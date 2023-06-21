Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-21. Healthy lifestyles vs institutionalized hypochondria. Sci vs. Pseudosci. War is real f- good for biz: BlackRock

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

(Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya) An interview where I propose the radical idea that public health should focus on supporting healthy lifestyles. A fringe idea in public health these days, focused as it is on institutionalized hypochondria, but maybe it will resonate with some. (tweet, website).

–

–

At first, @PeterHotez said COVID vaccines were too risky and shouldn’t be rushed. Then he flip-flopped, saying we need 2, then 3, then 4, then 5 shots! Seeing his bizarre U-turns, I felt it was high time to make a Peter Hotez version of my Science vs. Pseudoscience graphic. (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator” “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed (tweet).

How many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

–

UK Column News – 21st June 2023. Inflation: who is to blame? Not the Russians, not the Chinese, blame the bank of England and the UK government, that’s who. Public Order Act 1986 (Serious Disruption to the Life of the Community) Regulations 2023, the right honourable the Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb objects: for me, this is a make-or-break moment for democracy (I would say for our constitution). This is an authoritarian law that hands over to the police and the Home Office the power to decide what is a good or bad protest. It erodes the rule of law because any protest will be permitted only at the discretion of the police, rather than being a fundamental right that can be interfered with only in limited and proportionate circumstances. Suella Braverman faces legal action after forcing through anti-protest powers.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Introducing: The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill

00:20 GOV.UK: UK public bodies banned from imposing their own boycotts against foreign countries

Government Bill: Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill

The Times of Israel: Pro-Israel UK Tory leadership candidate [Michael Gove] in trouble after cocaine use admission

Spectre Of Multigenerational Mortgage Debt—Who’s To Blame?

05:27 ONS: Consumer price inflation rates (May 2022 – May 2023)

Core Inflation: May = 7.1% – April = 6.8% – March = 6.2%

BBC: UK inflation: Supermarkets say price rises will ease soon

ONS: UK House Price Index: April 2023 (PDF)

Independent: Jeremy Hunt questioned on mortgage rates and cost of living

Those Sneaky Russi… French?

12:58 RTL: Justice Law: remote activation of cameras or telephone microphones validated by the Senate

GOV.UK: Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for AI and Intellectual Property)

Policy paper: UK Geospatial Strategy 2030

World Population Review: Freedom Index by Country 2023

Visual Capitalist: Mapped: The State of Economic Freedom in 2023

Visual Capitalist: Mapped: Human Impact Across the World

Visual Capitalist: Ranked: The Most Innovative Companies in 2023

Freedom-Crushing Bills And Regulations Sweeping Under Scrutiny Into Law

23:42 Government Bill: Public Order Act 2023

Hansard (Parliamentary record): Public Order Act 1986 (Serious Disruption to the Life of the Community) Regulations 2023—search for the phrase “constitutional outrage” uttered by several peers

UK Column Article: The Private Bank of England Corporation

Green World: Fatal Motion on Public Order Bill rejected as Labour abstains

Green World: Fatal Motion to be heard in Lords today

Baroness Jenny Jones:

This is a make-or-break moment for parliamentary democracy.

Guardian: [Home Secretary] Suella Braverman faces legal action after forcing through anti-protest powers

Debi Evans Blog: 20th June 2023

Upcoming UK Column Interview: Thursday 22 July at 1 pm: Did Pfizer Know?—A stark but honest warning from Dr Naomi Wolf

Upcoming UK Column Interview: Friday 23 June at 1 pm: Ben Rubin—The Rise of Big Data in Healthcare

Rally for Peace and Freedom Event: Address: Holyrood, next to Scottish Parliament at 1 pm, Saturday, 24 June

Former French PM: Foreign Interference Is Real Alright—But The Culprit is America, Not Russia

31:37 GOV.UK: Global businesses pledge to back Ukraine’s recovery as Prime Minister sets out major financial package

10 Downing Street on YouTube: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference

GOV.UK: Prime Minister’s speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference: 21 June 2023

BFMTV: French former Prime Minister François Fillon’s testimony of 2 May 2023 to a parliamentary committee of inquiry on foreign interference

Radio Monte Carlo: François Fillon, testifying to the Assembly, says he is “not concerned by Russian interference”

