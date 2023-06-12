Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-12. Myocarditis risk up 13,200%: CDC, tumour-linked viral promoters, extra 3.2m disabled USA. We Were Duped

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

CDC confirms that COVID vaccinations increase risk of myocarditis by 13,200%, according to new study. (tweet, website).

“This new discovery of the presence of green monkey DNA, including tumor-linked viral promoters, in the jabs has this microbiologist and immunologist calling for an immediate halt in the use of mRNA vaccines.” All perpetrators must be arrested immediately! (tweet, website).

(Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra) BREAKING SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA. There is a trend of excess deaths in the young. We now have an extra 3.2 million people in the United States with disabilities. ‘My theory is that’s it’s the covid vaccine’ @DowdEdward. This is horrific (tweet).

“We Were Duped” – Doctors Angry About CDC & WHO’s COVID Lies (link).

‘More and more, doctors across the United States have begun questioning the COVID narrative relating to vaccines, masks, lockdowns and alternative treatments and they’re speaking out. Dr. Kat Lindley has co-founded the Global Health Project to amplify those voices and ensure that the kind of mass hysteria and misinformation peddled by elite institutions never happens again’.

‘Jimmy speaks with Dr. Lindley about her program and the Global Health Project’s efforts to encourage physicians to raise their voices and restore faith in medical professionals.

‘Visit Global Health Project online: https://globalhealthproject.org/’

‘Resist the commodification of health’.

‘Remember that your well-being is not a product to be sold but a precious aspect of your existence’.

‘We’re building a community of doctors and patients affected by medical tyranny. Our goal is to rebuild the sacred trust between the medical community and those they serve’.

Former BlackRock Exec, Ed Dowd, says younger people began dying at a higher rate than older people in 2021, according to excess mortality data and the data shows the trend seems to be continuing. Why is this not front page news in the US? (tweet).

UK Column News – 12th June 2023. Marianna Spring, of BBC verify, hit piece on the Light newspaper with lots of questions posed but then it never attempts to offer any answers for. David Davis was monitored by the government’s counter disinformation unit over his tweets questioning the modelling put forward at the start of the pandemic. BBC journalists report climate of fear, BBC editorial policy get back in your box, you can’t have an opinion. BBC fights shy of telling the truth about BBC verify, no verifying BBC verify.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News. Guest segments with Darren Nesbitt of The Light Paper and Kim Isherwood of Public Child Protection Wales (donate here).

Marianna in Propagandaland: The BBC’s Bluntest Hatchet Job Yet

00:22 BBC: The Light: Inside the UK’s conspiracy theory newspaper that shares violence and hate

Guest Darren Nesbitt: https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

Marianna in Conspiracyland: Full, unedited interview with Darren Nesbitt, Editor of The Light Paper

The Telegraph Trying To Win Back Readers—Suddenly Discovers We Are Tyrannised

07:32 Telegraph: Monitoring unit made hourly calls to flag Covid dissent

Telegraph: ‘The BBC has a reputation as a truth-teller—but in Covid it did what the Government wanted’

Jessica Cecil, BBC’s Trusted News Initiative director

Telegraph: BBC plans to build ‘diverse’ workforce to fight off ‘liberal bias’ claims

BBC fights shy of telling the truth about FoI request response (invoking journalistic exemption)

Please use UK Column’s search page for any of the organisations / units Brian mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Pleads Innocence “Beyond Doubt”—Is She Her Own Jury?

16:32 Police Scotland: Investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances—woman arrested (Page now removed)

Di McMillan:

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested, and the women are celebrating! Monumental moment for women! Exceptional timing while attending the screening of Adult Human Female.

