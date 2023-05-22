Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-22. WHO – corrupt, incompetent, thoroughly discredited. SC justice Gorsuch Shreds Lockdown Authoritarianism

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

GOP Pushes Back Against WHO Plans For ‘Global Governance’ On Emergencies (link, link).

‘“The World Health Organization is one of the most corrupt, incompetent and, after COVID-19, the most thoroughly discredited institutions on the global stage,” Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) stated. “And yet, one of Joe Biden’s first things that he did was to bring the United States back into this corrupt organization.”’

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) Anyone notice how Congress has no real interest in investigating Pfizer or Moderna’s clinical trial data, the corruption at the FDA and CDC, psy-ops to coerce Americans, the mRNA jab’s adverse events, or the gov. harassment of physicians who dissented? (tweet).

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Just like the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been quietly withdrawn and stocks destroyed. Both of these products were actually a strand of DNA and used an Adenovirus vector to enter the cells. Where are the national media headlines? (tweet).

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Shreds Lockdown Authoritarianism (link, link).

‘In a statement made today on a case concerning Title 42, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch breaks the painful silence on the topic of lockdowns and mandates, and presents the truth with startling clarity’.

‘Importantly, this statement from the Supreme Court comes as so many other agencies, intellectuals, and journalists are in flat-out denial of what happened to the country’.

‘[T]he history of this case illustrates the disruption we have experienced over the last three years in how our laws are made and our freedoms observed’.

‘Since March 2020, we may have experienced the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country. Executive officials across the country issued emergency decrees on a breathtaking scale. Governors and local leaders imposed lockdown orders forcing people to remain in their homes’.

‘They shuttered businesses and schools public and private. They closed churches even as they allowed casinos and other favored businesses to carry on. They threatened violators not just with civil penalties but with criminal sanctions too’.

‘They surveilled church parking lots, recorded license plates, and issued notices warning that attendance at even outdoor services satisfying all state social-distancing and hygiene requirements could amount to criminal conduct. They divided cities and neighborhoods into color-coded zones, forced individuals to fight for their freedoms in court on emergency timetables, and then changed their color-coded schemes when defeat in court seemed imminent’.

‘Federal executive officials entered the act too. Not just with emergency immigration decrees. They deployed a public-health agency to regulate landlord-tenant relations nationwide.They used a workplace-safety agency to issue a vaccination mandate for most working Americans’.

‘They threatened to fire noncompliant employees, and warned that service members who refused to vaccinate might face dishonorable discharge and confinement. Along the way, it seems federal officials may have pressured social-media companies to suppress information about pandemic policies with which they disagreed’.

‘While executive officials issued new emergency decrees at a furious pace, state legislatures and Congress—the bodies normally responsible for adopting our laws—too often fell silent. Courts bound to protect our liberties addressed a few—but hardly all—of the intrusions upon them. In some cases, like this one, courts even allowed themselves to be used to perpetuate emergency public-health decrees for collateral purposes, itself a form of emergency-lawmaking-by-litigation’.

‘Doubtless, many lessons can be learned from this chapter in our history, and hopefully serious efforts will be made to study it. One lesson might be this: Fear and the desire for safety are powerful forces. They can lead to a clamor for action—almost any action—as long as someone does something to address a perceived threat’.

‘A leader or an expert who claims he can fix everything, if only we do exactly as he says, can prove an irresistible force. We do not need to confront a bayonet, we need only a nudge, before we willingly abandon the nicety of requiring laws to be adopted by our legislative representatives and accept rule by decree. Along the way, we will accede to the loss of many cherished civil liberties—the right to worship freely, to debate public policy without censorship, to gather with friends and family, or simply to leave our homes’.

‘We may even cheer on those who ask us to disregard our normal lawmaking processes and forfeit our personal freedoms. Of course, this is no new story. Even the ancients warned that democracies can degenerate toward autocracy in the face of fear’.

‘But maybe we have learned another lesson too. The concentration of power in the hands of so few may be efficient and sometimes popular. But it does not tend toward sound government. However wise one person or his advisors may be, that is no substitute for the wisdom of the whole of the American people that can be tapped in the legislative process’.

‘Decisions produced by those who indulge no criticism are rarely as good as those produced after robust and uncensored debate. Decisions announced on the fly are rarely as wise as those that come after careful deliberation. Decisions made by a few often yield unintended consequences that may be avoided when more are consulted. Autocracies have always suffered these defects. Maybe, hopefully, we have relearned these lessons too’.

