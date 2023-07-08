Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-08. Studies: certain jab batches were thousands times more deadly; jab autopsies finds 74% were caused by jab

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

John Cambell reacts to a Denmark study that showed that certain vaccine batches were thousands of times more deadly. So it’s official, this is now conspiracy fact. (tweet).

Lancet Study on Covid Vaccine Autopsies Finds 74% Were Caused by Vaccine – Study is Removed Within 24 Hours (link).

‘A Lancet review of 325 autopsies after Covid vaccination found that 74% of the deaths were caused by the vaccine – but the study was removed within 24 hours’.

‘The paper, a pre-print that was awaiting peer-review, is written by leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch and their colleagues at the Wellness Company and was published online on Wednesday on the pre-print site of the prestigious medical journal’.

‘However, less than 24 hours later, the study was removed and a note appeared stating: “This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the Lancet because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.” While the study had not undergone any part of the peer-review process, the note implies it fell foul of “screening criteria”’.

‘The original study abstract can be found in the Internet Archive. It reads (with my emphasis added):

‘Background: The rapid development and widespread deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, combined with a high number of adverse event reports, have led to concerns over possible mechanisms of injury including systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction and carcinogenicity. The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis’.

‘Methods: We searched for all published autopsy and necropsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023. We initially identified 678 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one necropsy case. Three physicians independently reviewed all deaths and determined whether COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death’.

‘Findings: The most implicated organ system in COVID-19 vaccine-associated death was the cardiovascular system (53%), followed by the hematological system (17%), the respiratory system (8%) and multiple organ systems (7%). Three or more organ systems were affected in 21 cases. The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination’.

Don’t let the scientific study have its peer review, censor it straight away.

UK Column News – 7th July 2023. “There is a material risk that, without further amendment or clarification, then Wikipedia and other similar services may feel they can no longer operate in the United Kingdom” – Lord Allan of Hallam, Liberal Democrat Peer in relation to the Online Safety Bill (this something that I did not expect to hear said in Westminster Parliament). France passes bill to allow police remotely activate phone camera, microphone, spy on people. They noted that a judge must approve any use of the provision, while the total duration of the surveillance cannot exceed six months. In the event of a crisis, Emmanuel Macron does not rule out “cutting” social networks. EU Parliament: the people pushback against WHO pandemic treaty. Biden weighs giving Ukraine weapons banned by many U.S. allies (namely cluster bombs). What did Pfizer know? A shot in the dark. Sex education age 3? Education or indoctrination. E-bike ignites every two days, says fire brigade. ‘America’s darkest secret’: sex trafficking, child abuse and the Biden administration. “Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the US government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children… The HHS [U.S. department of health and human services] did everything they could to keep all of this silent” – Tara Lee Rodas, testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, April 26, 2023. “Some children are not children at all, but full-grown predatory adults; some are already gang members or criminal actors – others are coerced into prostitution or sexual slavery; some are recycled to be used as human visas by criminal organizations’ some are consigned to relatives who funnel them into sweatshops to pay off the debt accumulated by their trek to this country; some flee their sponsors and return to their country of origin; some are abandoned by their so-called families and become wards of the dependency system, the criminal justice system, or disappear altogether” – Florida Grand Jury testimony.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

​​The Information War In The UK: Forced Backdoors To Your Data

​​00:21 UK Parliament: Online Safety Bill: Volume 831: debated on Thursday 6 July 2023

​​Lord Allan of Hallam:

​​…without further amendment or clarification, Wikipedia and other similar services may feel that they can no longer operate in the United Kingdom.

​​Independent: Wikipedia could shut down in UK after online safety law passes

​​Open Letter: From Security and Privacy Researchers in relation to the Online Safety Bill

​​Conservative Home: Siobhán Baillie: The Online Safety Bill. Let’s enforce verification online—and so give people more power, information and control

​​Channel 4: Online Safety Bill debate: Could it lead to ‘unprecedented paradigm-shifting surveillance’?

​​People’s Gazette: France passes bill to allow police remotely activate phone camera, microphone, spy on people

​​AP: Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies

​​Correction from Monday: The French Interior Ministry letter on internet shut-offs was forged

​​Guardian: Macron accused of authoritarianism after threat to cut off social media

​​Declassified UK: CPS has destroyed all records of Keir Starmer’s four trips to Washington

​​Challenging The WHO At The European Parliament

​​14:14 21st Century Wire: EU Parliament: The People Pushback Against WHO Pandemic Tyranny

​​Challenging the Pandemic Treaty: Andrew Bridgen Speech at EU Parliament, 4 July 2023

​​Meet Your Patient Safety Commissioner (Finally)

​​21:18 Patient Safety Commissioner: In the role today is Dr Henrietta Hughes OBE

​​Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman: Broken trust: making patient safety more than just a promise

​​Facing reality: Honest conversations about safety, 18–19 September 2023, Manchester Central (£749.00)

​​Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer: The value of submitting a Yellow Card report cannot be overstated

​​Daily Mail: Everything you need to know about the first-ever NHS long-term workforce plan

​​The Independent: The NHS is ‘collapsing’—leading medic warns

​​Please e-mail debi@ukcolumn.org if you have any information about NHS car park land being sold

