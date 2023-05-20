Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-20. Excess mortality not from ‘pandemic’ but from measures & jab. Post-9/11 wars: 4.5m dead, 38-60m displaced

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

This is one of the explosive presentations at the @Inquiry_Canada – @neufast as a scientist I assume you are watching? Explosive since it destroys the bigpHARMa government narrative. Summary: Study of all-cause mortality shows that: there was no pandemic causing excess mortality, measures caused excess mortality, COVID-19 vaccination caused excess mortality (tweet).

Wars the US waged in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan following September 11, 2001 caused at least 4.5 million deaths and displaced 38 to 60 million people, with 7.6 million children starving today, according to studies by Brown University. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 19th May 2023. Ukrainian troops start withdrawals from Bakhmut – this might just be the beginning of the end for the Ukrainian military. US UK NATO EU fantasy land claims: why the claims? Because US western ‘wonder weapons’ are being proven inadequate and are being destroyed on the battlefield. Patriot is no exception. Peter Hitchens, Mail On Sunday Columnist circa 2022: I hate this word [lockdown], because it does not seem to me to be fitting to describe free people in a free country. But we are no longer such people, or such a country. We have become muzzled, mouthless, voiceless, humiliated, regimented prisoners…

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

G7: Zelensky Day

00:23 G7 Summit: Leaders lay wreaths at Hiroshima Peace Memorial

Prime Minister will focus on redoubling support for Ukraine’s defence on the first day of the G7 Summit

UK to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel, building on existing bans of Russian iron and steel

UK-Japan semiconductors partnership

PM to agree historic UK-Japan Accord ahead of G7

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Kishida agreed on the importance of the G7 having a unified approach on China, recognising the systemic challenge China poses to our collective economic security and regional stability.

The Hiroshima Accord: An enhanced UK-Japan global strategic partnership

Assad And Syria Are Back On The World Stage

10:37 Arab News: Assad joins Arab leaders for historic summit in Jeddah

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Thursday to attend the Arab League summit

Bakhmut—Ukraine On Fire

14:01 Military Summary: Bakhmut hasn’t fallen yet: military summary and analysis

Weeb Union: Bakhmut endgame, final days of the battle

USA Keener To Find Austin Tice Than Any Other Journalist

18:50 Turkey election 2023

Politico: The West may have to learn how to live with Erdoğan

Al Jazeera: Turkey’s presidential election is headed for a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote

The Cradle: US and Syria holding secret talks in Oman

CNN: Blinken says US is ‘engaged with Syria’ in efforts to free missing journalist Austin Tice

NATO Fantasy Land, With William Hague

27:26 Reuters: Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine likely damaged, US officials say

Hindustan Times: Russian hypersonic missiles destroy US-made Patriot Air Defence in Ukraine’s Kyiv

Reuters: Can Ukraine use Patriot defense systems to knock out Russian hypersonic missiles?

William Hague on Times Radio: ‘We have to find more money for defence’

TASS: Bilateral guarantees for Kiev to bring NATO closer to activating Article 5

Brown University: How death outlives war: The reverberating impact of the post-9/11 wars on human health

[…] though the precise mortality figure remains unknown. Some of these people were killed in the fighting, but far more, especially children, have been killed by the reverberating effects of war, such as the spread of disease.

TASS: Court arrests native of Crimea, Leniye Umerova on charges of treason

Strategic Culture: Crimean Tatars: Myths and Reality

Further Pressure On Syria Planned

48:39 CNN: A massive new US embassy complex in a tiny Middle East nation is raising eyebrows

Sprawling over a 43-acre site, the complex in the Beirut suburb of Awkar is almost two-and-a-half times the size of the land the White House sits on and more than 21 soccer fields.

A few days ago Dr. Rashid Buttar announced publicly on video that he believes he was poisoned after he did a big interview which I believe was CNN. He is one of the 12 of us. The so-called disinformation dozen and he has died suddenly. I will post more in a bit. Rip my friend 😭 (tweet).

