Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-10. Dr Tess Lawrie: we will be deceived no longer, we will not be divided. Jab heart damage and death: 8 of 21

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Dr Tess Lawrie on scale of C-19 vaccine harm: “I am a scientist. I am a doctor. And I know this. And you can trust me.” “We are awake now. We will not be deceived. And we will be deceived no longer and we will not be divided.” (tweet, rumble).

5 million reports (and counting) are not a statistic.

The most damning evidence to date of vaccine heart damage and death (link).

‘INCH by agonising inch, we move closer to the denouement of the ‘safe and effective’ Covid vaccine tragedy’.

‘It is agonising for doctors who believed the jab would help protect patients against serious illness; for people harmed and bereaved by the jabs, and for researchers who have been telling us for more than two years (see here, for example) that vaccines based on preparing the body to deal with SARS-CoV-2’s toxic ‘spike’ protein might cause the same type of damage as the virus itself’.

‘Now, in a comprehensive nationwide South Korean study, an expert committee has confirmed 480 cases of vaccine-related heart inflammation (myocarditis), including 21 deaths, 12 of which were in young adults. Ninety-five of the 480 cases were classified as severe, most needing intensive care in hospital and one receiving a heart transplant’.

‘The analysis may be the most comprehensive to date from anywhere in the world. The committee included seven cardiologists, helped by investigators in 16 regional centres who provided data from medical records. Physicians and health care staff were put under a legal obligation to report suspected adverse events from the jab’.

‘Stringent criteria were adopted before concluding that the vaccine was to blame, possibly causing many likely cases to be excluded. The 480 confirmed cases were among 1,533 cases reported in which acute myocarditis was suspected’.

‘Reporting their findings in the European Heart Journal, the researchers say that in comparison to the 44million people vaccinated during the study period (26 February to 31 December 2021) myocarditis attributable to the vaccine is rare. It was highest in young men, aged between 12 and 17 (5.29 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people) and lowest in women over 70 (0.22 per 100,000)’.

‘They express particular concern, however, that eight of the 21 deaths were initially classified as sudden cardiac death, unrelated to the vaccine, and came to light only as the result of post-mortem examination’.

🇨🇦 BREAKING: Internal Memo Reveals Canadian Government Officials Were Advised on How to Obfuscate & Conceal Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries (tweet, Canadian Scandal: Privy Council Office Memo Directs Gov How to Obfuscate, Hide COVID-19 Vax Injuries, website).

Spoke with a Neurologist this weekend, who told me that the numbers of strokes, aneurysm bleeds, and other catastrophic events have SKYROCKETED in the vaccinated. However, he also stated that it is nearly impossible to get a Vaccine Injury diagnosis, due to tremendous loopholes (tweet).

(Jay Bhattacharya @DrJBhattacharya) Shame on @MayoClinic for suspending Dr. Michael Joyner. Dr. Joyner is a distinguished academic with a record of scientific accomplishment. Disagree with him — fine. But punishing him for not toeing the party line is a bad look for Mayo, not Dr. Joyner. (tweet,

Mayo Clinic medical college to doctor: Sit down and shut up, website).

Lockdown sceptic Molly Kingsley: ‘I was cast as an extremist but I’ve since been proved right’ (link).

Ad hominemism never works.

UK Column News – 7th June 2023. New U.S. military base in central Syria. As if 24 illegal military sites were not enough. No to America, no to its sanctions: the Syrian people. U.S. wants to build new base in Iraq’s oil-rich western region. Ukraine’s spring counter offensive, first 72 hours – Zaporozhye area: 30k men over six insertion points; 8,700 dead soldiers; 2,900 ‘missing’ soldiers; 4,000 hospitalised; 33 tanks; 66 combat vehicles; 30 howitzers; 4 fixed-wing aircraft. Kakhovka dam: another round of Russia keeps blowing up its own critical infrastructure for reasons no one can explain. Tucker Carlson’s twitter show surpasses 100 million views. Items to be censored & throttled: questioning ‘covid cases’ or ‘covid deaths’; lethality of the virus (IFR, spread etc); alternative remedies (hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D etc); questioning efficacy of masks; vaccine efficacy & safety; vaccine side effects, vaccine deaths; any post that creates ‘vaccine hesitancy’.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Little Rishi And Grandpa Joe Excited To Get Snapped

