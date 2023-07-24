Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-24. NY Times Admits Covid Deaths Were WAY OVERCOUNTED! U.S. Mil saw 151% incr Myocarditis a/ jab rollout

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

NY Times Admits Covid Deaths Were WAY OVERCOUNTED! (link).

‘The New York Times is (finally) acknowledging that COVID death totals have likely been dramatically inflated, perhaps by as much as a third. This was widely described as a “conspiracy theory” from nearly the beginning of the pandemic’.

Happening Now: A top Pentagon official has confirmed that the U.S. Military saw a 151 percent increase in Myocarditis after the vaccine rollouts for service members. After research some studies have shown that the vaccine didn’t prevent Covid infections yet the military made them mandatory. Now that we’re seeing the results it appears the vaccine wasn’t to benefit our military, but instead hinder it’s ability to stay healthy and ready. Why would they risk the security of our nation for profit? (tweet).

UK Column News – 24th July 2023. #ClimateScam: If you can’t question it, it’s not science, it’s propaganda. BBC broadcasting (temperature) misinformation daily. Question everything. “Heatwave” scam exposed: European Space Agency uses land temperatures claiming air temperatures! The ESA did not bother to mention how the surface temperature is much hotter than the 2 meter air temperature. #Together’s core principles: No future overreach in the name of ‘safety’. We say #NeverAgain to lockdowns. This was a huge policy failure, which must be acknowledged and never repeated; Uphold fundamental rights for citizens, applying unified pressure when legislation puts these at risk; Safeguarding open debate and free speech. We must have the freedom to discuss and challenge ideas in order to progress as a society; Freedom to congregate and protest. Our fundamental right to meet, organise, protest, pray, dance and socialise is ours and ours alone. In a functioning democracy, this cannot be removed by the State. This was entirely wrong and should never be repeated; Medical treatment must never be mandated and freely given informed consent, without coercion, is essential. Medical treatment should never be a condition of employment or of participating in society in any way; Privacy and anonymity are a fundamental right and enormously important for citizens in daily life. The extension of Digital IDs and CBDCs create worrying surveillance possibilities by their very design. We must remain vigilant to ensure they are not abused; We, the public, must always be heard and not treated with contempt or sidelined. Our voices must be heard by those in power. During the evacuation, Rostislav Zhuravlyov, a journalist from RIA Novosti new agency, died of injuries caused by a cluster munition. UK strongly condemns all attacks on journalists and media workers (just not the attack on Rostislav Zhuravlyov).

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Climate Conning—Arson Is “Climate Change”, Scorchio Temperatures Cheatingly Taken At Ground Level Rather Than From Ambient Air

00:20 Libertarian Party (Australia): John Ruddick MLC—Maiden speech to the New South Wales legislature

Laurence Fox on Twitter: #ClimateScam depicting a sticker saying:

If you can’t question it, it’s not science, it’s propaganda

Bernie’s Tweets: BBC —broadcasting misinformation daily

Dr Robin Monotti on Twitter: Heatwave scam exposed: Surface temperatures were recorded, not the usual standard temperatures recorded at two metres (six feet) above ground level.

Daily Mail: Viewers see red over ‘misleading’ maps that appeared to include Britain among European countries experiencing scorching temperatures—despite poor weather in the UK

The Telegraph: SNP plans to ban sale of homes with gas boilers

The dancing nurses are back, this time to fight climate (clip filmed at the time when Liz Truss was Prime Minister)

Censorship Schemes—Private Contractor ACE ‘Helping’ Ofcom Beat That Old Undefined Chestnut, ‘Harm’

09:54 GOV.UK: Case study: Helping Ofcom build an evidence base around online harms

Ofcom has so far published two reports created by ACE, on user-generated content (UGC)-enabled frauds and scams and mitigating illegal harms: a snapshot

GOV.UK: Accelerated Capability Environment

Lichfield Live: Lichfield school achieves online safety accreditation

National Education Group Ltd: National Online Safety

C-SPAN: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Others Testify on Censorship and Free Speech

National Governments Have Until November To Reject The Proposed WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty

