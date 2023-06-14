Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-14. Child excess deaths up 63k% in Europe since jab EMA for children. Jab Destroys Hearts & Brains of Billions

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

BREAKING: Child excess deaths have increased by 63,060% in Europe since the EMA approved COVID vaccines for children, according to official government data. (tweet).

Dr ‘Sucharit Bhakdi’ COVID-19 Vaccine Destroys Hearts & Brains of Billions of People (tweet, rumble).

BLACKLOCK’S BOMBSHELL SCOOP: Trudeau knew about vaccine deaths, was advised to keep quiet (link).

The Trudeau government knew vaccines were injuring and killing people, but were told to keep quiet.

The Canadian prime minister was advised to downplay injuries and deaths related to the Covid vaccines, as was reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The bombshell scoop was covered by the Toronto Sun:

A secret Privy Council office memo recommended that any COVID vaccine-related injuries or deaths be carefully managed with “winning communication strategies” as to not “shake public confidence.”

The memo also suggested skewing stats to minimize the impact of vaccine-related deaths or injuries, such as stating the “chance of it happening to me is one in a million” rather than “it has happened five times.”

Government Reports prove COVID Vaccine has killed Hundreds of Thousands weekly & Confidential Pfizer Documents prove your Gov. knew it would happen (tweet, website).

Dr. McCullough: The COVID Vaccines Are Causing the ‘Largest Blood Clots We’ve Ever Seen’. “My experience with these blood clots are they’re enormously resistant to blood thinners,” disclosed Dr. @P_McCulloughMD. “Wuhan spike protein is inside the blood clots, and it’s folding, forming what’s called amyloid structures.” “They [researchers] found astronomical rates of blood clots in the retinal arteries and retinal veins in those vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated. And that was only with two shots back in 2021,” he detailed. “Two years later … the risk is there. So, what I’m telling you is these vaccines have a very long effect in the human body. And when we see blood clots in the arteries, small arteries, and veins of the eyes, they’re reflecting what’s going on in the body.” (tweet).

Dr. McCullough: “The Vaccines Have Backfired” – More Shots = More Infections “It’s clear. The majority of people hospitalized and dying with COVID through 2021 and 2022 were the vaccinated,” testified Dr. @P_McCulloughMD in front of the Pennsylvania State Senate. “And in fact, Cleveland Clinic (https://medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.17.22283625v1.full#T2) has recently published their data. The unvaccinated have the lowest risk of recurrent Omicron infection, and every additional shot, the risk of more Omicron infections increases. So, the vaccines have backfired.” (tweet).

UK Column News – 14th June 2023. Exercise cygnus: UK government exercise justifies covid-19 lockdown. Prof Norman Fenton: there’s no carcinogenicity or genotoxicity studies & it’s not been through interchangeable studies with other vaxxes. The new SKYCovion vaccine: more questions for MHRA to answer. 1. You state that this vaccine was approved “after meeting the MHRA’s required safety, quality and effectiveness standards”. Yet your own guidance document makes clear that there is no efficacy data, and minimal safety data for this vaccine. So what exactly are the required safety, quality and effectiveness standard? A first-of-its-kind campus for government staff in key policy roles has been launched in Sheffield. Is this where perverse RSE education policy to sexualise children will be developed? Funding for GB News comes from Legatum and Paul Marshall, the former has in it’s portfolio the Luminos Fund, a registered nonprofit, with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among its donours.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Piers Robinson and with Cheryl Grainger (previous writer for UK Column).

​​Exercise Cygnus and the UK Covid–19 Inquiry

​​00:37 UK Covid–19 Inquiry

​​UK Covid–19 Inquiry Live Stream

​​Transcript of Module 1 Public Hearing on 13 June 2023

​​Weekly all-cause mortality surveillance (week 33 report, up to week 29 data)

​​Office for National Statistics: Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales

​​UK Column article (April 2020): Exercise Cygnus: UK Government Exercise Justifies Covid–19 Lockdown

​​In 2016, the Royal College of Surgeons had complained of chronic bed shortages, so much so that the occupancy rates had gone beyond 89%, when 85% is considered the maximum safe level.

​​The King’s Fund (Labour-aligned NHS think tank): The number of hospital beds in England has halved over the past 30 years

​​NHS England: Virtual ward including Hospital at Home

​​Powys Teaching Health Board: Pandemic Influenza Framework (Page removed)

​​NHS—Your Data Matters

​​10:01 Prof. Norman Fenton—Twitter

​​Substack blog: Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

​​The new SKYCovion vaccine: More questions for MHRA to answer

Viewer ​​April’s response from her surgery about her data being shared

​​NHS: National data opt-out

​​Policy Roles Campus in Sheffield

​​12:25 Cabinet Office: A first-of-its-kind campus for government staff in key policy roles

