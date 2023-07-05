by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

WHO Warns of Unusual Rise in “Severe Myocarditis” in Newborns and Infants in the UK (link).

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alert that there was an unusual surge in “severe myocarditis” in newborns and infants in Wales and England between June 2022 and March 2023’.

🔥| MAJOR BOMBSHELL: The World Health Organization has finally admitted that THOUSANDS of fully jabbed mothers are giving birth to babies with ‘severe heart defects’. This is Satanic. (tweet).

This is very likely associated with vaccine induced acquired immune deficiency syndrome, globally from the administration of 13 billion experimental gene shots in 5.3 billion people it’s only getting worse. (tweet).

Germ theory of disease is not only outdated, it was never up to date to begin with. It always relied on everyone to buy into it rather than understanding it based on observations and experiments. Germ theory is bogus and is a tool of pseudoscientific industries. (tweet).

UK Column News – 5th July 2023. #FrancehasFallen #FranceOnFire The government of French President (former investment banker) Emmanuel Macron is under attack by the Anglo-American imperial establishment: 2003 French opposition to US invasion of Iraq; 2008 France opposition to Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO; 2019 Macron interview with The Economist “Emmanuel Macron warns Europe: NATO is becoming brain-dead”; 2022 Macron confirms that Russia has valid security concerns about NATO expansionism. Who do you blame for the riots? Migrants 41%, Macron 30%, Police 16%, Parents 7%, Social media 6%. Ukrainian attacks on civilians areas Donetsk go unreported by the west. The European Union technocracy, bureaucrats and the theft of democracy an EU civil servant’s account.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Vanessa Beeley On The Events In France: Who’s Stirring The Pot?

00:25 Kaya959: France has fallen, looting and destruction continues for sixth day after slain teen’s death (using an AI-created image)

Bots on Twitter post the same text on the occasion of the unrest in France

Alex Krainer’s TrendCompass on Substack: France under attack

Amy Mek (RAIR Foundation) on Twitter:

France is now the main Islamic country in Europe, with more than 10% of its population being Muslim. Islam is the second-largest religion in France, but it takes the first position when counting active practitioners. There is no coming back from this—their future is Islamic!

Rair USA: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Riots Erupt in France After Police Shooting of 17-Year-Old Nahel with a Lengthy Criminal History

JIX5A on Twitter: “Did we just witnessed a car bomb going off in France?”

Ashlea Simon (Chair of Britain First): “Barbarian horde loots a Catholic bookshop in Nantes”—who are the perpetrators?

Jim Ferguson: “Only a military intervention can bring this to an end.”

Daily Express: Hated Macron Paris riot humiliation sees ‘door open’ for Le Pen—exclusive poll

Daily Mail’s exclusive poll was from CEU Democracy Institute (which was founded in 1991 by George Soros)

Algeria on Twitter: The French Minister of Interior Affairs:

4,000 people were arrested, 90% of them were French and 10% were foreigners. Only 40 people were without documents during the recent events.

Correction from Monday: The French Interior Ministry letter on internet shutoffs appears forged

DD Geopolitics: In March 2011, Gaddafi warned that without unified and stable Libya there would be no one to control countless migrants from Africa and the Middle East from fleeing to Europe

Wikipedia: Paris massacre of 1961

Axios: At least 78 dead, hundreds feared missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek coast

Zelensky Calls On Biden For NATO Membership Invitation, Now!

19:55 BBC: Ukraine counter-offensive will be long and bloody, says US Gen Mark Milley

NATO: Relations with Ukraine

A strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area.

