Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-29. 338x incr Cancers & AIDS-Assoc Diseases. Widow is asked donate organs unjabbed hubby denied transplant

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

CDC confirms COVID Vaccination caused shocking 338x increase in Cancers & AIDS-Associated Diseases. WE TRIED TO WARN YOU: Authorities admit COVID Vaccination causes Antibody-Dependent Enhancement & Severe Immune System Damage. Global Alarm: Governments now believe there’s a link between COVID-19 Vaccines, Antibody-Dependent Enhancement & Immune System Degradation (link).

As unvaxxed man denied organ transplant dies, his wife is asked to donate his organs (link).

‘Since late 2021, official Government reports have indicated the Covid-19 vaccine severely damages the immune system with the potential to cause some new form of Covid-19 vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome among people who have received multiple injections’.

‘The claims were furiously denied by the mainstream establishment despite the fact it was their data that blatantly outlined this was the case. But rather than prove otherwise most Government agencies just decided to stop publishing the damning data instead’.

‘However, almost two years later, the authorities have quietly decided to begin an investigation into Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and Antibody-Dependent Enhancement after scientists around the world, including many from Harvard and Yale, were forced to admit a debilitating suite of problems have been appearing hours, days or weeks after a Covid-19 vaccine has been administered’.

‘But they have thus far decided to dub the condition ‘Long Vax’ in an attempt to trivialize the deadly consequences of Covid-19 vaccination and give more credence to the alleged condition ‘Long Covid’ which is otherwise known as hypochondria’.

UK Column News – 28th July 2023. The UK B corporation movement: we need an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. Let’s use business as a force for good. B lab is the non-profit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet (bitcoin is already doing this). Certified B corporation: coutts & company, Coventry building society, C. Hoare & co., charity bank, the co-operative bank. B lab are all onboard with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals, and if that sounds communist, that’s because it is communist. Wildfires on Corfu started by arsonists, officials claim. Rhodes firefighters say there are indications of arson. CIA ties to child sex cult obscured as coverage goes from sensationalism to silence. 85 children with intellectual and physical disabilities were forcibly taken from the DPR to Spain by a Spanish military aircraft and placed in a state-run orphanage, where they are sexually abused, involved in the drug trade, and trafficked around the world. Minors with special needs live in inappropriate conditions, and any attempts to return them to their homeland are deliberately suppressed by the Spanish and Ukrainian authorities. Legalized sale of children for “spare parts” and Ukrainian justice: why did court release Transcarpathian child trafficker? The identify of the malefactor was quickly established – 43-year-old Denis Varodi, a resident of the city of Uzhgorod, in the Transcarpathian region of Western Ukraine. Artyomovsk refugees speak of Ukraine’s “White Angels” abducting children. Keir Starmer joined secretive CIA-linked group (the trilateral commission) while serving in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

The Debanking Wave: Introducing B Lab

00:25 Benefit Corporation: About B Lab

B Corp Movement Video

The Guardian (2019): Firms ignoring climate crisis will go bankrupt, says Mark Carney

Benefit Corporation: Coutts & Company

Best Advice: Coventry BS becomes first B Corp-certified UK building society

Benefit Corporation: C. Hoare & Co.

Benefit Corporation: Helping all businesses take action for the Sustainable Development Goals

We Are The City: Dame Alison Rose: She is also a member of the International Business Council for the World Economic Forum, and Vice-Chair of Business in the Community (BITC)

ESG Clarity: Best B Haviour

Greek Fires And The Climate Change Agenda

07:57 Yahoo: Greece: Wildfires on Corfu started by arsonists, officials claim

Mirror: Greece Rhodes fires: Firefighters say there are ‘indications of arson’ in shocking update

Reuters: Three dead in Greece wildfires as firefighters battle the flames

Justin Rowlatt on Twitter: “I’m the BBC’s (first ever) Climate Editor.”

BBC: Corfu latest Greek island to evacuate over wildfires

BBC: Rhodes fires: Thousands forced to flee ‘disaster film’ wildfires

Corfu Tourist:

NOTE TO THE BBC News BBC World Service: Corfu is not being evacuated as per your news feed in the UK. The areas affected where evacuated last night for the safety of the tourists and as a lot. of older people live in small villages and hamlets there was a concern for the safety and respiratory Issues due to the smoke.

