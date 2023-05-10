Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-05-10. CV jabs ‘Long-term brain damage’, reactivate varicella-zoster virus, SV40 cancer. Toxic: lipid NP & S protein

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1863 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1291 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

BREAKING: A European study has concluded that COVID-19 vaccines are causing ‘Long-term brain damage’. (tweet).

According to this data, the risk of developing VZV reactivation after COVID-19 vaccination seems to be higher in patients who received #mRNA vaccines. (tweet, website).

In this paper by Michael Palmer, MD, we, @Drs4CovidEthics , summarize the mode of action of mRNA vaccines, as well as three potential pathogenetic mechanisms that may account for the toxicity observed with the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, namely: chemical toxicity of lipid nanoparticles, direct toxicity of the spike protein, whose expression is induced by the vaccines, and the destructive effects of the immune response to the spike protein. The case is made that of these mechanism the third is likely the most important one. If this conclusion is correct, then essentially the same level of toxicity must be expected with future mRNA vaccines against any other pathogenic microbes. (tweet, website).

UK Column News – 8th May 2023. The anointing screen has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies. Protesters in Trafalgar Square demonstrating against the #Coronation of King Charles III. The organisers of the group ‘Republic’, an anti-monarchy group which organised the protests have been arrested. The same UK which claims to stand for democracy and free expression on the world stage, and bombing, sanctioning, invading and destabilising other countries to promote democracy. Absolutely disgraceful scenes from the police this morning, arresting demonstrators & seizing placards from organisers. Whether you’re a royalist or a republican this should send shivers down your spine. We are deeply concerned by reports of our Night Stars volunteers being arrested overnight. Public Order Act 2023 royal assent 2 May 2023. Police Scotland call in National Crime Agency in SNP finance probe. SNP finances whistleblower calls for inquiry into police response. Scottish Police Authority chair quits with warning to SNP ministers system is ‘fundamentally flawed’. Former Lehman Brothers: I estimate that there are around 50 U.S. banks at the point of collapse. About half in U.S. worry about their money’s safety in banks. Petition: hold a parliamentary vote on whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005 had garnered 18,184 signatures. ‘One health’ and the demotion of humankind to the level of livestock. EU diverts road-building funds into £1.7bn Ukraine ammunition plan.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

​​Loss Aversion Coronation

​​00:27 BBC: King and Queen say thanks for ‘glorious occasion’

​​Archbishop of Canterbury tells Charles ‘we crown a King to serve’ during sermon

​​The Anointing Screen has been blessed at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace

​​King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned in Westminster Abbey—Full Coronation video

​​Penny Mordaunt’s sword-wielding role

​​King Charles signs sacred Coronation Oath

​​Hamza Yusuf vajazzles in his ‘Asian/Glaswegian fusion’ suit

​​Meme:

There’s the idiot that fell off the scooter

​​Coronation balcony scene was ‘terribly white’, says Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh

​​Protesters in Trafalgar Square demonstrating against the Coronation

​​Thousands of anti-monarchy protesters took to the streets in Scotland’s Glasgow

​​Anti-monarchy protest outside Cardiff Castle

​​Egg thrower Patrick Thelwell says he was arrested during Coronation protests, getting identified by facial recognition cameras

​​Stuzi:

If they’re happy for us to pay for it then the very least you’d expect is the right to protest peacefully against it.

​​Police arresting demonstrators and seizing placards

​​Women’s safety volunteers arrested ahead of Coronation

​​A significant Metropolitan Police operation is under way in central London ahead of the Coronation

​​Legislation used for the pre-crime arrests was the Public Order Act 2023

​​Government Bill: Public Order Act 2023 (Last updated 3 May 2023)

​​Government Bill: National Security Bill (Last updated 4 May 2023)

​​SNP Finance Probe: Bigger Guns Required

​​33:31 The Herald: Police Scotland call in National Crime Agency in SNP finance probe

​​The Herald: SNP finances whistleblower calls for inquiry into police response

​​Craig Murray’s Twitter thread says the National Crime Agency were not called in by Police Scotland

​​Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone announced in February he is stepping down after nearly six years in the top job

​​The Telegraph (2019): Scottish Police Authority chair quits with warning to SNP ministers system is ‘fundamentally flawed’

​​Bank-Run Crawling

​​41:31 BBC: US bank shares slide after First Republic rescue

​​Gallup: About half in U.S. worry about their money’s safety in banks

​​UK Column interview: David Rohl—Challenging the established view of ancient history

​​Thanks for all the canine UK Column support

​​E-mail to UK Column regarding Andrew Bridgen MP

​​E-mail from Robert Seys with Thetford local elections report

​​Cutting The NHS Waiting List: Just Go Straight To A Pharmacy

​​48:35 New plan to make it easier for patients to see their GP, with £240 million given to practices across England to embrace latest technology

​​For the first time ever, patients who need prescription medication will be able to get it directly from a pharmacy, without a GP appointment

​​WHO Says Covid is Over?

