Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-02. Moderna/Pfizer RCTs showed 60% elevated risk clot post-jab. Millions duped into being DOD’s test subjects

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer randomized controlled trials showed a 60% elevated risk of clotting disorders following COVID-19 vaccination. (tweet, website).

–

Family Of College Student Who Died From COVID-19 Vaccine Sues Biden Administration (link, link).

‘The family of a college student who died from heart inflammation caused by Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has sued President Joe Biden’s administration, alleging officials engaged in “willful misconduct.”’

‘U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) officials wrongly promoted COVID-19 vaccination by repeatedly claiming the available vaccines were “safe and effective,” relatives of George Watts Jr., the college student, said in the new lawsuit’.

‘That promotion “duped millions of Americans, including Mr. Watts, into being DOD’s human subjects in its medical experiment, the largest in modern history,” the suit states.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows lawsuits against certain people if they have engaged in “willful misconduct” and if that misconduct caused death or serious injury’.

UK Column News – 2nd June 2023. Journalism Is Not A Crime: British police detain journalist Kit Klarenberg, interrogate him about The Grayzone. The Twilight of Freedom, Craig Murray: Three British journalists I know personally – Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg – have each in the last two years beem detained at immigration for hours on re-entering their own country, and questioned by police under anti-terrorist legislation. This is plainly an abuse of the power to detain at port of entry, because in each case they could have been questioned at any time in the UK were there legitimate cause, and the questioning was not focused on their travels. They were in fact detained and interrogated simply for holding dissident opinion on foreign policy, and in particular for supporting a more collaborative approach to Russia – with which, lest we forget, the UK is not at war.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

​​Philip Schofield Denies Grooming—Why Does The BBC Keep Inviting Child Sex Accused For Set-Piece Interviews Like This?

​​00:19 BBC: I am not a groomer, says Schofield

​​Sky: ITV chief asked to face MP questions about Philip Schofield and This Morning scandal

​​BBC: Dad falsely accused of ‘satanic’ abuse speaks of ordeal (Ricky Dearman, prior instance of such a clear-your-name interview format, all so far being about child sex allegations)

​​Journalism Is Not A Crime

​​05:39 Marianna Spring contacts Children’s Health Defense

​​The Grayzone: British police detain journalist Kit Klarenberg, interrogate him about The Grayzone

​​Craig Murray: The Twilight of Freedom

​​Asilomar to Apollo: A Half-Century Of Concerns Becomes Reality—UK Far Ahead Of USA

​​14:07 Oxford Cancer: The SYMPLIFY study will evaluate the revolutionary multi-cancer blood test Galleri, for future implementation in the NHS

​​NHS (2021): The NHS-Galleri study is a Randomised Control Trial (RCT)

​​Asilomar Conference (1975) on Recombinant DNA Molecules

​​Asilomar ’75: The Beginning of the Future—YouTube

​​UK Column Article: NHS Long Term Plan and Mental Health Implementation Plan: Phoenix or dinosaur? (Debi told you so)

​​Wired: Fully autonomous surgical robots

​​The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense: The Athena Agenda: Advancing the Apollo Program for Biodefense

​​TechXplore—Volatolomics: Robot noses may one day be able to ‘smell’ disease on your breath

​​Volatolomics in healthcare and its advanced detection technology

​​Nanomaterials in hair care and treatment

​​European Commission: Sunscreens with titanium dioxide as nanoparticles—Health risks?

​​Science Direct: Neovascularization-directed bionic eye drops for noninvasive renovation of age-related macular degeneration

​​The Sad Passing Of Pathologist Professor Arne Burkhardt

​​28:59 Professor Arne Burkhardt showed that pathologists are finding spike proteins being produced all over the body after mRNA vaccination, including the testicles

​​Better Way Conference 2023: 1st–4th June

​​Yellow Board protests work

​​Yellow Boards in Berkshire: Friday 2nd June, London Road and Wokingham Road, Bracknell

​​BRICS Family To Grow

​​32:15 AP News: Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies as bloc discusses adding Saudi Arabia, Iran

​​Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter:

​​Today, the UK acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia.

​​Complex Kosovo Situation Broken Down By Vanessa Beeley

​​35:44 B92.net: KFOR attacked Serbs in Kosovo-Metohija: There are wounded, bursts of fire echo

​​Syriana Analysis: Kosovo-Serbia tension: History, latest flare-up and what’s the solution?

​​PA News Agency/Bracknell News: Serbs gather in northern Kosovo town after clashes with Nato peacekeepers

​​U.S.-owned NATO KFOR vehicle painted with “Z” graffiti

​​10 News First: Kosovo clashes intensify between NATO Troops and Serbian Protesters

​​Times: US troops deployed to Kosovo streets following violent protests

​​FT: US restricts co-operation with Kosovo after ethnic tensions flare up

​​EU External Relations head, Josep Borrell Fontelles:

​​We have three clear requests:

New local elections now.

Ensuring the participation of Kosovo Serbs.

Start the work to establish the Association of Serbian Majority Municipalities w/in EU facilitated Dialogue.

​​Serbian president had a short conversation with Zelensky at the summit in Moldova

​​B92.net: President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, gave an interview to the Italian newspaper La Stampa

Ukraine Today—​​Croatian President: Glory to Ukraine is “the slogan of chauvinists who killed Jews and Poles”

​​​Ukraine Sees War With Russia As Perpetual

​​51:27 Telegraph: BAe in talks with Zelensky to make weapons in Ukraine

​​Israel Attacks Damascus Again

​​53:28 Vanessa Beeley Substack: Israel attacks Damascus for 17th time this year

​​Washington Post: Iran plans to escalate attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, documents show

​​Daily Sabah: Putin, Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye for talks with Erdoğan

​​Healthcare Or Censorship?

​​56:33 Daily Clout: Did you know the FDA has a “Rumor Control” Department?

​​Food and Drug Administration: Rumor Control

​​And Finally: “Independent” “Expert” Panel On Sex Education

​​58:51 UK Gov: Next steps taken to ensure age-appropriate relationships, sex and health education

