Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-24. Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić: WHO should be declared terrorist org. Myocarditis signal known Feb 2021

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

++++Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, to the EU Parliament: “It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Columbian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the World Health Organisation].” “[The WHO] should be declared a terrorist organisation.” Credit: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic (tweet).

–

–

Myocarditis signal was known in Feb 2021 but FDA and CDC hid it until they got the vaccine authorized for 12-15 year olds in May 2021. Here is the proof. (tweet, website).

–

–

UK Column News – 24th May 2023. Sucharit Bhakdi Found NOT GUILTY. ‘Astonishing rise’ in Britons with an irregular heartbeat, topped 1.5 million for the first time, 1 in 45 – what is not disclosed is that these are the expected adverse effects from the jabs. Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine claims scheme: 147 paid, $7.7m, 2149 in progress. You are not alone Peter Todd, Consultant Solicitor, ‘Maverick’ vaccine injury expert. “Cause Unknown”, the epidemic of sudden deaths in 2021 & 2022. Debi Evans’ twitter poll: do you trust the #MHRA to approve and deliver safe medicines to U.K. population? Yes 3%, No 97%, 487 votes. Dr Thomas Binder – corona insanity: a remarkable story from a remarkable doctor. Healing herbs for a healthy life Jane Placca, herbal medicine practitioner.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Sucharit Bhakdi Found NOT GUILTY

00:24 Off Guardian: Sucharit Bhakdi found not guilty

NDR: Acquittal for Corona critic and controversial doctor Bhakdi

Marianna Seeks Truth But Won’t Ask/Skirts The Right Questions

03:55 Marianna Spring and Darren Nesbit (The Light Paper) – Full interview

The Light Paper – The Uncensored Truth

ONS: Number of deaths registered by week, England and Wales, 28th December 2019 to 12th May 2023

Sky News: ‘Astonishing’ rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat

7 News Australia: Thousands lining up for compensation, claiming the COVID vaccine made them sick

UK Column Interview: You are not alone—Peter Todd, Consultant Solicitor, ‘Maverick’ Vaccine Injury Expert

Covid Vaccines Injured & Bereaved Legal Fund

Cause Unknown – The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 by Edward Dowd

Debi’s latest attempt to reach out to Marianna Spring

Mali Massacre—Seems Oddly Familiar

18:42 Guardian: Russian mercenaries behind slaughter of 500 in Mali village, UN report finds

Minister for Africa Vicky Ford gave a statement on a reported massacre in Moura, Mali

Reuters: Mali rejects UN report on alleged execution of 500 villagers by troops

Video showing Russian support in Africa

AOAV: Britain’s Special Forces on service in at least 19 countries since 2011

Pain in the Pounds, Not Going Away Any Time Soon

35:00 ONS: UK consumer price inflation – April 2023

Core inflation: April 2023: 6.8% – March 2023: 6.2%. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco)

UK Gov: Energy Price Guarantee

Cornwall Insight release final forecast for July price cap

Please Join UK Column

Debi Evan’s latest blog will be on the homepage, under the COMMENT section

Debi’s Twitter poll

UK Column Interview: Dr Thomas Binder—Corona Insanity: A remarkable story from a remarkable doctor

UK Column Interview: Healing Herbs for a Healthy Life—Jane Placca, herbal medicine practitioner

Children’s Health Warnings and Assisted Dying

41:55 BBC: Junior doctors in England to strike for three days in June

Guardian: Babies are dying because of NHS failings, poverty and inequality, charities warn

Mail Online: One baby dies and eight are left in intensive care after being struck down in ‘unusual’ cluster of usually-harmless infection

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: Catastrophic Contagion

UK Gov: Enterovirus infections

UK Gov: Acute flaccid paralysis syndrome

Hackney Citizen: Health chiefs urge parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to prevent it spreading across London

NHS Long Term Plan

NHS Long Term Plan – End of Life Care

Mail Online: Child deaths soar an alarming 10% to 15-year high due to pandemic suicides, overdoses and homicides: Doctors warn they are now seeing suicidal eight-year-olds

Sky News: Sleeping staff, patients on the roof – life inside Gloucester’s mental health intensive care unit

The Herald: Assisted dying: Experts back Scottish proposals

Parliamentary Bills: Assisted Dying Bill [HL]

Parliament Live TV: 16th May 2023 – Assisted dying/assisted suicide – Oral evidence

Dystopian Realities

52:42 UK Column Extracts: BBC/Gill statue – UK Column News – 22nd May 2023

Plymouth Herald: Rolf Harris’ infamous self-portrait painted over

Years and Years is a dystopian science fiction drama television miniseries written by Russell T Davies

Fox News: From transgendered to ‘transabled’: Now people are ‘choosing’ to identify as handicapped

The Qatar Economic Forum Powered by Bloomberg

Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s Office: The Commissioner discusses the new era for live facial recognition after the Coronation

–

–

Words matter: Lockdown = imprisonment. mRNA jabs = fake immunity. Net zero = stealing your money. 15 min cities = ghettos. Ultra processed food = poison. Hate speech = censorship. Can you think of any more? Comment below 👇🏼 (tweet).

–

–

Safe = deadly. Effective = compliance. Green = toxic. Masks = muzzle. For the greater good = you don’t matter. Far right = someone who dares challenge. (Ditto racist, transphobe). Conspiracy theorist = critical thinker. Danger to our democracy = freedom fighter. Experts = paid opinions (tweet).

–

–

(Dr Aseem Malhotra @DrAseemMalhotra) Truly honoured to receive such praise from Australian Tennis legend and former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ahead of my national tour starting this Saturday in Sydney. The mission to end Big Pharma tyranny continues 👊 (tweet, website).

–