​​50:31 BBC: WHO says, Covid global health emergency is over

​​James Roguski: The fake has ended, but the lies continue

​​The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID–19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

​​Your Written Public Comments are Requested by Wednesday, May 10, 2023

​​Interest of Justice: Comment to HHS OGA & Advise US Government To Exit The WHO For Stakeholder Listening Session In Preparation of 76th WHA

​​Parliamentary e-petitions 11 current committee members

​​Petition: Hold a parliamentary vote on whether to reject amendments to the IHR 2005

​​Government responded on this petition on 5 May 2023

​​UK Column article: ‘One Health’ and the demotion of humankind to the level of livestock

​​UK Column article: WHO and other ‘covidocracy’ agencies working toward 2024 World Pandemic Treaty deadline

​​Journalist Arrested—Then And Now

​​1:07:00 The Telegraph: EU diverts road-building funds into £1.7bn Ukraine ammunition plan

​​Footage from Ukraine

​​Russia says relations with US ‘on edge of open armed conflict’

​​Ukraine jails US commentator Gonzalo Lira

​​Mark Anderson’s letter to the Board Of Parole Hearings

​​PF Lazor, known as Free Lazor, still in prison

​​Rud David: American Political Prisoners

​​Free Lazor: 36+ years in prison for self-defence shooting

​​Address:

PF LAZOR C-73842, Salinas Valley State Prison, P. O. Box 1050 A4-103, Soledad, CA 93960–1050

​​Climate Question Evasion

​​1:21:42 UN’s Act Now Campaign

​​John Kennedy stumped a Biden administration official over the benefits of the $50 trillion price tag to make the U.S. carbon-neutral

​​Rest in peace David Barnby

UK Column News – 10th May 2023. Richard Dearlove, “old yellowcake”, in Ukraine. The Forbes 30 under 30 have collectively raised $5.3B in funding, also been arrested for frauds and scams worth $18.5B. 56% of Austrians in favour of leaving the EU – president calls ‘that idea alone dangerous’. German domestic spy agency labels AfD youth organisation as ‘extreme right,’ mass surveillance of all members now permitted. How very Nazi of Germany to do such a thing. France to ban all far-right extremist demonstrations. If America tried such a thing, it would be struck down as being in violation of the first amendment protection of the freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble. Government sexual grooming of children. Sexualising children as part of agenda 2030, teach 9 year old kids about masturbation and teach 5 year old kids about sex. Pfizer’s jab has cancer-promoting SV40.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Kim Isherwood of PublicChildProtectionWales.org.

​​Dearlove and Ellwood In Ukraine—Accountable To Whom?

​​00:29 One Decision Podcast: Hosted by journalist Julia Macfarlane and former Chief of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove

​​Forbes 30 under 30 list 2023

​​Former Forbes ’30 Under 30′ start-up CEO accused of $175M fraud scheme against JP Morgan Chase

​​Chris Bakke:

The Forbes 30 Under 30 have collectively raised $5.3B in funding. The Forbes 30 Under 30 have also been arrested for frauds and scams worth over $18.5B. Incredible track record.

​​USA Today: Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv; Russia cancels many Victory Day parades

​​USA sending tanks to Ukraine video

​​EU: Freedoms Dangerously Close To The Cliff Edge

​​15:05 Exxpress (Austria) (June 2022): The Austrians are tired of the EU! More than half of those surveyed no longer see membership in the European Union as positive

​​Exxpress (Austria): President Van der Bellen warns against leaving the EU

​​Die Fackel 2.0: 56% of Austrians in Favour of Leaving the EU—President Calls ‘that idea alone dangerous’

​​Verfassungsschutz (German equivalent of MI5): The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies “Institute for State Policy”, “One Percent e.V.” and “Young Alternative” as right-wing extremist efforts

​​Remix: German domestic spy agency labels AfD youth organization as ‘extreme right,’ mass surveillance of all members now permitted

​​RFI: France to ban all far-right extremist demonstrations

​​Guest Kim Isherwood from Wales—Standing Up For All Children And Parents

​​27:50 Email to UK Column: Government Sexual Grooming of Children

​​Mass Resistance: Parents confront Associate Library Director over the obscene library books for children

​​Stopworldcontrol: 9-year-old children are to be taught about masturbation, sexual attraction and sexual stimulation

