt Trewhella, The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates (restating the 1550 Magdeburg Confession)

Teaching Sexual Drag Performance To Children: Once A Conspiracy Theory, Now Funded By Oxford Council

55:34 T(ART) Productions: “Dive into the world of drag and take to the stage with this 5-day course for ages 14-18!”

About T(ART) Productions:

We are so grateful to have the support of our partners and supporters, including The National Lottery Community Fund and Oxford City Council.

Companies House: T(ART) PRODUCTIONS C.I.C. overview

The Telegraph (2021): Peter Tatchell: Children have sexual desires at an early age

The News & Why It Matters with Sara Gonzales: LGBT activist Peter Tatchell says 9 year olds can consent to sex with adults…

Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab’s right-hand man has called for so-called “conspiracy theorists” to be banned from the Internet because of their “dangerous” belief that a global clique of elites controls the world. 🤔 What an odd thing for the elites at the WEF to say. (tweet).

Speaking on a World Economic Forum panel, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, admits to having prior knowledge in 2019 that there would be a “pandemic” in 2020. “Moderna had made 100,000 doses in 2019, for the whole year. And I remember walking, after Davos, into the office of my head of manufacturing and I said “how will we make a billion doses next year?”, and he looked at me a bit funny and said “what?”. I said “yeah, we need to make a billion doses next year, there’s going to be a pandemic.” (tweet).

🚨 EPSTEIN ISLAND IS ONLY 1 OF THE HUNDREDS OF ISLANDS THEY USE/USED ⚠️ (tweet).