‘In the 1970s, Congress studied the use of emergency decrees. It observed that they can allow executive authorities to tap into extraordinary powers. Congress also observed that emergency decrees have a habit of long outliving the crises that generate them; some federal emergency proclamations, Congress noted, had remained in effect for years or decades after the emergency in question had passed’.

‘At the same time, Congress recognized that quick unilateral executive action is sometimes necessary and permitted in our constitutional order. In an effort to balance these considerations and ensure a more normal operation of our laws and a firmer protection of our liberties, Congress adopted a number of new guardrails in the National Emergencies Act’.

‘Despite that law, the number of declared emergencies has only grown in the ensuing years. And it is hard not to wonder whether, after nearly a half-century and in light of our Nation’s recent experience, another look is warranted. It is hard not to wonder, too, whether state legislatures might profitably reexamine the proper scope of emergency executive powers at the state level’.

‘At the very least, one can hope that the Judiciary will not soon again allow itself to be part of the problem by permitting litigants to manipulate our docket to perpetuate a decree designed for one emergency to address another. Make no mistake—decisive executive action is sometimes necessary and appropriate. But if emergency decrees promise to solve some problems, they threaten to generate others. And rule by indefinite emergency edict risks leaving all of us with a shell of a democracy and civil liberties just as hollow’.

‘Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion in Arizona v. Mayorkas marks the culmination of his three-year effort to oppose the Covid regime’s eradication of civil liberties, unequal application of law, and political favoritism. From the outset, Gorsuch remained vigilant as public officials used the pretext of Covid to augment their power and strip the citizenry of its rights in defiance of long standing constitutional principles’.

UK Column News – 22nd May 2023. Panic And Denial As Bakhmut Falls. Guest Dr Depti Bisht Explains Radiation Warning For Central/Eastern Europe, Western ammunition depot hits and related radiation spikes map. ​​BBC Brand Damaged Goods? BBC Verify Launched To ‘Counter Disinformation’—Large Mirror Required.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Deepti Bisht.

Panic And Denial As Bakhmut Falls

​​00:30 CNN: Russia has claimed to control Bakhmut, but Ukraine says it’s still fighting

​​CNBC: Ukraine refuses to accept loss of Bakhmut; Wagner mercenary boss downplays army’s role in ‘capture’

​​BBC: Zelensky tells G7 summit Russia does not occupy Bakhmut

​​Telegraph: Volodymyr Zelensky denies Bakhmut has fallen

​​BBC: Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia, says defiant Zelensky

​​Russian photo says: “Bakhmut has fallen. Artyomovsk rises.”

​​Guest Dr Depti Bisht Explains Radiation Warning For Central/Eastern Europe

​​09:02 RT: Russian watchdog addresses ‘radioactive cloud’ reports (Archive link)

​​Unit Press: 17th May 2023 Radiation Warning to Europeans in wake of Khmelnytskyi Explosion

​​UNIT issues radiation surge warning to Europeans

​​Guest: Dr Depti Bisht

​​Western ammunition depot hits and related radiation spikes map

​​UK Column News Extra—22nd May 2023

​​BBC Brand Damaged Goods? BBC Verify Launched To ‘Counter Disinformation’—Large Mirror Required

​​24:12 Marianna Spring has unveiled ‘BBC Verify’

​​Reject The Great Reset Twitter: Meme: This is the person calling you a conspiracy theorist

​​Marianna Spring’s new podcast for Radio 4 promotion with a fake rabbit hole

​​MediaShotz: BBC News launches BBC Verify to improve transparency and trust

​​BBC Verify: Ukraine war: Satellite images reveal Russian defences before major assault

​​Planet Labs is an American public Earth imaging company

​​BBC/Gill statue—Katie Razzall Asks: Does Who Made The Art Matter?

​​34:28 Man in Spider-Man mask scales BBC HQ to attack Eric Gill statue

​​BBC’s Katie Razzall asks “whether you can judge an artist or anybody based on their actual lives or whether their art stands alone”

​​UK Column symposium recordings: WHO Do You Think You Are—An Exposé of the World Health Organisation

​​When Is A Transwoman Not A Transwoman? When ScotGov Is Back-Pedalling

​​41:42 The Courier Exclusive: Woman, 75, in court on 16 cruelty charges amid Fornethy School investigation

​​STV News: Man abducted and sexually assaulted schoolgirl while dressed as woman

​​Shona Robison MSP (now Deputy First Minister), Scottish Parliament, 3 March 2022:

There is no evidence that predatory and abusive men have ever had to pretend to be anything he is else to carry out abusive and predatory behaviour.