​​Public Child Protection Wales—Kim Isherwood

​​Welsh Government Letter to Kim Isherwood

​​Donate to Public Child Protection Wales

​​UK Column News Extra – 10th May 2023

​Spikevax Authorised For 6-Month-Old Infants

​​41:20 2023 Nationwide ‘Operation Nightingale’ COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action

​​Operation Nightingale Enforcement Action: Remarks by Omar Pérez Aybar, Special Agent in Charge—YouTube Video

​​Mail Online: More than 500 nurses and midwives from Nigeria working in the UK could be struck off after warning key exam results could be ‘fraudulent or incorrect’

​​Nursing Times: Nurses take over advanced procedure from doctors at London hospital

​​Telegraph: NHS scheme will allow school leavers to train as doctors without traditional medical degree

​​Moderna Covid–19 vaccine (Spikevax) authorised for use in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years

​​MEPs, Dr. Robert Malone & Byram Bridle—press conference after the International Covid Summit III

​​Mental Health Conference in Fátima, Portugal, run by dentist Dr Marta da Silva Gameiro—register by Saturday 13 May

Dr Gameiro’s past interview with UK Column

​​Mail Online: NHS patients are getting cancer and being left in so much pain they can’t climb stairs because of record 7.2m-long waiting list, nation’s top GP warns

​​NHS Galleri Trial—Detecting cancer early

​​Truth for Health Foundation: Pfizer’s jab contains the SV40 sequence which is known as a promoter of the cancer virus

​​Dr David Cartland’s tweet and translation of Japanese findings

​​Fighting To Speak Free

​​57:25 Email to UKC: NZ Vaccine Lies

​​Mainstream news smears Andrew Bridgen

​​Andrew Bridgen MP joins Reclaim Party and announces he is suing Matt Hancock for defamation

​​Andrew Bridgen officially joins Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party as he lashes out at Tories

​​Ofcom finds GB News in breach of broadcasting rules for a second time

​​Please join UK Column

​​Email to UK Column: Support in North Norfolk

​​Mental Health Conference in Fátima, Portugal, run by dentist Dr Marta da Silva Gameiro—register by Saturday 13 May

​​Debi Evans Blog: 9 May 2023

​​Celebration, obfuscation? Coronation Observations

​​1:07:02 Email to UK Column: Concerning the Coronation—The Bridge 07/05/2023 Evening Service—Tony Pearce

​​The Trumpet: King Charles’s Coronation: What a Missed Opportunity

​​Rishi Sunak delivers reading from the Bible at King’s coronation

​​National Post (Canada): John Ivison: Federal government strips religious symbols from crown adorning Royal Coat of Arms

​​Democracy Action: Bryce Ddwards: why New Zealand’s shift to a republic will be thwarted

​​Pharmacies Close Prior To The Pharmacy-First Scheme

​​1:21:44 M&Co to shut 43 stores by end of April following collapse

​​UK retail giant (John Lewis) set to ditch central London office space amid job losses

​​M&S closing two more stores

​​B&M launches huge 50% off everything in closing down sale

​​Barclays will now close 95 bank branches this year

​​Tesco to close eight in-store pharmacies by August as part of shake-up

​​Lloyds Pharmacy to close all Sainsbury’s branches putting 2,000 jobs at risk

​​Scores of local pharmacies closing across England

Junior health minister ​​Maria Caulfield:

We are looking towards a more pharmacy-first model as in Scotland and Wales, where patients can go direct to pharmacists without necessarily going first to the GP.

​​NHS England plans high street ‘one-stop’ diagnostic centres

​​Gov.UK: Healthy High Streets: good place making in an urban setting

​​Transport for London: Guide to the Healthy Streets Indicators

❗️THE mRNA VACCINATION PLATFORM MUST DIE OUT❗️ While a cold virus replicates in the mucosal cells of the respiratory tract for days, the mRNA encoded foreign protein is expressed in and presented by all cells, which are destroyed, incl. heart, brain, embryo & fetus, for years. (tweet).

🚨🚨 @MarkSteynOnline always comes with fire 🔥👇. 🇧🇬 “Bulgaria has the lowest vaccination rate in Europe – they also have the lowest deaths in Europe”. 🇵🇹 “Portugal has the highest vaccination rate in Europe – they have the highest death rate in Europe”. Do you guys know what this means? The #Covid #Vaccine is not fucking safe and effective👇 (tweet).

A previously healthy 5-year-old boy admitted to hospital 3 times – Multiple MIS-C Readmissions and Giant Coronary Aneurysm 15 days after receiving his first #Pfizer BNT162b2 #mRNA vaccine. (tweet, website).

