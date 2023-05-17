Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-17. #Diedsuddenly debunked, not: they did suddenly die. Jab adjuvants aluminium & mercury: not safe to mix

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1863 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1291 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Honolulu, HI – 17 year old Tehani Kealoha, a Moanalua High School senior died suddenly after suffering a “medical emergency” during a swim meet on May 13, 2023 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine induced myocarditis CAN injure GIRLS too #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

Did Tehani die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Ottawa, ON – 18 year old Mickey Geller, member of the Junior National Waterski team, died suddenly on May 6, 2023 He was attending University of Louisiana on full scholarship His death will be covered up in Canada, no autopsies, no investigations. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did Mickey die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

NEW ARTICLE: Police Officers who died suddenly recently, possibly due to injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccine mandates Part 1/3: 13 deaths in Apr-May 2023 Officers dying in record numbers from “medical emergencies” on/off duty Article Link below #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did they die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Whitehaven, UK – 26 year old school teacher Rachel Morgan died unexpectedly on Jan.23, 2023 She was a year 1 teacher at Kells Infant School. Rachel had a passion for health and fitness and was a keen member of her local gym, jogged regularly. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did Rachel die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Oklahoma – 38 year old Corri Brady died suddenly on Dec.21, 2021 When Vance posts his amazing work, we can look at how bad the Pfizer batch was that killed Corri. Pfizer EW0172 has 38 deaths, 53 disabilities & 2527 adverse events! If she only knew #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did Corri die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Los Angeles, CA – 39 year old LAPD Officer Paul Ahn died on April 28, 2023 after suffering a “medical emergency” while off-duty COVID-19 Vaccine mandated police officers are dying in record numbers from medical emergencies #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did Paul die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Ottawa, IL – 55 year old Debra Marie “Diamond” Barra died unexpectedly at her home on April 19, 2023. She was COVID-19 vaccinated People usually posted their 2 doses but not boosters. Important to know dates of boosters in these sudden death cases #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Did Debra die suddenly? Yes. Debunk that, debunkers.

Some vaccines use aluminum as adjuvants and others use mercury, our politicians said it’s safe to mix jabs. Watch how these two chemicals react to one another. It reminds me of some of the strange things many coroners have been pulling out of corpses’ veins lately…🤔🧐🤨 (tweet).

UK Column News – 17th May 2023. Ukrainian Authorities Expose Piles Of Cash In Supreme Court Corruption Probe; the guy in the top post, no less. Sex education age 3? Public Child Protection speak out in Parliament Square, 17th May 2023. Benoit Coeure, BIS head: the financial system is shifting under our feet … the time has passed for central banks to get going. King Charles and the globalists set meeting for September to plot how to accelerate goals for U.N. agenda 2030 and the complete digitization of humanity.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute pending, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans and David Scott with today’s UK Column News.

​​Cheerleading for Kiev in Reykjavík

​​00:33 Council of Europe summit in Iceland

​​Rishi Sunak remarks at the opening session of the Council of Europe

​​Mirror: The prime minister has said he will be discussing long-term security arrangements for Ukraine at a meeting of the Council of Europe

​​The world is becoming more contested and more volatile, the challenge to our values is growing, and the moment to push back is now.

​​Council of Europe Summit creates register of damage for Ukraine

​​Seymour Hersh: The Ukraine refugee question

​​Clockwork Orange? Data-Hungry MHRA Appears To Be On The Defensive

​​07:50 MHRA conferences and events

​​MHRA’s phone number given for board meeting ticket queries (020 3080 6000) displays as Clockwork Pharmacy and Travel Clinic

​​MHRA requests its public board meetings are not recorded

​​Stephen Lightfoot’s last comment as he concluded the board meeting analysed by Debi Evans:

“I conclude main session for the board”. Does that imply that there’s another session, maybe a private session that the public aren’t aware of? He goes on to say, “I remind the purpose of the MHRA is to protect and improve public health, and we will continue to do that by enabling scientific innovation by accelerating patient access to new safe and effective products and to strengthen our patient safety and surveillance systems”.

