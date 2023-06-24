Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-24. Disappeared flu rebranded as Covid. “Euthanise” Patients falsely increase COVID Counts. Hotez & Wuhan IoV

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

“The Flu did not disappear, it was simply rebranded as Covid.” There was no “once-in-a-century pandemic”. Amazing analysis by @JordanSchachtel in the link below 👇 (tweet).

Dr David Cartland @CartlandDavid What the…….??? NHS Whistleblower: ‘We were ordered to “Euthanise” Patients to falsely increase COVID Death Counts while Hospitals were Empty’… – The Expose (tweet, website).

Exclusive: Dr. Peter Hotez’s Funding Linked to Controversial Chinese Military Scientists at Wuhan Lab These scientists, funded by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Hotez, worked on coronavirus research with the People’s Liberation Army and Wuhan Institute of Virology. (tweet, website).

99% of COVID Hospitalizations and Deaths Are Now Among the Vaccinated in Australia (tweet).

Basketball player Oscar Cabrera dies of heart attack; blamed vaccines for illnesses! His post on instagram: “I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess that? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work. I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won’t be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can’t give me that medicine” (tweet).

“What They’ve Done is Just Pure Evil” — Vaccine Injured Adam Rowland Speaks Out @oneadds , a 49 year old senior physiotherapist from the UK, still suffers from severe reactions from the “safe and effective” AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection. Adam, who was previously in perfect health, has been hospitalized with 3 pulmonary embolisms, pericarditis, severe thrombotic vasculitis, widespread vascular neuropathy, and other debilitating symptoms since he received this vaccine. He cannot work and remains in a wheelchair. But, neither the UK government nor AstraZeneca has responded to his pleas for help. “I won’t stop speaking out and fighting to my last breath,” Adam avowed to senior reporter Michael Nevradakis on #CHDTV (tweet).

They’ve lied about OxyContin. They’ve lied about Lipobay. They’ve lied about Thalidomide. They’ve lied about vitamin D. They’ve lied about ivermectin. And yet, do you genuinely believe these same individuals were telling the truth about the COVID ‘vaccines’? (tweet).

Jeffrey Epstein Offered To Introduce Jes Staley To Senior UK Ministers: JPMorgan (link).

‘Royal pal Jeffrey Epstein claimed to have brokered meetings between former JPMorgan banker Jes Staley and high-ranking members of the UK government, an internal investigation by the bank has found’.

‘The 22-page report, compiled after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, reveals that Epstein offered to connect Staley with then-UK chancellor Alistair Darling and former business secretary Peter Mandelson, the de facto deputy prime minister, the Financial Times reports’.

‘”I’ve set up you and peter to meet in davos with darling,” Epstein wrote to Staley in January 2010, referring to the World Economic Forum taking place in Switzerland’.

‘Days later, Staley emailed Epstein to say that he saw “Peter last night. Darling in 20 minutes. Will talk again with Peter this AM.”’

The Anatomy Of Hillary Clinton’s $84 Million Money-Laundering Scheme (12/26/2017, link).

‘As Fox News reported, we documented the Democratic establishment “us[ing] state chapters as straw men to circumvent campaign donation limits and launder(ing) the money back to her campaign.” The 101-page complaint focused on the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) — the $500 million joint fundraising committee between the Clinton campaign, DNC, and dozens of state parties — which did exactly that the Supreme Court declared would still be illegal’.

‘HVF solicited six-figure donations from major donors, including Calvin Klein and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, and routed them through state parties en route to the Clinton campaign. Roughly $84 million may have been laundered in what might be the single largest campaign finance scandal in U.S. history’.

‘Here’s what we know. Campaign finance law is incredibly complex and infamous for its lack of clarity. As I’ve explained before, its complexity is a feature, not a bug. Major political players with the resources to hire the very few attorneys who practice campaign finance law benefit from the complexity that keeps others out. Perhaps HVF’s architects thought so too, and assumed that if no one understands what’s happening, no one would complain’.

‘Here’s what you can do, legally. Per election, an individual donor can contribute $2,700 to any candidate, $10,000 to any state party committee, and (during the 2016 cycle) $33,400 to a national party’s main account. These groups can all get together and take a single check from a donor for the sum of those contribution limits — it’s legal because the donor cannot exceed the base limit for any one recipient. And state parties can make unlimited transfers to their national party’.

‘Here’s what you can’t do, which the Clinton machine appeared to do anyway. As the Supreme Court made clear in McCutcheon v. FEC, the JFC may not solicit or accept contributions to circumvent base limits, through “earmarks” and “straw men” that are ultimately excessive — there are five separate prohibitions here’.

‘On top of that, six-figure donations either never actually passed through state party accounts or were never actually under state party control, which adds false FEC reporting by HVF, state parties, and the DNC to the laundry list’.

‘Finally, as Donna Brazile and others admitted, the DNC placed the funds under the Clinton campaign’s direct control, a massive breach of campaign finance law that ties the conspiracy together’.

The IRS whistleblower says Hunter sent a message demanding money from a Chinese Communist in late July 2017 while sitting next to his dad. Less than a week later, CEFC China wires a Biden LLC $5 million. China is not an ally. We are moving into the realm of possible treason. (tweet).

