Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-15. Colossal failure w/w, alarmingly & irredeemably unsafe, irredeemably ineffective, 2020 deaths; same prev 3y

(At time of this blog post) 1863 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1291 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

A Colossal Failure Around The World (link, link).

‘Let’s summarize what we now know of the negative efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, and why vaccinated people—not the unvaxxed—suffer frequent bouts of COVID-19’.

‘The COVID-19 vaccines—and the new bivalents, of which they are a part—are alarmingly and irredeemably unsafe, as well as ineffective for the advertised purposes. It is increasingly recognized by laypeople, physicians, and scientists throughout the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither safe, nor effective, nor reversible’.

‘In this article, I show irrefutable proof that the COVID-19 vaccines are irredeemably ineffective. (See many dozens of my other Substack articles, and my book, “Neither Safe Nor Effective,” on how dangerous these vaccines are.)’

‘Background’

‘U.S. mortality data at the end of 2020 did not support the allegation of a pandemic, because there was no more of an outlying peak in excess deaths in 2020 than other peaks throughout the past two decades, as reported at that time. A series of CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] revisions have continually increased the number claimed dead in 2020. Even now, as of April 24, the CDC shows that 3,383,729 people died from all causes in the United States in 2020 on one page written in December 2021, [1]’

‘If even two years after the end of 2020, allegations of the number of those dead in 2020 continue to increase, at what point will that number be settled? How is it that by December 2021 an accurate number of deaths in 2020 was not available to the CDC?’

‘In either case, mortality for 2020 (the year of COVID-19 virulence) was less than for 2021 (the year of the COVID-19 vaccine), which was 3,464,000. [2] The 2020 mortality number remained at about one percent of the total U.S. population, as in each of the previous three years, in which there was no pandemic’.

‘Notably, December 2020 had by far the highest deaths of any month in 2020 in the United States, 32 percent higher than the average of the previous 11 months of what had been advertised to be the worst pandemic in a century, but in fact had no more than typical numbers of deaths in the U.S. during that alleged pandemic’.

‘Data released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development show that each of those last three weeks in December 2020, excess deaths (number of deaths over those expected) had higher excess deaths than any of the previous weeks of the alleged pandemic. [3] Each of those last three weeks of December 2020 exceeded 25,000 excess deaths per week, whereas even the worst COVID-19 hospitalization weeks, the first two weeks of April 2020, did not exceed 25,000 excess deaths per week’.

‘The Pfizer vaccines were released to the American public on Dec. 14, 2020. [4]’

UK Column News – 15th May 2023. Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister: this is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke. Never mind the 14,000 Eastern Ukrainians, at least 3,000 of them civilians, killed by Kyiv between 2014 and 2022. Alarm raised over rise in blood clot deaths. Scotland’s vaccine injured feel ‘abandoned’ with many feeling suicidal due to their illness. International Covid Summit III, 3 May 2023, MEPs C. Terhes, S. Malthouse, I. V. Sincic. Sucharit Bhakdi in court: having incited hatred against a religious group; this final goal is the creation of the new reality and involves nothing less than the second holocaust. Hey globalists. You overplayed your hand. We see you. We know your plans. Guess what. We are MANY, we are UNITED, and. Event locations: Newcastle, Swansea, London, Ashford, Bristol, Portsmouth, Peacehaven, Totnes, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Canterbury. We are ready. May 20th. No knighthood for Boris Johnson’s dad. Charles III, king for a moment – a lifetime of WEF support. Trial without jury in Scottish courts shelved after backlash to emergency plan. Scotland lawyers to boycott plans to conduct rape trials without juries.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

​​Ukraine Escalates, UK Provides The Readies

​​00:30 Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak as more Ukraine weapons pledged

​​Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweet

​​The Prime Minister welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Chequers today

​​PM welcomes President Zelenskyy to the UK ahead of anticipated Ukrainian military surge

​​Le Monde: Zelensky meets pope in Italy as Germany announces more arms for Ukraine

​​Washington Post: Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin and the two leaders tried to bolster their countries’ sometimes strained relationship

​​Zelensky awarded Germany’s prestigious Charlemagne prize

​​David Scott comments: “There is a logic to it; bit grim, though”.

