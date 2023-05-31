Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-31. Govt-censored info that later turned out to be true is why govts must not censor, plus it violates human rights

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Twitter Files Extra: The Covid Censorship Requests of Australia’s Department of Home Affairs (link).

‘In the #TwitterFiles, Racket found 18 DHA emails, collectively requesting 222 tweets be taken down. Jokes and information that later turned out to be true were frequently included in the censorship requests, which came from something called the “Social Cohesion Division” of the DHA’s “Extremism Insights and Communication” office, not that DHA staffers were entirely sure of their spelling in every case:’

—-

‘Regardless, the conclusion of DHA and Twitter was that “government officials” should never be challenged, and that discussing contested topics requires banishment to digital Siberia, to say nothing of what used to be a time-honored Australian tradition of poking fun at authority. (The account in question has been suspended)’.

It would seem that the people doing the censoring haven’t learned anything from when Galileo was censored for his theory that the world was not flat.

–

–

Breaking: ‘Social Cohesion Division” tasked with censoring Aussies in new #twitterfiles revelations (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 31th May 2023. The Telegraph: GPs urged to trial experimental drugs on patients – whatever happened to ‘first, do no harm’? UK’s MHRA: translating science into healthcare – whatever happened to ‘first, do no harm’? Regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovion: AS03 adjuvant is composed of squalene, DL-a-tocopherol and polysorbate 80, it is unknown whether SKYCovion is excreted in human milk, efficacy was not evaluated as part of the clinical trial programme.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

​​NHS Digital

​​00:26 NHS App and your NHS account

​​Gov.UK: Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE)

​​ACE, part of “Homeland Security” at the Home Office

​​Accelerated Capability Environment blog

​​Australia-Canada-Singapore-Switzerland-United Kingdom (Access) Consortium

​​Express: NHS patients on fast track to get breakthrough drugs approved by foreign regulators

​​Telegraph: GPs urged to trial experimental drugs on patients

​​Pulse Today: GPs could be incentivised via QOF to join clinical trials

​​Following EU exit, there is an opportunity for the UK to regulate healthcare product development differently. The Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 paves the way for this

​​Public Health Genomics—Enabling Science in Health

​​10:27 PHG Foundation

​​PHG Foundation—YouTube

Video: ​​Making science work for health | Dr Dame June Raine on how regulators are supporting innovation

​​What is pharmacogenomics?

​​Using Genes to Guide Prescriptions—posted 18 October 2013 (!)

​​British Pharmacological Society: Using pharmacogenomics to improve patient outcomes

​​MoD Propaganda

​​23:30 Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—31 May 2023

​​Chief of Defence Intelligence, Adrian Bird, spoke at a RUSI event

​​Chief of Defence Intelligence RUSI webinar May 2023

​​At Windsor Castle, sailors and members of the Royal Marines Band Service received Royal Victorian Order honours from His Majesty The King

​​Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Situation

​​29:35 IAEA—International Atomic Energy Agency

​​The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the ten largest in the world

​​The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has expressed alarm over the recent power outage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

​​Tension mounts in run up to UN Security Council meeting on Zaporizhia NPP

​​TASS: Five people killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian artillery strike on Vasilyevka

​​Council on Foreign Relations: How much aid has the U.S. sent Ukraine? Here are six charts

​​Victoria Nuland spills the beans on Ukraine

​​Mobilizing Private Investment for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

​​Video: Julie Monaco (Thanks to viewer Linda for helping to identify) MD, Global Head Public Sector, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory

​​Debi Evans Blog: 30th May 2023

​​Sarah Ferguson, Epstein’s Driver and the Housekeeper

​​43:32 Daily Mail: Jeffrey Epstein’s private diary reveals he met with Sarah Ferguson at his Manhattan mansion

​​Ofgem, Enabling Obscene Energy Prices

​​44:38 Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Thursday 25 May 2023) announced its quarterly update to the energy price cap for the period 1 July – 30 September 2023

​​Covid Vaccines: History Trying To Repeat Itself

​​47:03 NBC: China faces a new Covid wave that could peak at 65 million cases a week

​​Regulatory approval of Covid–19 Vaccine SKYCovion

​​SKYCovione Covid–19 Vaccine:

​​The vaccine consists of GBP510 with the AS03 adjuvant. GBP510 is a self-assembling two-component protein nanoparticle that displays 60 copies of the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS–CoV–2 Spike

​​The Korea Herald: Gates Foundation donates US$4.9 mln to SK’s vaccine project

​​U.S. AFRICOM leader admits to Congressman Gaetz, coup leaders “share core values” with U.S. military

​​Core Values–Africa Knows What The Ukraine War Is About

56:53 LGBT activists act like dogs and bark at Catholic organization volunteers in Warsaw (N.B.: this clip is not new)

​​ANC Secretary-General: “Putin is a head of state. South Africa can’t arrest a head of state”

​​Julius Malema to BBC: “I would give weapons to Russia to fight imperialism”

​​The Irish Times: Nato peacekeeping troops hurt as ethnic Serbs clash with police in Kosovo

​​BBC: Serbia sends troops to border after Kosovo clashes

–