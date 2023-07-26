Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-26. Study Finds 1 in 35 People Had Signs Heart Damage After Moderna Booster Shot. BoE, CoL & Magna Carta

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

🚨 Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 1 in 35 People Had Signs of Heart Damage After Receiving the Moderna Booster Shot Think about that: a 1 in 35 risk of heart damage after 3 shots — for something as mild as the flu for most people. This is devastating. (tweet).

Subclinical Heart Damage More Prevalent Than Thought After Moderna Vaccination: Study (link).

Here’s how Dr. John Campbell reacted to this news: “If regulators around the world don’t take notice of the information I’m about to give via this paper, then they are at best, in my view, negligent.” Credit: @TheChiefNerd (tweet).

The bank of England is a solution to a non-existent problem. By that I mean that during the six and a half centuries from the 1066 Norman conquest, and perhaps prior, the monarchy did exercise its sovereign right of issuing money adequate for the people’s needs. By contrast, the bank of England, as admitted to in 1847 by Mr. Samuel Gurney, banker and philanthropist from the Gurney family of Norwich, has carried on its transactions with reference to its own interests alone, and not with any view to the public advantage. How conceivable is it that today’s cost of living crisis is a consequence of the bank of England having, throughout its entire existence, placed the public at great disadvantage?



From time immemorial, gold and silver have been the pick of the free market to be the best form of money because they have always held their value over the long term. This state of affairs was usurped on 27 July 1694 by the English Parliament voting to pass into law the bank of England bill, thus creating a private for profit monopoly on the issuance of what is mislabelled as money, and also to impose a national debt on the nation’s taxpayers. Curiously, one of the founders of the bank of England was the erstwhile foreigner, Sir William Paterson, on account that he was Scottish not English and by the fact that the acts of the two Parliaments uniting Scotland with England occurred in 1706 and 1707 respectively, some thirteen years later. In 1697 Sir William Paterson is supposed to have said: the bank hath benefited of interest on all monies it creates out of nothing. Even more curiously, the first governor of the bank of England, Sir John Doublon, was a Dutch national, as was King William III who ousted James II in the ‘glorious’ revolution of 1688, some seven years prior.



The bank of England possesses undue privileges over property, the health, morals, and very lives of the community vested in the hands of 26 irresponsible individuals for the exclusive benefit of a body of bank proprietors while arbitrarily deciding the fortunes of our capitalists, that upon the error or wisdom of their judgement should depend the happiness or misery of millions.



This powerful, private and anti-social institution’s history and operations have been shrouded in secrecy. There are no publicly available files of the bank of England. Since it is not a limited company, but operates under Parliamentary charters, it has no registered offices, and, therefore no place where, by law, its accounts may be examined. The list stockholders published by the bank is for internal use, and is available to proprietors of bank stock only.



One of the most remarkable facts about the bank of England is that it assesses its own profits for income tax purposes. Not only does this indicate that the bank has something to hide, it is definite evidence that the bank of England has power over the British government. The bank of England is controlled by a governor, deputy governor, and twenty three directors elected by holders of £500 or more of bank stock. There is a strong impression that certain powerful firms had permanently reserved seats on the bank of England board of directors, most of them of foreign origin, such as Goschen, Hambro, Kleinwort, Lazard and Brandt. It just so happened that when the great war broke out in 1914, one director of the bank of England was Baron Bruno von Shroeder who had to be naturalised after that war was declared.



We should always remember the sinister Cunliffe Committee, and its recommendations to put Britain back on the gold standard after the 1914-18 war. The recommendation of the Cunliffe Committee was for the maintenance of a complete and effective gold standard. In plain language, this simply meant that the enormous debt incurred in 8/- and 10/- pounds should be paid back in 20/- pounds. The nation was saddled with a debt more than ten times that existing in pre-war days, in nominal value; but in actual value, in consequence of the depreciation in the purchasing power of the pound, about five times the pre-war debt. This committee recommended that the load on the back of the people should be doubled by a restoration of the pound to the value it had possessed before the banks had lowered its value by lending thousands of millions of imaginary money. Within three years of Montagu Norman taking control as bank of England governor, Britain was reduced to chaos. Unemployment figures rose to approximately 2,000,000. Men who fought to beat the German military gangsters were stabbed in the back by the financial gangsters. Shipbuilding yards closed, never to open again. Slum areas increased, while the defences of the nation were whittled away. There was no money!



