Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-03. No Autistic Amish children. Correctly classify mRNA jabs as Gene Therapy. Unbank one of us, unbank all of us

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Steve Kirsch: “We Can’t Find an Autistic Kid Who Was Unvaccinated” “The Amish are a perfect example of a large group of people who are largely unvaccinated,” testified @stkirsch to the Pennsylvania State Senate. “You won’t find kids with ADD, with autoimmune disease, with PANDAS, PANS, with epilepsy. You just don’t find any of these chronic diseases in the Amish.” “The US government has been studying the Amish for decades, but there’s never been a report out to the public,” @stkirsch denoted. “After decades of studying the Amish, there’s no report because the report would be devastating to the narrative. It would show that the CDC has been harming the public for decades and saying nothing and burying all the data.” (tweet).

–

–

New Research Paper: mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy Products (link, link).

‘Now that the pandemic has ended, researchers are urging regulatory agencies to consider the safety issues associated with the rapid approval of COVID-19 vaccines—and to correctly classify messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as gene therapy products (GTPs) to prevent pharmaceutical companies from bypassing regulatory standards’.

They were given emergency use authorization, which is not the same as commercial approval.

–

–

We should have stood beside Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins when they were obliterated from public life. Not because we agree with their views, but because by not doing so, we let the rot set in. Once they can come for one, they can come for all. We are as guilty as the left of this situation being allowed to happen. This one is on us. Quote Tweet Nigel Farage @ (tweet).

–

–

We can’t allow a situation where access to society is dependent on holding the “right” views From actions of Canadian govt, to PayPal, to latest news, there are worrying signs Law should change to make this impossible (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 3rd July 2023. Bank deplatforming: Nigel Farage, Brexit party relaunch group has bank account shut down, free speech group ‘is cancelled by PayPal’: three accounts set up by Toby Young are cut off by US giant for breaking ‘acceptable use policy’, Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party refused bank accounts. Welcome to the Peoples Republic of Great Britain. Yorkshire Building Society ‘closed vicar’s account after trans protest’. The Telegraph: banks told to uphold free speech after blacklisting customers holding certain views. BoE report Money and Credit – May 2023: during May, households, on net, withdrew £4.6 billion from banks and building societies, which marked the highest level of household withdrawals on record (for this monthly series starting in October 1997). (Wind) turbines and fire risk. France Is Burning–Possible Astroturf Movements Lighting The Tinderbox. 27-29 June 2023, annual meeting of the new champions, also known as the “summer Davos”.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Bank Deplatforming: Who’s Next?

00:20 Independent: Brexit Party relaunch group has bank account shut down

Daily Mail: Free speech group ‘is cancelled by PayPal’: Three accounts set up by Toby Young are cut off by US giant for breaking ‘acceptable use policy’

Reaction: Laurence Fox’s Reclaim party refused bank accounts

Laurence Fox:

I’m not closing my Barclays account. They will have to do that for me.

We are about to see whether personal belief will affect your ability to transact in the future.

Welcome to the People’s Republic of Great Britain.

The Times: Yorkshire Building Society ‘closed vicar’s account after trans protest’

The Telegraph: Banks told to uphold free speech after blacklisting customers holding certain views

Digital Dash: Federal Reserve Ready To Launch FEDNOW

08:51 Daily Hodl: JPMorgan Chase and 40 Other US Banks Conducting FedNow Trial Runs Ahead of the Instant Payment Service’s Launch

AP: Federal Reserve’s payment service FedNow would not replace cash

Federal Reserve: Is FedNow replacing cash? Is it a central bank digital currency?

Federal Reserve: Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation (PDF)

Green Energy Market Troubles

20:10 Bank of England: Money and Credit—May 2023

During May, households, on net, withdrew £4.6 billion from banks and building societies, which marked the highest level of household withdrawals on record.

Politics: StepChange responds to Bank of England Money and Credit stats

StepChange: Our key findings from May 2023

Hargreaves Lansdown: Siemens Energy AG share price

CNBC: Wind turbine troubles have sent one stock tumbling. There are fears it could be a much wider issue

Wind Systems: Turbines and fire risk

Jonatron: National Average Octopus Energy Agile tariff pricing

MHRA forthcoming conference—Tuesday 11 July 2023. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mhra-board-meeting-held-in-public-tickets-665155998497

Please note the deadline for pre-submitted questions is 09.00am, Tuesday 4 July 2023. We will not accept any pre-submitted questions after this deadline.

UK Column interview: Simon Elmer—The Road to Fascism (Part 2): Close to the Abyss

UK Column interview: Growing Up under Chairman Mao—Lily Tang Williams

Forthcoming UK Column interview: The NHS—a Jewel in our Crown or Thorn in our side? Roy Lilley and Dr Duncan White—4 July 2023, 1 pm on the Live Page (UK Column subscribers can comment in live chat as always)

UK Biometric Identity Verification: Only For Resident Foreigners (For Now)

26:46 GOV.UK: Biometric residence permits (BRPs)

Migra & Co: BRP cards will be cancelled from 1 January 2025

GOV.UK: FAQs on government digital identity consultation response

France Is Burning–Possible Astroturf Movements Lighting The Tinderbox

31:51 L’Haÿ-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun tweets:

When I got home, I was treated to a particularly warm welcoming committee of L’Haÿssien students…

(after his home was partly burnt down and his wife suffered a broken leg)

NBC: French police arrest 700 protesters as mayor’s family survives burning car ‘assassination’ attempt

Yahoo: France riots: Why is social media being blamed for fueling street violence?

Jerusalem Post: Palestinians furious over Netanyahu claims that Israel must ‘crush’ statehood ambitions

The Summer Of Davos In China—Highest Quality Corporate BS From Israeli Ex-Intel Woman

39:14 World Economic Forum: 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023

Zaporozhye: Who Is Threatening To Cause A Nuclear Event?

46:16 First News: Poland applies to join Nato Nuclear Sharing programme

AP: Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus is building an army camp for Wagner fighters

Polskie Radio: Zelensky urges bolstering Ukraine-Belarus border

The New Voice of Ukraine (via Yahoo! News): Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to hold evacuation drills amid possible terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Pravda: Russian forces begin to flee Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant—Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Ukraine Watch: Residents of the 50-km zone around the Zaporozhye NPP have received iodine medications

International Atomic Energy Agency: Update 168—IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine

Good News: HPMAs (No-Fishing Zones) Prompted 4,000 Responses, ScotGov Backs Down

50:32 Scottish Sun: Fergus Ewing rips up government HPMAs document, slamming it as a ‘notice of execution’

Scottish Government: In June 2023, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition announced in the Scottish Parliament that the proposals for HPMAs, as consulted on, would not be taken forward

Fish Farming Expert: Scottish Government throttles back plans for no-go zones in the sea

Opinions Versus The US Constitution

55:25 The Hill: Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate

–