CNN: Zelensky calls on Biden to invite Ukraine into NATO now—even if membership doesn’t happen until after war

CNN: Ukraine’s counteroffensive hasn’t met expectations

BBC: Ukraine war: The lethal minefields holding up Kyiv’s counter-offensive

One of many video clips showing never ending Russian equipment enroute to the Ukrainian front lines

Russia has now reinforced the Ukraine eastern front with 180,000 trained troops

Russia has clearly demonstrated that it is out producing the US NATO and the EU in military hardware and ammunition

Ukrainian attacks on civilian areas Donetsk go unreported by the West

The New Voice Of Ukraine (via Yahoo! News): Ukraine’s losses are several times less than those of the enemy—defense official

The Kyiv Independent: General Staff: Russia has lost 231,030 troops in Ukraine

The Guardian: Zaporizhzhia situation ‘tense’ as both sides accuse each other of planning attack on nuclear plant

Mentions

30:26 UK Column Shop

Jam For Freedom Festival, 3–6 August, Essex

Please help Adam Rowland afford life-saving therapy

Book: Hold The Line by Tamara Lich: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy

Drag Queen Story Hour UK tomorrow (Thursday) at 1 pm—Skipton Library, Skipton, BD23 1JX

UK Column article: Can we trust our universities and colleges?

UK Column article: The European Union Technocracy, Bureaucrats and the Theft of Democracy—an EU civil servant’s account

UK Column interview: The NHS—Jewel in our crown or thorn in our side?

Forthcoming UK Column Interview: What did Pfizer know? A shot in the dark—Thursday 6 July, 1 pm

The Great Net Zero Debate—7 July 2023, 17:45, Glastonbury Town Hall

Secession–No Longer Just An American Concern

36:54 BBC: Orkney council to look at proposals to become territory of Norway

Independent: Norway? No way, says No 10, as Orkney considers its constitutional future

The National (Scotland): New legal opinion outlines international routes to independence

Gateway Pundit: Louisiana Sovereignty Resolution Should Be Model for Entire Nation as DC Government Becomes Increasingly Lawless

Red-State Secession on Substack: The biggest secession news of the century, Texas will likely vote on secession March 2024

Military Turmoil And Breakdown

42:01 Daily Mail: Britain’s top military officer faces a grilling by MPs after the head of the Army quits over budget cuts

Daily Mail (2021): New head of the Armed Forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin is accused of ‘undermining’ a Marines general who killed himself after bitter fallout over changes to the Navy Corps

The Telegraph: Ben Wallace enters free speech row over colonel ‘forced out’ of Army for saying ‘men cannot be women’

Green Cause Beats Gay Cause? Just Stop Oil Admits Pride Is A Protest

45:08 Just Stop Oil on Twitter: LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade

London Pride 2023: The Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell:

Ending the wait in gender-affirming healthcare is a way of ending the HIV epidemic.

Jana Puglierin: The EU Can Shape The Global Order

52:06 NPR (2022): Germany is building what’s expected to become Europe’s largest military

European Council on Foreign Relations: Re:shape Global Europe (Project Director Jana Puglierin)

Relevant UK Column timeline: EU Military Unification

ECFR: The Power Atlas

Power is now defined by control over flows of people, goods, money, and data

RT: Hundreds face axe from liberal Soros NGO

BBC (2018): Hungarian foreign minister challenged on migration policy

Euronews: Dogs could become more ‘hostile’ to humans as the planet heats up

Babylon Bee (satire): Scientists Who Didn’t Predict A Single Thing Accurately For Last 12 Months Confident They Know What The Weather Is Going To Be Like In 100 Years

@stkirsch also testified this interesting bit of information about the Amish to the Pennsylvania State Senate. The Amish Died of COVID at a Rate 90 Times LOWER Than the Rest of America. “I did the calculation,” @stkirsch announced. Given five Amish people died in Lancaster Country, PA, “the Amish died at a rate 90 times lower than the infection fatality rate of the United States of America.” “Now, how is that possible?” @stkirsch asked. “It’s possible because the Amish aren’t vaccinated. And because the Amish didn’t follow a single guideline of the CDC,” he answered. “They did not lock down. They did not mask. They did not social distance, They did not vaccinate, and there were no mandates in the Amish community to get vaccinated. They basically ignored every single guideline that the CDC gave us. Ignoring those guidelines meant a death rate 90 times lower than the rest of America.” (tweet).