The questions which every Britisher, loyal to the principles upon which the British Commonwealth of Nations has been built and the sovereignty of the Monarchy—particularly in the issue of the nation’s money supply—should ask: “Are the British peoples still controlled by a financial policy dictated by a group of aliens? Can we hope to preserve British institutions and British culture under such domination?” Mr. Montagu Norman was openly in favour of supporting the new Hitler movement by 1931. By 1935 the bank of England was openly pro-Nazi, as revealed even in the Financial News of May 15 of that year. A loan of £80,000,000 to Germany would mean that Germany could buy that amount of materials in Britain. The terrible fact emerges that the British people were working to re-arm their future enemies because they did not control financial policy.



But now a new power was established on Europe’s political horizon-namely, Nazi Germany. Hitler had disappointed his critics. His regime was no temporary nightmare, but a system with a good future, and Mr. Norman advised his directors to include Hitler in their plans. There was no opposition, and it was decided that Hitler should get covert help from London’s financial section until Mr. Norman had succeeded in putting sufficient pressure on the Government to make it abandon its pro-French policy for a more promising pro-German orientation.



In May, 1934, a private conference took place between Dr. Schacht and Mr. Norman. They met again at a “secret conclave” at Badenweiler, in the Black Forest, while on their way to a meeting of the bank of International Settlements at Basle. A loan for Nazi Germany was being negotiated. A further meeting between the two bankers took place in October of the same year. Towards the end of 1935 Mr. Norman was again in secret discussion with Dr. Schacht. Already the bank of England had pledged itself to a financial scheme for stabilising the Nazi regime! Mr. Parker asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer whether he is aware that, in the report of the bank of International Settlements, dated May 27, 1940, the names of Mr. Montagu Norman, governor of the bank of England, and Dr. Funk, German Economic Minister, are included together amongst the list of directors.



Circa 1924 Sir Drummond Fraser, vice-president of the Institute of Bankers, said: The governor of the bank of England must be the autocrat who dictates the terms upon which alone the Government can obtain borrowed money. In his biography of Mr. Norman, Mr. Einzig says: His conception of a Central Bank is that it should be a State within a State.



Sir Otto Niemeyer, representing the bank of England and the bank of International Settlements, arrived in New Zealand on September, 1930. A balanced budget was demanded, and a general curtailment of the amount of money in circulation. The same appalling results eventuated as in other parts of the Empire that the agent of the bank of England had visited: Poverty, unemployment, bankruptcies and misery everywhere.



We might briefly note that our British forefathers, who gave us our basic conception of a free society, took action against King John in 1215 at Runnymede, because he was doing what New Zealand Minister of Finance Dictator Nash is doing today: Taking the means of livelihood from certain people. Our forefathers did not demand anything new from King John. They wanted their ancient rights restored. Among the things enumerated in Magna Charta was the demand that even the lowest in the land was entitled to his accustomed means of livelihood. Even if a man broke the law he was to be left with his livelihood.



Since this 329 year old usurpation, we have endured using someone else’s permission slips to pay our debts both public and private. The bible quote ‘render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s’ and Gresham’s law ‘bad money chases out good money’ is how I view these permission slips.



For the select few, these permission slips are absolutely awesome because they get their hands on them before anyone else, and they get to spend them on stuff at old prices which are low, before the new prices, that are higher, are imposed on everyone else.



In each and every aspect of human endeavour, these permission slips are capable of usurping proceedings so that a corrupt outcome is arrived at, as opposed to the proper outcome.



The good news is that in the fullness of time the free market, in terms of gold and silver, will reassert itself, and perhaps bitcoin and cryptocurrency reign alongside them.

The Enemy Within the Empire A SHORT HISTORY OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND By ERIC D. BUTLER. The modern banking system did not exist in Britain until Oliver Cromwell’s regime (46 pages short, link).

‘“In view of the disastrous policy followed by the Bank of England after the last war and the part it is believed to have played in the re-armament of Germany, does not the right hon. Gentleman (Sir John Simon) consider it time that the people knew a bit more about the proprietors of this unique concern?” (Mr. R. Stokes, in the British House of Commons, April 16, 1940)’

‘Most orthodox history that is crammed into the heads of our children is one long list of contradictions. There is no real background to our social development because the main underlying factors have been completely ignored. The part played by the money system in the growth of society has been tremendous; yet how many of our historians mention it? We teach our children about the development of the British Commonwealth of Nations, although the real basis of this growth has been either neglected of distorted, while the development of that powerful, private and anti-social institution, the Bank of England, is very rarely mentioned. If we are really desirous of preserving and developing British culture, it is essential that we attempt to gain at least an elementary knowledge of the attack which was launched against the British people at the time of Cromwell’.

