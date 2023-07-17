Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-17. Excess deaths DK, FI, NO, GB start heading higher. SV40 known cancer-promoter. And yes, they’re in the shots

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Can you see when excess deaths in Denmark 🇩🇰, Finland 🇫🇮, Norway 🇳🇴 & the U.K. 🇬🇧 start heading higher…all moving in LOCKSTEP 🤔 Can you see it yet; can you? @TheChiefNerd @BernieSpofforth @Demo2020cracy @DocAhmadMalik @CartlandDavid @ClareCraigPath @TonyHinton2016 @DrLoupis (tweet).

🚨 Cancer Virus Found in COVID Shots: “This Is Looking Very Bad,” Says Dr. Peter McCullough “SV40 is a known cancer-promoting segment of DNA. And yes, they’re in the shots,” reported @P_McCulloughMD. “What I’m telling you is the shots promote cancer through SV40, and they inhibit our ability to fight cancer by suppressing the tumor suppressor system. So now this is looking very bad. Every system is showing cancer rates are up. So, that’s inarguable. The big question is, how much of this is due to the vaccines?” (tweet).

UK Column News – 17th July 2023. CPTPP, eleven countries, tariff free trade, value to the UK economy £1.8 billion over 15 years, GDP +0.08%, fast-growing Pacific region. Accessing CPTPP without a national digital regulatory strategy? Hard policy challenges for the UK. The UK government is in effect using Free Trade Agreements (FTA) as a major policy tool to attain its ambition to become a “champion of the international flow of data”. Doing so without a clear domestic digital trade policy is unwise. Global Britain in a competitive age, the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy; sovereignty: the ability of the British people to elect their political representatives democratically in line with their constitutional traditions, and to do so free from coercion and manipulation. This encompasses the ability of citizens to protect their individual sovereignty within the rule of law, ensuring that their rights and liberties are protected, including online. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people”- U.S. Constitution, Tenth Amendment. The Constitution does not grant the federal government explicit authority over education indicating that this power should be left to the states or to the people themselves. Rudolf Flesch books ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’—1955, Why Johnny Still Can’t Read’—1981. Wealth falls from a peak of 840% of GDP in Q1 2021 to 650% in Q1 2023. A £2.1 trillion fall in cash terms. The biggest fall in household wealth since the Second World War. What is the biggest problem with rising interest rates? Rising cost of government debt is an even bigger problem than rising cost of peoples mortgages, says @ClaerB, as second problem affects less than 1-in-3 households. Everyone is affected by first problem. A brewery of ideas to steer society away from the NWO: it was only a matter of time before a sizable number of citizens from the U.S., as well as some from abroad, would realise that America’s current two-party political system is largely a con-job and reflects the political defects of most of the world at large; and that certain vital issues will never see the light of day unless the “legacy” media is eclipsed by savvy alternative media outlets. Robin Monotti: I grew up when 40C in Rome was normal. Now only 33. No need for psychedelic coloured psyops.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Whitehall’s “Comprehensive and Progressive” Agreement for Warmed-Over Trans-Pacific Partnership—Straight From EU Globalism to Global Britain Data Blob

00:19 10 Downing Street Twitter: Funky and fun CPTPP video

GOV.UK: UK signs Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

UK Parliament: The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

GOV.UK: Guidance: National Data Strategy

GOV.UK (2020): Speech: Global Britain and the CPTPP

Elizabeth Truss (When Foreign Secretary):

Membership of CPTPP would hitch the UK to the fast-growing Pacific region. It also helps us strengthen our ties with some of our key international allies like Canada, Singapore and Australia.

This to me is about strengthening the group of countries that believe in free trade but also believe in the rules-based global system.

University of Sussex: Accessing CPTPP without a national digital regulatory strategy? Hard policy challenges for the UK

What Is The Navy For? UK Shaping The International Order Of The Future “Post-Covid Order” With Novel Definitions of Sovereignty and Prosperity

06:58 Royal Navy: HMS Cardiff makes her public debut as shipbuilders roll out new frigate

BAE Systems: Type 26 frigate HMS Cardiff emerges on Govan skyline

MOD: Setting the context: current capability plans to enable Integrated Force 30

UK Defence Journal: The Royal Navy of 2030—How will it look?

GOV.UK: Global Britain in a Competitive Age: the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy

UK Parliament: It is broke—and it’s time to fix it: The UK’s defence procurement system—Report Summary

Education: Why Johnny Can’t Read—Decades of Preventable Folly in Literacy and Mathematics Strategy

17:01 Brookings: The pandemic has had devastating impacts on learning. What will it take to help students catch up?

K–12 Dive: Biden’s proposed $90B Education Department budget features tuition-free community college

On The Issues (2004): Michael Peroutka on Education

Ground News: The Unconstitutional Impact of the US Department of Education: Detrimental Effects on Student Education

Wikipedia: Why Johnny Can’t Read

Sequel (1981): Why Johnny Still Can’t Read

Unaffordable Government Debt; Housing Market Reset?

27:43 Financial Times: Andrew Bailey vs the renters?

Resolution Foundation: Peaked interest? What higher interest rates mean for the size and distribution of UK household wealth

UK Column article: Why is the BBC apparently featuring terrorists in its documentaries?

UK Column website section: Censored

UK Column article with embedded audio and video: A Brewery of Ideas to Steer Society Away from the NWO

UK Column article: Reckless Endangerment: Fire Safety at Fornethy Residential School

Kennedy Bid And The Slur ‘Conspiracy Theorist’

37:20 New York Magazine: On the Cover: How a Conspiracy-Spewing Literal Kennedy Took On the Mantle of Populist Outsider

Wikipedia: Advance Publications

UK Hypersonic Missile Defence—Might Be Ready By 2029

44:54 BBC: Crimea bridge: Russia blames new Crimea bridge attack on Ukraine

CNN: Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack on key Crimea bridge

UK Parliament: Hypersonic missiles

Evening Standard: MoD set to spend £1 billion boosting UK’s hypersonic missile ability

Has Ben Wallace Lost The Plot?

52:03 Washington Post: Britain’s defense chief, a contender to run NATO, lays out his vision

BBC: Ben Wallace to quit as defence secretary at next cabinet reshuffle

Sky: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s ‘we are not Amazon’ jibe at Ukraine a real warning about the risk of war fatigue

Ben Wallace: tweets in Ukrainian that oddly assert that he made his Amazon remarks “last year” (rather than at Vilnius this month)

Lurid Weather Map Jokes—What Is The Punchline?

56:28 Robin Monotti:

I grew up when 40°C in Rome was normal. Now only 33. No need for psychedelic coloured psyops.

Talk TV: “It’s An Absolute Sodding Miracle Humans Survived!” Julia Hartley-Brewer On “Heatwave Hysteria”

🚨🚨Did you know that, ‘the Spanish Flu’ was caused by a #Vaccine ?? Frederick Lamont Gates injected the USA army on behalf of ‘the Rockefeller Foundation’ at Fort Riley!! They were injected with an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis’ #Vaccine derived from horses!!😳😳 “The so called, ‘Spanish flu’ was a #Vaccine experiment that went HORRIBLY wrong!!” The army then went to WAR and spread disease around the world!! Does this sound familiar to anyone? Do they run this experimental #Vaccine play book, every 100 years? Is that why #Covid happened? Sounds like it to me!! (tweet).

