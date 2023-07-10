Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-10. 2020 deaths mostly elderly. Now it’s young. Deny insidious health disaster. Pfizer lost in UK court: jab safety

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1887 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1312 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Look at how the percentage of excess deaths in each age group has inverted. Left graphs show total excess deaths and right hand side shows percentage increase. In 2020, old people disproportionately died. Now it’s the young. (tweet).

Excess deaths is the insidious health disaster that continues to be denied and censored. Dr John Campbell breaks down the latest international data from Australia, UK and the US which shows this issue is not going away. (tweet, youtube).

#Pfizer just lost in the UK Court case over misleading info about Covid vaccine safety. This should be headline news. (tweet, rumble).

UK Column News – 10th July 2023. The US banking system is “strong and resilient” (until it isn’t). Americans continue to pile up credit card debt, edging close to $1 trillion. More than a third of U.S. adults have more credit card debt than emergency savings. Credit cards aren’t the only debt that have ballooned. Americans owe a total of $1.5 trillion in auto loans, $1.6 trillion in student debt and $12 trillion in home loans: a record $17 trillion. Judge sides with Florida in challenge to rules about books in schools. Some of the legislation has focused on giving parents more access to and authority over curriculum. Today’s ruling is a major win for Florida parents and classroom transparency.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

​​BBC Yet To ‘Verify” Their Own Scandal

​​00:32 BBC: Family ‘upset’ with BBC response to presenter photo claims

​​Scotland’s Drug Deaths Taskforce Has A Plan

​​07:14 The Scottish Government: A Caring, Compassionate and Human Rights Informed Drug Policy for Scotland

​​Global Commission on Drug Policy (2021): Time to End Prohibition

​​Washington Post: Once hailed for decriminalizing drugs, Portugal is now having doubts

​​More Federal Shenanigans—Mark Anderson Explains

​​17:07 Fortune: Fed chair Powell: 2 more interest-rate increases likely

​​CBS: Should you open a CD before the next Fed rate hike?

​​CBS: Americans continue to pile up credit card debt, edging close to $1 trillion

​​Biden: Ukraine Is Running Out Of Ammo

​​27:35 The Guardian (2022): The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine

​​The Guardian (2022): Putin is already at war with Europe. There is only one way to stop him

​​Ministry of Defence: The latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—10 July 2023

​​Small print:

​​Warning: Control and Contested areas are for illustrative purposes only and should not be taken as being to scale.

​​Military Summary—YouTube

​​The Guardian: Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 502 of the invasion

​​The Guardian: End justifies means for Biden in sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

​​The Cradle: Syria revokes BBC accreditation for ‘biased and misleading’ reports

​​ Next livestream: Queer Theory—The attack on the minds of our children—Tuesday 13:00

​​Parents Want More Say In How Schools Are Run

​​36:52 USA Today: Judge sides with Florida in challenge to rules about books in schools

​​Transgender Person Tells Pride Crowd To Punch People In The Face; In Academic Alternative Reality, This “Quite Simply” Never Happens

​​43:15 Daily Mail: Transgender activist who served 30 years in jail for attempted murder tells cheering crowd at Trans Pride march ‘if you see a TERF, punch them in the face’

​​Telegraph: Watch: Trans+ Pride defends activist who told crowd to punch TERFs ‘in the f—— face’

​​Sadiq Khan (Mayor of Greater London) on Twitter:

​​Wishing everyone at London Trans Pride today a joyful, safe and empowering day.

It’s never been more important to support trans people, who are being stigmatised and placed at the heart of a toxic culture war.

As your Mayor, I will always be on your side.

​​Sarah Jane Baker on Twitter:

​​Thank you to the Met Police for their unwavering support.

​​Professor Alice Sullivan on Twitter:

​​There are simply no examples of feminists issuing these kinds of violent threats.

​​Cluster Bombs: Condemned By Britain, Supplied By America

​​48:42 Sky: Rishi Sunak ‘discourages’ use of cluster bombs after Biden agrees to send controversial munitions to Ukraine

​​The Convention on Cluster Munitions: Universalization

​​GOV.UK (2022): UK calls for the end of cluster munitions use around the world

​​GOV.UK (2022): Statement from the UK Presidency of the Convention on Cluster Munitions on their use in Ukraine

​​​Migrants, Tycoon Playgrounds And The Transgender Agenda

​​53:24 BBC: RAF Scampton: Man denies charges over asylum centre protests

​​The National: Fury at DLC plans for 8000-acre ‘playground’ for mega-rich on Loch Tay

​​Telegraph: Trans woman wins Miss Netherlands beauty pageant​​

Neil Oliver: The reality that lies beneath the purveyors of “kindness and inclusion” is hatred. (link).

5m10s ‘If they say it’s about kindness, it’s about hatred. If they say it’s about saving the planet for all, it’s about stealing the planet for them. If they say it’s about democracy, it’s about totalitarianism. If they say it’s about peace, it’s about war. forever war. You can easily spot a neoliberal because he’s all about ending liberty, you can spot a neoliberal because he’s about censorship and cancellation, you can spot a neoliberal because he’s about denying the existence of women, you can spot a neoliberal because he’s all about war, if he says it’s about convenience for you, then it’s about control for him, if hr says it’s free, then the price is astronomical and you’re the product for sale. In the end if we don’t resist the ultimate price will be our souls. If they say it’s about stopping the funding of hate, then it’s about the application of thuggery, name calling. If he says it’s about equality, it’s about racism, all sorts of racism. What it’s always about is control, control of us by them and we see where the road leads, to a mob hurling abuse at a lone woman’.

Will Penises Be Permitted In Girls Locker Rooms? LIB School Board Doesn’t Answer The Question (link).

Jeffery Epstein Victim: “I have spend the last 17 years in my own prison for what she, Jeffery & all the coconspirators did to me. I was raped repeatedly, I was raped 3x per day sometimes & I was not the only girl on that island. There was a constant stream of girls being raped over and over and over again” What does our government do? The FBI safely tucks away that client list and protects the child rapists NOT ONE CHILD RAPIST ON THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST HAS BEEN ARRESTED OR PAID FOR THEIR CRIMES #Epstein #EpsteinClientList #EpsteinIsland (tweet).

🔴 Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister, Isabel Maxwell, is a WEF member. Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself. Also, no one from Epstein Island is in jail. (tweet).

He makes the white house white: cocaine son. Hunter Biden (tweet).