There has been NO ACCOUNTABILITY for this 🚩 Leaked Video Of Mark Zuckerberg Warning His Staff Not To Take A COVID Vaccine “I share some caution on this because we still don’t know the long term site effect of basically altering peoples DNA & RNA. To basically directly code in a persons DNA & RNA the ability to produce those antibodies, whether that causes other mutations or risks downstream” – Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of META $META 2021 While his staff of the dangers of modifying their DNA with #mRNA vaccines he was censoring everyone who raised the alarm This is crimes against humanity #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #Gates #BillGates #BigPharma #Fauci (tweet).

ALARMING: Massive Increase In Breast Cancer seen in women under age 50: —2019: 26,660 —2020: 26,500 —2021: 26,510 —2022: 47,550 —2023: 297,790* *Estimated cases for 2023 based on cases reported so far & estimated projections | Source: American Cancer Association | Cancer(.)org (tweet).

Changed the approval standard by removing the requirement for the COVID-19 vaccines to be either “safe” or “effective”.

@empoweredca and @IFJCanada are supporting and raising funds for a new lawsuit filed by Plaintiff, Carrie Sakamoto, a mother of three, who suffered significant physical and psychological harms, including permanent Bell’s Palsy, because she thought she was doing “the right thing” by following the advice and information from the government and the CBC about the COVID-19 vaccines. (tweet).

Eva Chipiuk of Chipiuk Law, who is representing Ms. Sakamoto, says: “I think Canadians will be shocked to learn about the rushed changes government made to the safety standard for vaccines at the start of COVID.” Ms. Chipiuk added: “At the same time the Defendants were aggressively assuring the public that the COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective,” those same agencies had worked to change the approval standard by removing the requirement for the COVID-19 vaccines to be either “safe” or “effective”.” (tweet).

The Bank of England Is Irredeemable. (link).

‘We are now seeing calls from leaders of the financial sector or the City of London for reforms at the Bank of England’.

‘I have been critical of Central Banks for many years so it is nice to see the Bank of England coming under scrutiny’.

‘My view, nevertheless, is that the Bank of England, along with other Central Banks, is beyond reform and has no place in a free society as it is a monopoly that melds government and private bankers at the expense of the general public’.

‘Telegraph article – Bank of England ‘must stop creating money out of thin air: https://archive.ph/JpBCn#selection-28…’

Maneco64 bashes the BoE throughout and then from 12m30s goes on to talk about Ramsay who was imprisoned by Churchill, he dedicated his 1952 book ‘The Nameless War’ to the patriots of Runnymede and Arbroath. On this book’s page 17 it is revealed that the real objective of the glorious revolution (of 1688) was achieved a few years later in 1694 when the royal assent was given to the setting up of the ‘bank’ of England and the institution of the national debt that enabled the international money lenders to secure their loans on the taxes of the country instead on the doubtful undertakings of some ruler or potentate. To frustrate any challenge to this new state of affairs from within the new joint parliament, the party political system was started thus enabling the ‘wire pullers’ to divide and rule. Gold became the basis of loans 10 times the size of the amount deposited, there’s the fractional reserve, in other words 100 pounds in gold would be legal security for a 1000 pounds of loan. At 3 percent therefore a 100 pounds in gold could earn 30 pounds interest annually with no more trouble to the lender than the keeping of a few ledger entries.. And here’s the other side of the coin, the owner of 100 pounds of land, however, still must work every hour of daylight in order to make perhaps 4 percent. The end of the process must only be a matter of time, the money lenders must become millionaires, those who own and work the land, the Englishman and the Scotsman must be ruined.

The Nameless War Archibald Maule Ramsay (link).

‘Here is the story that people have said would never be written in our time – the true history of events leading up to the Second World War, told by one who enjoyed the friendship and confidence of Mr Neville Chamberlain during the critical months between Munich and September, 1939. There has long been an unofficial ban on books dealing with what Captain Ramsay calls “The Nameless War”, the conflict which has been waged from behind the political scene for centuries, which is still being waged and of which very few are aware’.

Just in from NASA: June 2023 was cooler than June 1998… despite 66% more industrial era CO2. Recent El Ninos have been driving recent warming. Emissions-driven warming is a hoax. (tweet).

–