​​UK Government: Sheffield to be centre for policy jobs under Whitehall shake-up

​​9/11 Changed the Course of History—Guest: Piers Robinson

​​17:11 Announcing the International Center for 9/11 Justice—IC911.org

​​International Center for 9/11 Justice—Twitter | Facebook

​UK Column presented the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global ‘War on Terror’ in October 2021

UK Column interview (October 2021): Propaganda and the 9/11 ‘Global War on Terror’: Dr Piers Robinson

​​Join UK Column

​​Debi Evans Blog: 13 June 2023

​​Upcoming UK Column interview: The Financial and Intellectual Bankruptcy of the West: Bob Moriarty, 15 June at 1pm

​​​​UK’s Biological Security Strategy

​​24:57 Boris Johnson in 2021 announced the plan for a new ‘Global Pandemic Radar’ to identify and track new COVID variants and emerging diseases.

​​Telegraph: UK building radar system to detect future pandemics

​​Mirror: ‘Biothreats radar’ set up to scan for new pandemic and bio-terror alerts facing UK

​​UK Government: UK Biological Security Strategy

​​The UK Government is working alongside the US Defence Advanced Research Programme Agency (DARPA) to develop and investigate the potential for a networked system of sensors to detect the production or release of chemical and biological threats in urban settings and transport hubs.

​​Cheryl Grainger Reports on the Better Way Conference 2023

​​34:54 Cheryl Grainger reports on the Better Way Conference 2023

​​The worldwide Control Group Cooperative

​​Legacy Media Lived By Its Lies, Falls By Its Lies

​​40:02 BBC: Sharp decline in appetite for news in recent years, Reuters Institute says

​​Daniel Rosney’s Twitter with “Some *professional* news”

​​Brian Gerrish notes:

​​As the BBC realises its biased brand is unmasked and viewers are turning away, Marianna is unleashed to kill the competition.

​​GB News Politicisation

​​48:18 Ofcom:

In relation to the funding of GB News, I can confirm that we do hold this information, however, we are unable to disclose the information that we hold in scope of your request.

​​Press Gazette: Dubai-based investment group and pro-Brexit investor among £60m funders to back GB News as it recruits 120 journalists

​​GB News: Investors

​​Gov.UK: Sir Paul Marshall

​​The Legatum Group stands alongside the Luminos Fund

​​The Luminos Fund donors

​​Guardian: Ofcom investigates GB News after Tory MPs interview chancellor

​​Guardian: Lee Anderson will become latest Tory MP to host show on GB News

​​Lee Anderson—Registered Interests

​​Esther McVey—Registered Interests

​​Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg—Registered Interests

​​The Times: GB News tycoon Sir Paul Marshall eyes up £50m Spectator deal

​​Guardian: Rishi Sunak hires journalist James Forsyth as political secretary

​​Ofcom to carry out audience research regarding politicians presenting programmes

​​War Material: Give The Junk To Ukraine, Get British Taxpayers To Fork Out For Upgrades

​​57:11 Wall Street Journal: Ukraine’s Offensive Begins With Ground Gained, Tanks Lost

​​Kyiv Post: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade ‘Magura’

[​​…] the 47th to be the second army brigade to be filled out primarily with green soldiers trained first in Britain

​​Hindustan Times: Russia Bombed ‘Mighty’ Leopards Using Lancet Drones

​​HistoryLegends: Ukraine finally launched its “counteroffensive” on the Zaporizhia front

​​Pravda: Ukraine asks Germany for more Leopard 2 tanks

A 26 year old pregnant woman had Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine booster shot on Jan.17, 2022. 2 days later she delivered a live male infant by vaginal delivery, 620g, who died at minute 40 of life. (VAERS 2156527) CDC: “Safe in pregnancy!” #DiedSuddenly#cdnpoli#ableg (tweet).

37 yo pregnant woman (22wk) had 1st Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. 11 days later she went into premature labor & delivered live twins. Both infants died within hours of delivery (VAERS 2212456) CDC: “Safe in pregnancy!” #DiedSuddenly#cdnpoli#ableg (tweet, website).

Green Monkey DNA confirmed present in COVID jabs. Green Monkey’s are what carry the Marburg virus in Stanley Johnson’s book the Virus. The more you know. Not having the COVID vaccine is the best decision ever made… EVER! (tweet, website).

Every single dr, nurse, healthcare asst, volunteer…if you administered a c19 💉 to a 6m old baby to <16y old healthy child, you are a disgrace to your profession, clinically negligent, not following evidence based medicine, unethical, uneducated & unfit to practice! Just stop! (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) All MPs received these documents today from the World Council for Health, detailing all the concerns about @WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations ( 2005). No excuses now for not knowing the powers the discredited WHO are trying to take around the World. 🌏 We must stop this. (tweet).

This is an AWESOME book written in 1889. It shows that the Smallpox vaccine didn’t save any lives at all. “That one of the most severe epidemics of Small-pox on record, … occurred after 33 years of official, compulsory, and penal vaccination.” (tweet).

–