Ouest France (February 2022): War in Ukraine—François Fillon criticised after his comments on the Russian invasion

Failed Covid–19 Vaccine Contracts Still Need Paying By British Taxpayer

46:25 Valneva issues SE D.C. 20549 Form 6–K

The Future Of Healthcare Is Surveillance—Even Of The Cervix

49:24 Reuters: EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

Entity (2017): You Can Track Your Fertility with a Tampon? The Future of Periods

Illumina (2016): Smart Tampon Technology: The Future of Reproductive Health

NextGen Jane: The future of OB-GYN care

Johns Hopkins University: Could artificial intelligence in a “smart tampon” detect cervical cancer?

Taking Farming Away From Farmers To Give To The Factories

52:11 GOV.UK: Support for farmers to access investment to drive nature recovery

GOV.UK: The Green Finance Strategy and Nature Markets Framework

Natural England: Nature on Dartmoor

Dr Adrian Colston (who has blocked UK Column on Twitter) tweets about grazing on Dartmoor

Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act 2023:

A Bill to make provision about the release and marketing of, and risk assessments relating to, precision bred plants and animals, and the marketing of food and feed produced from such plants and animals; and for connected purposes.

Scientists Fostering Embryos Beyond The Equivalent of 14 Days of Gestation

55:54 Sky News: Scientists create synthetic human embryos using stem cells in major breakthrough

Politico: EU regulator: mRNA coronavirus vaccines possibly linked to heart swelling

Cosmos Magazine: Crocodiles immune systems may hold the key for treating fungal infections

GOV.UK: M[onkey]pox vaccinations extended in London following recent spike in cases

Daily Mail: Toilet roll and underwear could soon come with warnings about cancer symptoms under new NHS plan

The Pharmaceutical Industry Network Group: PING Conference 2023

Speakers will include: Dr Shirley Hopper: Deputy Director, Innovative Medicines, HQA at the MHRA

–

–

Exclusive: Shane Warne’s Death Precipitated by Covid mRNA Vaccine Say Leading Doctors (link).

‘Leading doctors have concluded that the death of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne was likely precipitated by the Covid mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately nine months prior to his sudden cardiac death. His post mortem findings revealed coronary atherosclerosis’.

‘Cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Chris Neil, who is President of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, have concluded that the Covid vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease especially in those that may already have undetected mild disease. Dr. Malhotra has further concerns that the Covid mRNA vaccines may be masking angina by damaging heart nerves, resulting in patients not experiencing the chest pain that typically precedes a diagnosis of severe blockages in the heart arteries, leading to detection not occurring until it’s too late, with the first symptoms often presenting as a cardiac arrest’.

‘Shane Warne was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand in March last year’.

‘The doctors have called for the immediate suspension of Covid mRNA vaccines globally pending an investigation into serious side-effects, including late onset heart attack and sudden cardiac death’.

‘Shane Warne’s best friend, the former international cricketer Dimitri Mascerenhas, has supported the calls, saying Shane himself “wouldn’t want others to be harmed”’.

–

–

‼️Coroner, Patrick O’Connor described the death of 14 yr old Joseph McGinty, as an issue of “significant public concern”. Joseph died 3 weeks after receiving PfIzer’s shot. Hearing set to begin July 18. (tweet, website).

–

–

Sick From the Jab, A Young Actress Chose To End Her Own Life Kat Pave documented the progress of her disorders caused by the jab on Instagram. Finally, she was unable to go on living. (tweet, website).

–

–

March 29, 2021. Rochelle Walensky, Director of CDC, infamously declared on MSNBC: “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.” New emails obtained by FOIA from Jan 30, 2021 now show that Walensky knew this was a lie at the time she said it. 1/2 (tweet).

–

–

Sadly, all 10 ethical principles of the Nuremberg Code have been violated since 2020. The World Council for Health calls for a renewed commitment from all those involved in human experimentation to respect and uphold the Nuremberg Code. Join us: http://WorldCouncilforHealth.org (tweet).

–

–

No vax for HIV after 40 yrs of research. No vax for CANCER after 100+ yrs of research. No vax for the COMMON COLD! Yet a vax is created for COVID, by 4 BigPharma companies, all within 1 week from one another & we were all mandated to get it. #PfizerLied People Died (tweet).

–