​​00:24 Telegraph: All hail the ‘president’ of the UK as schoolboy Sunak visits a frail elder

​​GOV.UK: The Atlantic Declaration

​​UK to host first global summit on Artificial Intelligence

​​Joint statement on the UK-US data bridge

​​​​US Connecting Networks In Syria

​​05:21 New US Military Base in Syria

​​U.S. Military Base in Syria’s Strategic Al-Tanf

​​U.S. wants to build new base in Iraq’s oil-rich western region

​​Who Blew Up The Kakhovka Dam?

​​14:52 CNN: Ukrainian forces suffer ‘stiff resistance’ and losses in assault on Russian lines

​​The Economist cover (10 June 2023 issue): Ukraine strikes back

​​Bild: Russians destroyed first Leopard Tank

​​Forbes: The Russians just destroyed their first Ukrainian Leopard 2 tank

​​Daily Mail: Russia boasts it has destroyed Leopard tanks but is mocked by analysts who say they’ve actually blown up tractors

​​Guardian: Nato members may send troops to Ukraine, warns former alliance chief

​​Drone footage shows extent of damage to Ukraine dam

​​TASS: Russian diplomat calls for international investigation into Kakhovka HPP’s dam collapse

​​Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday:

​​… endless linking of all the negative things that happen in the Western countries, outside and on the periphery with our country, in order to maintain the hysterical attitude of their own population towards the situation around Russia, in Russia in general, and so on.

​​Reuters: Kyiv says it intercepted call showing Russia blew up Kakhovka dam

​​Russian notification to United Nations Security Council (21 October 2022):

… would like to draw your attention to the plans of the Kiev regime to destroy the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam in Kherson province

​​Daily Caller: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show surpasses 100 million views

​​​​Check Schneck, What The Heck: Germany’s World-Beatingly Sanctimonious Government Adulates Terrorists

​​33:28 Stefan Schneck, Special Envoy for Syrian at German Foreign Office, is a craven apologist for terrorists

​​Guardian (2019): Syrian footballer and ‘singer of revolution’ killed in conflict

​​Al-Monitor: The Syrian funeral that divided Turkey

​​Vanessa Beeley on YouTube: THE VETO: Exposing CNN, Al Jazeera, Channel 4, western media propaganda war in Syria

​​BBC Springs New Comedy On The Nation

​​38:35 BBC Radio 4: Marianna in Conspiracyland, Episode 1 (14 minutes)

​​UK High Court Authorises Assange Extradition To The US

​​39:53 ABC News: Julian Assange will fight UK High Court decision in last legal option against extradition to the US

​​Stella Assange Twitter statement

​​Latest Twitter Files Drop

​​42:21 Andrew Lowenthal: Twitter Files Extra: How the World’s “No-Kidding Decision Makers” Got Organized

​​NetworkAffects: Militarists in the digital garden

​​Racket: Move Over, Jayson Blair: Meet Hamilton 68, the New King of Media Fraud

​​RightsCon Summit Series

​​About the Internet Free & Secure Initiative

​​Facebook content oversight board

​​Meet the ex-CIA agents deciding Facebook’s content policy

​​A New World Order with Tobias Ellwood

​​57:07 Andrew Bridgen MP calls for an apology from the Government to the 40,000 professional carers who were forced from their jobs under the vaccine mandate

​​UK Health Security™ Agency: Heat — Health Alerts issued by UKHSA and the Met Office

​​GOV.UK: Weather-Health Alerting System

​​UK Health Security™ Agency on Twitter: Cartoon video of what to pack for a holiday

​​And finally—Fyodor Dostoevsky:

Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.

​​A New World Order with The Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood, Friday 23 June, 3 pm, ticket £20.00

Limericks by Alex Thomson on the august occasion:

There was a deep stater named Ellwood

Who viewed the whole scene much as hell would.

He called for world order

But couldn’t afford her;

He hoped all the East’s personnel could.

When Tobias seeks entry to heaven,

He’ll present his good works, not the leaven.

Asked, “Were you an MP?”,

He’ll say, “Trivial to me;

I signed up with the Seventy-Seven.”

