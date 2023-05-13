Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-13. NHS stopped reporting incidences of blood clots in 2020, was a massive increase expected in those jabbed?

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1863 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1291 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

(Andrew Bridgen @ABridgen) Mysteriously the NHS stopped reporting incidences of blood clots in 2020. Now charities are calling for this vital information to be made public. Obviously nothing to see here. (tweet).

People vaccinated in last 6 months have the same hospitalisation rate as those unjabbed for a year. Unless you’re 40-49 when the rate is twice as high! https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government (tweet).

BREAKING: A new large-scale study out of England has found that people vaccinated for COVID-19 have an increased risk of going blind. (tweet).

UK Column News – 12th May 2023. Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for internal markets: the European defense industry has to see how we can move into war economy mode. James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary: the world is healthier, happier, safer, more prosperous place when the United Kingdom and the united states (of America) work closely together, and it’s in our mutual interest to do so. Hubris, much. Biden hints at interference in Turkey’s 2023 elections. In your opinion is the bank of England corrupt? Yes 75.8%, no 13.7%, don’t know 10.5%.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

The Elusive ‘Spring Offensive’

​​00:24 Zelensky says Ukraine is not yet ready for the spring offensive

​​NBC: Russia denies any Ukrainian breakthrough after Bakhmut gains spark panic

​​Independent: Putin’s troops suffering ‘worst expected scenario’ near Bakhmut, Wagner chief says

​​Reuters: Britain moves first to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles

​​Mike Robinson asks: “Who is going to be launching these missiles?”

​​Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirms UK are sending long-range weapons to Ukraine

​​Kremlin vows ‘adequate response’ to UK’s decision to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine

​​Brussels unveils €500-million plan to support Ukraine and put the EU industry in ‘war economy mode’

​​Foreign Secretary visits Washington DC to reaffirm sustained UK-US support for Ukraine

​​Secretary Antony J. Blinken And UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly At a Joint Press Availability

​​The Donald Talks With CNN

​​16:05 Guardian: Trump’s team revels in town hall victory as CNN staff rages at ‘spectacle of lies’

​​“Make Turkey Great Again”

​​19:27 Armenia-based News.AM: Hürriyet [newspaper] says Turkey presidential election will end with incumbent Erdogan’s victory in first round

​​Turkish opposition leader accuses Russia of spreading conspiracies, deep fakes ahead of election

​​Guardian: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: politician touted as future of Turkish democracy

​​Middle East Observer: Biden hints at interference in Turkey’s 2023 elections

​​News Click: Kemalism vs. Kemalism in Turkish Elections

​​21st Century Wire: A Momentous Election or a Decisive Referendum: #Sharia4Turkey

​​Global Village Space: Turkish opposition is gay—Erdoğan

​​Join UK Column

​​TRUTH BE TOLD LONDON

​​Truth Be Told Rally—London Saturday 13th May, 1pm, Trafalgar Square

​​What Should You Do If You See A Radicalised Conspiracy Theorist?

​​31:03 Bridgen announces he’s filed a claim for defamation against Matt Hancock

​​Zero Hedge: DHS producing videos teaching citizens how to identify “radicalized” Conservatives

​​Inflation Is Too High, Increase It

​​36:03 Bank Rate increased to 4.5%—May 2023

​​Monetary Policy Summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting

​​Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

​​Bank of England on Twitter: Andrew Bailey sets out why we have raised rates by 0.25%

​​Kevin E69 Twitter Poll: In your opinion, is the Bank of England corrupt?

​​US Itself Moves Towards Dedollarisation

​​40:13 Iraq welcomes new agreement to expand energy ties with Iran

​​Vanessa Beeley on Substack: Iraq and Syria to re-open crucial oil pipeline

​​The Cradle: Russia accuses US of forming an army of extremists in Syria

​​Reuters: US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria’s Assad

​​US-Mexico Border Crisis Comes To A Head

​​52:41 CNN: Southern border braces for a migrant surge with Title 42 set to expire this week

​​Chicago Tribune: Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares state of emergency over migrants arriving in Chicago: ‘We’ve reached a breaking point’

​​Video clip: Streets in El Paso covered with homeless and migrants

​​“We No Longer Live In A Democracy, Patrick”

​​57:20 Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill

​​The Speaker is not happy: Lindsay Hoyle Slams Kemi Badenoch in Commons Chamber

UK – 14 yo soccer talent Teddy Disson-Meade died suddenly on April 25, 2023 “Donate to mental health charities” We’ll see an epidemic of mental health injuries & suicides in COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated – spike gets into brain #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

France – 16 year old Melanie Macip died suddenly on August 7, 2021. She had 1st Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on July 11 and had a heart attack 2 days later had 2nd jab Aug.2 and died 5 days later on Aug.7, 2021. Never forget what they did. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Italy – 16 year old Camilla Canepa had AstraZeneca shot on May 25 2021, arrived in Hospital June 3, 2021, died shortly after. Surgeon who operated on girl…”you have never seen anything like this”. More in article… #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Italy – reality TV star 37 year old Monica Sirianni collapsed & died suddenly on May 5, 2023. She was at a bar with friends when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Attempts were made to revive her but she died upon arriving at the Hospital. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

West London – 48 year old Gregor De Nijs had a brain bleed “out of the blue” and died suddenly on April 9, 2023 he woke up his daughter at 3am with symptoms of a catastrophic brain hemorrhage. COVID-19 vaccines have made brain bleeds common #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Sudden Death – Dilip Rautkar victim of a heart attack while dancing at a wedding, which led to his sudden death on the spot। 52 year old. “He did not even get a chance to be taken to the hospital. He died suddenly on the spot. People tried to shake him.” (tweet, website).

The scars that have been left on us by the response to COVID are varied and deep. Underneath the awful statistics lie billions of individual human stories, which are only now beginning to surface. These stories can help us process what we experienced. (tweet, website).

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: “Al Gore said [that] because CO2 and temperature is so strongly correlated, CO2 must be the cause of the temperature increase. Al Gore had it exactly backwards. There’s an 800 year leg between the temperature changing and the CO2 changing, and the effect never comes before the cause.” (tweet).