​​The Sun: Shona Robison squirms at questions over trans butcher Andrew Miller admitting abducting a girl (52:57)

​​“This is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know”? Bilderbergers enjoy a private public life

​​53:07 69th Bilderberg Meeting—Press release

​​Statement by Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla to Pfizer Colleagues

​​Defense News (June 2022): Palantir’s Karp is first western CEO to visit Zelenskyy amid invasion

​​Forthcoming article by Mark Anderson: Of Digital Currency, Energy Transition, ‘Al’ etc.

​​Zanny Beddoes and Axel Springer went on a stroll through the streets of Lisbon while on a break from the 69th annual Bilderberg conference and Dan Dicks was there to catch up with them

Ukraine Admits Murdering “Quite A Few” Russian Civilians Who Back Putin And His Invasion (link).

‘For perspective, a hypothetical parallel for this campaign would be Iraq’s intelligence service blowing up Iraq-invasion cheerleaders like Bill Kristol, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ann Coulter and Max Boot in 2003. Ukraine’s targeting of civilians doesn’t merely violate vague “international norms” that Washington pretends to hold dear — they are explicitly war crimes’.

‘What’s more, if one accepts the definition of terrorism as “the intentional use of violence against civilians in order to obtain political aims,” Budanov has implicated Ukraine as a state sponsor of terror — one that’s received $37 billion in US military aid since the war started, and perhaps double that in other assistance’.

‘Budanov isn’t merely an unapologetic terrorist, he’s a boastful one. “These cases have happened and will continue,” he told The Times. Such people will receive a well-deserved punishment, and the appropriate punishment can only be liquidation and I will implement it.”’

Dr. Daniel Nagase: He treated a ventilated patient. 7 days after coming off ventilation, head of emerg ordered she get Pfizer. “Even medical students know you don’t give vaccines when patient is still sick!” The doctor ordered the record of vaccination be deleted. “Had I not been there, no one would know she received this shot!” “She died the next week.” “This doctor falsified records of a patient who died, and still has his license—while I’ve been railroaded [for using proven-safe treatments]” #NCI @Inquiry_Canada (tweet).

Vaccines cause type 1 diabetes. Vaccines are poison that destroy organs in the body. (tweet, September 3, 2017, website).

‘A week and a half after his first birthday on September 21st, 2015, we went to a health center to implement the recommended vaccines. He was given the Hepatitis A and MMR vaccines at that time. It was this round of vaccines that changed our family’s life’.

‘During the following days, his energy and mood drastically decreased. He became thirsty and tired. He no longer had the strength to play games. After two weeks, on October 2nd, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Our family has no history of type 1 diabetes’.

‘To confirm the diagnosis, we took another test. The test revealed positive antibodies and the value of glycated hemoglobin: hbA1c. This confirmed our fears and caused us to question vaccinations. We began to look for evidence that vaccines are potential causes of childhood illness’.

‘The first evidence that we discovered was in the vaccine package insert. We felt that any potential connections between vaccines and type 1 diabetes should have been disclosed. We researched online and found that the evidence supported our concerns. It was frustrating to see that evidence is widely available, but ignored by the medical community. Apparently, half of the vaccinated population must be adversely affected for it to be conclusive’.

“When climate alarmist Al Gore ran for US president in 2000 he was apparently worth $1.7M

After decades of travelling the world in private jets to frighten the wits out of the proles he has amassed an estimated $313 M” #ClimateScam (tweet).

Ukraine is not a symbol of Freedom & Liberal Democracy. It is a corrupt warmongering Proxy of the US and the Western Globalist Elites (tweet, website).

“Just got the covid booster and flu vaccines this morning! Go get vaccinated this holiday season!”

10 December 2022. State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington died suddenly after a sudden medical emergency. May 2023 (tweet).

ATTORNEY TOM RENZ REPORTS: 🇺🇸 Psychopath Bill Gates Starts APEEL Company to spray toxic coating on our fresh produce, buys up valuable farmland to eradicate healthy animal meat sources! (tweet, rumble).

The UK just announced it wants to force farmers to feed their cows red seaweed based ‘methane blockers’ to stop them from farting and burping. Guess who invested $12m into a company that produces red seaweed methane blockers 2 months ago? Bill Gates. Are you waking up yet? (tweet).

WHOOPS! Left wing spraying apparatus malfunction. You will only get half of your dose today! (tweet, telegram).

