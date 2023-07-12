Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-12. Jab give rise Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, rare potentially fatal skin disorder. Covid Censorship Proved Deadly

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Just In: According to Researchers with the Burns unit in Australia, Covid and the Covid vaccine are causing a rise in Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal skin disorder. Researches have seen cases increase 7x the normal, and every single patient has had Covid or the Covid vaccine. The researchers say it’s hard to directly link the two, but are very alarmed by the rapid rise since the pandemic. Of the cases, the vaccinated patients peak flare up happened at 7 and 28 days after vaccination, consistent with a theory that the vaccine directly binds with cell receptors causing a flare up. Why did we push these vaccines on people before they were properly studied? (tweet).

(WSJ opinion) Covid Censorship Proved to Be Deadly. Government and social-media companies colluded to stifle dissenters who turned out to be right. (link).

UK Column News – 12th July 2023. NATO’s provocative lurch eastward and the ‘supreme fool’ Jens Stoltenberg: NATO’s continued existence after and at the end of the Cold War has already denied peaceful unity to the broader Europe, the promise of which the end of the Cold War held open. The Guardian: ‘It’s naïve to think this is in the best interests of the NHS.’ How big pharma’s millions are influencing healthcare (welcome to the party, The Guardian). One of the largest recipients of money from the industry in 2022 was a Northampton GP, Dr Yassir Javaid, who was paid £132,390 in fees and expenses by various drug firms in 2022. Since 2019, the industry database shows that he has been paid £483,561 by the pharmaceutical industry, including fees from Bayer, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly. Drug company payments to healthcare organisations and individuals almost doubled in the past eight years. The 15 biggest drug company donors to the UK’s health sector, past 3 years: GSK £50, Novartis Pharmaceuticals £34m, AstraZeneca £30m, Pfizer £29m, Sanofi £23, Janssen-Cilag £23m, Eli Lilly & Company £22m, Alexion Pharma £20m, Bayer £20m, Novo Nordisk £19m, Boehringer Ingelheim £19m, Chiesi 17m, Roche Products £15m, Gilead £12m, AbbVie £11m. New York Post: What is ‘long vax’? Symptoms linked to COVID-19 shot baffle docs, persistent headaches, intense tiredness, irregular heart rate, abnormal blood pressure. Harvard and Yale scientists probing new condition linked to Covid shot. Influence wargaming conference 2023: Influence has many parallels with information activities, which seek to affect the will, understanding and capability of audiences to change their behaviours.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Gevorg Virats.

Gevorg Virats Explains Why Turkey Is No Longer Blocking NATO Expansion

​​00:27 Gevorg Virats’ Russian-language Telegram channel: https://t.me/gevorgvirats_org

​​Al Jazeera: Why Turkey changed its stance on Sweden’s NATO membership

​​Reuters Special Report: US, Swedish prosecutors study graft complaint naming son of Turkey’s Erdoğan

​​Ukraine: Cluster Munitions Given Green Light; East Asians View NATO’s Stoltenberg As World’s “Supreme Fool”

​​13:15The Independent: Nato refuses to offer Ukraine timeframe on joining

​​NATO: Relations with partners in the Indo-Pacific region

​​Pearls and Irritations: NATO’s provocative lurch eastward

​​Global Times: Asia needs NATO like it needs a hole in the head

​​RUSI: Giving Ukraine Cluster Munitions is Necessary, Legal and Morally Justified

​​​What Is ‘Long Vax’?

​​20:10 The Guardian: ‘It’s naive to think this is in the best interests of the NHS.’ How Big Pharma’s millions are influencing healthcare

​​GOV.UK: MHRA conferences and events

​​GOV.UK: Corporate report: MHRA Corporate Plan 2023 to 2026

​​The Guardian: Patient dies and three hospitalised in Sciensus chemotherapy incident

​​New York Post: What is ‘long vax’? Symptoms linked to COVID-19 shot baffle docs

​​Daily Mail: Harvard and Yale scientists investigate new condition dubbed ‘Long Vax’

​​Daily Mail: Scientists test vaccine designed to protect people with Down’s syndrome from developing Alzheimer’s

​​BBC: NHS to offer sight-saving drug to premature babies

​​Next livestream: An inquest denied—Matt Campbell demands 9/11 answers—Thursday 13:00

​​Debi Evans Blog: 11 July 2023

​​Crowd Justice: Covid Vaccines Injured & Bereaved Legal Fund

​​Asylum Seekers’ Unlimited Family Reunification: The Issue That Finally Brought The Dutch Coalition Down

​​28:26 NRC: Rutte wanted measures against family reunification, ChristenUnie [coalition partner] did not want to go along with that

​​Christen Unie: Delaying family reunification is off the agenda

​​RTL: ChristenUnie and VVD agree to part company: ‘This muddling on makes no sense any more‘

​​Europe Reloaded: Dutch government declares a state of emergency to stop farmer protest (later acknowledged the translation error)

​​Brownstone Institute: The Future of Traditional Farming and Healthcare in the Netherlands

