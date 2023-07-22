Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-22. Degrade deadly spike proteins: nattokinase, bromelain and curcumin. Did BBC contribute 2m excess deaths?

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Degrade Deadly Spike Proteins: Here’s How in 96 Seconds, Per Dr. Peter McCullough “We infer that people who have taken the vaccine have gotten a lot more of the deadly spike protein in their body than people who have gotten the infection,” Dr. @P_McCulloughMD denoted to @naomirwolf . “And the big news now is that we have products that can 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 the spike protein.” Here’s what Dr. McCullough recommends: 1. Nattokinase – Multiple preclinical studies suggest it degrades spike proteins. 2. Bromelain – Works separately from nattokinase to target spike. 3. Circumin – Has randomized trials of people who have taken the vaccine showing benefit. —————————— Share with a friend in need. And follow (@VigilantFox ) for more informative and newsworthy clips. (tweet).

BREAKING: New report reveals that the BBC could be responsible for contributing to the excess deaths of two million people due to censoring the dangers of the mRNA COVID vaccines. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 21st July 2023. Online Safety = Mass Surveillance: the proposed changes to the Investigatory Powers Act constitute a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy. The IPA also specifies that those persons in receipt of a notice, or any person employed or engaged for the purposes of that person’s business, must not disclose the existence or contents of the notice to any person without the permission of the Secretary of State. For this reason, it is Home Office policy to neither confirm nor deny the existence of any notices. Legal opinion finds online safety bill may breach international law. BIS blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new; real-time settlement on blockchain; tokenization of assets; global ‘unified ledger’ of assets; private ledger for banks, open ‘retail’ ledger for the public; interoperability – ISO 20022; smart contracts and IoT; total centralization – no peer2peer; central banks are only ‘trusted’ source of money; central banks will have ‘sovereign immunity’; ‘crypto is bad’; ‘decentralization is dangerous’. The shadowy history of the secret bank that runs the world, tower of Basel by Adam Lebor; “an absorbing and thorough examination of one of the world’s most important, yet opaque, institutions.” – Reuters. How the bank of England ‘helped Nazis sell gold stolen from Czechs’. Head of the central bank of central banks says central banks will have total control of how you spend your money. Natwest CEO apologises to Nigel Farage for Coutts account closure, Coutts decided that his views “do not align with our values”, documents show. This is supposedly related to politically exposed persons (PEP) regime but Nigel seems to a politically undesirable person. David Cartland – the honest doctor who refuses to be silenced. Switch off BBC lies, watch UK Column. CO2 is not a pollutant.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thomson with today’s UK Column News.

Orwellian British Surveillance: Incorporating telcos into the spooknet

00:25 BBC: Apple slams UK surveillance-bill proposals

GOV.UK: International statement: End-to-end encryption and public safety (accessible version)

Open consultation: Revised Investigatory Powers Act notices regimes consultation

UK Parliament: Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay’s amendment, After Clause 111

Open Rights Group: Legal opinion finds Online Safety Bill may breach international law

UK Column interview: Where there’s no will, there’s no way: Why artificial intelligence will never rule the world—Transcribed

‘Smart’ Contracts and the Internet Of Things: Central banks’ oathless ‘sovereign immunity’ to program money

08:50 Finextra Research: US instant payment network FedNow goes live

World Bank: Data: Fast Payment System

Bank for International Settlements: III: Blueprint for the future monetary system

21st Century Wire: The 7 Pillars of a Global CBDC System

Waterstones: Tower of Basel by Adam LeBor – Banking

The Guardian (2013): How Bank of England ‘helped Nazis sell gold stolen from Czechs’

Atlantic Council: Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker

Gold And Silver UK: Bank for International Settlements general manager Agustín Carstens says Central Bank Digital Currency will give Central Banks “absolute control” over money

Electronic Frontier Foundation: Stop the RESTRICT Act and Pass Real Privacy Legislation

PEPs or PUPs? Farage Says Treasury Forced NatWest Group To Feign Apology For Unbanking Him

22:40 Independent: Pressure builds on Coutts CEO over claims he kept his NatWest boss in the dark over Farage fiasco

GB News: NatWest boss Alison Rose offers an apology to Nigel Farage

Financial Times: Rishi Sunak pledges crackdown on practice by UK banks

Rishi Sunak: “Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

UK Parliament: Politically Exposed Persons Regime

Kerch Bridge Attack: A British Hand, A Starvation Narrative Outcome?