​​Latest Pie In The Sky Promises For Ukraine

​​26:25 Luke Harding on Twitter: The situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (false flag alert)

​​FT: Military briefing: Ukraine provides ideal ‘testing ground’ for western weaponry

​​CNN “exclusive”: Zelensky says he wanted counteroffensive to start ‘much earlier’ to pre-empt Russian defenses

​​The Hill (2022): Zelensky calls for ‘preventive action’ to deter Russian nuclear strikes

​​New York Times: Biden Weighs Giving Ukraine Weapons Banned by Many U.S. Allies

​​TNT Radio: The Patrick Henningsen Show

​​European Council on Foreign Relations: A summit of substance: How NATO can prove itself in Vilnius

​​NATO: North Atlantic Council extends mandate of the NATO Secretary General

​​How Safe Are EVs and Lithium Batteries?

​​37:06 GOV.UK: Resilience for the Future: The UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy

​​Cornish Lithium Ltd: 2021 Sustainability Report

​​British Lithium: Home Page

​​GOV.UK: Innovate UK

​​BBC: E-bike ignites every two days, says fire brigade

​​Human Trafficking, Organ Selling—Will Any Politicians Speak Up?

​​42:28 Gatestone Institute: ‘America’s Darkest Secret’: Sex Trafficking, Child Abuse and the Biden Administration

​​Sound of Freedom (Starring Jim Caviezel)—Official Trailer

​​No New 9/11 Inquest, Due To Lack Of (Acceptable) Evidence

​​49:47: 9/11 Justice: 9/11 family to seek judicial review of UK Attorney General’s refusal of application for fresh inquest

​​The WEF Still Pretends The Metaverse Is A Thing

​​53:44 World Economic Forum: In collaboration with Frontiers Media, Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023 (PDF)

​​And Finally: The Bank of England Decrees Its Own Biology

​​57:44 Telegraph: Bank of England says people of any gender identity can be pregnant

​​Fox News: UK cancer trust suggests ‘bonus hole’ as term for ‘vagina’

​​Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust: Language to use when supporting trans men and/or non-binary people

All you misguided, misinformed, brainwashed & ignorant physicians, healthcare systems & general global population – – this is EXACTLY why you foolishly believe in the C19 vaccines when they were designed to make u infertile, injure you and kill you. He who pays the piper calls the tunes. And this is YOUR government with YOUR tax dollars that attempted to BURY Pfizer’s lethal data for 75 years and then in early 2021 rollout a $13 BILLION BRIBE PSYOPS CAMPAIGN designed by Dep Sec Mark Weber of HHS – a 5th generation warfare designed to promote the safety, effectiveness and NECESSITY IN PREGNANCY. Nuremberg 2.0 PLEASE (tweet).

44 drugs contraindicated with Paxlovid. 1 drug contraindicated with HQN. 0 drugs contraindicated with IVM. (tweet).

BREAKING: Recently published documents as a result of a court order reveals that Pfizer, the FDA & fact checkers lied about graphene oxide being inside the Covid-19 vaccines. (tweet).

So if not a virus, what’s making us sick? (tweet).

Poor nutrition, herbicides and pesticides, stress, cold, perpetual fear, overuse of pharmaceuticals, poor sleep, poor gut health, heavy metals, toxic skin products, EMF exposure, dental procedures, toxic air fresheners, toxic cleaning products, lack of community, overuse of antibiotics, overconsumption of sugar, pasteurized/inorganic diary, fast food, processed foods, lac of time in nature, lack of exercise, poor detox pathways, vegetable oils, toxic tap water, lack of minerals, soda, overconsumption of alcohol, smoking, poor oral hygiene, chemtrails, vaccines and so many other things!

🚨The mainstream media want you to believe the France Riots are isolated to a small area. This is the truth 👇 (tweet).

The Western media had 24 hour coverage of the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia. Now France is on fire and there’s almost no coverage in the Western media. Why? Because they don’t want people in the West to get bad ideas. This may happen in the US and UK soon. (tweet).

90%+ of the media outlets in the United States are owned by 6 corporations so no, we don’t have a “free press” in our country. We have a corporately owned press that indoctrinates the masses to obey the system. (tweet).

US/NATO don’t want peace in Ukraine like they never wanted peace in Libya. Uganda’s President Museveni revealed how an African Union committee of six African leaders, on a plane, on their way to Libya for a peace mission, were ordered by NATO to go back. (tweet, youtube).

“Bitcoin Is Digital Gold” – BlackRock CEO Flip-Flops From Crypto-Hater To Advocate For ‘Revolution’ (link).

NEW – France lawmakers approved a bill allowing police to secretly activate cameras and microphones on mobile phones and access geolocation data to track suspects. (tweet, France set to allow police to spy through phones, website).

The Mistakes of Modern Nutrition: 1. Blaming fat for what sugar did. 2. Blaming steak for what sugar did 3. Blaming butter for what sugar did. . 4. Blaming meat for what sugar did. 5. Blaming cholesterol for what sugar did. 6. Blaming EVERYTHING when sugar is the problem. (tweet).

Secret Service investigates cocaine found at White House (link).

Ask crackhead Hunter Biden.

–