​​Land Grabs On British Soil

​​34:11 Farmers’ Weekly: Cows fed daffodil extract may cut methane emissions by third

​​Poison Control: Daffodils—Beautiful but Potentially Toxic

​​The bottom line: All parts of the daffodil are toxic

​​ITV News: Cornwall farmers feeling ‘rejected, neglected and ignored’ by new rules governing their land

​​Best Mag: Imerys acquires 80% stake in UK start-up British Lithium to make UK’s first integrated lithium refinery

​​Engineering And Technology: Lithium and the dream of Cornwall’s mining revival

​​Sky News: Concerns about safety of lithium batteries after the death of a family

​​Best Mag: UK parliamentarian questions safety of lithium-ion batteries in BESS

​​“Anti-Institutional Extremism”—Dutch Spooks’ New Buzzphrase For Scepticism

​​37:40 AIVD: Anti-Institutional Extremism

​​AIVD: Anti-institutional extremism in the Netherlands: a serious threat to the democratic legal order?​​

​​Economy Looks Gloomy, But Everything Is Really Strong And Stable

​​41:17 Bank of England: Financial Stability Report—July 2023

​​Although the proportion of income that UK households overall spend on mortgage payments is expected to rise, it should remain below the peaks experienced in the Global Financial Crisis and in the early 1990s.

​​Sky News: Almost one million households face £500 a month mortgage hike, Bank of England warns

​​French Parliament Waves Through Law To Requisition Anyone And Anything French For Anticipated War Effort

​​43:18 Ministry of The Armed Forces (France): The Military Planning Act 2024–2030: Senators adopt draft LPM 2024–2030

​​Presidency of the National Assembly (France): Bill No. 1033 on military programming for the years 2024 to 2030 and various defence provisions

​​The Influence Wargaming Handbook And A Card Game For Grown-Up Soldiers Named PoP!

​​47:28 GOV.UK: Wargaming conference highlights the value of influence

​​The delegates also got to take home a card-driven game, Powers of Persuasion (PoP!), which they can use to create influence effects to achieve a given goal.

​​GOV.UK: Influence Wargaming Handbook

​​Floating Prisons—Councils Offered £3,500 Per Bed

​​35:32 GOV.UK: RAF Scampton asylum accommodation

​​Daily Mail: Protesters march against plan for barge for more than 500 migrant men off the Dorset coast as demo forces cruise ship to cancel scheduled stop

​​Daily Mail: Residents of seaside town earmarked for migrants barge are worried what the ‘506 young men will do at the height of summer‘ when they are ‘unmonitored and with little money’, MP says

​​LocalGov: Councils offered £3,500 to house refugees on barges

​​Dorset Council: Latest statement on asylum seeker barge

​​The funding that has been agreed—£3,500 per occupied bed space—will allow us to fulfil our duties. In addition, a one-off payment of £377,000 will help provide asylum seekers with activities…

​​Corporate Watch: ‘Floating Prisons’: The 200-year-old family business behind the Bibby Stockholm

​​Please join UK Column and help support us

First patient this morning… her husband has had 2 strokes following COVID shots, now blind in one eye. Doctors won’t report it to VAERS. (tweet).

Cancer is big business, worth over $160 billion a year. It is substantial greed that keeps cures suppressed and cancer patients suffering. (tweet).

Tories rake in £11m from hedge funds and finance tycoons (27 September 2021, link).

Eugenics and Planned Parenthood – Margaret Sanger – Forgotten History (the darling of the American democrat party) (link).

‘The term eugenics is basically a set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population, historically by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior and promoting those judged to be superior. But the Germans did not invent eugenics. In fact they were inspired by the founder of the taxpayer funded Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger. The truth behind the genesis of that organization and its founder are much darker than most Americans realize. Hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production’.

8m50s The following quotes are directly from Margaret Sanger’s own writings and interviews:

1 The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.

2. A marriage license shall in itself give husband and wife only the right to a common household and not the right to parenthood.

3. All of our problems are the result of overbreeding among the working class… knowledge of birth control is essentially moral. Its general, though prudent, practice must lead to a higher individual

ity and ultimately to a cleaner race.

4. Blacks, soldiers and jews are a menace to the human race.

5. The masses of negros… particularly in the south, still breed carelessly and disasterously, with the result that the increase among negroes, even more than among whites, is from the portion of the population least intelligent and fit.

6. Birth control appeals to the advanced radical because it is calculated to undermine the authority of the Christian churches. I look forward to seeing humanity free someday from the tyranny of Christianity no less than capitalism.

7. Every single case of inherited defect, every malformed child, every congenitally tainted human being into this world is of infinite importance to that poor individual; but is scarcely of less importance to the rest of us and to all of our children who must pay in one way or another for these biological and racial mistakes.

8. It now remains for the united states government to set a sensible example to the world by offering a bonus or a yearly pension to all obviously unfit parents who allow themselves to be sterilsed by harmless and scientific means.