—-

‘Those who seek to re-write history find it a very formidable undertaking, because it has become a “vested interest” with the official historians. Any historian who refused to portray Cromwell as a

saviour of the British people, pointed out that his real name was Williams, and that he belonged to a small group of men who had been enriching themselves at the expense of the Monarchy and the people, while bringing a group of foreigners from Holland to batten on the British people, would not find his books recommended for use in our schools or universities. Our “Whig” historians tell us about the tyrannies of Charles I and Charles II, and how they reigned without Parliament. The impression is given that Parliament in those days was similar to what we have to-day. Nothing is further from the truth. It was comprised of a group of wealthy men who were not very responsible to the British people. The real fight was between the Money Power and Monarchy, with the victory of the Money Power in 1688 when James II was driven off the throne by his son-in-law, William III, who was brought to Britain at the behest of the financial interests. The Bank of England was formed six years later— 1694—and with it began the National Debt. The Bank was formed for the purpose of lending money to the crown and was modeled on the Bank of Amsterdam, founded in 1609, the first bank in Northern Europe’

—-

‘It is essential that we make ourselves conversant with the growth of the forces which paved the way for the establishment of the Bank of England and the debt-system. Anyone who cares to study

British history during the six and a half centuries from the Norman Conquest, until the financiers arrived at the invitation of Cromwell, will find that the Monarchy did exercise its sovereign right of

issuing money. There was adequate money for the people’s needs. Modern history books fail to tell us of the general standard of prosperity and culture which existed prior to the banking swindle. It has remained for such writers as William Cobbett and Thorold Rogers to give us a true picture of those times. Writers like Sir John Fortesque (about 1460) give detailed evidence of the general prosperity of the English people’.

—-

‘The modern banking system did not exist in Britain until Cromwell’s regime. In his history of England, Macaulay says that banking had not started at the time of the Restoration (1660).

Merchants had their strong-boxes and paid out honest coin on demand. A. E. Feaveryear, in The Pound Sterling (Clarendon Press, Oxford, 1931) fixes the origin of English banking as 1662.

Goldsmiths started to give receipts for money held. These were passed about, and thus the cheque and banknote were born. The goldsmiths began to find that they could make more loans than they had cash. Macaulay quotes a pamphlet, published in 1695, as saying: “Indeed, no goldsmith had in his vaults guineas and crowns to the full value of his paper”. In other words, the goldsmiths were swindling their customers by lending, or pretending to lend, what they did not possess. William was finding that his war against France was not very popular. Money was hard to obtain. It

was at that stage that William Paterson, a Scottish economist and financier, hit upon the brilliant idea of forming a Bank, to be called the Bank of England, for the purpose of lending the King

money. Whatever the present supporters of the banking swindle may say, the man who was primarily responsible for the Bank of England frankly admitted what he was doing. In a plan for

forming the bank which he drew up at that time, he said: “The Bank hath benefit of interest on all moneys which it creates out of nothing.”’

—-

‘This Scot knew the real basis of banking, and, unlike his successors, did not bother to conceal it. The merchants of London were very keen on the idea, although the Government of the day was not very enthusiastic. In his History of His Own Times (1693), Bishop Burnet wrote: The fear of centralisation of the money power was indeed the grounds upon which the Tories and Commons fought so bitterly against the founding of the Bank of England, thinking that the bank would grow to be a monopoly. All the money in England would come into their hands, and they would, in a few years, become the masters of the stock and wealth of the nation. Needless to say, the majority of the Whigs favoured the establishment of the Bank. The first Governor was Sir John Doublon, a Dutchman. The formation of the Bank in 1694 was incredibly camouflaged in its authorisation by “The Tonnage Act.” As far as I am aware, there had been no attempt to have the Charter of the Bank revoked until August 13, 1940, when Mr. Stokes, Labour Member for Ipswich, asked the Prime Minister whether there would be time made available to discuss a motion to that end standing in his name. Mr. Attlee, replied, and said that no time for discussion was possible. Which indicates quite clearly that there is very little hope of financial reform from the British Labour Party. Mr. Stokes’s resolution read as follows: That this House calls upon His Majesty’s Government to revoke the Charter of the Bank of England, whereby the right to issue money was passed to private interest in the reign of William and Mary, and to repeal all Acts of Parliament passed in support thereof since its granting, so as to take back for the benefit of the people the power which rightly belongs to them. . .’

