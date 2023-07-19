Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-19. Cardiac arrest in Israel huge surge 192% 2021, 225% 2022. Autism 1/10k to 1/36 last 60y. Allergic rhinitis 30X

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Cardiac arrest diagnosis in Israel 🇮🇱 What could have possibly caused the huge surge in 2021 and 2022? 🧐 _ (tweet).

–

–

“Vax-Unvax, Let the Science Speak” — a sneak peak into Dr. Brian Hooker’s new book. The book is based on over one hundred studies in the peer-reviewed literature that consider vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations. For years, unvaccinated children have been portrayed as sickly disease spreaders. Let the science speak! (tweet).

Allergic rhinitis 30X, allergy 3.9X, ADHD 4.2X, autism 4.2X, eczema 2.9X, learning disability 5.2X, neurodevelopmental disorder 3.7X, neurodevelopmental disorder in preterm 14.5X.

–

–

In the last 60yrs no childhood disease has exploded like autism from 1 in 10000 to 1 in 36. Dr Peter McCullough’s conclusion is that the childhood vaccination schedule is to blame and his analysis of the data is compelling: 200 papers show autism is related to the immune system. 800 papers link autism to hyper vaccination. He believes it’s related to the inflammation of hyper vaccination and it can happen with any vaccine. Years ago Dr Andrew Wakefield had his career destroyed for making the simple suggestion that vaccines like the MMR shot should not be combined. Untold damage has been done to generations and the time is fast approaching when Big Pharma will be held to account. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 19th July 2023. Centene – the toxic firm that’s rapidly expanding into our NHS: This “NHS” surgery (Trowbridge surgery in Hackney) is now owned by a US health company Centene Corporation. UK MHRA to recognise medicine approvals including from FDA and EMA. Stop ‘gaslighting’ people left ill by Covid jabs, says BMJ study. Those injured are ignored by NHS GPs and government. UK to pay out over £11.5m in Covid-19 vaccine damages. Oxford researchers ‘struggling’ to get details on vaccine damages. Oxford researchers map Covid vaccine compensation schemes: 4,000 COVID-19 (jab) claims as of 6 March 2023 with 334 claims relating to death. The Great Lie: under the cloak of ‘immigration action’ the numbers will be increased to drive multi-cultural Britain as required by the rules based international order plan. Immigration as a political weapon to undermine society. UN Special representative for migration Peter Sutherland KCMG 2012: “the EU should be doing its best to encourage mass migration to undermine the homogeneity of European countries” first reported by UKC on 13 July 2018.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Cheryl Grainger.

Levantine Front: West Pressuring Russia; Israel Bombards Syria Again; US Troops Naïvely Say They’re Off To Fight Jihadis

​​00:26 AP: Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

​​Al Monitor: Russian fighter jets harass US drones over Syria twice in 24 hours

​​Al Monitor: Russia, Iran quietly coordinating in Syria to pressure US, official says

​​Video: American officer says cluster munitions are “irresponsible” and “not good” (unless it’s their allies using them)

​​Kurdistan 24: Syria condemns ‘illegal entry’ of French delegation

​​Video: A young man in tears after his house was destroyed in the fire from Israel attacks

​​Geopolitics & Empire: Iurie Roşca (former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova): There’s No Multipolarity, Only One Global Center of Real Power

​​UK Column Exclusive: BARDA Deep Dive With Debi Evans and Cheryl Grainger—US-UK-EU Mutual Medicines Recognition Agreement, Bleeding Us Dry

​​15:15 British Medical Journal: US public investment in development of mRNA Covid–19 vaccines: retrospective cohort study

​​Financial Times (2021): NHS shares English hospital data with dozens of companies

​​Morning Star: Centene—the toxic firm that’s rapidly expanding into our NHS

​​Centene Corporation: Managed Care & Healthcare Solutions

​​National Association of Counties (USA): Hon. Xavier Becerra—National Association of Counties

​​US Department of Health and Human Services: HHS Organizational Charts Office of Secretary and Divisions

​​US Department of Health and Human Services: BARDA: Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

​​HHS Preparedness and Response: BARDA Strategic Plan: Gary Disbrow, PhD, BARDA Director

​​Medical Countermeasures Gov: BARDA’S Strategic Plan 2022-2026—Medical Countermeasures

​​FDA: FDA and European Union Announce Mutual Recognition Agreement for Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practice Inspections of Animal Drugs

