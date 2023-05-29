Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-29. SIDS existed since 1930s, disable auto reflex breathe, large decline infant deaths, $105k y-e bonus for pusherblog

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Before COVID-19, I fully admit I’d have had difficultly believing vaccines caused sudden infant deaths or that our government would have covered up decades of evidence showing they did. This article did a remarkable job of compiling that evidence. (tweet, The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Infant Deaths, website).

‘The glaring association between the COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death in healthy adults (e.g., athletes) who would never die otherwise has made at least half of the public believe these unsafe injections are causing sudden adult death syndrome (SADS)’.

‘SADS emerged from a related condition, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), which many likewise associated with vaccination. For example, there have been countless cases of a parent taking their child in for a routine vaccination, being told the infant is completely well, and then their child dying suddenly for no explicable reason later that night’.

‘What is horrific about the SIDS issue is that its strong association with its most likely culprit, the DPT vaccine, has existed since at least the 1930s, and over and over again, evidence has emerged linking the vaccine to SIDS, which our authorities have done everything they can to conceal. For example, (former) parents of children with SIDS worked diligently with members of Congress to address the issue. Once a seminal book that effectively exposed the federal government’s concealment of the problem was published in 1985, it provided the political will to shortly after pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act — something that at least was originally intended to protect these families’.

‘Since SIDS is so common, it’s impossible to avoid conducting research that sheds light on what is occurring. As the years have gone by, in addition to a large body of evidence showing increasing childhood vaccination doses are associated with SIDS, the most likely mechanism has also been established — vaccination can disable the automatic reflex to breathe. Unless the child is coincidentally being monitored in a hospital when this happens (and resuscitative measures can be initiated), the resulting respiratory arrest is fatal’.

‘Over the years, numerous propaganda attempts have been conducted to gaslight the public into ignoring the cause of SIDS. For example, the results of the Back to Sleep Campaign (credited with ending SIDS) do not stand up to basic scrutiny. These absurd propaganda campaigns likewise copy much of the same playbook we’ve seen to cover every other act of gross malfeasance inflicted upon America (e.g., the entire pandemic response)’.

‘Similarly, despite significant evidence suggesting SIDS is due to vaccination, there has been a longstanding prohibition on conducting clinical trials which could ever test if there is or is not an association between the two. Given how easy these trials would be to run, I can only assume that their prohibition is a tacit admission they would, in fact, prove vaccination causes SIDS’.

‘One unexpected benefit of the COVID-19 lockdowns was that they provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bypass this embargo — many predicted the decline in “nonessential” childhood vaccination visits would result in a massive reduction in infant deaths, and that was exactly what happened. Furthermore, this was also corroborated by a large decline in infant deaths in Florida following increased refusal by parents to vaccinate their children due to the political climate COVID-19 created’.

Pediatricians Get Paid to Push Vaccines — and It’s No Small Amount of Cash (link).

‘Using the average statistics from 1999, if a pediatrician has 1,000 patients, 264 can be expected to be 2 years old or younger. If all are fully vaccinated, the pediatrician would be eligible for a $105,600 year-end bonus’.

UK Column News – 29th May 2023. Nothing came to Kiev: informed social media mocks international press and media reports. The BBC is an ‘independent broadcaster’ that was funded by the UK government to set up and train Suspline, a key Ukrainian government approved media outlet. The BBC also works closely with the Ukrainian government and Ministry of Defence on war reports, stories, misinformation, disinformation and propaganda. Death and injury to Russian children in Donbass simply ignored by the BBC. BBC vilify: the exponential growth of manipulated and distorted news reports and video means that seeing is no longer believing. Our dwindling number of consumers tell us they can no longer trust that the video in their news feeds is genuine. This is why we at the BBC must urgently begin to show and share the work we do behind the scenes, to check and vilify truthful but inconvenient information to ensure that it does not appear on our platforms.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Study: Bill Gates’ Lab Grown Meat Causes Cancer in Humans (link).

Zero Young Healthy Individuals Died of COVID-19, Israeli Data Show (link).

Soon the world will know that the Russian military operation in Ukraine was a massive clean up operation. The global elites were using that country as their dirty operations centre, from biolabs, to drugs, to human trafficking… (tweet, War Crime Documents Surface Of Red Cross Black Market Child Organ Harvesting In Ukraine, Azov Implicated [VIDEO], website).

State Department Pleads Fifth When Asked About American Detained in Ukraine (link).

‘Lira has been charged under sections 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of Ukraine’s criminal code, which was augmented at the start of the invasion to criminalize the “distribution of materials” that justify Russia’s actions in Ukraine going back to 2014. The law specifically outlaws portraying any military dispute “financed by [the] Russian Federation” in Ukraine as an “internal civil conflict,” a law The New York Times and Wired Magazine are in violation of’.

‘The Ukrainian government has frequently claimed that the violent conflicts in the Donbas region — which killed over 10,000 people between 2014 and 2020 — were financed and armed by the Russians. However, a former NATO official in charge of investigating arms shipments into the Donbas from 2014 to 2018 found that “there were no deliveries of weapons and military equipment from Russia” and instead that most arms were smuggled by defecting Ukrainian soldiers. This official could have been imprisoned under Article 436-2 as well’.

‘Lira faces up to 13 years in prison if he is convicted of both charges’.

‘Of course, American journalists are not as indignant over Lira’s arrest as they are over that of Evan Gershkovich, the WSJ reporter being detained in Russia. Federal Reserve minion Nick Timairos did not change his Twitter profile to signal “solidarity” for Lira’.

