Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-15. EJCI batch-dependent safety BNT162b2 mRNA jab: 1 in 20 for EJ6134, 1 in 1000 for EW6126. Vit D 50+ ngmL

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

(European Journal of Clinical Investigation) Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (link).

Latest Covid Vaxx Study Is Absolutely OUTRAGEOUS & ENRAGING! (link).

‘The COVID vaccines developed by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna were produced in batches that were sent separately to different regions of the world and, according to a recent independent study, different batches of the vaccines produced wildly varying instances of adverse events. Retired U.K. nursing instructor and YouTube star Dr. John Campbell reviewed the data and finds it very curious and can’t come up with a reasonable explanation for the results’.

1 in 20 for batch EJ6134, 1 in 1000 for batch EW6126. The latter is way too many adverse reactions so is 1 in 10000, so is 1 in 100000, so is 1 in 1000000.

UK Column News – 14th July 2023. Email to BBC press team: Finally, could I get a comment from the BBC about why the BBC failed, in the Captagon documentary, to clearly identify HTS as an alternative name for the terrorist organisation Al Qa’ida, and the fact that it (HTS) is proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000. Finally, could I get a comment from the BBC please about why the BBC documentary failed to inform their audience that the organisation interviewed in Idlib are in reality the intelligence arm of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS); a UK and US proscribed terrorist organisation formerly Jabhat Al Nusra (Al Qaeda) and that the specific individuals interviewed are responsible for war crimes in Syria including the murder of children in Idlib? Biden and Zelensky: one’s banned all opposition, the other’s trying to jail his, one’s cancelled elections, the other pays him billions, one’s a corrupt actor playing president, the other reads instructions from cue cards and is obviously demented. The “Guardians of freedom” indeed. 500 days of bankrupting & deindustrialisation of Europe, 500 days in f a losing proxy war against Russia. A complete failure. 500 days of record profits for the western military industrial complex. 500 days, and 250K dead Ukrainian soldiers, all for US, EU & NATO’s vanity. FBI facilitated social media ‘takedown requests’ made by Ukrainian spy agency: report. It alleges that the “FBI violated the First Amendment rights of Americans and potentially undermined our national security”. Influencers overtaking journalists as news source, study finds. 55% vs 33-42%.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

BBC Loses Media Accreditation in Syria Due To Terrorist Documentary

00:38 BBC World Service Documentaries: Captagon: Inside Syria’s drug trafficking empire (BBC iPlayer / YouTube)

LinkedIn: Tim Awford—Executive Editor, BBC Arabic Service

BBC: Syria cancels BBC media accreditation

Twitter: Center for International Policy (@CIPolicy)

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Syria

OCCRP: Explore the global assets of Russia’s oligarchs and enablers

GOV.UK: Tackling the illicit drug trade fuelling Assad’s war machine

Fear And Loathing In Vilnius

18:22 10 Downing Street on Twitter: Photo of an embracing hug with Zelensky and Sunak

Washington Post: Zelensky’s angry tweet on NATO membership nearly backfired

Sky: UK not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, says defence secretary Ben Wallace

Chay Bowes on Twitter:

One’s banned all opposition,

The other’s trying to jail his,

One’s cancelled elections,

The other pays him billions,

One’s a corrupt actor playing President,

The other reads instructions from cue cards and is obviously demented.

The “Guardians of freedom” indeed.

Reuters: France to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles

Barron’s: First French Long-range Missiles Already In Ukraine

AFP News Agency: France has already made a delivery of a number of SCALP long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine Weapons Tracker: The remains of a UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missile used by the Ukrainian Air Force to strike the Berdyansk airfield

MBDA: MBDA is a European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles

Rishi Sunak: ”NATO is where Ukraine belongs”

GOV.UK: Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine

U.S. Department of Defense: Biden Approves Mobilization of Reserves to Support Eucom

Independent: Sunak seeks reaffirmation on Nato commitment to Ukraine membership

Russian Embassy comment on UK leadership’s statements at the NATO Summit

21st Century Wire: Scott Ritter Investigation: ‘Agent Zelensky’—Part 1

FBI-SBU Doxing And Censorship Operation Against American Citizens

37:44 New York Post: FBI facilitated social media ‘takedown requests’ made by Ukrainian spy agency

Reuters: Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use

TASS: Russian senate speaker says sending cluster munitions to Ukraine would be war crime

UK Column Interview: Queer Theory—The Attack on the Minds of Our Children: Kim Isherwood

UK Column Interview: An inquest denied—Matt Campbell demands 9/11 answers

Study Finds, Modelling Suggests: Fear

50:32 VOA: Influencers Overtaking Journalists as News Source, Study Finds

Forbes (2015): Americans Trust Jon Stewart More Than Bloomberg And The Economist

Invesco: Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2023

The Guardian: London at risk of major measles outbreak, UK Health Security Agency warns

GOV.UK: London at risk of measles outbreaks with modelling estimating tens of thousands of cases

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Bitcoin Could ‘Revolutionize’ the Financial System (link).

More like replace the s**t we have now.

Capital Preservation Is the Only Game in Town. | Interview with Francis Hunt. (link).

Francis shows that in the next upward cycle of gold and silver, they will likely eclipse the gains made since 2009 by several orders of magnitude.

And Francis is well aware of the parasitical mercantile class and he also recognises that the Ukraine conflict is being used as a giant money laundering exercise not just as a giant love letter to the military industrial complex. Finally, Francis warns about the decentralised nature of bitcoin being re-centralised should nodes store the copy of their bitcoin blockchain in cloud storage as opposed to their own storage. There are currently 7,000 nodes and the size of the bitcoin blockchain is 494GB (see link).