​​Wikipedia: Operation Orbital

​​Council of Europe Summit: Reykjavik, 16–17 May 2023

​​Reuters: British Air Force to guard Iceland during Council of Europe summit

​​1,500 UK troops join major NATO exercise amid expanded UK deployment to Estonia (Exercise Spring Storm)

​​Ukraine war movements update: Ukrainians are conducting attack toward Soledar from Vesele and Vasyukivka so that the Russian forces in Soledar must defend Soledar instead of sending reinforcement to areas near Bakhmut

​​UK Column cannot confirm that the large explosion at Khmelnytsky contained depilated uranium

​​USA News: Russian strike on Ukrainian ammo depot destroys depleted uranium tank shells, massive explosion disperses radioactive particles into atmosphere

​​European Commission: Radioactivity Environmental Monitoring

​​Sucharit Bhakdi On Trial—Is No Good Man Safe?

​​19:16 Medscape UK: Alarm raised over rise in blood clot deaths

​​Scottish Daily Express: Scotland’s vaccine injured feel ‘abandoned’ with many feeling suicidal due to their illness

​​International Covid Summit III—Part 1—European Parliament, Brussels

​​Doctors for Covid Ethics: Timeline: Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi Case

​​Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi Receives Standing Ovation and a Hero’s Welcome in His Hometown in Germany

​​UK Column article: Meet the Urban 7, the bridge from ‘global cities’ to world-governance policy circles—by Mark Anderson

​​UK Column interview: Not a few bad apples—the barrel is rotten: Tom Doyle on clerical child abuse

​​Public Child Protection Wales fundraiser (Thanks to the UK Column viewers for helping to support this)

​​We Are Ready: Hey Globalists. You overplayed your hand. We see you. We know your plans. Guess what…

​​Ripples Petition: No knighthood for Boris Johnson’s dad

​​King Charles showing his WEF Net Zero agenda

​​UK Column is aware of censorship plans; we need your support to raise awareness of us and the censorship issues

​​US-Mexico Border Updates: Flood Paused, But Not Stopped

​​48:00 PBS: As Title 42 ends, what new immigration challenges arise?

​​The Hill: Texas bill would create state-run ‘border protection unit’ as Title 42 ends

​​US Constitution: Article IV Section 4: Relationships Between the States:

​​The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.

​​US Customs and Border Protection: Southwest Land Border Encounters

​​Todd Bensman, Center of Immigration Studies, monitored the crisis from the border

​​Scotland Tries To Shut Down Trial By Jury Democracy

​​1:04:16 The Scottish Government: Highly Protected Marine Areas: consultation

​​Former Rural Affairs Secretary Fergus Ewing tears up his copy of the HPMA consultation document

​​Daily Record: SNP coalition with Scottish Greens leaves voters believing they are ‘in office but not in power’, claims Fergus Ewing

​​The Scotsman: Former SNP media chief Murray Foote says rebel Fergus Ewing should be disciplined

​​The Herald: Humza Yousaf may release bullying probe findings into Fergus Ewing

​​Sunday Post: SNP chiefs used private laptops to stop colleagues leaking information

​​Daily Record: Trial without jury in Scottish courts shelved after backlash to emergency plan

​​Spiked: The SNP’s elitist attack on trial by jury

​​Juryless trials: Frances McMenamin KC warns against Scotland’s retreat from ‘democratic participation’

​​The Times: No-jury trials ‘are a threat to Scottish courts’

​​The Herald: Angela Constance defends pilot plan for rape trials without juries

​​Jurist: Scotland lawyers to boycott plans to conduct rape trials without juries

​Bilderberg Back Better

​​1:14:43 Bilderberg meeting 2023: Bilderberg reconvenes in person after two-year pandemic gap

​​WikiSpooks: The 2023 Bilderberg is scheduled for May

​​Truman Library: Sir Eric Roll (Lord Roll of Ipsden) Oral History Interview ​​UK Column Extra on demand

‘They are being interned by Zelenskyy’ – MEP Clare Daly- speech from 17 Apr 2023 (link).

‘Thousands of male students enrolled at foreign universities are being forbidden from leaving Ukraine but of course those with political connections get to leave’.

The Imprisoned Journalist The U.S. DOESN’T Want You To Know About (link).

‘Last week Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre and other media luminaries fell all over themselves expressing the importance of press freedom and excoriating Russia for imprisoning Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Not mentioned? Spanish journalist Pablo Gonzalez who has been held in a Polish prison for 14 months without being charged with a crime’.

I am not a fan of hypocrisy.

Teacher Refused To Use Student’s Pronouns… Now Faces Lifetime Ban 🤡 (link).

Freedom of speech includes freedom from compelled speech.

