Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-05. Repeated COVID-19 jab Weakens Immune System: Study; spike in igG4. Corporations overthrew democracy

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination Weakens Immune System: Study (link, link).

‘Repeated COVID-19 vaccination weakens the immune system, potentially making people susceptible to life-threatening conditions such as cancer, according to a new study’.

‘Multiple doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines lead to higher levels of antibodies called IgG4, which can provide a protective effect. But a growing body of evidence indicates that the “abnormally high levels” of the immunoglobulin subclass actually make the immune system more susceptible to the COVID-19 spike protein in the vaccines, researchers said in the paper’.

‘They pointed to experiments performed on mice that found multiple boosters on top of the initial COVID-19 vaccination “significantly decreased” protection against both the Delta and Omicron virus variants and testing that found a spike in IgG4 levels after repeat Pfizer vaccination, suggesting immune exhaustion’.

‘Studies have detected higher levels of IgG4 in people who died with COVID-19 when compared to those who recovered and linked the levels with another known determinant of COVID-19-related mortality, the researchers also noted’.

‘A review of the literature also showed that vaccines against HIV, malaria, and pertussis also induce the production of IgG4’.

Here’s Why You Don’t Live In A Democracy Anymore (link).

‘Declassified UK reporter Matt Kennard has written a book titled Silent Coup:’

‘How Corporations Overthrew Democracy, detailing the specific measures instituted around the globe that have sought to guarantee private profites for major transnational corporations at the expense of democracy — measures that have included everything from violent coups to international “free trade” agreements that are anything but’.

‘Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Matt about the creeping global trend towards complete corporatization that’s involved mass violence, the World Bank and IMF programs and the widespread sacrifice of individual nation’s sovereignty’.

Silent Coup: How Corporations Overthrew Democracy Hardcover – 4 May 2023 (link).

‘As European empires crumbled in the 20th century, the power structures that had dominated the world for centuries were up for renegotiation. Yet instead of a rebirth for democracy, what emerged was a silent coup against its very core – namely, the unstoppable rise of global corporate power’.

‘Exposing the origins of this epic power grab as well as its present-day consequences, Silent Coup is the result of investigative journalists Claire Provost and Matt Kennard’s reports from 30 countries around the world. It provides an explosive guide to the rise of a corporate empire that now dictates how resources are allocated, how territories are governed, and how justice is defined’.

‘The story moves from the frontlines of local struggles to the basement archives of the institutions created to ensure this takeover was permanent – revealing how corporations have established a supranational legal framework impervious to any democratic will, and how our media has largely failed to investigate it’.

UK Column News – 5th June 2023. The real message from Tobias Ellwood, MP chair of defence select committee: UK can use applied psychology (nudging) on international partners to draw them deeper into the NATO proxy war against Russia. And what about the Ukrainian and Russian children being killed and maimed in your proxy war Mr Ellwood? The Telegraph: Putin no longer has the money or the kit to sustain a high-tech modern war. Sheer nonsense from the Telegraph as Russia dominates the battlefield with capable professional troops, unlimited artillery rounds, drones, hypersonic missiles, an intact capable air force and ‘eye watering’ electronic warfare systems. The Telegraph (supposed) exclusive: ministers had ‘chilling’ secret unit to curb lockdown dissent. Those gagged include but not limited to: professor Carl Heneghan, Molly Kingsley, Dr Alexandre de Figueiredo. Conservative democratic organisation, the challenge the conservative party faces: shrinking tories, no participation no power, no traditional values & CCHQ power grab. If the conservation party has not been democratic to date what has it been? A dictatorship? A fiefdom? A cabal? A criminal conspiracy? Cleverly invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant- does this merit deselection by his constituents?

(website, odysee pending, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Jaw, Jaw for War, War: Tobias Ellwood Boasts Of Bellicose British Nudging

00:32 Tobias Ellwood’s priorities for the West

Washington Post: Britain’s defense chief, a contender to run NATO, lays out his vision

Ben Wallace said:

The world is getting more dangerous, more insecure and more anxious, and the next secretary general has to be able to deliver that funding to make sure that that is never taken off the boil.

Mike Robinson asks: “Why is that?”