IMF vs Greece: Firebombing Greek Tourist Hotspots to Sell ‘Climate Change’

Ukraine War Casualties—Nobody Wins

13:48 BBC: Kyiv claims success as southern fighting intensifies

BBC: Western armour struggles against Russian defences

Military Summary: Bradley Square | Complete Destruction Of Ukrainian Armored Fist

History Legends: Russia launched surprise offensive in Luhansk

BBC: Ukrainian casualties: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day

Terrorist Attacks In Southern Syria In Residential Area

20:13 Reuters: Russian aircraft flew ‘dangerously close’ to US drone over Syria, White House says

Believe In Syria on Telegram: An explosive device that was placed in a taxi exploded in the Sayeda Zeinab area. (Video)

GOV.UK: FCDO advises against travel to parts of Turkey

The Integrated Operating Concept Revisited (Five Years On)

27:27 GOV.UK: Integrated Operating Concept 2025

LinkedIn: Alex Cresswell: Shaping a resilient and agile future for the UK’s defence and security landscape

At Thales we recognise the significance of exploiting and sharing data in a trusted manner across different domains, empowering decision-makers during crucial moments.

Integrated Operating Concept PDF:

The old distinction between foreign and domestic defence is increasingly irrelevant. When ‘fake news’ appears to originate not abroad but at home, it gains credibility and reach, stoking confusion, disagreement, division and doubt in our societies.

UK Column News—28th March 2018: The Fusion Doctrine

AV13 Event Tickets

March For Freedom: Assembling at the Sundial in Plymouth city centre at 12:00, 29 July

CIA’s Ties To Child Sex Cult

33:38 RT: Ukraine: Drug testing ground

As Ukrainian troops retreat, Russian forces discover that Ukrainian trenches are littered with syringes and unmarked pills.

GOV.UK: Foreign Secretary speech at the United Nations Security Council 17 July 2023

Save Ukraine: Home page

Mint Press: The Finders: CIA ties to child sex cult obscured as coverage goes from sensationalism to silence

Foundation to Battle Injustice: Foundation to battle injustice found exclusive evidence of trafficking disabled Ukrainian children in Spain

South Front: Legalized Sale Of Children For “Spare Parts” And Ukrainian Justice: Why Did Court Release Transcarpathian Child Trafficker?

Eva K Bartlet: Artyomovsk [Bakhmut] Refugees Speak of Ukraine’s “White Angels” Abducting Children

Report Thy Neighbour: UK’s Stasi App—For Safe Car Washes, Of Course

46:54 Express: Top police officer faces serious sexual assault allegations in suspension months into job

Police Oracle: CC Will Kerr ‘strenuously denies any allegations of criminality’

Telegraph: Devon and Cornwall Police joins six other forces in special measures

Eventbrite: Police recruitment for diverse groups at It’s All About Culture

The Clewer Initiative: Safe Car Wash App

Forgotten And Ignored Nuclear Test Service Men Now Remembered And Honoured

55:04 The Times: Attack Warning Red! by Julie McDowall review—how to survive a nuclear attack

Penguin: Attack Warning Red! By Julie McDowall

Telegraph: A nuclear war could wipe out all of humanity, and nobody seems to care

Declassified UK: Keir Starmer joined secretive CIA-linked group while serving in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet

SARS CoV 2 is relatively selective for certain ethnic groups (tweet).

EU 🇪🇺 Parliament…Dr Meryl Nass dropping WHO 🌐 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙘 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙮 𝙏𝙍𝙐𝙏𝙃 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙨 💣 “We are undergoing a Soft Coup that will remove our basic human rights protection, enforce cencorship, remove freedom of speech and increase surveillance” 👇 (tweet).

(Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ @P_McCulloughMD) Adames probably received conventional 2021 C19 vax myocarditis therapy (PRED, COLCH, BB, ACE) but No Base Spike Detox (Natto, Bromelain, Curcumin). mRNA continued to produce Spike protein in his heart and caused the fatal arrest two years later. #courageousdiscourse (tweet).

BREAKING: Physicians gather at the Supreme Court of the United States with over 100,000 petition signatures to call for an investigation into Fauci’s misdealings & corruption. “Never before have we seen such a blatantly corrupt government official not be prosecuted.” (tweet).

We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy. (tweet).

Earth just experienced it’s lowest temperature in 6 years. It was -83.2C in Antarctica on July 25th. Must be all the global warming… (tweet).