​​European Medicines Agency: Mutual recognition agreements (MRA)

​​JD Supra: UK MHRA to recognise medicine approvals including from FDA and EMA

​​GOV.UK: MHRA announces new recognition routes to facilitate safe access to new medicines with seven international partners

​​GOV.UK: Project Orbis

​​Project Orbis is coordinated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

​​Image: Mutual recognition of British, EU and American medicines regulators in the interests of rapid counter-measures for national security

​​Debi Evans Blog: 18 July 2023

​​Freedom Music Festival: 21st, 22nd & 23rd of July 2023

​​UK Column Interview: Talking Architecture with Léon Krier

​​Forthcoming UK Column Interview: The Honest Doctor who refuses to be silenced—Dr David Cartland: Thursday 13:00

​​The Sickness That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Covid Vaccine Damage

​​34:18 Research Professional News: Stop ‘gaslighting’ people left ill by Covid jabs, says BMJ study

​​Research Professional News: UK to pay out over £11.5m in Covid–19 vaccine damages

​​Research Professional News: Oxford researchers ‘struggling’ to get details on vaccine damages

​​Research Professional News: Oxford researchers map Covid vaccine compensation schemes

​​BBC’s Terrorist Documentary Disappears Without Explanation After UK Column Coverage

​​37:14 Kurdistan 24: U.S. Slams Syria for Narcotics Trade, after launch of Global Coalition against Synthetic Drugs

​​UK Column Article (with a clip from Extra): Why is the BBC apparently featuring terrorists in its documentaries? (BBC’s report has now been pulled from iPlayer for British viewers)

​​Tony Blair Has The Future of Britain Mapped, With Sir Keir Starmer And An All-Star Cast Of Friends

​​42:34 I News: More children than ever are simply not turning up to school. Why does nobody care?

​​GOV.UK: Autumn term 2022/23: Pupil absence in schools in England

​​Tony Blair Institute for Global Change: The Future of Learning: Delivering Tech-Enabled Quality Education for Britain

​​Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Twitter: The Future of Britain

​​Sky News: The NHS is ‘not serving its purpose’ and needs to ‘cooperate with private sector’, says Tony Blair

​Exasperation In ​​South West Wales: Continuous Increased Immigration Into The UK—Why?

​​47:20 Channel 4 News: Bid to stop arrival of 300 asylum seekers in Welsh village rejected by High Court

​​UK Home Office on Twitter: “BREAKING: The Illegal Migration Bill has passed Parliament and will become law.” (Have we heard this before?)

​​Brian Gerrish’s analysis exactly five years ago: Immigration as a political weapon to undermine society

​​UN Special Representative for Migration Peter Sutherland KCMG in 2012:

​​The EU should be doing its best to encourage mass migration to undermine the homogeneity of European countries.

​​The Guardian (2019): Peter Ball, former C of E bishop jailed for sexual abuse, dies at 87

​​The Telegraph: Met agree payout with Daniel Morgan’s family over axe murder failures

​​The Guardian (2021): What’s happened at the BBC and the Met police shows the perils of groupthink

​​Military Strategy Magazine: The Strategy of the Mind: Maoism and Culture War in the West

​​Assad Can’t Be Frozen Out For Ever

​​55:12 The Economist: Syria’s president wants non-Muslim religions to help end his pariah status

​​Asimov’s Dream Materialises: Robots Stiltedly Tell Us They’re Here To Help And Not At All To Take Over The Galaxy

​​58:38 The Independent: Meet the AI human-like robots that can do our jobs

​​Euronews: “World’s first mass-produced” humanoid robot to tackle labour shortages amid ageing population

​​Interesting Engineering: Sensory finger: Startup teaches robots the feeling of a touch

​​International Telecommunication Union: Summit 23—AI for Good

​​The Independent: Watch as robots take part in UN discussion on AI in healthcare

–

–

Australia to Stop Reporting Cases of Myocarditis After Covid Vaccinations (link).

‘According to data from the administration’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) as of July 17, there have been 3,823 incidents of pericarditis in Australia as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine, with six of those cases ending in death’.

‘There have been 1,330 cases of myocarditis to date, with 17 resulting in death’.

—-

‘The DAEN website reports that 7,452 of the 7,834 adverse responses to Moderna’s various vaccinations in Australia were directly related to the vaccine. Furthermore, 38 people have passed away as a result of bad reactions to Moderna Spikevax immunizations’.

–