NBC: How the U.K. is trying to pressure other nations into arming Ukraine

“We’ve certainly been one of the leaders at nudging and encouraging others to have greater political courage”—Tobias Ellwood

Mirror: Bournemouth MP calls for safety review and end to rumours after two kids die in tragedy

Politico: Top Russian official says British politicians now a legitimate military target

Telegraph: Comment from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin no longer has the money or the kit to sustain a high-tech modern war

Video: How Russian forces use electronic warfare to jam Ukraine’s GPS guided weapons

NATO’s Blank Cheque For Ukraine

11:40 European Council on Foreign Relations Profile: Carl Bildt

Project Syndicate: The High Stakes of NATO’s Vilnius Summit by Carl Bildt

What is Project Syndicate?

Combate on Twitter:

[Zelensky] turned his people into cannon fodder and doomed his entire nation for the benefit of US oligarchs

UK Column Community: community.ukcolumn.org

UK Column Viewer notes:

Zelensky isn’t “buying* weapons to “save Ukraine” or win back territory”. Zelensky is selling weapons on behalf of USA oligarchs and plutocrats.

The Information War Is Not News To UK Column Viewers

21:26 Telegraph: Exclusive: Ministers had ‘chilling’ secret unit to curb lockdown dissent

Question From Lucy Powell on Coronavirus: Disinformation

Crime Minister Chris Philp answers:

The Cross-Whitehall Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) was established on 5 March 2020, bringing together cross-government monitoring and analysis capabilities. As of 7 January 2022 the CDU is still fully operational.

UK Gov: Counter-Disinformation Unit—Privacy notice

Carnegie UK Trust: Mis/disinformation

Sir Christopher Chope MP asks: When the rapid response unit was disbanded and what happened to the information it collected?

UK Government: Responding to Russia’s invasion: The information war

RESIST 2 Counter Disinformation Toolkit (PDF)

Andrew Neil forgets he cheered on the tyranny; blocks Twitter user who reminded him

Control Of The Court System

33:33 The Conservative Democratic Organisation is a grouping within the Conservative Party

Brian Gerrish asks:

If the Conservative party has not been democratic to date, what has it been? A dictatorship? A fiefdom? A cabal? A Criminal Conspiracy?

Express: Cleverly invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant

Universal Basic Income—Or Government Bribes?

40:30 Autonomy: Proposal for a locally led basic income pilot (UBI)

The Conversation: Green New Deal: universal basic income could make green transition feasible

Occupy: A just green future needs Universal Basic Income

Green Party of England & Wales announces plan for fully costed Universal Basic Income for everyone

Bright Green: 5 reasons why a Green New Deal and Universal Basic Income go hand in hand

Salon: Why environmentalists should embrace universal basic income

World Economic Forum: Universal basic income is the answer to the inequalities exposed by COVID-19

UNESCO: Move the debate from Universal Basic Income to Universal Basic Services

Bank of England: This Consultation Paper sets out our assessment of the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) Email submissions can also be submitted to: digitalpoundconsultation2023@bankofengland.co.uk

The digital pound: a new form of money for households and businesses. Consultation response here

US Debt Ceiling Lifts Off

44:12 CBS: Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls U.S. back from brink of unprecedented default

New York Times: New Details in Debt Limit Deal: Where $136 Billion in Cuts Will Come From

Financial Times: MEME: The consequences of this expected burst of T-bill issuance for liquidity in the banking system

FRED: Deposits, All Commercial Banks (graph)

FT: US banks prepare for losses in rush for commercial property exit

Sooner Or Later, They Come For Your Pensions

48:50 FT: Bank of England looks to broaden reform of deposit guarantee scheme

Bloomberg: In Fink We Trust: BlackRock Is Now ‘Fourth Branch of Government’

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says, “It’s time to force people’s behaviour to change”

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change: Investing in the Future: Boosting Savings and Prosperity for the UK

WHO Makes The Rules?

1:00:18 World Health Organisation: Bureau’s text of the WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

UK Column article: ‘One Health’ and the demotion of humankind to the level of livestock

James Roguski: Outrageous WHO power grab

Study Falsely Linking Hydroxychloroquine To Increased Deaths Frequently Cited Even After Retraction (link).

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Duchess anytime.’ Jeffrey Epstein’s private diary reveals he met with Sarah Ferguson at his Manhattan mansion while under house arrest for having sex with underage girls – as she is pictured with the pedophile’s housekeeper and driver (link).

EXCLUSIVE: The Jeffrey Epstein Files: Trove of never-before-seen emails and calendars gives unprecedented insight into late pedophile’s network of power and influence that includes Chris Rock, Peter Thiel, and Richard Branson (link).