​​Clinical Practice Research Datalink—CPRD: Is your GP sharing your data with the MHRA via CPRD?

Express: ​​Scotland’s vaccine injured feel ‘abandoned’, with many feeling suicidal due to their illness

​​High Feast of Scientism: Scottish Government Celebrates the Salvation of Covid Jabs

​​15:37 John and Ruth went to Scottish Parliament to notify them of the vaccine harmed existence and their ongoing plight

​​Scottish Government Debate: Celebrating the Success of the COVID–19 Vaccination Programme

​​Jason Andrew Leitch CBE FRCS is the National Clinical Director of the Scottish Government (cited by John Mason MSP regarding effect of jabs on transmission)

​​Chris Whitty’s Been Busy—Blame It On The Gas Stoves

​​27:38 UK’s Nurse Margaret Wins the Coveted Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023

​​Public Child Protection Wales—Donate here

​​PCP Wales are at Parliment Square today (SW1P 3BD)

Symposium announcement: ​​Who Do You Think You Are?—An Exposé brought to you by Children’s Health Defense and UK Column. Exposing the Globalists’ WHO Scheme: Friday 19th May 2023 19.00–22.15 BST

​​UK Column Interview: Dr. Thomas Binder, MD Thursday 18 May, 1 pm

​​76th World Health Assembly takes place between 21 and 30 May 2023

​​Daily Mail: Experts [Chris Whitty] reveal a new link between gas stoves and asthma

​Ukrainian ​​Authorities Expose Piles Of Cash In Supreme Court Corruption Probe

​​34:10 What are Storm Shadow missiles? Retired Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell explains:

​​At £2 million a pop, they are quite expensive

​​Vikna: Bribe of $2.7 million—National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed large-scale corruption in the leadership of the Supreme Court

​​New Voice: NABU published records of conversations of Knyazev in the case of a record bribe of $2.7 million

​​Glenn Beck (Oct 2019): Chalkboard on DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, Trump & More

​​Arms Control–Further Breakdown Of Russo-Western Relations

​​43:16 The Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty and the Adapted CFE Treaty at a Glance

​​Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.A.Ryabkov statement

​​Moscow Times: Russia to Build ‘Migrant Village’ for Conservative American Expats

RIA Novosti: ​​Moscow will build a village for Americans and Canadians who want to immigrate to Russia

​​Your Response To The Digital Pound Consultation Paper Is Requested

​​52:39 The digital pound: A new form of money

​​UK Column News—8th February 2023

​​UK Parliament: Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem?

​​Digital Pound Consultation Paper: Responses to this consultation until 7 June 2023

​​Education In Europe—Crackdowns On Freedoms

​​55:43 Gazet van Antwerpen: Every child to be required to attend kindergarten (policy announcement by Socialist Party, Vooruit)

​​Brian and Alex are looking for solid recommendations of free media people in Hungary, ideally with connections to scientists

​​Daily Wire: German Christian School Takes Case Against Nation’s Homeschool Ban To High Court

​​ADF International: Violation of freedom of education: Germany denies Christian private school accreditation

Évangéliques.info: The canton of Neuchâtel bans conversion therapies

​​Lioness of Judah on Substack: King Charles and the Globalists Set Meeting for September at Which They Will Plot How To Accelerate Goals of U.N. Agenda 2030 and the Complete Digitization of Humanity

​​Daily Mail: Roadside test to check whether you are too sleepy to drive: Breathalyser-esque tech could be just 5 years away

​​Labour MP Rachael Maskell calls for 10 mph speed limit near homes

​​BBC: Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over Leeds marathon finish line

Baby dies and eight in intensive care in ‘unusual’ cluster of myocarditis (tweet, website).

–

1. Note that the report says “experts are baffled as to what has caused the sudden spike” … (tweet).

2. Just as they were baffled by the spike in neonatal deaths in Scotland last October. Fortunately they could rule out covid vaxx as a possible cause – even though they didn’t check the vaxx status of the mothers for fear it would ‘be used to harm vaccine confidence (tweet).

