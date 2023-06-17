Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-17. CDC: 1.1m Americans ‘Died Suddenly’ since LY. PM Sunak could resolve issue of 10k+ Excess Deaths a month

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

CDC: 1.1 Million Americans ‘Died Suddenly’ since Last Year. Many more deaths than war and terrorism combined, yet there is little concern. Ask yourself WHY.

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 (tweet, December 4, 2022, website).

PM Rishi Sunak could resolve the controversy surrounding 10,000+ Excess Deaths a month – by simply publishing the Govt’s own ‘deaths by vaccine status’ statistics So why doesn’t he? What has he got to hide? (tweet).

Sudden Deaths Spike Corresponds with Vaccine Rollout, Peer-Reviewed Study Finds. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️👹👹👹👹 (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 16th June 2023. Trump federal indictment. “The Presidential Records Act does not confer any mandatory or even discretionary authority on the archivist” wrote U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in that 2012 ruling. “Under the statute, this responsibility is left solely to the president.” Comer says alleged Biden bribe was $5m, threatens FBI with contempt. According to the charges filed by the GPO against Zlochevsky, Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their services in regard to Burisma activities. Biden was given money that originated not from successful activities of Burisma, and not from any brilliant business ideas or recommendations. It was obtained by criminal means. The charges brought against Zlochevsky that he is accused of legalization (laundering) of the funds obtained illicitly by way of purchase by Franklin Templeton Investments of state bonds to the total sum of $7.4 billion. The beneficiaries of the scheme had first stolen funds from Ukrainian people, and then returned to the country in the form of sovereign debt which paid bond holder a very high interest payment. This way, Ukrainian citizens were robbed twice, and all with the help of one criminal scheme with Burisma Holdings at the center of it.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

​​Dividing The Republican Party With A Knife In Trump’s Back

​​00:22 The Independent: What is an indictment? Donald Trump

​​Reuters: Donald Trump, the Presidential Records Act and ‘Clinton’s sock drawer’ defense

​​New York Post: Comer says alleged Biden bribe was $5M, threatens FBI with contempt

​​21st Century Wire: Hunting for Hunter: Evidence Reveals Biden, Burisma Ukraine Bond Scandal, Tied to U.S. Firm

​​Growing Solar Panels Instead Of Poppies

​​15:53 Alcis: Unprecedented reduction of opium production in Afghanistan

​​UK Column (2011): British Lives Wasted Protecting Opium Production

​​United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime: Opium Cultivation in Afghanistan

​​Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction: Lessons from U.S. counternarcotics efforts in Afghanistan

​​Oxford Mail (2013): Farmers go into legal drug business with poppy crops

​​United States Institute of Peace: The Taliban’s Successful Opium Ban is Bad for Afghans and the World

​​BBC: Inside the Taliban’s war on drugs—opium poppy crops slashed

​​BBC: What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power

​​Can Ukraine Ever Join NATO?

​​28:51 Moscow Times: Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

​​Rybar: Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 15th

​​Moscow Times: Russia Lays Mines at ‘Industrial Level’ Ahead of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

​​Times Of Israel: In first, Israel plans to sell vaunted Merkava tank to 2 countries, one in Europe

​​NATO:

​​NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down

​​IntelRepublic: IAEA Head Grossi at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant inspection in Zaporozhye region (ex-Ukraine) presented with fragment of pipeline from a hydro-cooling system riddled with fragments of NATO shelling from US-made M777 howitzer

​​​Rules-Based Theft–From Airliners To Children

​​39:03 Military Watch Magazine: Prized Russian Airliner Delivering COVID Supplies Seized By Canada to be Handed to Ukraine: Why An–124s Matter to Moscow

​​FCDO: A joint statement by diplomatic missions in Ukraine on International Day for Protection of Children

​​Anna Prokofieva’s Video: Taken From Ukraine

​​Yale Daily News: YSPH research reveals relocation and re-education of Ukrainian children

​​BNN: Russian region recognizes Ukrainian as official language

​​TASS: Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance

​​European Centre for Law and Justice (2009): The case of the missing children; Lost babies and corpses without organs fuel allegations of trafficking in body parts in Ukraine

​​“False Memory Syndrome”—Or Silencing and Shaming?