Scottish Daily Express: Kenny MacAskill calls for a ‘firewall’ around the SNP as he warns Nats are dragging down Scexit ’cause’

The Scotsman: Nicola Sturgeon arrest: Ash Regan and Jackie Baillie say former first minister should either resign or be suspended from SNP by Humza Yousaf

Evening Standard: Sturgeon: I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing

Public Child Protection Wales’ Appeal To Protect Children, Refused

21:51 Public Child Protection Wales

Guest: Kimberley Isherwood

PCP Wales appeal refused

Critical Race Theory Comes to Scotland

26:54 The Scottish Council of Deans of Education (SCDE) have launched a new National Anti-Racism Framework for Initial Teacher Education (ITE) in Scotland:

This framework offers an opportunity to consider structural changes to teacher education, with clear, critical guidance leading to tangible outcomes. These changes aim to disrupt the centrality of whiteness and enable different ways of seeing, thinking and doing.

Who is Dr. Bree Picower?

University of the West of Scotland: Further and Higher Education is an integral part of Scottish society and therefore has a key role to play in addressing racism

Scottish Union for Education Event:

Let Kids Be Kids! Our government is sexualising children with its sex and gender curriculum. Children need education, not Indoctrination.

Thursday 15 June 2023 18:30

The Tron Church

25 Bath Street

Glasgow

G2 1HW

UK Column interview: The Root of All Evil—John Waters

Upcoming UK Column interview: The Financial & Intellectual Bankruptcy of the West: Bob Moriarty, 13 June at 1pm

Sensible Environmentalism with Patrick Moore: 15 June at 1 pm

9/11 Changed the Course of History—relaunch

Yellow Boards—Holloway Road. Tuesday 13 June, 4 to 6 pm, close to Iceland and Lidl supermarkets, London N7 6QA

Arizona: Sheriff Joe Arpaio Still Going Strong

40:03 Sheriff Joe Arpaio 91st Birthday Bash

Arpaio made inmates wear pink underwear to deter them from coming back to jail

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Starts Badly

46:38 Tagesspiegel: “Each Leopard 2 is worth its gold for the offensive” : Ukraine asks for significantly more German tanks

Yuriy Sak on GB News with Camilla Tominey as well as other UK media

Yuriy Sak: Partner, Director of Special Projects at CFC Big Ideas (previously covered by UK Column News on 16 and 21 November 2022)

Since 2018, CFC Big Ideas has been organizing one of the Davos side-events at the world’s biggest annual economic summit

CFC Big Ideas: Ukraine’s Reconstruction Plan: when it will start, who will run it and what global businesses can leverage

European Economic Madness: The Unsayable Word Is “Insolvent”

58:25 Reuters: UK house prices set to slide 10%

FT: UK house prices book first annual contraction in a decade

World Economic Forum: Eurozone fell into recession in first quarter

European Central Bank: EU structural financial indicators: end of 2022

European Central Bank: Financial stability outlook remains fragile, ECB review finds

American Abortion Industry: Unaccountably Cheerled By The American Press

1:04:07 Yahoo! News: How one quiet Illinois college town became the symbol of abortion rights in America

AP: Maine expansion of abortion laws, which would be among the country’s broadest, passes committee

Saluting an ideological rainbow? June is Pride Month for The Department of the U.S. Air Force

Russia Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov:

Westerners say that everyone must respect ‘the rules-based order’. According to these ‘rules’ the Russian language and Orthodoxy present a terrible threat to a world which wants to forget Christian values, Muslim values and the values of all world religions, replacing them with their ‘rainbow practices’.

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) Pfizer Caught Funnelling $12 Million to Anderson Cooper To Promote mRNA Jabs to Americans (tweet, website).

Pfizer has funnelled a whopping $12 million dollars into the bank account of CNN host Anderson Cooper as part of a deal to promote the company’s toxic mRNA jabs to the American public. $12,000,000 Pfizer paid them all off, they sold their souls. (tweet, website).

Mark Zuckerberg ADMITS Feds Asked Facebook To Censor TRUE Covid Information: Rising Reacts (link).

Did the censorship of true covid info cost lives? If so then lawsuits must ensue.

Parents from Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California are making a video go viral. Their students were forced to watch a pride video in Math class. When the students were uncomfortable with it, the teacher threatened them with weekend detention. (tweet).