30:50 BBC: Ben Wallace: Ukraine has ‘tragically become a battle lab’ for war technology

The Grayzone (2022): EXPOSED: Before Ukraine blew up Kerch Bridge, British spies plotted it

The Grayzone: Leaked files suggest hidden British hand in latest Kerch Bridge strike

Prevail Partners: Prevail Partners Ltd is a British Risk Management company

Thomas in Winslow: About TIW

PBS: Russia launches strike on Odesa in retaliation for attack on Crimea bridge

RT News: Kiev threatens to sink civilian ships bound for Russia

RT News: Five EU nations push to extend ban on Ukrainian grain

Hungary Today: Toxic Contamination Found in Grain from Ukraine

News In France: For the first time, Marine Le Pen calls the delivery of arms to Ukraine “irresponsible”

MI6 Chief Urges Russians To Spy For UK; Makes The Wrongest Possible Claim About Capabilities Of AI

42:30 GOV.UK: Speech by Sir Richard Moore, head of SIS, 19 July 2023, visiting Prague “in a spirit of humility”

I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open.

UK Column interview: Where there’s no will, there’s no way: Why artificial intelligence will never rule the world—Transcribed

UK Column interview: David Cartland—The honest doctor who refuses to be silenced

HOPE Sussex: Freedom Music Festival – 21st, 22nd & 23rd of July 2023

AV: Alternative View Events—AV13, October 2023

Kent Online: We meet the Rebels on Roundabouts spreading conspiracy theories in Kent (photograph of yellow board mentioning UK Column)

BBC: Supporting public service reporting

UK Column Article: Let’s Talk About France: A story of mitigation

Child Sexualisation: Plainly Internationally Coordinated

48:30 Gript (Ireland): Tusla RSE guide urges staff to learn about “crossdressers” & “drag”

Die Tagespost (Austria): Sex education: resistance is forming

CNE News: Child is not a sexual being, Austrian parents say in petition

Vårt Land (Norway): Survey—seven out of ten children and teenagers do not want the minimum age of sexual consent to be lowered

CNE News: Norwegians criticise proposal about sexual consent of children

Reduxx: “Queer” Academic Suggests Pedophilia Be Taught in Schools as an Innate Sexuality

The Christian Institute: Finnish Christian MP cleared of ‘hate crime’ charges over Bible tweet faces new trial

BBC Vilify Is Confused: Tobias ‘Afghan’ Ellwood Is Right And Wrong Simultaneously

53:10 Independent: Tory MP Tobias Ellwood deletes video ‘lauding’ Taliban in Afghanistan

The Guardian: Tory MPs try to oust Tobias Ellwood from defence role for praising Taliban

Daily Mail: Tobias Ellwood ‘faces being OUSTED as Commons Defence Committee chair’ and is branded an ‘idiot’ for ‘propaganda video’ praising the Taliban… as the Afghan rulers water-cannon women rights protesters

Ellwood’s tweeted mea culpa

BBC: Taliban: MP claims Afghanistan a ‘country transformed’

BBC: Inside the Taliban’s war on drugs—opium poppy crops slashed

Moves To Ban Dutch And German Opposition Parties

57:50 Forum voor Democratie: Banning Forum for Democracy? Bosma and Baudet challenge Interior Minister

De Telegraaf: Forum for Democracy seizes opportunity of conversation about democracy to oppose party ban

T-Online (Germany): What the suitability review of the AfD district administrator is all about

Red Pill Germany: AfD Gains Executive Power for the First Time in a German District

Remix News: ‘Open the borders!’—To defeat the AfD party, Germany must bring in more migrants and give them immediate voting rights, claims founder of migrant rescue boat NGO

Hunter Problems—Biden Bribery

1:00:03 Daily Mail: Bombshell FBI document detailing alleged $10M Biden bribery scheme: Burisma CEO said Hunter was ‘stupid’ but necessary to keep on board because ‘his dad’ could ‘protect’ them from ‘problems’

Council On Foreign Relations (2018): Foreign Affairs Issue Launch with Former Vice President Joe Biden

So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.)

21st Century Wire: Hunting for Hunter: Evidence Reveals Biden, Burisma Ukraine Bond Scandal, Tied to U.S. Firm