​​49:13 CBS: Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge accused of selling stolen body parts

​​False Memory Syndrome Foundation: FMS Foundation organization formed in March 1992 and dissolved in late 2019

​​Mad In America: The False Memory Syndrome at 30: How Flawed Science Turned into Conventional Wisdom

​​Business Insider: Harvard accepted over $8 million in donations from Jeffrey Epstein. The university plans to redirect unused funds toward supporting victims of human trafficking and sexual assault

​​Books by Whitney Alyse Webb

​​Unlimited Hangout: Leslie Wexner’s Young Global Leaders

​​NPR: The CIA’s Secret Quest For Mind Control: Torture, LSD And A ‘Poisoner In Chief’

​​Yahoo (2019): Bill Gates backs plan to tackle climate change by blocking out the sun

​​NO2NATO NO2War organisation

​​’Champion For Israel’ RFK Jr Flip-Flops On Roger Waters

​​58:07 Glenn Greenwald Interview: RFK Jr. on Russiagate, Israel/Roger Waters, JFK Assassination, Ukraine, & More

​​Daily Sabah: Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights is a grave violation of international law

VAERS data on mortality from all vaccines from 1988 to 2021 The diagram speaks for itself… All vaccines put together in the last 30 years have caused less harm than the Covid jabs in two years…! (tweet).

A new study from the Cleveland Clinic confirms the negative efficacy of Covid vaccines as it finds the boosted are 33% more likely to get Covid than those not ‘up-to-date’ with their jabs. (tweet, website).

NEW ARTICLE: mRNA & pregnancy – Congenital Malformations caused by Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines Malformations of the heart, brain, limbs, abdomen & more horror stories suffered during pregnancy. Article link in photo to avoid shadowban #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

BOMBSHELL 💥 from Covid Enquiry. 10 Downing Street knew there was no need for masks or social distancing as it was ‘unscientific’, yet they went ahead with authoritarian restrictions anyway! Why is this not the NUMBER 1 story? Why are Vallance and Whitty not arrested immediately? (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Who elected Klaus Schwab ? And who voted for the @wef policies of ‘The Great Reset ? Answer nobody. 😞 Why are the so called leaders of our ‘democracies’ slavishly following his orders directly against the interests of the people ? (tweet).

Question is, what are we going to do about it? “Secret memo exposes plan to mislead public about the vaccine. This is a bombshell story that confirms what most people knew all along – the government intentionally misled the public about adverse reactions to the shot in order to increase uptake.” Article below. #Canada deserves better. (tweet).

🚨🚨 🇦🇺 Australian Senator, Malcolm Roberts goes off on the WEF👇 “In a previous speech, I told Australians to reject the Great Reset and instead mount a GREAT RESIST!! Video is circulating online of CROOK and mastermind, Klaus Schwab bragging about penetrating cabinets in western democracies, with his Young Global Leaders – Some of these Klaus Schwab disciples are in this senate and cabinet”🔥🔥🔥 #WEF #Agenda2030 #TheGreatReset #KlausSchwab (tweet).

To the WEF, WHO and UN: Get out of our country, you are not welcome here On Friday, a case was submitted to the High Court which aims to force the Metropolitan police to reopen and investigate CN 6029679/21. (tweet, website).

‘For example, a report in January 2023 described secretive Whitehall units that have been monitoring government critics’ speech online – including Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, human rights campaigners and the public – under the guise of combatting “misinformation.” It would appear an entire “fact-checking” and censorship industry has blossomed during the covid era with the sole purpose of suppressing and withholding information the public has a right to know’.