18:05 WHO: International Health Regulations

Governing Pandemics: The Governing Pandemics Timeline

WHO: Webcast of the joint WGHIR and INB meeting: 21 and 24 July 2023

James Roguski on Substack: Worldwide: Exit The WHO

GOV.UK: Will Quince was appointed Minister of State at Department of Health and Social Care on 7 September 2022. Contact information for Will Quince

Hansard: Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement—Volume 731: debated on 17 April 2023

UK Column Article: Let’s Talk About France: A story of mitigation

Next livestream: The Great Net Zero Debate—Part 1—Tuesday 13:00

Together Declaration: Free Our Streets

Economy: Burgeoning Interest Rates, Collapsing Investments

25:11 Bank Of Russia: Bank of Russia increases key rate by 100 b.p. to 8.50% p.a

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (India): Centre prohibits export of Non Basmati White Rice

Trading Economics: Wheat—2023 Data

The Telegraph: Cartoon by Blower: Big Banker is watching you

US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Gene Therapies—Missed Opportunities?

32:11 WorldNetDaily: Biden preparing to change rules to attack pro-life movement

Politico: Biden’s HIPAA expansion for abortion draws criticism, lawsuit threats

Politico: The Next Generation of Health Care Therapies (This event is presented by Pfizer)

… how government and industry can work collaboratively to optimize patient access to gene therapies in a cost-effective, sustainable way. We also will explore the opportunities for increased access to gene therapies and how barriers that limit access to gene therapies are missed opportunities …

Popinjay Becomes Mockingjay: How Long Will Trudeau Last?

39:00 National Post: Trudeau motorcade swarmed by protesters in Belleville, Ont., causing PM to cut appearance short

Global News: Video: Trudeau swarmed by dozens of protesters in Belleville

Protester: “You’re a criminal”

Western Standard: Narcissistic personality? Justin Trudeau defines narcissism

Is The Ukraine War Running Out Of Men And Materiel?

44:33 Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (23 July 2023): Despite any attempts to break our state and our people, we know that Ukraine has a future

The Wrong Side onTelegram: “The soldiers are running out…”

On Ukrainian television they commented on the current state of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine[.] But for the Kyiv regime, this fact does not matter to anyone, because for Zelensky and the collective West it does not matter what huge losses the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer. The plan is simple—”Until the last Ukrainian”.

The Telegraph: Ukraine and the West are facing a devastating defeat

Financial Times: Nato must support Ukraine with clearer road map to membership

Washington Post: Ukraine begins firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions at Russian forces

Reuters: War reporter’s death prompts Russian outrage over Ukraine’s alleged use of cluster bombs

GOV.UK (2022): UK strongly condemns all attacks on journalists and media workers—British statement to the OSCE

Children Abused, Homeless Sent To Predictable Deaths—But The Law Has Its Eyes On Bus Lanes And Glasgow City Council Demonstrably Doesn’t Care

52:07 UK Column article: Fornethy—The Fairbairn Connections

Daily Record: Scots ‘hell hotel’ tycoons received more than £25m while 40 homeless residents died

Glasgow Live: Glasgow City Council generates one of the UK’s highest incomes from bus lane fines

Glasgow City Council: Statement from leader Susan Aitken on Glasgow United’s use of the council-owned Greenfield Football Centre

Anything Goes With James English: I Am Not a RAPIST—Footballer David Goodwillie Speaks Out for the First Time

UK Column Article: Fornethy Residential School—The strange tale of its sale

CDC Preparing For Another ‘Tripledemic’?

59:49 Yahoo: Ready for another ‘tripledemic’? CDC prepares for a winter of ‘3 bugs out there’

WHO: WHO Director-General’s keynote speech at the 12th International AIDS Society conference on HIV Science—23 July 2023

🚨💉 Ex Newcastle Utd Star Shaka Hislop working for ESPN collapses live on TV. He’s now in a stable condition. This is not normal. Government & Health Officials need an URGENT Investigation into why this is happening & excess mortality levels. They don’t because the answer will mean a lot of powerful people end up in jail. (tweet).

On July 21, 2021, President Biden claimed that people who were vaccinated could not be harmed by COVID. This was a lie. It was unethical. It undermined informed consent. Why does the Biden administration complain about “misinformation” but not take responsibility for its own? (tweet).

