Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-27. Govt practice lying why they’re doing something is hopelessly & forever exposed. Fluoride’s specific harms

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

‘The Government practice of lying about why they’re doing something is hopelessly & forever exposed’ (link).

–

–

Neil Oliver: We watch Russia – but we must watch what our leaders are up to here in the West (link).

–

–

Fluoride Lawsuit Against EPA: Alleged Corruption, Shocking Under Oath Federal Statements (link, link).

‘In this series, we explore the contentious findings surrounding fluoridation of the U.S. public water supply and answer the question of whether water fluoridation poses a risk and what we should do about it’.

‘Previously: A confounding factor in the fluoride debate is the arsenic that contaminates the industrial sources of fluoride added to public water systems’.

‘A groundbreaking federal lawsuit could ban fluoride from drinking water, overturning a decades-long program aimed at preventing cavities that has been challenged by mounting evidence of harm’.

‘The Fluoride Action Network (FAN) sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Toxic Substances Control Act in 2017, and it appears to be nearing its conclusion. Under the act, citizens can challenge the EPA in court when the agency rejects a petition to ban or regulate a toxic substance. The FAN’s suit is the first in the 44-year history of the act to actually get to trial’.

‘The lawsuit has included pointed testimony from leading experts on environmental toxins and admissions from both EPA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials that fluoride could be linked to specific harms. The lawsuit has also revealed government interference in crucial scientific findings’.

–

–

UK Column News – 26th May 2023. Andreas Marlow, Bundeswehr General: German instructors who have worked with Ukrainians agree that they are not interested in the training programme. They are far more interested in ways to intimidate the enemy, including ways that may qualify as war crimes. They praise the punitive operations that SS troops carried out during World War II and glorify the swastika. Robert F. Kennedy Jr: they only pretend to think it was unprovoked. They are lying to us, manufacturing consent for war. The administration has dragged us into a proxy war on false pretences. The blood of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians is on their hands, not to mention over $100 billion U.S. taxpayer dollars. Ukraine sent untrained conscripts into Donbass ‘meat grinder’ – WSJ.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

Ukraine’s Nazi Problem Now Talked About By German General—But Articles Go 404

00:22 Nova News: Germany, General Marlow: “We will train up to nine thousand Ukrainian soldiers”. (Not going to plan)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Twitter, not pulling any punches about the proxy war

Meanwhile, The Meat Grinder Grinds On

9:09 RT News: Ukraine sent untrained conscripts into Donbass ‘meat grinder’—WSJ

Defense One: ‘No Magic Weapons’: Milley Sets Expectations On F-16s

BBC: Wagner says Bakhmut withdrawal has begun

Brian’s e-mail to the BBC

BBC: US diplomat (Richard Haass): Ukraine’s allies need new diplomatic tactic

Dmitry Medvedev: (Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation)

This conflict will last for long. For decades, probably. This is a new reality … It is necessary to destroy the very nature of the Nazi government in Kiev … [Otherwise the conflict could drag on perpetually, with] three years of truce, two years of conflict, rinse and repeat.

Politico: Ukraine could join ranks of ‘frozen’ conflicts, U.S. officials say

Politico: Send for Agent BoJo! Boris Johnson dispatched to Texas to shore up Republican support for Ukraine

What Of The Future For Zelensky?

31:42 BBC test quiz: Timed Teaser: Zelensky on tour—but where?

Zelensky receives standing ovation after surprise speech to Johns Hopkins University graduates

UK Column Shop

Cabinet Office: Government launches fraud squad

iEarlGrey: Mike and Masha missing near Bakhmut, Update 2

Government Digital ID: Misleading FAQs

37:15 Gov UK: FAQs on government digital identity consultation response

Online Safety Bill: Volume 830: debated on Thursday 25 May 2023

AccountingWEB: HMRC: Use online services and wait times will fall

Financial Times: UK government data breach for millions of children ruled unlawful

Government Bill: Data Protection and Digital Information Bill

BBC Media Action’s Sombre Success in Ukraine

45:05 BBC Media Action: The power of understanding your audience

BBC Media Action Clips:

BBC Media Action is the BBC’s international charity using the power of media to reduce poverty and promote human rights.

International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM)—Homepage

Citizens UK is a ‘grassroots’ alliance of many local communities working together

Does Sir Richard Dearlove Harbour Any Doubt About The British State? Retired ‘C’ Bangs The Russiagate Drum

1:00:30 Richard Dearlove at NatCon UK speaking about Active Measures: A Second Coming

War—for all the violence and tragedy that it unleashes—also triggers great creativity and catalyses motivations. The Ukrainian national identity is being burnished and refined in the fire of war. The confidence of its youthful and talented leadership leaves no room for self-doubt or indulgent and misdirected wokery. Ukraine is fighting for its survival and for Europe’s future security. Unavoidably, it is our war as well.

–

–

News: The Sunak Files, (Part 3). Sunak Profits From Moderna Vaccines. A hedge fund where WEF Sunak was a founding partner, has seen its profits increase by over 50% in a year. “Published *Annual Reports reveal that Theleme Partners made £109m in the year up to 31 March 2023”, (*Companies House) – a £65m increase from the previous year. Theleme is seriously invested in the new influenza vaccine manufacturers Moderna – who just signed a 10-year partnership with the UK Government for £1 billion pounds. Sunak left the company in 2013 in order to pursue his political career, he has however refused to deny that he will profit from a surge in the share price of vaccine manufacturer Moderna and subsequent profits from Theleme. Sunak has still failed to publish his tax returns, despite pledging this in 2022. Whilst Chancellor, Rishi hired John Sheridan, a partner at Theleme to advise the Treasury on Covid policies. The fund has invested 34% of its pot in Moderna – its single biggest investment – reported to be valued at £600 million. (tweet).

–

–

In 1996 RFK jr suffered a neurological injury which baffled doctors. Years later when he was in litigation over a particular flu vaccine he discovered that his condition, spasmodic dysphonia was listed as one of the top side effects. Strange how life works. (tweet).

–

–

Trump Proven Right As New Bombshell Audit Uncovers Millions Of Invalid Voter Registrations (link).

‘“Through auditing the voter roll databases, obtained directly from state and local boards of elections, we have uncovered millions of invalid registrations, hundreds of thousands of votes cast by legally invalid registrations, hundreds of thousands of votes cast by legally invalid registrants, massive vote discrepancies, and the clear presence of algorithmic patterns we reverse engineered from within the state’s own official records,” Hornik wrote in a new letter’.

–