UK Column News – 26th July 2023. Andrew Bridgen MP, Northwest Leicestershire: under the uniparty structure people are afraid …either that or they are bought off [from daring to challenge government policy]; the truth is spreading in politics and amongst the general public but I believe the last place that the truth will surface is in Westminster. Labour’s ‘New Britain’ constitution will end Parliament democracy. Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right; experts warn that’s dangerous. More now known about vaccine-acquired immune deficiency syndrome (VAIDS). Personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) as it is currently taught is unlawful and criminal.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

MPs Ruled By Fear And Ignorance—So Who IS Pulling The Strings?

00:38 Trailer for forthcoming UK Column interview: Andrew Bridgen MP deplores “the uniparty”

Daily Sceptic: Labour’s ‘New Britain’ Constitution Will End Parliamentary Democracy

Labour (2022): A New Britain: Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy

Ben Wallace Has A Nice Time At Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change And Chortles About His Novichok And Ukraine Legacy

08:28 Tony Blair Institute for Global Change: Ben Wallace on Britain’s Defence and the Future of NATO

Ministry of Defence on Twitter: Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 July 2023

GOV.UK: Ministry of Defence: Our ministers

MoD Chief Operating Officer: Nina Cope

Nina joined the NCA from High Speed Two (HS2), the largest infrastructure project in Europe, where she was the Director responsible for organisational development and effectiveness.

Repurposed British Army: E-Bikes To The Rescue

19:49 Daily Mail: Charge of the electric bike brigade: British soldiers armed with anti-tank weapons could silently speed around the battlefield on £6,500 off-road e-bikes in Armed Forces technology drive

Electrek: British soldiers may adopt electric bikes fitted with rocket launchers

Police Federation: The challenge of policing e-bikes

Autoevolution: e-Bike Ambulances Are a Thing Now: Emergency Bikes Cuts Response Time in Half

Abolition Of Cash Resisted In Swansea; A Clutch Of Good News

24:04 Freedom of Information request and response: MHRA is told it cannot fob everyone off as organised campaigners

Fan Banter: Video emerges with Swansea disappointed by ‘incident’ at club shop which saw ‘staff abused’

UK Column Shop: Hoodies, t-shirts. hats, bags and more

UK Column commentary: Debi Evans Blog: 25th July 2023

Afru: Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right; experts warn that’s dangerous

Reclaim The Net: Stacey Plaskett Complains That Allowing RFK Jr. To Speak Will Make The Biden Administration “Hesitant” About Stopping “Misinformation”

Task And Purpose: Vet whose service dog died after violent arrest sues police

Brownstone Institute: Idaho Christians Are Compensated $300,000 for Rights Violations

Viewer’s pyramid diagram inspired by Iain Davis: Global public/private partnership: How it works

UK Column: Letters to the Editor: Summer 2023

UK Column article: More now known about vaccine-acquired immune deficiency syndrome (VAIDS)

WEF: “It’s A Virus That We Don’t Know Yet”

33:29 World Economic Forum: Disease X – this is how we should prepare for the next big virus

The White House: FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

NHS: Bronchiolitis

AstraZeneca: Beyfortus approved in the US for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in infants

FDA: FDA Approves New Drug to Prevent RSV in Babies and Toddlers

ClinicalTrials.gov: A Study to Evaluate the Safety of MEDI8897 for the Prevention of Medically Attended Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Lower Respiratory Track Infection (LRTI) in High-risk Children

Ukraine’s Large Stem Cell Research Samples

38:55 BBC (2005): Ukraine baby theft claims probed

BBC (2005): Ukrainian baby hospital hits back

BBC (2006): Ukraine babies in stem cell probe

European Centre for Law and Justice: The case of the missing children; Lost babies and corpses without organs fuel allegations of trafficking in body parts in Ukraine

EmCell: “World’s pioneers of stem cell research and therapy”—Address: Kyiv 03143, Ukraine

Ballooning Cost For HS2 At Home, But Turkey Gets £680 Million—Was It A Bribe To Let Sweden Join NATO?