Durham, NC – 6 year old Jackson Everett Ball, who was triple COVID-19 vaccinated by his dad, died after suffering a “catastrophic brain event” on Jan.4, 2023 “My little ones are excited. Because it means they can get some candy afterward”. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Ohio – 6 yo Anastasia Marie Weaver died suddenly in her sleep after 2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines on Jan.25, 2023 (mom is a nurse). Jan.2022: my girls had no side effects from 2nd shot. Jul.2022: still having seizures. Sep.2022: COVID-19. Jan.25, 2023: died (tweet).

Chesterland, OH – 7 year old Abriana Camino died suddenly from a cardiac incident on Dec.3, 2022, coroner ruled cause of death as myocarditis Entire family was COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” “We can do this” #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Australia – 15 year old Balin Menzies died suddenly in his sleep on April 21, 2023 “Mystery surrounds the sudden death of a 15-year-old Australian high school student and budding artist after he went to sleep one night & never woke up.” NO MYSTERY #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Waunakee, WI (VAERS 1225942) – 16 year old Kamrynn Soleil Thomas had Pfizer mRNA on March 19, 2021 she had a cardiac arrest at home 9 days later, went to ER, placed on ECMO, had bilateral large pulmonary embolism, died on Mar.30, 2021 #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

Shrewsbury, UK – 18 year old Aimee Singleton died suddenly from blood clots on April 2, 2023, after waking up with leg pain, then had 6 cardiac arrests before dying There is an epidemic of sudden deaths in 13-19 year olds in past few months #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

UK – 19 year old Durham University first year student Rhea Hourigan was visiting her aunt in Paris she collapsed in the shower at night & died from “mystery cardiac arrest” on April 29, 2023 no family hx of heart disease #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet, website).

Evaston, IL – 19 year old Simone Scott, freshman at NorthWestern University, had her 2nd dose of Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on May 1, 2021 She developed myocarditis, had a heart transplant which lasted 1 week, and died on June 11, 2021. Murder. #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

NEW: Robert Augustus Wall, a resident of Chicago, IL #DiedSuddenly in his home on April 30th, 2023. We are told he was forced to get the vaccine and booster shot in order to keep his job in the public school system. He was only 24 years old. (tweet).

BBC News has launched a full-scale attack against #DiedSuddenly. By gaslighting the victims of the Covid Vaccine, they are attempting to shift the blame off of themselves for aiding, abetting, and propagandizing the bioweapon genocide. In Died Suddenly 2, we will expose them ALL for their crimes- That’s why they are so afraid. Become a producer of Died Suddenly 2, and help us finish what we started: http://DiedSuddenly.info (tweet).

Annabelle Lee died 10 hours after receiving the MMR, DTaP, varicella and half of a Flu shot. Her mother took her shopping afterwards and said she was grouchy.When they returned home she laid her down to relax for the night and watch cartoons. Her mother’s words… She was quiet, she was asleep. No sounds except the low sound of the cartoons. No cries, no whines, no groans, no screams, nothing. Nothing. It was 11 something, I felt in her packnplay at her diaper, it was wet. I picked her up, she was facedown. It all went so wrong so fast. I screamed for her dad. I don’t recall any color even being gone from her face, she didn’t look dead. I called 911, we gave her cpr. We caused vomit to come up, it was all over us. It was all over me, I still taste it. I will never ever get that taste out of my mouth. I ran outside. Her dad kept giving her cpr. I just laid outside in my driveway and screamed. A cop was trying to get me up, I couldn’t move. I saw her rushed from the house into an ambulance. She was missing a sock. I was missing a sock. I refuse to think that was just coincidence. We both lost our socks in the commotion. I remember asking a cop that was at my door while we were waiting on my inlaws to pick us up to go to the hospital if it was bad. If hed ever seen any baby survive. “It’s bad.” Shuffled us into this room at childrens, I just pushed myself up against a dresser. The nurse that came in was pregnant, and I was furious. It took forever. It might have only been 5 mins but it took forever for some doctor to come in. They tried to start her heart a few times, with adrenaline I think. It didn’t work. She was gone. Their was nothing they could do. The first question I asked. Could shots have killed her? She just got http://shots.It’s not even been 10 hours since she got the shots, did the shots kill her? What happened!? That doctor lied to my face. Any doctor knows that vaccines can kill people. She didn’t know what had happened in her body, she just said no. She reassured me it wasn’t the shots. Again and again. To be honest, she made me feel stupid for even questioning the shots. Just like many doctors do. Thats the right thing to do, vaccines. The greater good, nothing bad happens, the risk is minimal. Lies, it’s all just a lie. I didn’t want to see her, I regret it sometimes, but most of the time I know it was right. She was gone, and I didn’t want to remember her like that. I didn’t let anyone else go see her either, I didn’t want ANYONE to see her like that, to have those images. I told my mom she didn’t want to see what I saw. I’ll never really know if my parents went back to see her, I left before they did. The doctor said her fever was 114 degrees. So within 30 mins she went from normal temperature, alive, to dead with a 114 degree temperature. That’s not Sids. SUDC Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood is what they call it. SIDS for 12mo +. It’s a crapshoot, it’s a catchall. Truthfully, it’s lazy. That is what the coroner told me it was ruled as of that night. So I asked him. Was it the shots? He said, “It’s very suspicious she got shots and died so soon after, but I will not know anything until lab reports and tox screens come back”. He doesn’t recall saying that, but I recall him saying that, perfectly to me. And she was gone. (tweet).

Danish Prime minister Mette Frederiksen is confronted by a Danish citizen about vax deaths & injuries. CITIZEN: “Do you have a comment about the 83,000 Danes who died from the so-called Covid vaccines? Any comments about the 150,000 who are injured? How do you sleep at night ? (tweet).

Sudden Death of Prof. Mario Pagliero and Prof. Alessandro Sembenelli. University mourning the death of two economics professors that died suddenly in their beds on the same night. (tweet).

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko shared on Twitter the photo of 8-year-old Marc who had just survived a “Russian artillery attack”. This is actually a cover photo taken from a book published in 2013 in Spain 🇪🇸 More bullshit, don’t be fooled. (tweet).

You don’t buy a 12 million dollar waterfront house on Martha’s Vineyard if you really believe the oceans are rising. (tweet).

THE SUN: “Ghislaine Maxwell & her paedophile lover Jeffrey Epstein were both Israeli spies who took pictures of powerful men having sex with underage girls to blackmail them, their alleged MOSSAD handler has claimed.” (tweet).

Just like the American People, President Trump’s employees love & adore him. During an interview with Trump, John Voight was brought to tears while telling a story of Trump covering an employee’s cancer bill. God bless this INCREDIBLE man & may he return to the White House (tweet).

Jeffrey Epstein was able to be witness 5 different presidents of the United States. So why did his empire fall when Trump became one? (tweet).

Joe Biden’s notecard doesn’t just tell him which reporters to call on, it includes what order to call on them in and what PRE-SUBMITTED questions they’re going to ask. There’s no way this happened under Trump.. Embarrassing. (tweet).

In Jan. 2023, Silk revealed at the funeral of Diamond that when she revealed Diamond’s passing to Trump, he not only insisted on paying for everything, but insisted on being there in person, too. “I want you to do whatever you want, and whatever you want, Diamond will have.” (tweet).

In 2019, David Manley, a pilot for Trump Shuttle, told a heart-touching story of how Trump saved his wife’s life in the 1990s. Manley’s wife had breast-cancer & was in need of $30,000. Trump not only paid the $30,000, but paid all bills placed on his desk by Manley. (tweet).

In 2016, Trump held a press conference for the launch of one of his many hotels. An Iraq & Afghanistan vet who has been homeless, Alicia Watkins, told Trump her story. Trump brought her on stage, held an impromptu job interview, & offered her a job. She was brought to tears (tweet).

In 2015, an army veteran came to Trump for help over problems he’s facing with the VA. Trump instantly left the stage to be close with the patriot & promised to “pressure the VA like you won’t believe.” In less than two weeks, the VA fixed his back pay & medical records. (tweet).

This video has been SCRUBBED from the internet: In 2000, a 10-year-old girl with Brittle Bone Disease went on TV to find a friend with the same disease. Donald Trump stepped up, sent the video below, & wrote the girl a life-saving check. God bless this hero! (tweet).

In 1991, after 6 months in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War, Over 200 Marines found themselves STRANDED in NC without a plane to take them to Miami, Florida. Donald Trump stepped up, sent his plane that made 2 trips, & transported the 200 troops to Miami. God bless him (tweet).

In 1988, a critically ill 3-year-old boy needed a flight from LA to NY for emergency treatment. All commercial airlines refused to help due to the required medical equipment. Trump stepped in and gave up his private jet to the baby and his family, saving the baby’s life. (tweet).

In 1986, Trump heard a story about a poor elderly woman who lost her husband to suicide & was losing her 100+ year owned family farm. Trump paid off the farm’s $77K debt, showed up in Georgia IN PERSON, and burned the debt papers. God bless our TRUE PRESIDENT and GIFT FROM GOD! (tweet).