42:18 Zero Hedge: Hersh Exposes The Real ‘Quid Pro Quo’ That Changed Erdogan’s Mind About Sweden

The London Economic: UK announces £680m for new high-speed electric railway… in TURKEY

GOV.UK: UK backs £680m loan guarantee for new high-speed electric railway in Turkey

The Guardian: Arrest of French publisher in London referred to police watchdog

Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation: Report on use of Schedule 7 powers (Ernest Moret)

Pay With Your (Chipped) Hand—For Your Convenience

47:28 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield: The Realities and Risks of Neuroweapons

Washington Times: China crafts weapons to alter brain function; report says tech meant to influence government leaders

Medical Countermeasures: BARDA seeks submissions for the development of advanced microphysiological immune tissue platforms through the DRIVe ImmuneChip+ program

BBC: The microchip implants that let you pay with your hand

Marqeta: The European payments landscape in 2030

The Exposé: CBDCs are a solution for a problem we don’t have, and they want to implant it under our skin

Metro: Shoppers can soon pay for groceries by waving their hand

Amazon One: “A fast, FREE identity service that allows you to enter, identify, and pay using only your palm.”

PSHE—Rights Lawyer Puts Whitehall On Notice: They Are Breaking Multiple Laws By Letting Schools Sexualise And Indoctrinate Children

53:30 Clerksroom: Dr Anna Loutfi (PhD) Barrister

Reclaim The Media: PSHE as Currently Taught is UNLAWFUL and CRIMINAL

Air And Space Forces: Air Force Dropping ‘Vice’ Commander Title; Now It’s ‘Deputy’

And Finally: Batman and Robin Meme

1,884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests in 2.5 Years, 1,310 Dead (link).

‘Good Sciencing has been maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who suffered major medical issues in 2021, 2022, and the first half of 2023’.

‘According to Good Sciencing, all of the athletes on the list share one common factor: They suffered sudden serious health issues after receiving one or more doses of Covid shots’.

Matt Hancock ignored 11 experts’ advice on deadly Covid protocol (link).

‘Another major concern of the panel was the fact that NG163 states: “Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression.”’

‘This is probably the most frightening line ever to be written into a NICE guideline as it’s telling nurses not to be put off giving the prescribed drugs due to a fear that the patient’s breathing will dramatically slow down. They’re being told to disregard any concerns and administer the drugs anyway’.

‘Doctors prescribing the meds – and many of the nurses giving them – KNOW that using Midazolam and morphine together will slow down breathing (to the point of death if it’s administered continuously via a syringe driver) but this very clear instruction is telling them not to worry about that! How many medics administered this killer cocktail of ‘end of life drugs’ to patients, not all of whom were presenting with respiratory symptoms – or, in some cases, appearing to have nothing more than a positive result from a non-diagnostic, not fit-for-purpose PCR test – knowing it was going to kill them?’

‘Some doctors and nurses have since admitted wondering about the potentially lethal effect of this combination of benzodiazepines and opioids and knew that the doses they were giving were way too high (something else that was a point of concern in the letter), but very few spoke out and the vast majority just continued to follow orders. Sadly, as we know from the Nuremberg Trials, the excuse of “just following orders” does not stand up in court. (And, whether they knew the dangers of what they were doing or not, court is where many of these obedient ‘angels of death’ will end up.)’

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest at USC Basketball Practice. He Was FULLY VACCINATED Against Covid With Many Boosters. PRAYING HE MAKES A FULL RECOVERY!!! Young, Healthy 18-year-olds ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO EXPERIENCE THIS… ⚠️ (tweet).

It’s not a coincidence the unvaccinated aren’t ‘Dying Suddenly’…and it’s not a coincidence that WEF/UN/WHO wanted their ‘vaccine’ documents hidden for 70+ years…and it’s definitely not a coincidence that they tried to censor RFK Jr at a Censorship Meeting on Vaccine Safety. (tweet).

Here a blood clot, there a blood clot, everywhere a blood clot (tweet).

Remdesivir was Tony Fauci’s pet drug — and he “knew that Remdesivir would kill you.” How does it kill you? “Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse.” “All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. ‘We’ve never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.’ Because it wasn’t the virus; it was the remdesivir.” (tweet).

Will team owners and athletic coaches start paying attention? “For our healthy children & the majority of our [military], the data show that the risk for myocarditis is greater than the benefit of the vaccine products. As a physician…bound to do no harm, my opinion is that we should not mandate harm.”-Former Airforce Flight Surgeon, deployed to Iraq twice, double board-certified Pediatric Cardiologist, Kirk Milhoan, MD, testifying on Capitol Hill, December 2022 (tweet).

